Global Fruit Segments Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Fruit Segments market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fruit Segments market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Fruit Segments market.

Summary

The global Fruit Segments market was valued at US$ 9486.88 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 12279.64 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.43% during 2021-2027.

Global Fruit Segments Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Del Monte

Dole

Princes

Langeberg and Ashton Foods

CHB Group

Rhodes

Tropical Food Industries

Seneca Foods

SPC

Kraft Heinz

Sainsbury’s

Roland Foods

Kroger

Kirkland Signature

Huanlejia

Leasun Food

Three Squirrels

Segment by Type

Mandarin Orange

Grapefruit

Peach

Pineapple

Pear

Mango

Banana

Kiwi

Others

Segment by Application

Offline Sales

Online Sales

The report on the Fruit Segments market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

South Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Fruit Segments consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Fruit Segments market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fruit Segments manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fruit Segments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Fruit Segments submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Fruit Segments companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 FRUIT SEGMENTS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fruit Segments 1

1.2 Fruit Segments Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Fruit Segments Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027) 1

1.2.2 Mandarin Orange 3

1.2.3 Grapefruit 4

1.2.4 Peach 5

1.2.5 Pineapple 5

1.2.6 Pear 6

1.2.7 Mango 6

1.2.8 Banana 7

1.2.9 Kiwi 8

1.2.10 Others 8

1.3 Fruit Segments Segment by Application 9

1.3.1 Global Fruit Segments Sales Comparison by Application (2021-2027) 9

1.3.2 Offline Sales 10

1.3.3 Online Sales 11

1.4 Global Fruit Segments Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 11

1.4.1 Global Fruit Segments Revenue 2016-2027 12

1.4.2 Global Fruit Segments Sales 2016-2027 13

1.4.3 Fruit Segments Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 13

2 FRUIT SEGMENTS MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 15

2.1 Global Fruit Segments Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 15

2.2 Global Fruit Segments Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 18

2.3 Global Fruit Segments Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 20

2.4 Manufacturers Fruit Segments Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type 20

2.5 Fruit Segments Market Competitive Situation and Trends 22

2.5.1 Fruit Segments Market Concentration Rate 22

2.5.2 The Global 5 and 10 Largest Fruit Segments Players Market Share by Revenue 23

2.5.3 Global Fruit Segments Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 23

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 25

3 FRUIT SEGMENTS RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO BY REGION 27

3.1 Global Fruit Segments Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021 27

3.2 Global Fruit Segments Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021 28

3.3 North America Fruit Segments Market Facts & Figures by Country 30

3.3.1 North America Fruit Segments Sales by Country 30

3.3.2 North America Fruit Segments Revenue by Country 31

3.3.3 United States 31

3.3.4 Canada 32

3.4 Europe Fruit Segments Market Facts & Figures by Country 32

3.4.1 Europe Fruit Segments Sales by Country 32

3.4.2 Europe Fruit Segments Revenue by Country 33

3.4.3 Germany 34

3.4.4 France 34

3.4.5 U.K. 35

3.4.6 Italy 35

3.4.7 Russia 36

3.5 Asia Pacific Fruit Segments Market Facts & Figures by Region 36

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Fruit Segments Sales by Region 36

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Fruit Segments Revenue by Region 37

3.5.3 China 38

3.5.4 Japan 38

3.5.5 South Korea 39

3.5.6 Southeast Asia 39

3.5.7 India 40

3.5.8 Australia 40

3.6 Latin America Fruit Segments Market Facts & Figures by Country 41

3.6.1 Latin America Fruit Segments Sales by Country 41

3.6.2 Latin America Fruit Segments Revenue by Country 41

3.6.3 Mexico 42

3.6.4 Brazil 42

3.7 Middle East and Africa Fruit Segments Market Facts & Figures by Country 43

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Fruit Segments Sales by Country 43

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Fruit Segments Revenue by Country 43

