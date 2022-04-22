Global Fluorine-based Grease Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Fluorine-based Grease market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fluorine-based Grease market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Fluorine-based Grease market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fluorine-based Grease Market

The global Fluorine-based Grease market was valued at US$ 345.17 million in 2020 and will reach US$ 450.05 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.47% during 2021-2027.

Global Fluorine-based Grease Scope and Market Size

The global Fluorine-based Grease market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fluorine-based Grease market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

DuPont

Chemours

Solvay

Kluber Lubrication

Huskey

Daikin Industries

Harves

Condat

IKV Group

Setral Chemie

Leybold

Sumico Lubricant

ICAN

Segment by Type

Perfluoropolyether Grease

Other

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Automotive

Electronic

Machinery Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

The report on the Fluorine-based Grease market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Fluorine-based Grease consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Fluorine-based Grease market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fluorine-based Grease manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fluorine-based Grease with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Fluorine-based Grease submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Fluorine-based Grease companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 FLUORINE-BASED GREASE MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Fluorine-based Grease Product Scope 1

1.2 Fluorine-based Grease Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Fluorine-based Grease Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027) 2

1.2.2 Perfluoropolyether Grease 3

1.2.3 Other 4

1.3 Fluorine-based Grease Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Fluorine-based Grease Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027) 5

1.3.2 Aerospace 6

1.3.3 Automotive 7

1.3.4 Machinery Industry 7

1.3.5 Electronic 8

1.3.6 Chemical Industry 8

1.3.7 Others 9

1.4 Global Fluorine-based Grease Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 10

1.4.1 Global Fluorine-based Grease Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027) 10

1.4.2 Global Fluorine-based Grease Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027) 11

1.4.3 Global Fluorine-based Grease Price Trends (2016-2027) 12

2 FLUORINE-BASED GREASE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS BY REGION 13

2.1 Global Fluorine-based Grease Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 13

2.2 Global Fluorine-based Grease Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021) 14

2.2.1 Global Fluorine-based Grease Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 14

2.2.2 Global Fluorine-based Grease Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 14

2.3 Global Fluorine-based Grease Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027) 16

2.3.1 Global Fluorine-based Grease Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027) 16

2.3.2 Global Fluorine-based Grease Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 17

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures 19

2.4.1 North America Fluorine-based Grease Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 19

2.4.2 Europe Fluorine-based Grease Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 20

2.4.3 China Fluorine-based Grease Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 21

2.4.4 Japan Fluorine-based Grease Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 22

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Fluorine-based Grease Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 23

2.4.6 India Fluorine-based Grease Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 24

3 FLUORINE-BASED GREASE COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY PLAYERS 25

3.1 Global Top Fluorine-based Grease Players by Sales (2016-2021) 25

3.2 Global Top Fluorine-based Grease Players by Revenue (2016-2021) 26

3.3 Global Fluorine-based Grease Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Fluorine-based Grease as of 2020) 29

