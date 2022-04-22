Global Fiber Laser Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Fiber Laser market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fiber Laser market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Fiber Laser market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fiber Laser Market

The global Fiber Laser market was valued at US$ 2540.15 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 5377.79 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.02% during 2021-2027.

Global Fiber Laser Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

By Company

IPG Photonics

Raycus

Maxphotonics

Trumpf

Coherent

nLIGHT

Fujikura

Lumentum Operations

JPT Opto-electronics

Jenoptik

EO Technics

Segment by Type

Continuous Wave (CW) Fiber Laser

Pulsed Fiber Laser

Segment by Application

High Power (Cutting, Welding & Other)

Marking

Fine Processing

Micro Processing

The report on the Fiber Laser market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Columbia

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Fiber Laser consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Fiber Laser market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fiber Laser manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fiber Laser with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Fiber Laser submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Fiber Laser companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 FIBER LASER MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fiber Laser 1

1.2 Fiber Laser Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Fiber Laser Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 1

1.2.2 Continuous Wave (CW) Fiber Laser 2

1.2.3 Pulsed Fiber Laser 3

1.3 Fiber Laser Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Fiber Laser Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 4

1.3.2 High Power (Cutting, Welding & Other) 5

1.3.3 Marking 6

1.3.4 Fine Processing 7

1.3.5 Micro Processing 7

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 8

1.4.1 Global Fiber Laser Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 8

1.4.2 Global Fiber Laser Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 11

1.5.1 Global Fiber Laser Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 12

1.5.2 North America Fiber Laser Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 13

1.5.3 Europe Fiber Laser Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 14

1.5.4 China Fiber Laser Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 15

1.5.5 Japan Fiber Laser Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 16

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 17

2.1 Global Fiber Laser Production by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 17

2.2 Global Fiber Laser Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 19

2.3 Fiber Laser Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 20

2.4 Global Fiber Laser Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 21

2.5 Manufacturers Fiber Laser Headquarters and Established Time 22

2.6 Fiber Laser Market Competitive Situation and Trends 23

2.6.1 Fiber Laser Market Concentration Rate 23

2.6.2 Global 5 Largest Fiber Laser Players Market Share by Revenue 24

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 24

3 PRODUCTION BY REGION 25

3.1 Global Production of Fiber Laser by Region (2016-2021) 25

3.2 Global Fiber Laser Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 25

3.3 Global Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 26

3.4 North America Fiber Laser Production 27

3.4.1 North America Fiber Laser Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 27

3.4.2 North America Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 27

3.5 Europe Fiber Laser Production 28

3.5.1 Europe Fiber Laser Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 28

3.5.2 Europe Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 28

3.6 China Fiber Laser Production (2016-2021) 29

3.6.1 China Fiber Laser Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 29

3.6.2 China Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 29

3.7 Japan Fiber Laser Production (2016-2021) 30

3.7.1 Japan Fiber Laser Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 30

3.7.2 Japan Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 30

4 FIBER LASER CONSUMPTION BY REGION 31

4.1 Global Fiber Laser Consumption by Region 31

4.1.1 Global Fiber Laser Consumption by Region 31

4.1.2 Global Fiber Laser Consumption Market Share by Region 31

4.2 North America 33

4.2.1 North America Fiber Laser Consumption by Country 33

4.2.2 U.S. 35

4.2.3 Canada 36

4.2.4 Mexico 37

4.3 Europe 38

4.3.1 Europe Fiber Laser Consumption by Country 38

4.3.2 Germany 40

4.3.3 France 41

4.3.4 U.K. 42

4.3.5 Italy 43

4.3.6 Russia 44

4.4 Asia Pacific 45

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Laser Consumption by Region 45

