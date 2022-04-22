Global Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Food X-ray Inspection Equipment market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food X-ray Inspection Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Food X-ray Inspection Equipment market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Market

In 2020, the global Food X-ray Inspection Equipment market size was US$ 161.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 244.25 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.04% between 2021 and 2027.

Global Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Scope and Market Size

The global Food X-ray Inspection Equipment market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food X-ray Inspection Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

Anritsu Infivis

Mettler-Toledo

Ishida

Thermo-fisher

Minebea Intec

Loma Systems

Sesotec GmbH

Multivac Group

Dylog Hi-Tech

Bizerba

Mekitec

Techik

WIPOTEC-OCS

NongShim Engineering

Meyer

COSO

SHANAN

Gaojing

JUZHENG Electronic and Technology

Easyweigh

Segment by Type

Packaged Product Inspection Equipment

Bulk Product Inspection Equipment

Segment by Application

Processed Food

Animal Food

Plant Food

The report on the Food X-ray Inspection Equipment market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Others

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Others

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Food X-ray Inspection Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Food X-ray Inspection Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Food X-ray Inspection Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Food X-ray Inspection Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Food X-ray Inspection Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Food X-ray Inspection Equipment companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 FOOD X-RAY INSPECTION EQUIPMENT MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Product Overview 1

1.2 Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Market Segment by Type 4

1.2.1 Packaged Product Inspection Equipment 4

1.2.2 Bulk Product Inspection Equipment 5

1.3 Global Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Market Size by Type 5

1.3.1 Global Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 6

1.3.2 Global Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 6

1.3.3 Global Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 9

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 10

1.4.1 North America Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 10

1.4.2 Europe Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 11

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 12

1.4.4 South America Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 14

2 FOOD X-RAY INSPECTION EQUIPMENT MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 16

2.1 Global Top Players by Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales (2019-2021) 16

2.2 Global Top Players by Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Revenue (2019-2021) 18

2.3 Global Top Players by Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Price (2019-2021) 19

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Headquarters 20

2.5 Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends 21

2.5.1 Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2019-2021) 21

2.5.2 Global 5 Largest Manufacturers by Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Revenue in 2020 22

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Food X-ray Inspection Equipment as of 2020) 22

3 FOOD X-RAY INSPECTION EQUIPMENT STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 24

3.1 Global Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 24

3.2 Global Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Historic Market Size by Region 24

3.2.1 Global Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 24

3.2.2 Global Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 25

3.2.3 Global Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales (Volume & Value) and Price (2016-2021) 26

3.3 Global Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region 26

3.3.1 Global Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 26

3.3.2 Global Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 27

3.3.3 Global Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales (Volume & Value) and Price (2022-2027) 27

4 FOOD X-RAY INSPECTION EQUIPMENT BY APPLICATION 28

4.1 Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Market Segment by Application 28

