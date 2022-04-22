Global Food Dehydrators Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Food Dehydrators market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food Dehydrators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Food Dehydrators market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Food Dehydrators Market

In 2020, the Global Food Dehydrators market size was valued at 189.95 Million USD, increased from 155.99 Million USD in 2016, and the market is forecasted to reach 288.1 Million USD by 2027, growing at CAGR of 5.94% between 2021 and 2027.

Global Food Dehydrators Scope and Market Size

The global Food Dehydrators market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food Dehydrators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348512/food-dehydrators

By Company

Excalibur

Nesco

Weston

L’EQUIP

LEM

Open Country

Ronco

TSM Products

Waring

Salton Corp.

Presto

Tribest

Aroma

Hamilton Beach

Segment by Type

Stackable Food Dehydrators

Shelf Dehydrators

Segment by Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

The report on the Food Dehydrators market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Food Dehydrators consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Food Dehydrators market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Food Dehydrators manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Food Dehydrators with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Food Dehydrators submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Food Dehydrators companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 FOOD DEHYDRATORS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Food Dehydrators Product Overview 1

1.2 Food Dehydrators Market Segment by Type 2

1.2.1 Stackable Food Dehydrators 3

1.2.2 Shelf Dehydrators 4

1.3 Global Food Dehydrators Market Size by Type 6

1.3.1 Global Food Dehydrators Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 7

1.3.2 Global Food Dehydrators Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 7

1.3.3 Global Food Dehydrators Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 9

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 12

1.4.1 North America Food Dehydrators Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 12

1.4.2 Europe Food Dehydrators Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Food Dehydrators Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 15

1.4.4 Latin America Food Dehydrators Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 17

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Food Dehydrators Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 19

2 FOOD DEHYDRATORS MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 22

2.1 Global Top Players by Food Dehydrators Sales (2016-2021) 22

2.2 Global Top Players by Food Dehydrators Revenue (2016-2021) 23

2.3 Global Top Players by Food Dehydrators Price (2016-2021) 24

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Food Dehydrators Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area 25

2.5 Food Dehydrators Market Competitive Situation and Trends 26

2.5.1 Food Dehydrators Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021) 26

2.5.2 Global 5 Largest Manufacturers by Food Dehydrators Sales and Revenue in 2020 27

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Food Dehydrators as of 2020) 28

2.7 Key Manufacturers Food Dehydrators Product Offered 28

2.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 29

3 FOOD DEHYDRATORS STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 31

3.1 Global Food Dehydrators Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 31

3.2 Global Food Dehydrators Historic Market Size by Region 31

3.2.1 Global Food Dehydrators Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 31

3.2.2 Global Food Dehydrators Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 32

3.2.3 Global Food Dehydrators Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 33

3.3 Global Food Dehydrators Forecasted Market Size by Region 33

3.3.1 Global Food Dehydrators Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 33

3.3.2 Global Food Dehydrators Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 34

3.3.3 Global Food Dehydrators Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 34

4 FOOD DEHYDRATORS BY APPLICATION 35

4.1 Food Dehydrators Market Segment by Application 35

4.1.1 Home Use 35

4.1.2 Commercial Use 36

4.2 Global Food Dehydrators Market Size by Application 38

4.2.1 Global Food Dehydrators Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 38

4.2.2 Global Food Dehydrators Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 39

4.2.3 Global Food Dehydrators Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 40

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 41

4.3.1 North America Food Dehydrators Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 41

4.3.2 Europe Food Dehydrators Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 43

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Food Dehydrators Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 44

4.3.4 Latin America Food Dehydrators Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 46

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Food Dehydrators Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 48

5 NORTH AMERICA FOOD DEHYDRATORS BY COUNTRY 51

5.1 North America Food Dehydrators Historic Market Size by Country 51

5.1.1 North America Food Dehydrators Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 51

5.1.2 North America Food Dehydrators Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 51

5.2 North America Food Dehydrators Forecasted Market Size by Country 52

5.2.1 North America Food Dehydrators Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 52

5.2.2 North America Food Dehydrators Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 52

6 EUROPE FOOD DEHYDRATORS BY COUNTRY 54

6.1 Europe Food Dehydrators Historic Market Size by Country 54

6.1.1 Europe Food Dehydrators Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 54

6.1.2 Europe Food Dehydrators Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 54

6.2 Europe Food Dehydrators Forecasted Market Size by Country 55

6.2.1 Europe Food Dehydrators Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 55

6.2.2 Europe Food Dehydrators Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 56

7 ASIA-PACIFIC FOOD DEHYDRATORS BY REGION 58

7.1 Asia-Pacific Food Dehydrators Historic Market Size by Region 58

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Food Dehydrators Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 58

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Food Dehydrators Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 58

7.2 Asia-Pacific Food Dehydrators Forecasted Market Size by Region 59

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Food Dehydrators Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 59

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Food Dehydrators Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 60