3.4 Global Fluorine-based Grease Average Price by Company (2016-2021) 30

3.5 Manufacturers Fluorine-based Grease Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type 31

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 32

4 FLUORINE-BASED GREASE MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 33

4.1 Global Fluorine-based Grease Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021) 33

4.1.1 Global Fluorine-based Grease Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 33

4.1.2 Global Fluorine-based Grease Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 33

4.1.3 Global Fluorine-based Grease Price by Type (2016-2021) 34

4.2 Global Fluorine-based Grease Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027) 35

4.2.1 Global Fluorine-based Grease Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 35

4.2.2 Global Fluorine-based Grease Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 35

4.2.3 Global Fluorine-based Grease Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 36

5 GLOBAL FLUORINE-BASED GREASE MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 37

5.1 Global Fluorine-based Grease Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021) 37

5.1.1 Global Fluorine-based Grease Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 37

5.1.2 Global Fluorine-based Grease Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 38

5.1.3 Global Fluorine-based Grease Price by Application (2016-2021) 39

5.2 Global Fluorine-based Grease Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027) 40

5.2.1 Global Fluorine-based Grease Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 40

5.2.2 Global Fluorine-based Grease Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 40

5.2.3 Global Fluorine-based Grease Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 41

6 NORTH AMERICA FLUORINE-BASED GREASE MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 42

6.1 North America Fluorine-based Grease Sales by Company 42

6.1.1 North America Fluorine-based Grease Sales by Company (2016-2021) 42

6.1.2 North America Fluorine-based Grease Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 43

6.2 North America Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Type 44

6.2.1 North America Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 44

6.2.2 North America Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 45

6.3 North America Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Application 46

6.3.1 North America Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 46

6.3.2 North America Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 47

7 EUROPE FLUORINE-BASED GREASE MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 49

7.1 Europe Fluorine-based Grease Sales by Company 49

7.1.1 Europe Fluorine-based Grease Sales by Company (2016-2021) 49

7.1.2 Europe Fluorine-based Grease Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 50

7.2 Europe Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Type 51

7.2.1 Europe Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 51

7.2.2 Europe Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 52

7.3 Europe Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Application 52

7.3.1 Europe Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 52

7.3.2 Europe Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 53

8 CHINA FLUORINE-BASED GREASE MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 55

8.1 China Fluorine-based Grease Sales by Company 55

8.1.1 China Fluorine-based Grease Sales by Company (2016-2021) 55

8.1.2 China Fluorine-based Grease Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 56

8.2 China Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Type 57

8.2.1 China Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 57

8.2.2 China Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 58

8.3 China Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Application 58

8.3.1 China Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 58

8.3.2 China Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 59

9 JAPAN FLUORINE-BASED GREASE MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 61

9.1 Japan Fluorine-based Grease Sales by Company 61

9.1.1 Japan Fluorine-based Grease Sales by Company (2016-2021) 61

9.1.2 Japan Fluorine-based Grease Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 62

9.2 Japan Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Type 63

9.2.1 Japan Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 63

9.2.2 Japan Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 64

9.3 Japan Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Application 64

9.3.1 Japan Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 64

9.3.2 Japan Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 65

10 SOUTHEAST ASIA FLUORINE-BASED GREASE MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 67

10.1 Southeast Asia Fluorine-based Grease Sales by Company 67

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Fluorine-based Grease Sales by Company (2016-2021) 67

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Fluorine-based Grease Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 67

10.2 Southeast Asia Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Type 68

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 68

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 69

10.3 Southeast Asia Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Application 69

10.3.1 Southeast Asia Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 69

10.3.2 Southeast Asia Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 70

11 INDIA FLUORINE-BASED GREASE MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 71

11.1 India Fluorine-based Grease Sales by Company 71

11.1.1 India Fluorine-based Grease Sales by Company (2016-2021) 71

11.1.2 India Fluorine-based Grease Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 71

11.2 India Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Type 72

11.2.1 India Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 72

11.2.2 India Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 72

11.3 India Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Application 73

11.3.1 India Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 73

11.3.2 India Fluorine-based Grease Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 74

12 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN FLUORINE-BASED GREASE BUSINESS 75