4.1.1 Processed Food 28

4.1.2 Animal Food 28

4.1.3 Plant Food 29

4.2 Global Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Market Size by Application 29

4.2.1 Global Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 30

4.2.2 Global Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 30

4.2.3 Global Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 33

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 35

4.3.1 North America Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 35

4.3.2 Europe Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 36

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 37

4.3.4 South America Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 38

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 39

5 NORTH AMERICA FOOD X-RAY INSPECTION EQUIPMENT BY COUNTRY 40

5.1 North America Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Historic Market Size by Country 40

5.1.1 North America Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 40

5.1.2 North America Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 40

5.2 North America Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country 41

5.2.1 North America Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 41

5.2.2 North America Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 41

6 EUROPE FOOD X-RAY INSPECTION EQUIPMENT BY COUNTRY 43

6.1 Europe Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Historic Market Size by Country 43

6.1.1 Europe Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 43

6.1.2 Europe Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 44

6.2 Europe Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country 44

6.2.1 Europe Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 44

6.2.2 Europe Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 45

7 ASIA-PACIFIC FOOD X-RAY INSPECTION EQUIPMENT BY REGION 46

7.1 Asia-Pacific Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Historic Market Size by Region 46

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 46

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 47

7.2 Asia-Pacific Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region 47

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 47

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 48

8 SOUTH AMERICA FOOD X-RAY INSPECTION EQUIPMENT BY COUNTRY 49

8.1 South America Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Historic Market Size by Country 49

8.1.1 South America Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 49

8.1.2 South America Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 50

8.2 South America Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country 50

8.2.1 South America Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 50

8.2.2 South America Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 51

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA FOOD X-RAY INSPECTION EQUIPMENT BY COUNTRY 52

9.1 Middle East and Africa Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Historic Market Size by Country 52

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 52

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 52

9.2 Middle East and Africa Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country 53

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 53

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 53

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN FOOD X-RAY INSPECTION EQUIPMENT BUSINESS 54

10.1 Anritsu Infivis 54

10.1.1 Anritsu Infivis Corporation Information 54

10.1.2 Anritsu Infivis Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 55

10.1.3 Anritsu Infivis Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Products Offered 55

10.1.4 Anritsu Infivis Contact Information 57

10.2 Mettler-Toledo 57

10.2.1 Mettler-Toledo Corporation Information 57

10.2.2 Mettler-Toledo Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 57

10.2.3 Mettler-Toledo Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Products Offered 58

10.2.4 Mettler-Toledo Contact Information 60

10.3 Ishida 60

10.3.1 Ishida Corporation Information 60

10.3.2 Ishida Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 61

10.3.3 Ishida Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Products Offered 61

10.3.4 Ishida Contact Information 62

10.4 Thermo-fisher 62

10.4.1 Thermo-fisher Corporation Information 62

10.4.2 Thermo-fisher Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 63

10.4.3 Thermo-fisher Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Products Offered 63

10.4.4 Thermo-fisher Contact Information 64

10.5 Minebea Intec 64

10.5.1 Minebea Intec Corporation Information 64

10.5.2 Minebea Intec Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 65

10.5.3 Minebea Intec Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Products Offered 66

10.5.4 Minebea Intec Contact Information 67

10.6 Loma Systems 67

10.6.1 Loma Systems Corporation Information 67

10.6.2 Loma Systems Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 68

10.6.3 Loma Systems Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Products Offered 68

10.6.4 Loma Systems Contact Information 69

10.7 Sesotec GmbH 69

10.7.1 Sesotec GmbH Corporation Information 69

10.7.2 Sesotec GmbH Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 70

10.7.3 Sesotec GmbH Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Products Offered 70

10.7.4 Sesotec GmbH Contact Information 71

10.8 Multivac Group 71

10.8.1 Multivac Group Corporation Information 71

10.8.2 Multivac Group Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 72

10.8.3 Multivac Group Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Products Offered 72

10.8.4 Multivac Group Contact Information 73

10.9 Dylog Hi-Tech 74

10.9.1 Dylog Hi-Tech Corporation Information 74

10.9.2 Dylog Hi-Tech Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 74

10.9.3 Dylog Hi-Tech Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Products Offered 75

10.9.4 Dylog Hi-Tech Contact Information 76

10.10 Bizerba 76

10.10.1 Bizerba Corporation Information 76

10.10.2 Bizerba Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 77

10.10.3 Bizerba Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Products Offered 77

10.10.4 Bizerba Contact Information 78

10.11 Mekitec 78

10.11.1 Mekitec Corporation Information 78

10.11.2 Mekitec Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 79

10.11.3 Mekitec Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Products Offered 79

10.11.4 Mekitec Contact Information 80

10.12 Techik 81

10.12.1 Techik Corporation Information 81

10.12.2 Techik Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 81

10.12.3 Techik Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Products Offered 82

10.12.4 Techik Contact Information 83

10.13 WIPOTEC-OCS 83

10.13.1 WIPOTEC-OCS Corporation Information 83

10.13.2 WIPOTEC-OCS Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 84

10.13.3 WIPOTEC-OCS Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Products Offered 84

10.13.4 WIPOTEC-OCS Contact Information 84

10.14 NongShim Engineering 85

10.14.1 NongShim Engineering Corporation Information 85

10.14.2 NongShim Engineering Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 85

10.14.3 NongShim Engineering Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Products Offered 86

10.14.4 NongShim Engineering Contact Information 86

10.15 Meyer 86

10.15.1 Meyer Corporation Information 86

10.15.2 Meyer Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 87

10.15.3 Meyer Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Products Offered 87

10.15.4 Meyer Contact Information 88

10.16 COSO 88

10.16.1 COSO Corporation Information 88

10.16.2 COSO Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 89

10.16.3 COSO Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Products Offered 89

10.16.4 COSO Contact Information 90

10.17 SHANAN 90

10.17.1 SHANAN Corporation Information 90

10.17.2 SHANAN Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 91

10.17.3 SHANAN Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Products Offered 91

10.17.4 SHANAN Contact Information 92

10.18 Gaojing 92

10.18.1 Gaojing Corporation Information 92

10.18.2 Gaojing Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 93

10.18.3 Gaojing Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Products Offered 93

10.18.4 Gaojing Contact Information 94

10.19 JUZHENG Electronic and Technology 94

10.19.1 JUZHENG Electronic and Technology Corporation Information 94

10.19.2 JUZHENG Electronic and Technology Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 95

10.19.3 JUZHENG Electronic and Technology Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Products Offered 95

10.19.4 JUZHENG Electronic and Technology Contact Information 96

10.20 Easyweigh 96

10.20.1 Easyweigh Corporation Information 96

10.20.2 Easyweigh Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 97

10.20.3 Easyweigh Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Products Offered 97

10.20.4 Easyweigh Contact Information 98

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 99

11.1 Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Key Raw Materials 99

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 100

11.2.1 Raw Materials 100

11.2.2 Labor Cost 100

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 100

11.3 Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis 101

11.4 Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Market Dynamics 101

11.4.1 Industry Trends 101

11.4.2 Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Opportunities and Drivers 102

11.4.3 Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Market Challenges 102

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 102

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 104

12.1 Sales Channel 104

12.2 Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Distributors 105

12.3 Food X-ray Inspection Equipment Downstream Customers 107

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 109

14 APPENDIX 110

14.1 Research Methodology 110

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 110

14.1.2 Data Source 113

14.2 Author Details 116

14.3 Disclaimer 116

