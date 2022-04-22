Global Explosive Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Global Explosive Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions8 min read
QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Explosive market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Explosive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Explosive market.
Summary
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Explosive Market
The global Explosive market was valued at US$ 15959.83 million in 2020 and will reach US$ 20978.83 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.49% during 2021-2027.
Global Explosive Scope and Market Size
The global Explosive market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Explosive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and By Application for the period 2016-2027.
By Company
Orica
Dyno Nobel
MAXAM
ENAEX
AEL
Yunnan Civil Explosive
Poly Permanent Union Holding Group
Gezhouba Explosive
AUSTIN
NOF Corporation
Sverdlov
BME Mining
EPC Groupe
Sasol
Anhui Jiangnan
Solar Explosives
Nanling Civil Explosive
Famesa
Sichuan Yahua
IDEAL
Segment by Type
Ammoniun Nitrate Explosive
ANFO Explosive
Bulk Emulsions Explosive
Packaged Emulsions Explosive
Initiation Accesories
Segment by Application
Coal Mine
Metal Mine
Quarrying
Non-metallic Mine
Others
The report on the Explosive market covers the following region (country) analysis:
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Other Regions
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Columbia
Chile
Peru
Other Regions
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Turkey
Tanzania
Zambia
Egypt
Other Regions
The Goal of the Report
To study and analyze the global Explosive consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Explosive market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Explosive manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Explosive with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Explosive submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Explosive companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 EXPLOSIVE MARKET OVERVIEW 1
1.1 Explosive Product Overview 1
1.2 Explosive Market Segment by Type 3
1.2.1 Ammoniun Nitrate Explosive 3
1.2.2 ANFO Explosive 4
1.2.3 Bulk Emulsions Explosive 5
1.2.4 Packaged Emulsions Explosive 5
1.2.5 Initiation Accesories 6
1.3 Global Explosive Market Size by Type 6
1.3.1 Global Explosive Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 7
1.3.2 Global Explosive Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 7
1.3.3 Global Explosive Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 9
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 11
1.4.1 North America Explosive Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 11
1.4.2 Europe Explosive Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 12
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Explosive Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 12
1.4.4 Latin America Explosive Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Explosive Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 14
2 EXPLOSIVE MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 16
2.1 Global Top Players by Explosive Sales (2016-2021) 16
2.2 Global Top Players by Explosive Revenue (2016-2021) 17
2.3 Global Top Players by Explosive Price (2016-2021) 19
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Explosive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 20
2.5 Explosive Market Competitive Situation and Trends 20
2.5.1 Explosive Market Concentration Rate 20
2.5.2 Global 5 Largest Manufacturers by Explosive Sales and Revenue in 2020 21
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Explosive as of 2020) 22
2.7 Key Manufacturers Explosive Product Offered 23
2.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 23
3 EXPLOSIVE STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 26
3.1 Global Explosive Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 26
3.2 Global Explosive Historic Market Size by Region 26
3.2.1 Global Explosive Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 26
3.2.2 Global Explosive Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 27
3.2.3 Global Explosive Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 27
3.3 Global Explosive Forecasted Market Size by Region 28
3.3.1 Global Explosive Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 28
3.3.2 Global Explosive Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 28
3.3.3 Global Explosive Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 29
4 EXPLOSIVE BY APPLICATION 30
4.1 Explosive Market Segment by Application 30
4.1.1 Coal Mine 30
4.1.2 Metal Mine 30
4.1.3 Quarrying 31
4.1.4 Non-metallic Mine 32
4.1.5 Construction 32
4.2 Global Explosive Market Size by Application 33
4.2.1 Global Explosive Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 33
4.2.2 Global Explosive Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 34
4.2.3 Global Explosive Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 36
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 38
4.3.1 North America Explosive Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 38
4.3.2 Europe Explosive Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 39
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Explosive Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 39
4.3.4 Latin America Explosive Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 40
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Explosive Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 41
5 NORTH AMERICA EXPLOSIVE BY COUNTRY 43
5.1 North America Explosive Historic Market Size by Country 43
5.1.1 North America Explosive Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 43
5.1.2 North America Explosive Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 44
5.2 North America Explosive Forecasted Market Size by Country 44
5.2.1 North America Explosive Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 44
5.2.2 North America Explosive Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 44
6 EUROPE EXPLOSIVE BY COUNTRY 46
6.1 Europe Explosive Historic Market Size by Country 46
6.1.1 Europe Explosive Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 46
6.1.2 Europe Explosive Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 47
6.2 Europe Explosive Forecasted Market Size by Country 48
6.2.1 Europe Explosive Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 48
6.2.2 Europe Explosive Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 48
7 ASIA-PACIFIC EXPLOSIVE BY REGION 50
7.1 Asia-Pacific Explosive Historic Market Size by Region 50
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Explosive Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 50
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Explosive Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 51
7.2 Asia-Pacific Explosive Forecasted Market Size by Region 52
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Explosive Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 52
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Explosive Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 52
