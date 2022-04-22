Customer Service Chatbot Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Customer Service Chatbot market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Customer Service Chatbot market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Customer Service Chatbot market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Customer Service Chatbot Market Segment by Type

Text Chatbot

Voice Chatbot

Customer Service Chatbot Market Segment by Application

Corporate Website

Online Store

Other

The report on the Customer Service Chatbot market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Watson Assistant (IBM)

MobileMonkey

Freshdesk

Oracle

Genesys

AWS

ItsAlive

Amelia

Xpresso.ai

Reply.ai

Nuance

AgentBot

Botsify

Bold 360

Acquire.io

SnapEngage

WP-Chatbot

DialogFlow

Conversable

Pandorabots

ChattyPeople

ActiveChat

Xenioo

Converse AI

Engati

Pypestream

Kayako

ZoConvert

Nanjing Yunwen Network Technology

Udesk

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Customer Service Chatbotconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Customer Service Chatbotmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Customer Service Chatbotmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Customer Service Chatbotwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Customer Service Chatbotsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Customer Service Chatbot companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Customer Service Chatbot Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Customer Service Chatbot Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Customer Service Chatbot Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Customer Service Chatbot Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Customer Service Chatbot Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Customer Service Chatbot in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Customer Service Chatbot Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Customer Service Chatbot Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Customer Service Chatbot Industry Trends

1.4.2 Customer Service Chatbot Market Drivers

1.4.3 Customer Service Chatbot Market Challenges

1.4.4 Customer Service Chatbot Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Customer Service Chatbot by Type

2.1 Customer Service Chatbot Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Text Chatbot

2.1.2 Voice Chatbot

2.2 Global Customer Service Chatbot Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Customer Service Chatbot Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Customer Service Chatbot Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Customer Service Chatbot Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Customer Service Chatbot by Application

3.1 Customer Service Chatbot Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Corporate Website

3.1.2 Online Store

3.1.3 Other

3.2 Global Customer Service Chatbot Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Customer Service Chatbot Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Customer Service Chatbot Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Customer Service Chatbot Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Customer Service Chatbot Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Customer Service Chatbot Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Customer Service Chatbot Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Customer Service Chatbot Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Customer Service Chatbot Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Customer Service Chatbot Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Customer Service Chatbot in 2021

4.2.3 Global Customer Service Chatbot Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Customer Service Chatbot Headquarters, Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Customer Service Chatbot Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Customer Service Chatbot Companies Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Customer Service Chatbot Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Customer Service Chatbot Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Customer Service Chatbot Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Customer Service Chatbot Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Customer Service Chatbot Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Customer Service Chatbot Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Customer Service Chatbot Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Customer Service Chatbot Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Customer Service Chatbot Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Customer Service Chatbot Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Customer Service Chatbot Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Customer Service Chatbot Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Customer Service Chatbot Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Customer Service Chatbot Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Customer Service Chatbot Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Customer Service Chatbot Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Customer Service Chatbot Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Customer Service Chatbot Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Customer Service Chatbot Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Watson Assistant (IBM)

7.1.1 Watson Assistant (IBM) Company Details

7.1.2 Watson Assistant (IBM) Business Overview

7.1.3 Watson Assistant (IBM) Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.1.4 Watson Assistant (IBM) Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Watson Assistant (IBM) Recent Development

7.2 MobileMonkey

7.2.1 MobileMonkey Company Details

7.2.2 MobileMonkey Business Overview

7.2.3 MobileMonkey Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.2.4 MobileMonkey Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 MobileMonkey Recent Development

7.3 Freshdesk

7.3.1 Freshdesk Company Details

7.3.2 Freshdesk Business Overview

7.3.3 Freshdesk Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.3.4 Freshdesk Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Freshdesk Recent Development

7.4 Oracle

7.4.1 Oracle Company Details

7.4.2 Oracle Business Overview

7.4.3 Oracle Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Oracle Recent Development

7.5 Genesys

7.5.1 Genesys Company Details

7.5.2 Genesys Business Overview

7.5.3 Genesys Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.5.4 Genesys Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Genesys Recent Development

7.6 AWS

7.6.1 AWS Company Details

7.6.2 AWS Business Overview

7.6.3 AWS Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.6.4 AWS Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 AWS Recent Development

7.7 ItsAlive

7.7.1 ItsAlive Company Details

7.7.2 ItsAlive Business Overview

7.7.3 ItsAlive Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.7.4 ItsAlive Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 ItsAlive Recent Development

7.8 Amelia

7.8.1 Amelia Company Details

7.8.2 Amelia Business Overview

7.8.3 Amelia Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.8.4 Amelia Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Amelia Recent Development

