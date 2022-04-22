Global Fiber Laser Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Global Fiber Laser Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions7 min read
QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Fiber Laser market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fiber Laser market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Fiber Laser market.
Summary
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fiber Laser Market
The global Fiber Laser market was valued at US$ 2540.15 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 5377.79 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.02% during 2021-2027.
Global Fiber Laser Market: Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
By Company
IPG Photonics
Raycus
Maxphotonics
Trumpf
Coherent
nLIGHT
Fujikura
Lumentum Operations
JPT Opto-electronics
Jenoptik
EO Technics
Segment by Type
Continuous Wave (CW) Fiber Laser
Pulsed Fiber Laser
Segment by Application
High Power (Cutting, Welding & Other)
Marking
Fine Processing
Micro Processing
The report on the Fiber Laser market covers the following region (country) analysis:
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Columbia
Rest of South America
The Goal of the Report
To study and analyze the global Fiber Laser consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Fiber Laser market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Fiber Laser manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Fiber Laser with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Fiber Laser submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Fiber Laser companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 FIBER LASER MARKET OVERVIEW 1
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fiber Laser 1
1.2 Fiber Laser Segment by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Fiber Laser Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 1
1.2.2 Continuous Wave (CW) Fiber Laser 2
1.2.3 Pulsed Fiber Laser 3
1.3 Fiber Laser Segment by Application 4
1.3.1 Global Fiber Laser Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 4
1.3.2 High Power (Cutting, Welding & Other) 5
1.3.3 Marking 6
1.3.4 Fine Processing 7
1.3.5 Micro Processing 7
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 8
1.4.1 Global Fiber Laser Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 8
1.4.2 Global Fiber Laser Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11
1.5 Global Market Size by Region 11
1.5.1 Global Fiber Laser Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 12
1.5.2 North America Fiber Laser Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 13
1.5.3 Europe Fiber Laser Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 14
1.5.4 China Fiber Laser Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 15
1.5.5 Japan Fiber Laser Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 16
2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 17
2.1 Global Fiber Laser Production by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 17
2.2 Global Fiber Laser Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 19
2.3 Fiber Laser Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 20
2.4 Global Fiber Laser Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 21
2.5 Manufacturers Fiber Laser Headquarters and Established Time 22
2.6 Fiber Laser Market Competitive Situation and Trends 23
2.6.1 Fiber Laser Market Concentration Rate 23
2.6.2 Global 5 Largest Fiber Laser Players Market Share by Revenue 24
2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 24
3 PRODUCTION BY REGION 25
3.1 Global Production of Fiber Laser by Region (2016-2021) 25
3.2 Global Fiber Laser Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 25
3.3 Global Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 26
3.4 North America Fiber Laser Production 27
3.4.1 North America Fiber Laser Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 27
3.4.2 North America Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 27
3.5 Europe Fiber Laser Production 28
3.5.1 Europe Fiber Laser Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 28
3.5.2 Europe Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 28
3.6 China Fiber Laser Production (2016-2021) 29
3.6.1 China Fiber Laser Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 29
3.6.2 China Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 29
3.7 Japan Fiber Laser Production (2016-2021) 30
3.7.1 Japan Fiber Laser Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 30
3.7.2 Japan Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 30
4 FIBER LASER CONSUMPTION BY REGION 31
4.1 Global Fiber Laser Consumption by Region 31
4.1.1 Global Fiber Laser Consumption by Region 31
4.1.2 Global Fiber Laser Consumption Market Share by Region 31
4.2 North America 33
4.2.1 North America Fiber Laser Consumption by Country 33
4.2.2 U.S. 35
4.2.3 Canada 36
4.2.4 Mexico 37
4.3 Europe 38
4.3.1 Europe Fiber Laser Consumption by Country 38
4.3.2 Germany 40
4.3.3 France 41
4.3.4 U.K. 42
4.3.5 Italy 43
4.3.6 Russia 44
4.4 Asia Pacific 45
4.4.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Laser Consumption by Region 45
4.4.2 China 47
4.4.3 Japan 48
4.4.4 Korea 49
4.4.5 Southeast Asia 50
4.4.6 India 51
4.5 South America 52
4.5.1 South America Fiber Laser Consumption by Country 52
4.5.2 Brazil 54
4.5.3 Argentina 55
4.5.4 Columbia 56
5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 57
5.1 Global Fiber Laser Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 57