8 LATIN AMERICA EXPLOSIVE BY COUNTRY 54
8.1 Latin America Explosive Historic Market Size by Country 54
8.1.1 Latin America Explosive Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 54
8.1.2 Latin America Explosive Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 55
8.2 Latin America Explosive Forecasted Market Size by Country 56
8.2.1 Latin America Explosive Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 56
8.2.2 Latin America Explosive Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 56
9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA EXPLOSIVE BY COUNTRY 58
9.1 Middle East and Africa Explosive Historic Market Size by Country 58
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Explosive Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 58
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Explosive Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 59
9.2 Middle East and Africa Explosive Forecasted Market Size by Country 60
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Explosive Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 60
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Explosive Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 60
10 COMPANY PROFILES 62
10.1 Orica 62
10.1.1 Orica Corporation Information 62
10.1.2 Orica Description and Business Overview 62
10.1.3 Orica Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 63
10.1.4 Orica Explosive Products Offered 63
10.2 Dyno Nobel 64
10.2.1 Dyno Nobel Corporation Information 64
10.2.2 Dyno Nobel Description and Business Overview 65
10.2.3 Dyno Nobel Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 65
10.2.4 Dyno Nobel Explosive Products Offered 65
10.3 MAXAM 66
10.3.1 MAXAM Corporation Information 66
10.3.2 MAXAM Description and Business Overview 67
10.3.3 MAXAM Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 67
10.3.4 MAXAM Explosive Products Offered 68
10.4 ENAEX 68
10.4.1 ENAEX Corporation Information 68
10.4.2 ENAEX Description and Business Overview 69
10.4.3 ENAEX Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69
10.4.4 ENAEX Explosive Products Offered 69
10.5 AEL 70
10.5.1 AEL Corporation Information 70
10.5.2 AEL Description and Business Overview 71
10.5.3 AEL Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 71
10.5.4 AEL Explosive Products Offered 71
10.6 Yunnan Civil Explosive 73
10.6.1 Yunnan Civil Explosive Corporation Information 73
10.6.2 Yunnan Civil Explosive Description and Business Overview 73
10.6.3 Yunnan Civil Explosive Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74
10.6.4 Yunnan Civil Explosive Explosive Products Offered 74
10.7 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group 75
10.7.1 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group Corporation Information 75
10.7.2 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group Description and Business Overview 75
10.7.3 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76
10.7.4 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group Explosive Products Offered 76
10.8 Gezhouba Explosive 77
10.8.1 Gezhouba Explosive Corporation Information 77
10.8.2 Gezhouba Explosive Description and Business Overview 77
10.8.3 Gezhouba Explosive Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 77
10.8.4 Gezhouba Explosive Explosive Products Offered 78
10.9 AUSTIN 78
10.9.1 AUSTIN Corporation Information 78
10.9.2 AUSTIN Description and Business Overview 79
10.9.3 AUSTIN Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 79
10.9.4 AUSTIN Explosive Products Offered 79
10.10 NOF Corporation 80
10.10.1 NOF Corporation Corporation Information 80
10.10.2 NOF Corporation Description and Business Overview 80
10.10.3 NOF Corporation Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 80
10.10.4 NOF Corporation Explosive Products Offered 81
10.11 Sverdlov 81
10.11.1 Sverdlov Corporation Information 81
10.11.2 Sverdlov Description and Business Overview 82
10.11.3 Sverdlov Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 82
10.11.4 Sverdlov Explosive Products Offered 82
10.12 BME Mining 83
10.12.1 BME Mining Corporation Information 83
10.12.2 BME Mining Description and Business Overview 83
10.12.3 BME Mining Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 84
10.12.4 BME Mining Explosive Products Offered 84
10.13 EPC Groupe 86
10.13.1 EPC Groupe Corporation Information 86
10.13.2 EPC Groupe Description and Business Overview 86
10.13.3 EPC Groupe Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 87
10.13.4 EPC Groupe Explosive Products Offered 87
10.14 Sasol 88
10.14.1 Sasol Corporation Information 88
10.14.2 Sasol Description and Business Overview 89
10.14.3 Sasol Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 89
10.14.4 Sasol Explosive Products Offered 89
10.15 Anhui Jiangnan 90
10.15.1 Anhui Jiangnan Corporation Information 90
10.15.2 Anhui Jiangnan Description and Business Overview 91
10.15.3 Anhui Jiangnan Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 91
10.15.4 Anhui Jiangnan Explosive Products Offered 91
10.16 Solar Explosives 92
10.16.1 Solar Explosives Corporation Information 92
10.16.2 Solar Explosives Description and Business Overview 93
10.16.3 Solar Explosives Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 93
10.16.4 Solar Explosives Explosive Products Offered 93
10.17 Nanling Civil Explosive 96
10.17.1 Nanling Civil Explosive Corporation Information 96
10.17.2 Nanling Civil Explosive Description and Business Overview 97
10.17.3 Nanling Civil Explosive Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 97
10.17.4 Nanling Civil Explosive Explosive Products Offered 97
10.18 Famesa 98
10.18.1 Famesa Corporation Information 98
10.18.2 Famesa Description and Business Overview 98
10.18.3 Famesa Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 99
10.18.4 Famesa Explosive Products Offered 99
10.19 Sichuan Yahua 100
10.19.1 Sichuan Yahua Corporation Information 100
10.19.2 Sichuan Yahua Description and Business Overview 101
10.19.3 Sichuan Yahua Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 101
10.19.4 Sichuan Yahua Explosive Products Offered 102
10.20 IDEAL 102
10.20.1 IDEAL Corporation Information 102
10.20.2 IDEAL Description and Business Overview 103
10.20.3 IDEAL Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 103
10.20.4 IDEAL Explosive Products Offered 103
11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 106
11.1 Explosive Key Raw Materials 106
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 106
11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 107
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 108
11.2.1 Raw Materials 108
11.2.2 Labor Cost 108
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 108
11.3 Explosive Industrial Chain Analysis 109
11.4 Explosive Market Dynamics 109
11.4.1 Industry Trends 109
11.4.2 Market Drivers 110
11.4.3 Market Challenges 111
11.4.4 Market Restraints 114
12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 116
12.1 Sales Channel 116
12.2 Explosive Distributors 117
12.3 Explosive Downstream Customers 118
13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 120
14 APPENDIX 121
14.1 Research Methodology 121
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 121
14.1.2 Data Source 124
14.2 Author Details 127
14.3 Disclaimer 127
