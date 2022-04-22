Global Explosive Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Explosive market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Explosive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Explosive market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Explosive Market

The global Explosive market was valued at US$ 15959.83 million in 2020 and will reach US$ 20978.83 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.49% during 2021-2027.

Global Explosive Scope and Market Size

The global Explosive market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Explosive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and By Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

Orica

Dyno Nobel

MAXAM

ENAEX

AEL

Yunnan Civil Explosive

Poly Permanent Union Holding Group

Gezhouba Explosive

AUSTIN

NOF Corporation

Sverdlov

BME Mining

EPC Groupe

Sasol

Anhui Jiangnan

Solar Explosives

Nanling Civil Explosive

Famesa

Sichuan Yahua

IDEAL

Segment by Type

Ammoniun Nitrate Explosive

ANFO Explosive

Bulk Emulsions Explosive

Packaged Emulsions Explosive

Initiation Accesories

Segment by Application

Coal Mine

Metal Mine

Quarrying

Non-metallic Mine

Others

The report on the Explosive market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Other Regions

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Columbia

Chile

Peru

Other Regions

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Turkey

Tanzania

Zambia

Egypt

Other Regions

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Explosive consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Explosive market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Explosive manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Explosive with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Explosive submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Explosive companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 EXPLOSIVE MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Explosive Product Overview 1

1.2 Explosive Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 Ammoniun Nitrate Explosive 3

1.2.2 ANFO Explosive 4

1.2.3 Bulk Emulsions Explosive 5

1.2.4 Packaged Emulsions Explosive 5

1.2.5 Initiation Accesories 6

1.3 Global Explosive Market Size by Type 6

1.3.1 Global Explosive Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 7

1.3.2 Global Explosive Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 7

1.3.3 Global Explosive Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 9

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 11

1.4.1 North America Explosive Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 11

1.4.2 Europe Explosive Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 12

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Explosive Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 12

1.4.4 Latin America Explosive Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Explosive Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 14

2 EXPLOSIVE MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 16

2.1 Global Top Players by Explosive Sales (2016-2021) 16

2.2 Global Top Players by Explosive Revenue (2016-2021) 17

2.3 Global Top Players by Explosive Price (2016-2021) 19

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Explosive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 20

2.5 Explosive Market Competitive Situation and Trends 20

2.5.1 Explosive Market Concentration Rate 20

2.5.2 Global 5 Largest Manufacturers by Explosive Sales and Revenue in 2020 21

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Explosive as of 2020) 22

2.7 Key Manufacturers Explosive Product Offered 23

2.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 23

3 EXPLOSIVE STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 26

3.1 Global Explosive Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 26

3.2 Global Explosive Historic Market Size by Region 26

3.2.1 Global Explosive Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 26

3.2.2 Global Explosive Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 27

3.2.3 Global Explosive Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 27

3.3 Global Explosive Forecasted Market Size by Region 28

3.3.1 Global Explosive Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 28

3.3.2 Global Explosive Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 28

3.3.3 Global Explosive Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 29

4 EXPLOSIVE BY APPLICATION 30

4.1 Explosive Market Segment by Application 30

4.1.1 Coal Mine 30

4.1.2 Metal Mine 30

4.1.3 Quarrying 31

4.1.4 Non-metallic Mine 32

4.1.5 Construction 32

4.2 Global Explosive Market Size by Application 33

4.2.1 Global Explosive Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 33

4.2.2 Global Explosive Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 34

4.2.3 Global Explosive Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 36

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 38

4.3.1 North America Explosive Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 38

4.3.2 Europe Explosive Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 39

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Explosive Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 39

4.3.4 Latin America Explosive Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 40

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Explosive Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 41

5 NORTH AMERICA EXPLOSIVE BY COUNTRY 43

5.1 North America Explosive Historic Market Size by Country 43

5.1.1 North America Explosive Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 43

5.1.2 North America Explosive Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 44

5.2 North America Explosive Forecasted Market Size by Country 44

5.2.1 North America Explosive Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 44

5.2.2 North America Explosive Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 44

6 EUROPE EXPLOSIVE BY COUNTRY 46

6.1 Europe Explosive Historic Market Size by Country 46

6.1.1 Europe Explosive Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 46

6.1.2 Europe Explosive Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 47

6.2 Europe Explosive Forecasted Market Size by Country 48

6.2.1 Europe Explosive Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 48

6.2.2 Europe Explosive Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 48

7 ASIA-PACIFIC EXPLOSIVE BY REGION 50

7.1 Asia-Pacific Explosive Historic Market Size by Region 50

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Explosive Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 50

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Explosive Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 51

7.2 Asia-Pacific Explosive Forecasted Market Size by Region 52

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Explosive Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 52

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Explosive Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 52

