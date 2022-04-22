Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives market.

Summary

The global sales of lamination adhesives for flexible packaging reached 751.1 K MT in 2020 from 627.6 K MT in 2016. The demand has been promoted by the impact of COVID-19 due to the growing need for soft packaging market. The global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging market was valued at USD 3822.63 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5191.20 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.51% between 2021 and 2027.

Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Scope and Market Size

Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives market is segmented by region (country), by players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

Henkel

Bostik

H.B. Fuller

Ashland

Dow

3M

Vimasco Corporation

Sika Automotive GmbH

Coim

Flint Group

Toyo-Morton

DIC Corporation

Huber Group

Comens Material

China Neweast

Jiangsu Lihe

Morchem SA

Shanghai Kangda

Brilliant Polymers

Sungdo

UFlex

Rockpaint

Mitsui Chemicals

Sapicci

Segment by Type

Solvent Based Adhesives

Solvent-free Adhesives

Water Based Adhesives

Segment by Application

Food Packaging

Medical Packaging

Industrial Packaging

Others

The report on the Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 STUDY COVERAGE 1

1.1 Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type 1

1.2.2 Solvent Based Adhesives 2

1.2.3 Solvent-free Adhesives 3

1.2.4 Water Based Adhesives 3

1.3 Market by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application 4

1.3.2 Food Packaging 5

1.3.3 Medical Packaging 5

1.3.4 Industrial Packaging 6

1.3.5 Others 6

1.4 Study Objectives 7

1.5 Years Considered 7

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 9

2.1 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 9

2.1.1 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Revenue 2016-2027 9

2.1.2 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales 2016-2027 10

2.2 Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 11

2.3 Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 12

2.3.1 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021 12

2.3.2 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021 14

2.4 Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027) 15

2.4.1 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 15

2.4.2 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 16

3 GLOBAL FLEXIBLE PACKAGING LAMINATION ADHESIVES COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE BY PLAYERS 17

3.1 Global Top Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Manufacturers by Sales 17

3.1.1 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021) 17

3.1.2 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021) 18

3.2 Global Top Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Manufacturers by Revenue 20

3.2.1 Key Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 20

3.2.2 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021) 21

3.2.3 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021) 22

3.2.4 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) & (2016-2021) 23

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Revenue in 2020 24

3.2.6 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 24

3.3 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021) 26

3.4 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type 27

3.4.1 Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution 27

3.4.2 Manufacturers Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Product Type 28

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 29

4 BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE (2016-2027) 31

4.1 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 31

4.1.1 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2021) 31

4.1.2 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2021) 33

4.1.3 Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021) 34

4.2 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 35

4.2.1 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 35

4.2.2 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 35

4.2.3 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 36

5 BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION (2016-2027) 37

5.1 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 37

5.1.1 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2021) 37

5.1.2 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2021) 39

5.1.3 Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021) 41

5.2 Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 41

5.2.1 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 41

5.2.2 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 42

5.2.3 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 42

6 NORTH AMERICA 43

6.1 North America Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 43

6.2 North America Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country 44

6.2.1 North America Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021) 44

6.2.2 North America Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021) 45

6.2.3 U.S. 46

6.2.4 Canada 47

7 ASIA-PACIFIC 49

7.1 Asia-Pacific Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 49

7.2 Asia-Pacific Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Region 50

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales by Region (2016-2021) 50

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Revenue by Region (2016-2021) 51