5.2 Global Fiber Laser Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 58
5.3 Global Fiber Laser Price by Type (2016-2021) 59
6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 60
6.1 Global Fiber Laser Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 60
6.2 Global Fiber Laser Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2017-2021) 61
7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 62
7.1 IPG Photonics 62
7.1.1 IPG Photonics Fiber Laser Corporation Information 62
7.1.2 IPG Photonics Fiber Laser Product Portfolio 62
7.1.3 IPG Photonics Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 63
7.1.4 IPG Photonics Contact Information 64
7.2 Raycus 64
7.2.1 Raycus Fiber Laser Corporation Information 64
7.2.2 Raycus Fiber Laser Product Portfolio 65
7.2.3 Raycus Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 66
7.2.4 Raycus Contact Information 66
7.3 Maxphotonics 66
7.3.1 Maxphotonics Fiber Laser Corporation Information 66
7.3.2 Maxphotonics Fiber Laser Product Portfolio 68
7.3.3 Maxphotonics Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69
7.3.4 Maxphotonics Contact Information 69
7.4 Trumpf 70
7.4.1 Trumpf Fiber Laser Corporation Information 70
7.4.2 Trumpf Fiber Laser Product Portfolio 70
7.4.3 Trumpf Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 72
7.4.4 Trumpf Contact Information 72
7.5 Coherent 72
7.5.1 Coherent Fiber Laser Corporation Information 72
7.5.2 Coherent Fiber Laser Product Portfolio 73
7.5.3 Coherent Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74
7.5.4 Coherent Contact Information 74
7.6 nLIGHT 74
7.6.1 nLIGHT Fiber Laser Corporation Information 74
7.6.2 nLIGHT Fiber Laser Product Portfolio 75
7.6.3 nLIGHT Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76
7.6.4 nLIGHT Contact Information 76
7.7 Fujikura 77
7.7.1 Fujikura Fiber Laser Corporation Information 77
7.7.2 Fujikura Fiber Laser Product Portfolio 78
7.7.3 Fujikura Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 79
7.7.4 Fujikura Contact Information 79
7.8 Lumentum Operations 79
7.8.1 Lumentum Operations Fiber Laser Corporation Information 79
7.8.2 Lumentum Operations Fiber Laser Product Portfolio 80
7.8.3 Lumentum Operations Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81
7.8.4 Lumentum Operations Contact Information 81
7.9 JPT Opto-electronics 82
7.9.1 JPT Opto-electronics Fiber Laser Corporation Information 82
7.9.2 JPT Opto-electronics Fiber Laser Product Portfolio 83
7.9.3 JPT Opto-electronics Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 84
7.9.4 JPT Opto-electronics Contact Information 84
7.10 Jenoptik 84
7.10.1 Jenoptik Fiber Laser Corporation Information 84
7.10.2 Jenoptik Fiber Laser Product Portfolio 85
7.10.3 Jenoptik Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 86
7.10.4 Jenoptik Contact Information 87
7.11 EO Technics 87
7.11.1 EO Technics Fiber Laser Corporation Information 87
7.11.2 EO Technics Fiber Laser Product Portfolio 88
7.11.3 EO Technics Fiber Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 89
7.11.4 EO Technics Contact Information 89
8 FIBER LASER MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 90
8.1 Fiber Laser Key Raw Materials Analysis 90
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 92
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fiber Laser 93
8.4 Fiber Laser Industrial Chain Analysis 94
9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 95
9.1 Marketing Channel 95
9.2 Fiber Laser Distributors List 96
9.3 Fiber Laser Customers 98
10 FIBER LASER MARKET DYNAMICS 100
10.1 Fiber Laser Industry Trends 100
10.2 Fiber Laser Market Drivers 100
10.3 Fiber Laser Market Challenges 101
10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 101
11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 103
11.1 Global Forecasted Production and Revenue of Fiber Laser by Region (2022-2027) 103
11.2 North America Fiber Laser Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 104
11.3 Europe Fiber Laser Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 106
11.4 China Fiber Laser Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 108
11.5 Japan Fiber Laser Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 110
12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 112
12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Fiber Laser 112
12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Fiber Laser by Country 112
12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Fiber Laser by Country 113
12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Fiber Laser by Region 113
12.5 South America Forecasted Consumption of Fiber Laser by Country 113
13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 115
13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 115
13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Fiber Laser by Type (2022-2027) 115
13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fiber Laser by Type (2022-2027) 115
13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Fiber Laser by Type (2022-2027) 115
13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Fiber Laser by Application (2022-2027) 116
14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 117
15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 118
15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 118
15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 118
15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 119
15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 120
15.2 Data Source 121
15.2.1 Secondary Sources 121
15.2.2 Primary Sources 122
15.3 Author List 123
15.4 Disclaimer 123
