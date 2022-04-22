Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Market

In 2020, the global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) market size was US$ 383.81 million and is forecast to 2687.72 million US in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 32.37% during the forecast period. In this study, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2027 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL).

Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Scope and Market Size

Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) market is segmented by region, by country, by company, by Technology, by Application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

SGL

Freudenberg

AvCarb

Toray

Teijin

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Fuel Cells

Cetech

Segment by Technology

Carbon Paper Type

Carbon Cloth Type

Segment by Application

Hydrogen-oxygen Fuel Cell

Hydrocarbon Fuels Cell

The report on the Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 STUDY COVERAGE 1

1.1 Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Technology 1

1.2.1 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Market Size Growth Rate by Technology 1

1.2.2 Carbon Paper Type 2

1.2.3 Carbon Cloth Type 3

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Market Size Growth Rate by Application 4

1.3.2 Hydrogen-oxygen Fuel Cell 5

1.3.3 Hydrocarbon Fuels Cell 6

1.4 Study Objectives 7

1.5 Years Considered 8

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 9

2.1 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 9

2.1.1 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue 2016-2027 9

2.1.2 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales 2016-2027 10

2.2 Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 11

2.3 Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales by Region (2016-2027) 12

2.3.1 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales by Region: 2016-2021 12

2.3.2 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 12

2.3.3 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027) 13

2.4 Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027) 13

2.4.1 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Region: 2016-2021 13

2.4.2 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 14

2.4.3 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027) 15

3 GLOBAL FUEL CELL GAS DIFFUSION LAYER (GDL) BY MANUFACTURERS 16

3.1 Global Top Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Manufacturers by Sales 16

3.1.1 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021) 16

3.1.2 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021) 17

3.2 Global Top Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Manufacturers by Revenue 18

3.2.1 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021) 18

3.2.2 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021) 18

3.3 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021) 19

3.4 Competitive Landscape 20

3.4.1 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) & (2016-2021) 20

3.4.2 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 20

3.5 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Founded Time and Headquarters 23

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 23

4 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN HYDROGEN FUEL CELL GAS DIFFUSION LAYER BUSINESS 25

4.1 Toray 25

4.1.1 Toray Details 25

4.1.2 Toray Hydrogen Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer Product Portfolio 26

4.1.3 Toray Hydrogen Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue (2016-2021) 27

4.1.4 Toray Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Product 27

4.1.5 Toray Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Application 27

4.1.6 Toray Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Geographic Area 28

4.1.7 Toray Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Sales Channel 28

4.2 SGL 28

4.2.1 SGL Details 28

4.2.2 SGL Hydrogen Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer Product Portfolio 29

4.2.3 SGL Hydrogen Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue (2016-2021) 30

4.2.4 SGL Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Product 30

4.2.5 SGL Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Application 31

4.2.6 SGL Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Geographic Area 31

4.2.7 SGL Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Sales Channel 31

4.3 Freudenberg 32

4.3.1 Freudenberg Details 32

4.3.2 Freudenberg Hydrogen Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer Product Portfolio 32

4.3.3 Freudenberg Hydrogen Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue (2016-2021) 33

4.3.4 Freudenberg Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Product 34

4.3.5 Freudenberg Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Application 34

4.3.6 Freudenberg Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Geographic Area 34

4.3.7 Freudenberg Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Sales Channel 35

4.4 AvCarb 35

4.4.1 AvCarb Details 35

4.4.2 AvCarb Hydrogen Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer Product Portfolio 36

4.4.3 AvCarb Hydrogen Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue (2016-2021) 37

4.4.4 AvCarb Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Product 37

4.4.5 AvCarb Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Application 37

4.4.6 AvCarb Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Geographic Area 38

4.4.7 AvCarb Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Sales Channel 38

4.5 Teijin 38

4.5.1 Teijin Details 38

4.5.2 Teijin Hydrogen Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer Product Portfolio 39

4.5.3 Teijin Hydrogen Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue (2016-2021) 40

4.5.4 Teijin Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Product 40

4.5.5 Teijin Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Application 40

4.5.6 Teijin Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Geographic Area 41

4.5.7 Teijin Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Sales Channel 41

4.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 41

4.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Details 41

4.6.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Hydrogen Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer Product Portfolio 42

4.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Hydrogen Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue (2016-2021) 43

