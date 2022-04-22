Global Functional Gummies Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Functional Gummies market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Functional Gummies market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Functional Gummies market.

Summary

In 2020, the global Functional Gummies market size was US$ 840 million and it will reach US$ 1,740 million in 2027, growing at CAGR of 10.1% between 2021 and 2027.

Global Functional Gummies Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348518/functional-gummies

By Company

Nutra Solutions

Santa Cruz Nutritionals

Superior Supplement Manufacturing

Bettera Wellness

Better Nutritionals

Makers Nutrition

SMP Nutra

Vitakem Nutraceutical

Cava Pharma

Prime Health

Procaps (Funtrition)

VitaWest Nutraceuticals

Allsep’s

TopGum

ParkAcre

Herbaland

Long Island Nutritionals (LIN)

Domaco

Cosmax

Cocoaland

UHA

Meiji

Sirio Pharma

Guangdong Yichao

Ningbo Jildan

Jinjiang Qifeng

Segment by Type

Gelatin Gummies

Vegan Gummies

Segment by Application

Vitamin Gummies

DHA and Omega-3 Gummies

Probiotics Gummies

Plant Extract Gummies

Other Gummies

The report on the Functional Gummies market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Other Regions

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Functional Gummies consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Functional Gummies market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Functional Gummies manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Functional Gummies with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Functional Gummies submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Functional Gummies companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 FUNCTIONAL GUMMIES MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Functional Gummies 1

1.2 Functional Gummies Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Functional Gummies Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027) 2

1.2.2 Gelatin Gummies 2

1.2.3 Vegan Gummies 3

1.3 Functional Gummies Segment by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Functional Gummies Sales Comparison by Application (2021-2027) 4

1.3.2 Vitamin Gummies 4

1.3.3 DHA and Omega-3 Gummies 5

1.3.4 Probiotics Gummies 6

1.3.5 Plant Extract Gummies 6

1.3.6 Other Gummies 6

1.4 Global Functional Gummies Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 7

1.4.1 Global Functional Gummies Revenue 2016-2027 7

1.4.2 Global Functional Gummies Sales 2016-2027 8

1.4.3 Functional Gummies Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 9

2 FUNCTIONAL GUMMIES MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 11

2.1 Global Functional Gummies Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 11

2.2 Global Functional Gummies Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 14

2.3 Global Functional Gummies Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 18

2.4 Manufacturers Functional Gummies Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type 19

2.5 Functional Gummies Market Competitive Situation and Trends 20

2.5.1 Functional Gummies Market Concentration Rate 20

2.5.2 The Global 5 Largest Functional Gummies Players Market Share by Revenue 21

2.5.3 Global Functional Gummies Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 21

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 23

3 FUNCTIONAL GUMMIES RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO BY REGION 26

3.1 Global Functional Gummies Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021 26

3.2 Global Functional Gummies Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021 27

3.3 North America Functional Gummies Market Facts & Figures by Country 28

3.3.1 North America Functional Gummies Sales by Country 28

3.3.2 North America Functional Gummies Revenue by Country 29

3.3.3 United States 30

3.3.4 Canada 30

3.4 Europe Functional Gummies Market Facts & Figures by Country 31

3.4.1 Europe Functional Gummies Sales by Country 31

3.4.2 Europe Functional Gummies Revenue by Country 31

3.4.3 Germany 32

3.4.4 U.K. 33

3.4.5 France 33

3.4.6 Italy 34

3.4.7 Russia 34

3.5 Asia Pacific Functional Gummies Market Facts & Figures by Region 35

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Functional Gummies Sales by Region 35

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Functional Gummies Revenue by Region 35

3.5.3 China 36

3.5.4 Japan 37

3.5.5 South Korea 37

3.5.6 India 38

3.5.7 Southeast Asia 38

3.6 Latin America Functional Gummies Market Facts & Figures by Country 39

3.6.1 Latin America Functional Gummies Sales by Country 39

3.6.2 Latin America Functional Gummies Revenue by Country 39

3.6.3 Mexico 40

3.6.4 Brazil 41

3.6.5 Argentina 41

3.7 Middle East and Africa Functional Gummies Market Facts & Figures by Country 42

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Gummies Sales by Country 42

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Gummies Revenue by Country 42