4.4.2 China 47

4.4.3 Japan 48

4.4.4 Korea 49

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 50

4.4.6 India 51

4.5 South America 52

4.5.1 South America Fiber Laser Consumption by Country 52

4.5.2 Brazil 54

4.5.3 Argentina 55

4.5.4 Columbia 56

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 57

5.1 Global Fiber Laser Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 57

5.2 Global Fiber Laser Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 58

5.3 Global Fiber Laser Price by Type (2016-2021) 59

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 60

6.1 Global Fiber Laser Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 60

6.2 Global Fiber Laser Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2017-2021) 61

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 62

7.1 IPG Photonics 62

7.1.1 IPG Photonics Fiber Laser Corporation Information 62

7.1.2 IPG Photonics Fiber Laser Product Portfolio 62

7.1.3 IPG Photonics Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 63

7.1.4 IPG Photonics Contact Information 64

7.2 Raycus 64

7.2.1 Raycus Fiber Laser Corporation Information 64

7.2.2 Raycus Fiber Laser Product Portfolio 65

7.2.3 Raycus Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 66

7.2.4 Raycus Contact Information 66

7.3 Maxphotonics 66

7.3.1 Maxphotonics Fiber Laser Corporation Information 66

7.3.2 Maxphotonics Fiber Laser Product Portfolio 68

7.3.3 Maxphotonics Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69

7.3.4 Maxphotonics Contact Information 69

7.4 Trumpf 70

7.4.1 Trumpf Fiber Laser Corporation Information 70

7.4.2 Trumpf Fiber Laser Product Portfolio 70

7.4.3 Trumpf Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 72

7.4.4 Trumpf Contact Information 72

7.5 Coherent 72

7.5.1 Coherent Fiber Laser Corporation Information 72

7.5.2 Coherent Fiber Laser Product Portfolio 73

7.5.3 Coherent Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74

7.5.4 Coherent Contact Information 74

7.6 nLIGHT 74

7.6.1 nLIGHT Fiber Laser Corporation Information 74

7.6.2 nLIGHT Fiber Laser Product Portfolio 75

7.6.3 nLIGHT Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

7.6.4 nLIGHT Contact Information 76

7.7 Fujikura 77

7.7.1 Fujikura Fiber Laser Corporation Information 77

7.7.2 Fujikura Fiber Laser Product Portfolio 78

7.7.3 Fujikura Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 79

7.7.4 Fujikura Contact Information 79

7.8 Lumentum Operations 79

7.8.1 Lumentum Operations Fiber Laser Corporation Information 79

7.8.2 Lumentum Operations Fiber Laser Product Portfolio 80

7.8.3 Lumentum Operations Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81

7.8.4 Lumentum Operations Contact Information 81

7.9 JPT Opto-electronics 82

7.9.1 JPT Opto-electronics Fiber Laser Corporation Information 82

7.9.2 JPT Opto-electronics Fiber Laser Product Portfolio 83

7.9.3 JPT Opto-electronics Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 84

7.9.4 JPT Opto-electronics Contact Information 84

7.10 Jenoptik 84

7.10.1 Jenoptik Fiber Laser Corporation Information 84

7.10.2 Jenoptik Fiber Laser Product Portfolio 85

7.10.3 Jenoptik Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 86

7.10.4 Jenoptik Contact Information 87

7.11 EO Technics 87

7.11.1 EO Technics Fiber Laser Corporation Information 87

7.11.2 EO Technics Fiber Laser Product Portfolio 88

7.11.3 EO Technics Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 89

7.11.4 EO Technics Contact Information 89

8 FIBER LASER MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 90

8.1 Fiber Laser Key Raw Materials Analysis 90

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 92

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fiber Laser 93

8.4 Fiber Laser Industrial Chain Analysis 94

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 95

9.1 Marketing Channel 95

9.2 Fiber Laser Distributors List 96

9.3 Fiber Laser Customers 98

10 FIBER LASER MARKET DYNAMICS 100

10.1 Fiber Laser Industry Trends 100

10.2 Fiber Laser Market Drivers 100

10.3 Fiber Laser Market Challenges 101

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 101

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 103

11.1 Global Forecasted Production and Revenue of Fiber Laser by Region (2022-2027) 103

11.2 North America Fiber Laser Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 104

11.3 Europe Fiber Laser Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 106

11.4 China Fiber Laser Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 108

11.5 Japan Fiber Laser Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 110

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 112

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Fiber Laser 112

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Fiber Laser by Country 112

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Fiber Laser by Country 113

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Fiber Laser by Region 113

12.5 South America Forecasted Consumption of Fiber Laser by Country 113

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 115

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 115

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Fiber Laser by Type (2022-2027) 115

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fiber Laser by Type (2022-2027) 115

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Fiber Laser by Type (2022-2027) 115

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Fiber Laser by Application (2022-2027) 116

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 117

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 118

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 118

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 118

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 119

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 120

15.2 Data Source 121

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 121

15.2.2 Primary Sources 122

15.3 Author List 123

15.4 Disclaimer 123

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