4.6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Product 44

4.6.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Application 44

4.6.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Geographic Area 44

4.7 Fuel Cells Etc 45

4.7.1 Fuel Cells Etc Details 45

4.7.2 Fuel Cells Etc Hydrogen Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer Product Portfolio 45

4.7.3 Fuel Cells Etc Hydrogen Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue (2016-2021) 46

4.7.4 Fuel Cells Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Product 47

4.7.5 Fuel Cells Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Application 47

4.7.6 Fuel Cells Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Geographic Area 47

4.8 Jntg Co. 48

4.8.1 Jntg Co. Details 48

4.8.2 Jntg Co. Hydrogen Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer Product Portfolio 48

4.8.3 Jntg Co. Hydrogen Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue (2016-2021) 50

4.8.4 Jntg Co. Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Product 51

4.8.5 Jntg Co. Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Application 51

4.8.6 Jntg Co. Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Geographic Area 51

4.9 Cetech 52

4.9.1 Cetech Details 52

4.9.2 Cetech Hydrogen Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer Product Portfolio 52

4.9.3 Cetech Hydrogen Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue (2016-2021) 53

4.9.4 Cetech Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Product 54

4.9.5 Cetech Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Application 54

4.9.6 Cetech Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Geographic Area 54

5 BREAKDOWN DATA BY TECHNOLOGY 55

5.1 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales by Technology (2016-2027) 55

5.1.1 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales by Technology (2016-2021) 55

5.1.2 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales Forecast by Technology (2022-2027) 55

5.1.3 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales Market Share by Technology (2016-2027) 56

5.2 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue Forecast by Technology (2016-2027) 56

5.2.1 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Technology (2016-2021) 56

5.2.2 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue Forecast by Technology (2022-2027) 57

5.2.3 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue Market Share by Technology (2016-2027) 57

5.3 Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Technology (2016-2027) 58

6 BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION 59

6.1 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales by Application (2016-2027) 59

6.1.1 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales by Application (2016-2021) 59

6.1.2 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 59

6.1.3 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 60

6.2 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027) 60

6.2.1 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Application (2016-2021) 60

6.2.2 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 61

6.2.3 Global Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 61

6.3 Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027) 62

7 NORTH AMERICA 63

7.1 North America Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 63

7.2 North America Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Market Facts & Figures by Country 63

7.2.1 North America Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales by Country (2016-2027) 63

7.2.2 North America Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 64

7.3 North America Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales by Technology 65

7.4 North America Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales by Application 65

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 67

8.1 Asia-Pacific Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 67

8.2 Asia-Pacific Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Market Facts & Figures by Region 67

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales by Region (2016-2027) 67

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Region (2016-2027) 69

8.3 Asia-Pacific Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales by Technology 70

8.4 Asia-Pacific Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales by Application 71

9 EUROPE 72

9.1 Europe Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 72

9.2 Europe Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Market Facts & Figures by Country 72

9.2.1 Europe Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales by Country (2016-2027) 72

9.2.2 Europe Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 74

9.3 Europe Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales by Technology 75

9.4 Europe Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales by Application 76

10 SOUTH AMERICA 77

10.1 South America Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 77

10.2 South America Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Market Facts & Figures by Country 77

10.2.1 South America Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales by Country (2016-2027) 77

10.2.2 South America Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 79

10.3 South America Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales by Technology 80

10.4 South America Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales by Application 81

11 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 82

11.1 South America Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 82

11.2 Middle East and Africa Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Market Facts & Figures by Country 82

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales by Country (2016-2027) 82

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 84

11.3 Middle East and Africa Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales by Technology 85

11.4 Middle East and Africa Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales by Application 86

12 SUPPLY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNEL ANALYSIS 87

12.1 Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Supply Chain Analysis 87

12.2 Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Key Raw Materials 87

12.3 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 88

12.4 Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Clients Analysis 88

12.5 Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis 89

12.5.1 Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Distributors 90

13 FUEL CELL GAS DIFFUSION LAYER (GDL) MARKET DYNAMICS 93

13.1 Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Industry Trends 93

13.2 Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Market Drivers 93

13.3 Fuel Cell Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Market Challenges 94

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 94

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 96

15 APPENDIX 98

15.1 Research Methodology 98

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 98

15.1.2 Data Source 101

15.2 Author Details 104

15.3 Disclaimer 104