7.2.3 China 53

7.2.4 Japan 54

7.2.5 Korea 55

7.2.6 India 56

7.2.7 Australia 57

7.2.8 Southeast Asia 58

8 EUROPE 60

8.1 Europe Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 60

8.2 Europe Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country 61

8.2.1 Europe Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021) 61

8.2.2 Europe Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021) 62

8.2.3 Germany 64

8.2.4 France 66

8.2.5 U.K. 68

8.2.6 Italy 70

8.2.7 Russia 72

9 LATIN AMERICA 74

9.1 Latin America Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 74

9.2 Latin America Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country 75

9.2.1 Latin America Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021) 75

9.2.2 Latin America Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021) 76

9.2.3 Mexico 78

9.2.4 Brazil 80

10 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 82

10.1 Middle East and Africa Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 82

10.2 Middle East and Africa Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country 83

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021) 83

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021) 84

10.2.3 Middle East 86

10.2.4 Africa 88

11 COMPANY PROFILES 90

11.1 Henkel 90

11.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information 90

11.1.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview 90

11.1.3 Henkel Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 91

11.1.4 Henkel Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered 91

11.2 Bostik 92

11.2.1 Bostik Corporation Information 92

11.2.2 Bostik Description and Business Overview 92

11.2.3 Bostik Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 93

11.2.4 Bostik Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered 93

11.3 H.B. Fuller 93

11.3.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information 93

11.3.2 H.B. Fuller Description and Business Overview 94

11.3.3 H.B. Fuller Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 94

11.3.4 H.B. Fuller Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered 95

11.4 Ashland 95

11.4.1 Ashland Corporation Information 95

11.4.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview 96

11.4.3 Ashland Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 96

11.4.4 Ashland Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered 96

11.5 Dow 98

11.5.1 Dow Corporation Information 98

11.5.2 Dow Description and Business Overview 98

11.5.3 Dow Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 99

11.5.4 Dow Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered 99

11.6 3M 100

11.6.1 3M Corporation Information 100

11.6.2 3M Description and Business Overview 100

11.6.3 3M Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 101

11.6.4 3M Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered 101

11.7 Vimasco Corporation 101

11.7.1 Vimasco Corporation Corporation Information 101

11.7.2 Vimasco Corporation Description and Business Overview 102

11.7.3 Vimasco Corporation Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 102

11.7.4 Vimasco Corporation Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered 103

11.8 Sika Automotive GmbH 103

11.8.1 Sika Automotive GmbH Corporation Information 103

11.8.2 Sika Automotive GmbH Description and Business Overview 104

11.8.3 Sika Automotive GmbH Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 104

11.8.4 Sika Automotive GmbH Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered 105

11.9 Coim 105

11.9.1 Coim Corporation Information 105

11.9.2 Coim Description and Business Overview 106

11.9.3 Coim Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 106

11.9.4 Coim Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered 106

11.10 Flint Group 107

11.10.1 Flint Group Corporation Information 107

11.10.2 Flint Group Description and Business Overview 108

11.10.3 Flint Group Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 108

11.10.4 Flint Group Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered 108

11.11 Toyo-Morton 109

11.11.1 Toyo-Morton Corporation Information 109

11.11.2 Toyo-Morton Description and Business Overview 110

11.11.3 Toyo-Morton Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 110

11.11.4 Toyo-Morton Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered 110

11.12 DIC Corporation 111

11.12.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information 111

11.12.2 DIC Corporation Description and Business Overview 111

11.12.3 DIC Corporation Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 112

11.12.4 DIC Corporation Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered 112

11.13 Huber Group 113

11.13.1 Huber Group Corporation Information 113

11.13.2 Huber Group Description and Business Overview 113

11.13.3 Huber Group Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 113

11.13.4 Huber Group Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered 114

11.14 Comens Material 114

11.14.1 Comens Material Corporation Information 114

11.14.2 Comens Material Description and Business Overview 115

11.14.3 Comens Material Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 115

11.14.4 Comens Material Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered 115

11.15 China Neweast 116

11.15.1 China Neweast Corporation Information 116

11.15.2 China Neweast Description and Business Overview 116

11.15.3 China Neweast Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 116

11.15.4 China Neweast Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered 117

11.16 Jiangsu Lihe 117

11.16.1 Jiangsu Lihe Corporation Information 117

11.16.2 Jiangsu Lihe Description and Business Overview 117

11.16.3 Jiangsu Lihe Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 118

11.16.4 Jiangsu Lihe Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered 118

11.17 Morchem SA 119

11.17.1 Morchem SA Corporation Information 119

11.17.2 Morchem SA Description and Business Overview 119

11.17.3 Morchem SA Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 120

11.17.4 Morchem SA Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered 120

11.18 Shanghai Kangda 120

11.18.1 Shanghai Kangda Corporation Information 120

11.18.2 Shanghai Kangda Description and Business Overview 121

11.18.3 Shanghai Kangda Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 121

11.18.4 Shanghai Kangda Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered 121

11.19 Brilliant Polymers 122

11.19.1 Brilliant Polymers Corporation Information 122

11.19.2 Brilliant Polymers Description and Business Overview 122

11.19.3 Brilliant Polymers Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 122

11.19.4 Brilliant Polymers Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered 123

11.20 Sungdo 123

11.20.1 Sungdo Corporation Information 123

11.20.2 Sungdo Description and Business Overview 123

11.20.3 Sungdo Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 124

11.20.4 Sungdo Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered 124

11.21 UFlex 124

11.21.1 UFlex Corporation Information 124

11.21.2 UFlex Description and Business Overview 125

11.21.3 UFlex Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 125

11.21.4 UFlex Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered 125

11.22 Rockpaint 126

11.22.1 Rockpaint Corporation Information 126

11.22.2 Rockpaint Description and Business Overview 126

11.22.3 Rockpaint Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 127

11.22.4 Rockpaint Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered 127

11.23 Mitsui Chemicals 127

11.23.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information 127

11.23.2 Mitsui Chemicals Description and Business Overview 127

11.23.3 Mitsui Chemicals Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 128

11.23.4 Mitsui Chemicals Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered 128

11.24 Sapicci 129

11.24.1 Sapicci Corporation Information 129

11.24.2 Sapicci Description and Business Overview 129

11.24.3 Sapicci Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 129

11.24.4 Sapicci Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered 130

12 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 131

12.1 Lamination Adhesives Key Raw Materials 131

12.1.1 Key Raw Materials 131

12.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price 131

12.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 131

12.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 135

12.2.1 Raw Materials 136

12.2.2 Labor Cost 136

12.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 136

12.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging 136

13 MARKET DRIVERS, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES AND RISKS FACTORS ANALYSIS 137

13.1 Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Industry Trends 137

13.2 Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Drivers 137

13.3 Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Challenges 137

14 VALUE CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 138

14.1 Value Chain Analysis 138

14.2 Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Customers 138

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis 140

14.3.1 Sales Channels 140

14.3.2 Distributors 141

15 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 144

16 APPENDIX 145

16.1 Research Methodology 145

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 145

16.1.2 Data Source 148

16.2 Author Details 151

16.3 Disclaimer 151

