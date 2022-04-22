Trading Card Game Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Trading Card Game market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Trading Card Game market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Trading Card Game market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Trading Card Game Market Segment by Type

Digital Game

Physical Card

Trading Card Game Market Segment by Application

Teenager

Adult

The report on the Trading Card Game market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Hasbro

Konami Holdings Corporation

Bandai

The Pokémon Company

Blizzard Entertainment

CyberAgent

Upper Deck Company

Bushiroad

Fantasy Flight Games

Riot Games

Kyy Games

Legend Story Studios

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Trading Card Gameconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Trading Card Gamemarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Trading Card Gamemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Trading Card Gamewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Trading Card Gamesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Trading Card Game companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 STUDY COVERAGE 1

1.1 Trading Card Game Product Introduction 1

1.2 Global Trading Card Game Outlook, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 1

1.2.1 Global Trading Card Game Market Size for the Year 2017-2028 1

1.2.2 United States Trading Card Game Market Size for the Year 2017-2028 3

1.3 Trading Card Game Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 5

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Trading Card Game in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 5

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Trading Card Game Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 5

1.4 Trading Card Game Market Dynamics 6

1.4.1 Trading Card Game Industry Trends 6

1.4.2 Trading Card Game Market Drivers 6

1.4.3 Trading Card Game Market Challenges 7

1.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7

1.5 Study Objectives 8

1.6 Years Considered 9

2 TRADING CARD GAME BY TYPE 10

2.1 Trading Card Game Market Segment by Type 10

2.1.1 Digital Game 10

2.1.2 Physical Card 10

2.2 Global Trading Card Game Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028) 11

2.3 Global Trading Card Game Market Size by Type (2017-2028) 12

2.4 United States Trading Card Game Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028) 13

2.5 United States Trading Card Game Market Size by Type (2017-2028) 14

3 TRADING CARD GAME BY APPLICATION 16

3.1 Trading Card Game Market Segment by Application 16

3.1.1 Teenager 16

3.1.2 Adult 16

3.2 Global Trading Card Game Market Size, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028) 17

3.3 Global Trading Card Game Market Size by Application (2017-2028) 18

3.4 United States Trading Card Game Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028) 19

3.5 United States Trading Card Game Market Size by Application (2017-2028) 20

4 GLOBAL TRADING CARD GAME COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE BY COMPANY 22

4.1 Global Trading Card Game Market Size by Company 22

4.1.1 Top Global Trading Card Game Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021) 22

4.1.2 Global Trading Card Game Revenue by Player (2017-2022) 22

4.2 Global Trading Card Game Concentration Ratio (CR) 23

4.2.1 Trading Card Game Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022) 23

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Trading Card Game in 2021 24

4.2.3 Global Trading Card Game Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 25

4.3 Global Trading Card Game Headquarters, Product Type 26

4.3.1 Global Trading Card Game Headquarters and Area Served 26

4.3.2 Global Trading Card Game Companies Product Type 26

4.3.3 Global Trading Card Game Companies Establish Date 27

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 27

4.5 United States Trading Card Game Market Size by Company 28

4.5.1 Top Trading Card Game Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021) 28

4.5.2 United States Trading Card Game Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022) 29

5 GLOBAL TRADING CARD GAME MARKET SIZE BY REGION 30

5.1 Global Trading Card Game Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 30

5.2 Global Trading Card Game Market Size by Region (2017-2028) 30

5.2.1 Global Trading Card Game Market Size by Region: 2017-2022 30

5.2.2 Global Trading Card Game Market Size by Region: 2023-2028 31

6 SEGMENT IN REGIONAL LEVEL & COUNTRY LEVEL 32

6.1 North America 32

6.1.1 North America Trading Card Game Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 32

6.1.2 North America Trading Card Game Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028) 32

6.1.3 United States 33

6.1.4 Canada 34

6.1.5 Mexico 35

6.2 Asia-Pacific 36

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Trading Card Game Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 36

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Trading Card Game Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028) 36