3.7.3 Saudi Arabia 44

3.7.4 UAE 45

3.7.5 Egypt 45

3.7.6 South Africa 46

4 FRUIT SEGMENTS HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE 47

4.1 Global Fruit Segments Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 47

4.2 Global Fruit Segments Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 48

4.3 Global Fruit Segments Price by Type (2016-2021) 49

5 FRUIT SEGMENTS HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 50

5.1 Global Fruit Segments Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 50

5.2 Global Fruit Segments Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 51

5.3 Global Fruit Segments Price by Application (2016-2021) 52

6 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 54

6.1 Del Monte 54

6.1.1 Del Monte Corporation Information 54

6.1.2 Del Monte Description and Business Overview 54

6.1.3 Del Monte Fruit Segments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 55

6.1.4 Del Monte Fruit Segments Product Portfolio 55

6.1.5 Del Monte Recent Developments/Updates 58

6.2 Dole 58

6.2.1 Dole Corporation Information 58

6.2.2 Dole Description and Business Overview 59

6.2.3 Dole Fruit Segments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 59

6.2.4 Dole Fruit Segments Product Portfolio 60

6.2.5 Dole Recent Developments/Updates 61

6.3 Princes Foods 61

6.3.1 Princes Foods Corporation Information 61

6.3.2 Princes Foods Description and Business Overview 61

6.3.3 Princes Foods Fruit Segments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 62

6.3.4 Princes Foods Fruit Segments Product Portfolio 62

6.3.5 Princes Foods Recent Developments/Updates 63

6.4 Langeberg and Ashton Foods 63

6.4.1 Langeberg and Ashton Foods Corporation Information 63

6.4.2 Langeberg and Ashton Foods Description and Business Overview 64

6.4.3 Langeberg and Ashton Foods Fruit Segments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 64

6.4.4 Langeberg and Ashton Foods Fruit Segments Product Portfolio 64

6.4.5 Langeberg and Ashton Foods Recent Developments/Updates 65

6.5 CHB Group 65

6.5.1 CHB Group Corporation Information 65

6.5.2 CHB Group Description and Business Overview 66

6.5.3 CHB Group Fruit Segments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 66

6.5.4 CHB Group Fruit Segments Product Portfolio 67

6.5.5 CHB Group Recent Developments/Updates 67

6.6 Rhodes 67

6.6.1 Rhodes Corporation Information 67

6.6.2 Rhodes Description and Business Overview 68

6.6.3 Rhodes Fruit Segments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 68

6.6.4 Rhodes Fruit Segments Product Portfolio 68

6.6.5 Rhodes Recent Developments/Updates 69

6.7 Tropical Food Industries 70

6.7.1 Tropical Food Industries Corporation Information 70

6.7.2 Tropical Food Industries Description and Business Overview 70

6.7.3 Tropical Food Industries Fruit Segments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 70

6.7.4 Tropical Food Industries Fruit Segments Product Portfolio 71

6.7.5 Tropical Food Industries Recent Developments/Updates 71

6.8 Seneca Foods 71

6.8.1 Seneca Foods Corporation Information 71

6.8.2 Seneca Foods Description and Business Overview 72

6.8.3 Seneca Foods Fruit Segments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 72

6.8.4 Seneca Foods Fruit Segments Product Portfolio 72

6.8.5 Seneca Foods Recent Developments/Updates 73

6.9 SPC 73

6.9.1 SPC Corporation Information 73

6.9.2 SPC Description and Business Overview 73

6.9.3 SPC Fruit Segments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74

6.9.4 SPC Fruit Segments Product Portfolio 74

6.9.5 SPC Recent Developments/Updates 75

6.10 Kraft Heinz 75

6.10.1 Kraft Heinz Corporation Information 75

6.10.2 Kraft Heinz Description and Business Overview 76

6.10.3 Kraft Heinz Fruit Segments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

6.10.4 Kraft Heinz Fruit Segments Product Portfolio 77

6.10.5 Kraft Heinz Recent Developments/Updates 77

6.11 Sainsbury鈥檚 77

6.11.1 Sainsbury鈥檚 Corporation Information 77

6.11.2 Sainsbury鈥檚 Description and Business Overview 78

6.11.3 Sainsbury鈥檚 Fruit Segments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 78