3.7.3 Turkey 43

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia 44

3.7.5 U.A.E 44

4 FUNCTIONAL GUMMIES HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE 45

4.1 Global Functional Gummies Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 45

4.2 Global Functional Gummies Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 46

4.3 Global Functional Gummies Price by Type (2016-2021) 46

5 FUNCTIONAL GUMMIES HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 47

5.1 Global Functional Gummies Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 47

5.2 Global Functional Gummies Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 48

5.3 Global Functional Gummies Price by Application (2016-2021) 49

6 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 50

6.1 Nutra Solutions 50

6.1.1 Nutra Solutions Corporation Information 50

6.1.2 Nutra Solutions Description and Business Overview 50

6.1.3 Nutra Solutions Functional Gummies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 51

6.1.4 Nutra Solutions Functional Gummies Product Portfolio 51

6.2 Santa Cruz Nutritionals 52

6.2.1 Santa Cruz Nutritionals Corporation Information 52

6.2.2 Santa Cruz Nutritionals Description and Business Overview 52

6.2.3 Santa Cruz Nutritionals Functional Gummies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 53

6.2.4 Santa Cruz Nutritionals Functional Gummies Product Portfolio 53

6.3 Superior Supplement Manufacturing 54

6.3.1 Superior Supplement Manufacturing Corporation Information 54

6.3.2 Superior Supplement Manufacturing Description and Business Overview 54

6.3.3 Superior Supplement Manufacturing Functional Gummies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 55

6.3.4 Superior Supplement Manufacturing Functional Gummies Product Portfolio 55

6.4 Bettera Wellness 55

6.4.1 Bettera Wellness Corporation Information 55

6.4.2 Bettera Wellness Description and Business Overview 56

6.4.3 Bettera Wellness Functional Gummies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 57

6.4.4 Bettera Wellness Functional Gummies Product Portfolio 57

6.5 Better Nutritionals 58

6.5.1 Better Nutritionals Corporation Information 58

6.5.2 Better Nutritionals Description and Business Overview 58

6.5.3 Better Nutritionals Functional Gummies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 59

6.5.4 Better Nutritionals Functional Gummies Product Portfolio 59

6.6 Makers Nutrition 60

6.6.1 Makers Nutrition Corporation Information 60

6.6.2 Makers Nutrition Description and Business Overview 60

6.6.3 Makers Nutrition Functional Gummies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 61

6.6.4 Makers Nutrition Functional Gummies Product Portfolio 61

6.7 SMP Nutra 62

6.7.1 SMP Nutra Corporation Information 62

6.7.2 SMP Nutra Description and Business Overview 62

6.7.3 SMP Nutra Functional Gummies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 63

6.7.4 SMP Nutra Functional Gummies Product Portfolio 63

6.8 Vitakem Nutraceutical 64

6.8.1 Vitakem Nutraceutical Corporation Information 64

6.8.2 Vitakem Nutraceutical Description and Business Overview 65

6.8.3 Vitakem Nutraceutical Functional Gummies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 65

6.8.4 Vitakem Nutraceutical Functional Gummies Product Portfolio 65

6.9 Cava Pharma 66

6.9.1 Cava Pharma Corporation Information 66

6.9.2 Cava Pharma Description and Business Overview 66

6.9.3 Cava Pharma Functional Gummies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 67

6.9.4 Cava Pharma Functional Gummies Product Portfolio 67

6.10 Prime Health 68

6.10.1 Prime Health Corporation Information 68

6.10.2 Prime Health Description and Business Overview 69

6.10.3 Prime Health Functional Gummies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69

6.10.4 Prime Health Functional Gummies Product Portfolio 70

6.11 Procaps (Funtrition) 71

6.11.1 Procaps (Funtrition) Corporation Information 71

6.11.2 Procaps (Funtrition) Description and Business Overview 71

6.11.3 Procaps (Funtrition) Functional Gummies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 72

6.11.4 Procaps (Funtrition) Functional Gummies Product Portfolio 72

6.12 VitaWest Nutraceuticals 73

6.12.1 VitaWest Nutraceuticals Corporation Information 73

6.12.2 VitaWest Nutraceuticals Description and Business Overview 73

6.12.3 VitaWest Nutraceuticals Functional Gummies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74

6.12.4 VitaWest Nutraceuticals Functional Gummies Product Portfolio 74

6.13 Allsep鈥檚 75

6.13.1 Allsep鈥檚 Corporation Information 75

6.13.2 Allsep鈥檚 Description and Business Overview 75

6.13.3 Allsep鈥檚 Functional Gummies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

6.13.4 Allsep鈥檚 Functional Gummies Product Portfolio 76

6.14 TopGum 77

6.14.1 TopGum Corporation Information 77

6.14.2 TopGum Description and Business Overview 77

6.14.3 TopGum Functional Gummies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 78

6.14.4 TopGum Functional Gummies Product Portfolio 78

6.15 ParkAcre 79

6.15.1 ParkAcre Corporation Information 79

6.15.2 ParkAcre Description and Business Overview 80

6.15.3 ParkAcre Functional Gummies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 80

6.15.4 ParkAcre Functional Gummies Product Portfolio 80

6.16 Herbaland 81

6.16.1 Herbaland Corporation Information 81