6.2.3 China 37

6.2.4 Japan 38

6.2.5 South Korea 39

6.2.6 India 40

6.2.7 Australia 41

6.2.8 China Taiwan 42

6.2.9 Indonesia 43

6.2.10 Thailand 44

6.2.11 Malaysia 45

6.3 Europe 46

6.3.1 Europe Trading Card Game Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 46

6.3.2 Europe Trading Card Game Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028) 46

6.3.3 Germany 47

6.3.4 France 48

6.3.5 U.K. 49

6.3.6 Italy 50

6.3.7 Russia 51

6.4 South America 52

6.4.1 South America Trading Card Game Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 52

6.4.2 South America Trading Card Game Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028) 52

6.4.3 Brazil 53

6.4.4 Argentina 54

6.4.5 Colombia 55

6.5 Middle East and Africa 56

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Trading Card Game Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 56

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Trading Card Game Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028) 56

6.5.3 Saudi Arabia 57

6.5.4 UAE 58

7 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 59

7.1 Hasbro 59

7.1.1 Hasbro Company Details 59

7.1.2 Hasbro Business Overview 59

7.1.3 Hasbro Trading Card Game Introduction 60

7.1.4 Hasbro Revenue in Trading Card Game Business (2017-2022) 60

7.2 The Pokémon Company 61

7.2.1 The Pokémon Company Details 61

7.2.2 The Pokémon Company Business Overview 61

7.2.3 The Pokémon Company Trading Card Game Introduction 62

7.2.4 The Pokémon Company Revenue in Trading Card Game Business (2017-2022) 62

7.3 Konami 63

7.3.1 Konami Company Details 63

7.3.2 Konami Business Overview 63

7.3.3 Konami Trading Card Game Introduction 64

7.3.4 Konami Revenue in Trading Card Game Business (2017-2022) 64

7.4 Bushiroad 65

7.4.1 Bushiroad Company Details 65

7.4.2 Bushiroad Business Overview 65

7.4.3 Bushiroad Trading Card Game Introduction 66

7.4.4 Bushiroad Revenue in Trading Card Game Business (2017-2022) 67

7.5 Bandai 68

7.5.1 Bandai Company Details 68

7.5.2 Bandai Business Overview 68

7.5.3 Bandai Trading Card Game Introduction 69

7.5.4 Bandai Revenue in Trading Card Game Business (2017-2022) 70

7.6 Blizzard Entertainment 70

7.6.1 Blizzard Entertainment Company Details 70

7.6.2 Blizzard Entertainment Business Overview 71

7.6.3 Blizzard Entertainment Trading Card Game Introduction 71

7.6.4 Blizzard Entertainment Revenue in Trading Card Game Business (2017-2022) 72

7.7 Upper Deck Company 72

7.7.1 Upper Deck Company Details 72

7.7.2 Upper Deck Company Business Overview 73

7.7.3 Upper Deck Company Trading Card Game Introduction 73

7.7.4 Upper Deck Company Revenue in Trading Card Game Business (2017-2022) 74

7.8 CyberAgent 74

7.8.1 CyberAgent Company Details 74

7.8.2 CyberAgent Business Overview 75

7.8.3 CyberAgent Trading Card Game Introduction 75

7.8.4 CyberAgent Revenue in Trading Card Game Business (2017-2022) 76

7.9 Fantasy Flight Games 76

7.9.1 Fantasy Flight Games Company Details 76

7.9.2 Fantasy Flight Games Business Overview 77

7.9.3 Fantasy Flight Games Trading Card Game Introduction 77

7.9.4 Fantasy Flight Games Revenue in Trading Card Game Business (2017-2022) 78

7.10 Riot Games 78

7.10.1 Riot Games Company Details 78

7.10.2 Riot Games Business Overview 79

7.10.3 Riot Games Trading Card Game Introduction 79

7.10.4 Riot Games Revenue in Trading Card Game Business (2017-2022) 80

7.11 Kyy Games 80

7.11.1 Kyy Games Company Details 80

7.11.2 Kyy Games Business Overview 80

7.11.3 Kyy Games Trading Card Game Introduction 81

7.11.4 Kyy Games Revenue in Trading Card Game Business (2017-2022) 81

7.12 Legend Story Studios 82

7.12.1 Legend Story Studios Company Details 82

7.12.2 Legend Story Studios Business Overview 82

7.12.3 Legend Story Studios Trading Card Game Introduction 83

7.12.4 Legend Story Studios Revenue in Trading Card Game Business (2017-2022) 83

8 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 85

9 APPENDIX 86

9.1 Research Methodology 86

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 86

9.1.2 Data Source 89

9.2 Disclaimer 92