6.11.4 Sainsbury鈥檚 Fruit Segments Product Portfolio 78

6.11.5 Sainsbury鈥檚 Recent Developments/Updates 79

6.12 Roland Foods 79

6.12.1 Roland Foods Corporation Information 79

6.12.2 Roland Foods Description and Business Overview 80

6.12.3 Roland Foods Fruit Segments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 80

6.12.4 Roland Foods Fruit Segments Product Portfolio 81

6.12.5 Roland Foods Recent Developments/Updates 81

6.13 Kroger 82

6.13.1 Kroger Corporation Information 82

6.13.2 Kroger Description and Business Overview 82

6.13.3 Kroger Fruit Segments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 83

6.13.4 Kroger Fruit Segments Product Portfolio 83

6.13.5 Kroger Recent Developments/Updates 84

6.14 Kirkland 84

6.14.1 Kirkland Corporation Information 84

6.14.2 Kirkland Description and Business Overview 85

6.14.3 Kirkland Fruit Segments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 85

6.14.4 Kirkland Fruit Segments Product Portfolio 85

6.14.5 Kirkland Recent Developments/Updates 86

6.15 Huanlejia 86

6.15.1 Huanlejia Corporation Information 86

6.15.2 Huanlejia Description and Business Overview 87

6.15.3 Huanlejia Fruit Segments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 87

6.15.4 Huanlejia Fruit Segments Product Portfolio 87

6.15.5 Huanlejia Recent Developments/Updates 88

6.16 Leasun Food 88

6.16.1 Leasun Food Corporation Information 88

6.16.2 Leasun Food Description and Business Overview 89

6.16.3 Leasun Food Fruit Segments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 89

6.16.4 Leasun Food Fruit Segments Product Portfolio 89

6.16.5 Leasun Food Recent Developments/Updates 90

6.17 Three Squirrels 90

6.17.1 Three Squirrels Corporation Information 90

6.17.2 Three Squirrels Description and Business Overview 91

6.17.3 Three Squirrels Fruit Segments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 91

6.17.4 Three Squirrels Fruit Segments Product Portfolio 91

6.17.5 Three Squirrels Recent Developments/Updates 92

7 FRUIT SEGMENTS MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 93

7.1 Fruit Segments Key Raw Materials Analysis 93

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 93

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 93

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 94

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fruit Segments 95

7.4 Fruit Segments Industrial Chain Analysis 96

8 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 97

8.1 Marketing Channel 97

8.2 Fruit Segments Distributors List 98

8.3 Fruit Segments Customers 99

9 FRUIT SEGMENTS MARKET DYNAMICS 101

9.1 Fruit Segments Industry Trends 101

9.2 Fruit Segments Growth Drivers 101

9.3 Fruit Segments Market Challenges 102

9.4 Fruit Segments Market Restraints 102

9.5 COVID-19 Impact on Fruit Segments Industry 102

10 GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST 104

10.1 Fruit Segments Market Estimates and Projections by Type 104

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Fruit Segments by Type (2022-2027) 104

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fruit Segments by Type (2022-2027) 105

10.2 Fruit Segments Market Estimates and Projections by Application 105

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Fruit Segments by Application (2022-2027) 105

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fruit Segments by Application (2022-2027) 106

10.3 Fruit Segments Market Estimates and Projections by Region 106

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Fruit Segments by Region (2022-2027) 106

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fruit Segments by Region (2022-2027) 107

11 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 108

12 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 109

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 109

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 109

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 110

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 111

12.2 Data Source 112

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 112

12.2.2 Primary Sources 113

12.3 Author List 115

12.4 Disclaimer 115

