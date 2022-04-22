Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/350814/architectural-waterborne-epoxy-resins

Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Segment by Type

High Molecular Weight

Low Molecular Weight

Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Segment by Application

Coating

Composite Material

Adhesive

Others

The report on the Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Huntsman

Hexion

Olin Corporation

Kukdo

Mitsubishi Chemical

Allnex

ADEKA Corporation

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Evonik Industries

Reichhold

Cardolite

DIC Corporation

Helios

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Kumho P&B Chemicals

CIECH Żywice

Conren

Sanmuchem

Yyhuaxing

Zjab

Baling Petrochemical Corporation

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resinsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resinsmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resinsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resinswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resinssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Product Introduction

1.2 Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Industry Trends

1.5.2 Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Drivers

1.5.3 Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Challenges

1.5.4 Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 High Molecular Weight

2.1.2 Low Molecular Weight

2.2 Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Coating

3.1.2 Composite Material

3.1.3 Adhesive

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins in 2021

4.2.3 Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Huntsman

7.1.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

7.1.2 Huntsman Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Huntsman Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Huntsman Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Products Offered

7.1.5 Huntsman Recent Development

7.2 Hexion

7.2.1 Hexion Corporation Information

7.2.2 Hexion Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Hexion Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Hexion Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Products Offered

7.2.5 Hexion Recent Development

7.3 Olin Corporation

7.3.1 Olin Corporation Corporation Information

7.3.2 Olin Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Olin Corporation Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Olin Corporation Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Products Offered

7.3.5 Olin Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Kukdo

7.4.1 Kukdo Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kukdo Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Kukdo Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Kukdo Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Products Offered

7.4.5 Kukdo Recent Development

7.5 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.5.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Products Offered

7.5.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

7.6 Allnex

7.6.1 Allnex Corporation Information

7.6.2 Allnex Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Allnex Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Allnex Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Products Offered

7.6.5 Allnex Recent Development

7.7 ADEKA Corporation

7.7.1 ADEKA Corporation Corporation Information

7.7.2 ADEKA Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 ADEKA Corporation Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 ADEKA Corporation Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Products Offered

7.7.5 ADEKA Corporation Recent Development

7.8 Aditya Birla Chemicals

7.8.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals Corporation Information

7.8.2 Aditya Birla Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Aditya Birla Chemicals Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Aditya Birla Chemicals Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Products Offered

7.8.5 Aditya Birla Chemicals Recent Development

7.9 Evonik Industries

7.9.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

7.9.2 Evonik Industries Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Evonik Industries Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Evonik Industries Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Products Offered

7.9.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

7.10 Reichhold

7.10.1 Reichhold Corporation Information

7.10.2 Reichhold Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Reichhold Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Reichhold Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Products Offered

7.10.5 Reichhold Recent Development

7.11 Cardolite

7.11.1 Cardolite Corporation Information

7.11.2 Cardolite Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Cardolite Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Cardolite Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Products Offered

7.11.5 Cardolite Recent Development

7.12 DIC Corporation

7.12.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information

7.12.2 DIC Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 DIC Corporation Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 DIC Corporation Products Offered

7.12.5 DIC Corporation Recent Development

7.13 Helios

7.13.1 Helios Corporation Information

7.13.2 Helios Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Helios Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Helios Products Offered

7.13.5 Helios Recent Development

7.14 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

7.14.1 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

7.14.2 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Products Offered

7.14.5 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Recent Development

7.15 Kumho P&B Chemicals

7.15.1 Kumho P&B Chemicals Corporation Information

7.15.2 Kumho P&B Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Kumho P&B Chemicals Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Kumho P&B Chemicals Products Offered

7.15.5 Kumho P&B Chemicals Recent Development

7.16 CIECH Żywice

7.16.1 CIECH Żywice Corporation Information

7.16.2 CIECH Żywice Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 CIECH Żywice Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 CIECH Żywice Products Offered

7.16.5 CIECH Żywice Recent Development

7.17 Conren

7.17.1 Conren Corporation Information

7.17.2 Conren Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Conren Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Conren Products Offered

7.17.5 Conren Recent Development

7.18 Sanmuchem

7.18.1 Sanmuchem Corporation Information

7.18.2 Sanmuchem Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Sanmuchem Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Sanmuchem Products Offered

7.18.5 Sanmuchem Recent Development

7.19 Yyhuaxing

7.19.1 Yyhuaxing Corporation Information

7.19.2 Yyhuaxing Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Yyhuaxing Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Yyhuaxing Products Offered

7.19.5 Yyhuaxing Recent Development

7.20 Zjab

7.20.1 Zjab Corporation Information

7.20.2 Zjab Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Zjab Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Zjab Products Offered

7.20.5 Zjab Recent Development

7.21 Baling Petrochemical Corporation

7.21.1 Baling Petrochemical Corporation Corporation Information

7.21.2 Baling Petrochemical Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Baling Petrochemical Corporation Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Baling Petrochemical Corporation Products Offered

7.21.5 Baling Petrochemical Corporation Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Distributors

8.3 Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Production Mode & Process

8.4 Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales Channels

8.4.2 Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Distributors

8.5 Architectural Waterborne Epoxy Resins Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/350814/architectural-waterborne-epoxy-resins

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com