6.16.2 Herbaland Description and Business Overview 82

6.16.3 Herbaland Functional Gummies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 82

6.16.4 Herbaland Functional Gummies Product Portfolio 82

6.17 Long Island Nutritionals (LIN) 83

6.17.1 Long Island Nutritionals (LIN) Corporation Information 83

6.17.2 Long Island Nutritionals (LIN) Description and Business Overview 84

6.17.3 Long Island Nutritionals (LIN) Functional Gummies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 84

6.17.4 Long Island Nutritionals (LIN) Functional Gummies Product Portfolio 84

6.18 Domaco 85

6.18.1 Domaco Corporation Information 85

6.18.2 Domaco Description and Business Overview 86

6.18.3 Domaco Functional Gummies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 86

6.18.4 Domaco Functional Gummies Product Portfolio 86

6.19 Cosmax 87

6.19.1 Cosmax Corporation Information 87

6.19.2 Cosmax Description and Business Overview 88

6.19.3 Cosmax Functional Gummies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 88

6.19.4 Cosmax Functional Gummies Product Portfolio 89

6.20 Cocoaland 89

6.20.1 Cocoaland Corporation Information 89

6.20.2 Cocoaland Description and Business Overview 90

6.20.3 Cocoaland Functional Gummies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 90

6.20.4 Cocoaland Functional Gummies Product Portfolio 91

6.21 UHA 91

6.21.1 UHA Corporation Information 91

6.21.2 UHA Description and Business Overview 92

6.21.3 UHA Functional Gummies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 92

6.21.4 UHA Functional Gummies Product Portfolio 92

6.22 Meiji 94

6.22.1 Meiji Corporation Information 94

6.22.2 Meiji Description and Business Overview 94

6.22.3 Meiji Functional Gummies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 94

6.22.4 Meiji Functional Gummies Product Portfolio 95

6.23 Sirio Pharma 96

6.23.1 Sirio Pharma Corporation Information 96

6.23.2 Sirio Pharma Description and Business Overview 96

6.23.3 Sirio Pharma Functional Gummies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 97

6.23.4 Sirio Pharma Functional Gummies Product Portfolio 97

6.24 Guangdong Yichao 98

6.24.1 Guangdong Yichao Corporation Information 98

6.24.2 Guangdong Yichao Description and Business Overview 99

6.24.3 Guangdong Yichao Functional Gummies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 99

6.24.4 Guangdong Yichao Functional Gummies Product Portfolio 100

6.25 Ningbo Jildan 100

6.25.1 Ningbo Jildan Corporation Information 100

6.25.2 Ningbo Jildan Description and Business Overview 101

6.25.3 Ningbo Jildan Functional Gummies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 101

6.25.4 Ningbo Jildan Functional Gummies Product Portfolio 102

6.26 Jinjiang Qifeng 102

6.26.1 Jinjiang Qifeng Corporation Information 102

6.26.2 Jinjiang Qifeng Description and Business Overview 103

6.26.3 Jinjiang Qifeng Functional Gummies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 103

6.26.4 Jinjiang Qifeng Functional Gummies Product Portfolio 103

7 FUNCTIONAL GUMMIES MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 105

7.1 Functional Gummies Key Raw Materials Analysis 105

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 105

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 105

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 106

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Functional Gummies 107

7.4 Functional Gummies Industrial Chain Analysis 108

8 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 109

8.1 Marketing Channel 109

8.2 Functional Gummies Distributors List 110

8.3 Functional Gummies Customers 111

9 FUNCTIONAL GUMMIES MARKET DYNAMICS 113

9.1 Functional Gummies Industry Trends 113

9.2 Functional Gummies Growth Drivers 113

9.3 Functional Gummies Market Challenges 114

9.4 Functional Gummies Market Risks 114

10 GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST 115

10.1 Functional Gummies Market Estimates and Projections by Type 115

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Functional Gummies by Type (2022-2027) 115

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Functional Gummies by Type (2022-2027) 115

10.2 Functional Gummies Market Estimates and Projections by Application 116

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Functional Gummies by Application (2022-2027) 116

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Functional Gummies by Application (2022-2027) 116

10.3 Functional Gummies Market Estimates and Projections by Region 117

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Functional Gummies by Region (2022-2027) 117

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Functional Gummies by Region (2022-2027) 118

11 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 119

12 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 120

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 120

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 120

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 121

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 122

12.2 Data Source 123

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 123

12.2.2 Primary Sources 124

12.3 Author List 126

12.4 Disclaimer 126

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348518/functional-gummies

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com