7.9 Xpresso.ai

7.9.1 Xpresso.ai Company Details

7.9.2 Xpresso.ai Business Overview

7.9.3 Xpresso.ai Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.9.4 Xpresso.ai Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Xpresso.ai Recent Development

7.10 Reply.ai

7.10.1 Reply.ai Company Details

7.10.2 Reply.ai Business Overview

7.10.3 Reply.ai Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.10.4 Reply.ai Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Reply.ai Recent Development

7.11 Nuance

7.11.1 Nuance Company Details

7.11.2 Nuance Business Overview

7.11.3 Nuance Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.11.4 Nuance Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Nuance Recent Development

7.12 AgentBot

7.12.1 AgentBot Company Details

7.12.2 AgentBot Business Overview

7.12.3 AgentBot Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.12.4 AgentBot Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 AgentBot Recent Development

7.13 Botsify

7.13.1 Botsify Company Details

7.13.2 Botsify Business Overview

7.13.3 Botsify Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.13.4 Botsify Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Botsify Recent Development

7.14 Bold 360

7.14.1 Bold 360 Company Details

7.14.2 Bold 360 Business Overview

7.14.3 Bold 360 Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.14.4 Bold 360 Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Bold 360 Recent Development

7.15 Acquire.io

7.15.1 Acquire.io Company Details

7.15.2 Acquire.io Business Overview

7.15.3 Acquire.io Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.15.4 Acquire.io Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Acquire.io Recent Development

7.16 SnapEngage

7.16.1 SnapEngage Company Details

7.16.2 SnapEngage Business Overview

7.16.3 SnapEngage Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.16.4 SnapEngage Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 SnapEngage Recent Development

7.17 WP-Chatbot

7.17.1 WP-Chatbot Company Details

7.17.2 WP-Chatbot Business Overview

7.17.3 WP-Chatbot Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.17.4 WP-Chatbot Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 WP-Chatbot Recent Development

7.18 DialogFlow

7.18.1 DialogFlow Company Details

7.18.2 DialogFlow Business Overview

7.18.3 DialogFlow Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.18.4 DialogFlow Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 DialogFlow Recent Development

7.19 Conversable

7.19.1 Conversable Company Details

7.19.2 Conversable Business Overview

7.19.3 Conversable Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.19.4 Conversable Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Conversable Recent Development

7.20 Pandorabots

7.20.1 Pandorabots Company Details

7.20.2 Pandorabots Business Overview

7.20.3 Pandorabots Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.20.4 Pandorabots Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Pandorabots Recent Development

7.21 ChattyPeople

7.21.1 ChattyPeople Company Details

7.21.2 ChattyPeople Business Overview

7.21.3 ChattyPeople Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.21.4 ChattyPeople Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 ChattyPeople Recent Development

7.22 ActiveChat

7.22.1 ActiveChat Company Details

7.22.2 ActiveChat Business Overview

7.22.3 ActiveChat Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.22.4 ActiveChat Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 ActiveChat Recent Development

7.23 Xenioo

7.23.1 Xenioo Company Details

7.23.2 Xenioo Business Overview

7.23.3 Xenioo Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.23.4 Xenioo Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 Xenioo Recent Development

7.24 Converse AI

7.24.1 Converse AI Company Details

7.24.2 Converse AI Business Overview

7.24.3 Converse AI Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.24.4 Converse AI Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 Converse AI Recent Development

7.25 Engati

7.25.1 Engati Company Details

7.25.2 Engati Business Overview

7.25.3 Engati Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.25.4 Engati Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.25.5 Engati Recent Development

7.26 Pypestream

7.26.1 Pypestream Company Details

7.26.2 Pypestream Business Overview

7.26.3 Pypestream Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.26.4 Pypestream Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.26.5 Pypestream Recent Development

7.27 Kayako

7.27.1 Kayako Company Details

7.27.2 Kayako Business Overview

7.27.3 Kayako Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.27.4 Kayako Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.27.5 Kayako Recent Development

7.28 ZoConvert

7.28.1 ZoConvert Company Details

7.28.2 ZoConvert Business Overview

7.28.3 ZoConvert Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.28.4 ZoConvert Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.28.5 ZoConvert Recent Development

7.29 Nanjing Yunwen Network Technology

7.29.1 Nanjing Yunwen Network Technology Company Details

7.29.2 Nanjing Yunwen Network Technology Business Overview

7.29.3 Nanjing Yunwen Network Technology Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.29.4 Nanjing Yunwen Network Technology Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.29.5 Nanjing Yunwen Network Technology Recent Development

7.30 Udesk

7.30.1 Udesk Company Details

7.30.2 Udesk Business Overview

7.30.3 Udesk Customer Service Chatbot Introduction

7.30.4 Udesk Revenue in Customer Service Chatbot Business (2017-2022)

7.30.5 Udesk Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