8 LATIN AMERICA FOOD DEHYDRATORS BY COUNTRY 62

8.1 Latin America Food Dehydrators Historic Market Size by Country 62

8.1.1 Latin America Food Dehydrators Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 62

8.1.2 Latin America Food Dehydrators Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 62

8.2 Latin America Food Dehydrators Forecasted Market Size by Country 63

8.2.1 Latin America Food Dehydrators Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 63

8.2.2 Latin America Food Dehydrators Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 63

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA FOOD DEHYDRATORS BY COUNTRY 65

9.1 Middle East and Africa Food Dehydrators Historic Market Size by Country 65

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Food Dehydrators Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 65

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Food Dehydrators Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 65

9.2 Middle East and Africa Food Dehydrators Forecasted Market Size by Country 66

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Food Dehydrators Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 66

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Food Dehydrators Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 67

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN FOOD DEHYDRATORS BUSINESS 68

10.1 Excalibur 68

10.1.1 Excalibur Corporation Information 68

10.1.2 Excalibur Introduction and Business Overview 68

10.1.3 Excalibur Food Dehydrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69

10.1.4 Excalibur Food Dehydrators Products Offered 69

10.2 Nesco 70

10.2.1 Nesco Corporation Information 70

10.2.2 Nesco Introduction and Business Overview 70

10.2.3 Nesco Food Dehydrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 71

10.2.4 Nesco Food Dehydrators Products Offered 71

10.3 Weston 72

10.3.1 Weston Corporation Information 72

10.3.2 Weston Introduction and Business Overview 72

10.3.3 Weston Food Dehydrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 73

10.3.4 Weston Food Dehydrators Products Offered 73

10.4 L’EQUIP 73

10.4.1 L’EQUIP Corporation Information 73

10.4.2 L’EQUIP Introduction and Business Overview 74

10.4.3 L’EQUIP Food Dehydrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 75

10.4.4 L’EQUIP Food Dehydrators Products Offered 75

10.5 LEM 76

10.5.1 LEM Corporation Information 76

10.5.2 LEM Introduction and Business Overview 76

10.5.3 LEM Food Dehydrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 77

10.5.4 LEM Food Dehydrators Products Offered 77

10.6 Open Country 78

10.6.1 Open Country Corporation Information 78

10.6.2 Open Country Introduction and Business Overview 78

10.6.3 Open Country Food Dehydrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 79

10.6.4 Open Country Food Dehydrators Products Offered 79

10.7 Ronco 79

10.7.1 Ronco Corporation Information 79

10.7.2 Ronco Introduction and Business Overview 80

10.7.3 Ronco Food Dehydrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81

10.7.4 Ronco Food Dehydrators Products Offered 81

10.8 TSM Products 81

10.8.1 TSM Products Corporation Information 81

10.8.2 TSM Products Introduction and Business Overview 82

10.8.3 TSM Products Food Dehydrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 83

10.8.4 TSM Products Food Dehydrators Products Offered 84

10.9 Waring 84

10.9.1 Waring Corporation Information 84

10.9.2 Waring Introduction and Business Overview 85

10.9.3 Waring Food Dehydrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 85

10.9.4 Waring Food Dehydrators Products Offered 86

10.10 Salton Corp. 86

10.10.1 Salton Corp. Corporation Information 86

10.10.2 Salton Corp. Introduction and Business Overview 87

10.10.3 Salton Corp. Food Dehydrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 87

10.10.4 Salton Corp. Food Dehydrators Products Offered 88

10.11 Presto 88

10.11.1 Presto Corporation Information 88

10.11.2 Presto Introduction and Business Overview 89

10.11.3 Presto Food Dehydrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 90

10.11.4 Presto Food Dehydrators Products Offered 90

10.12 Tribest 91

10.12.1 Tribest Corporation Information 91

10.12.2 Tribest Introduction and Business Overview 91

10.12.3 Tribest Food Dehydrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 92

10.12.4 Tribest Food Dehydrators Products Offered 92

10.13 Aroma 93

10.13.1 Aroma Corporation Information 93

10.13.2 Aroma Introduction and Business Overview 93

10.13.3 Aroma Food Dehydrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 94

10.13.4 Aroma Food Dehydrators Products Offered 94

10.14 Hamilton Beach 94

10.14.1 Hamilton Beach Corporation Information 94

10.14.2 Hamilton Beach Introduction and Business Overview 95

10.14.3 Hamilton Beach Food Dehydrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 96

10.14.4 Hamilton Beach Food Dehydrators Products Offered 96

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 97

11.1 Food Dehydrators Key Raw Materials 97

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 97

11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 97

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 99

11.2.1 Raw Materials 99

11.2.2 Labor Cost 99

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 99

11.3 Food Dehydrators Industrial Chain Analysis 100

11.4 Food Dehydrators Market Dynamics 100

11.4.1 Industry Trends 100

11.4.2 Market Drivers 101

11.4.3 Market Challenges 101

11.4.4 Market Restraints 102

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 103

12.1 Sales Channel 103

12.2 Food Dehydrators Distributors 104

12.3 Food Dehydrators Downstream Customers 106

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 107

14 APPENDIX 108

14.1 Research Methodology 108

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 108

14.1.2 Data Source 111

14.2 Author Details 114

14.3 Disclaimer 114

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348512/food-dehydrators

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com