12.1 DuPont 75

12.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information 75

12.1.2 DuPont Business Overview 75

12.1.3 DuPont Fluorine-based Grease Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

12.1.4 DuPont Fluorine-based Grease Products Offered 76

12.1.5 DuPont Recent Development 79

12.2 Chemours 79

12.2.1 Chemours Corporation Information 79

12.2.2 Chemours Business Overview 80

12.2.3 Chemours Fluorine-based Grease Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 80

12.2.4 Chemours Fluorine-based Grease Products Offered 80

12.2.5 Chemours Recent Development 82

12.3 Solvay 82

12.3.1 Solvay Corporation Information 82

12.3.2 Solvay Business Overview 82

12.3.3 Solvay Fluorine-based Grease Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 83

12.3.4 Solvay Fluorine-based Grease Products Offered 83

12.3.5 Solvay Recent Development 84

12.4 Kluber Lubrication 84

12.4.1 Kluber Lubrication Corporation Information 84

12.4.2 Kluber Lubrication Business Overview 85

12.4.3 Kluber Lubrication Fluorine-based Grease Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 85

12.4.4 Kluber Lubrication Fluorine-based Grease Products Offered 85

12.5 Huskey 86

12.5.1 Huskey Corporation Information 86

12.5.2 Huskey Business Overview 87

12.5.3 Huskey Fluorine-based Grease Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 87

12.5.4 Huskey Fluorine-based Grease Products Offered 87

12.6 Daikin Industries 88

12.6.1 Daikin Industries Corporation Information 88

12.6.2 Daikin Industries Business Overview 89

12.6.3 Daikin Industries Fluorine-based Grease Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 89

12.6.4 Daikin Industries Fluorine-based Grease Products Offered 89

12.7 Harves 90

12.7.1 Harves Corporation Information 90

12.7.2 Harves Business Overview 91

12.7.3 Harves Fluorine-based Grease Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 91

12.7.4 Harves Fluorine-based Grease Products Offered 92

12.8 Condat 92

12.8.1 Condat Corporation Information 92

12.8.2 Condat Business Overview 93

12.8.3 Condat Fluorine-based Grease Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 93

12.8.4 Condat Fluorine-based Grease Products Offered 93

12.9 IKV Group 95

12.9.1 IKV Group Corporation Information 95

12.9.2 IKV Group Business Overview 96

12.9.3 IKV Group Fluorine-based Grease Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 96

12.9.4 IKV Group Fluorine-based Grease Products Offered 96

12.10 Setral Chemie 97

12.10.1 Setral Chemie Corporation Information 97

12.10.2 Setral Chemie Business Overview 98

12.10.3 Setral Chemie Fluorine-based Grease Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 98

12.10.4 Setral Chemie Fluorine-based Grease Products Offered 98

12.11 Leybold 99

12.11.1 Leybold Corporation Information 99

12.11.2 Leybold Business Overview 99

12.11.3 Leybold Fluorine-based Grease Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 100

12.11.4 Leybold Fluorine-based Grease Products Offered 100

12.12 Sumico Lubricant 101

12.12.1 Sumico Lubricant Corporation Information 101

12.12.2 Sumico Lubricant Business Overview 101

12.12.3 Sumico Lubricant Fluorine-based Grease Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 102

12.12.4 Sumico Lubricant Fluorine-based Grease Products Offered 102

12.13 ICAN 103

12.13.1 ICAN Corporation Information 103

12.13.2 ICAN Business Overview 103

12.13.3 ICAN Fluorine-based Grease Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 103

12.13.4 ICAN Fluorine-based Grease Products Offered 104

13 FLUORINE-BASED GREASE MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 105

13.1 Fluorine-based Grease Key Raw Materials Analysis 105

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials 105

13.1.2 Polytetrafluoroethylene 105

13.1.3 Tetrafluoroethylene 105

13.1.4 Hexafluoropropylene 106

13.1.5 Hexafluoropropylene Oxide 107

13.1.6 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 108

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 109

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fluorine-based Grease 110

13.4 Fluorine-based Grease Industrial Chain Analysis 111

14 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 112

14.1 Marketing Channel 112

14.2 Fluorine-based Grease Distributors List 113

14.3 Fluorine-based Grease Customers 116

15 FLUORINE-BASED GREASE MARKET DYNAMICS 118

15.1 Fluorine-based Grease Industry Trends 118

15.2 Fluorine-based Grease Market Drivers 119

15.3 Fluorine-based Grease Market Challenges 119

15.4 Fluorine-based Grease Market Restraints 120

16 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 121

17 APPENDIX 122

17.1 Research Methodology 122

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 122

17.1.2 Data Source 125

17.2 Author Details 128

17.3 Disclaimer 128