8 LATIN AMERICA EXPLOSIVE BY COUNTRY 54

8.1 Latin America Explosive Historic Market Size by Country 54

8.1.1 Latin America Explosive Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 54

8.1.2 Latin America Explosive Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 55

8.2 Latin America Explosive Forecasted Market Size by Country 56

8.2.1 Latin America Explosive Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 56

8.2.2 Latin America Explosive Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 56

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA EXPLOSIVE BY COUNTRY 58

9.1 Middle East and Africa Explosive Historic Market Size by Country 58

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Explosive Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 58

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Explosive Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 59

9.2 Middle East and Africa Explosive Forecasted Market Size by Country 60

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Explosive Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 60

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Explosive Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 60

10 COMPANY PROFILES 62

10.1 Orica 62

10.1.1 Orica Corporation Information 62

10.1.2 Orica Description and Business Overview 62

10.1.3 Orica Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 63

10.1.4 Orica Explosive Products Offered 63

10.2 Dyno Nobel 64

10.2.1 Dyno Nobel Corporation Information 64

10.2.2 Dyno Nobel Description and Business Overview 65

10.2.3 Dyno Nobel Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 65

10.2.4 Dyno Nobel Explosive Products Offered 65

10.3 MAXAM 66

10.3.1 MAXAM Corporation Information 66

10.3.2 MAXAM Description and Business Overview 67

10.3.3 MAXAM Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 67

10.3.4 MAXAM Explosive Products Offered 68

10.4 ENAEX 68

10.4.1 ENAEX Corporation Information 68

10.4.2 ENAEX Description and Business Overview 69

10.4.3 ENAEX Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69

10.4.4 ENAEX Explosive Products Offered 69

10.5 AEL 70

10.5.1 AEL Corporation Information 70

10.5.2 AEL Description and Business Overview 71

10.5.3 AEL Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 71

10.5.4 AEL Explosive Products Offered 71

10.6 Yunnan Civil Explosive 73

10.6.1 Yunnan Civil Explosive Corporation Information 73

10.6.2 Yunnan Civil Explosive Description and Business Overview 73

10.6.3 Yunnan Civil Explosive Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74

10.6.4 Yunnan Civil Explosive Explosive Products Offered 74

10.7 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group 75

10.7.1 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group Corporation Information 75

10.7.2 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group Description and Business Overview 75

10.7.3 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

10.7.4 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group Explosive Products Offered 76

10.8 Gezhouba Explosive 77

10.8.1 Gezhouba Explosive Corporation Information 77

10.8.2 Gezhouba Explosive Description and Business Overview 77

10.8.3 Gezhouba Explosive Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 77

10.8.4 Gezhouba Explosive Explosive Products Offered 78

10.9 AUSTIN 78

10.9.1 AUSTIN Corporation Information 78

10.9.2 AUSTIN Description and Business Overview 79

10.9.3 AUSTIN Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 79

10.9.4 AUSTIN Explosive Products Offered 79

10.10 NOF Corporation 80

10.10.1 NOF Corporation Corporation Information 80

10.10.2 NOF Corporation Description and Business Overview 80

10.10.3 NOF Corporation Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 80

10.10.4 NOF Corporation Explosive Products Offered 81

10.11 Sverdlov 81

10.11.1 Sverdlov Corporation Information 81

10.11.2 Sverdlov Description and Business Overview 82

10.11.3 Sverdlov Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 82

10.11.4 Sverdlov Explosive Products Offered 82

10.12 BME Mining 83

10.12.1 BME Mining Corporation Information 83

10.12.2 BME Mining Description and Business Overview 83

10.12.3 BME Mining Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 84

10.12.4 BME Mining Explosive Products Offered 84

10.13 EPC Groupe 86

10.13.1 EPC Groupe Corporation Information 86

10.13.2 EPC Groupe Description and Business Overview 86

10.13.3 EPC Groupe Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 87

10.13.4 EPC Groupe Explosive Products Offered 87

10.14 Sasol 88

10.14.1 Sasol Corporation Information 88

10.14.2 Sasol Description and Business Overview 89

10.14.3 Sasol Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 89

10.14.4 Sasol Explosive Products Offered 89

10.15 Anhui Jiangnan 90

10.15.1 Anhui Jiangnan Corporation Information 90

10.15.2 Anhui Jiangnan Description and Business Overview 91

10.15.3 Anhui Jiangnan Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 91

10.15.4 Anhui Jiangnan Explosive Products Offered 91

10.16 Solar Explosives 92

10.16.1 Solar Explosives Corporation Information 92

10.16.2 Solar Explosives Description and Business Overview 93

10.16.3 Solar Explosives Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 93

10.16.4 Solar Explosives Explosive Products Offered 93

10.17 Nanling Civil Explosive 96

10.17.1 Nanling Civil Explosive Corporation Information 96

10.17.2 Nanling Civil Explosive Description and Business Overview 97

10.17.3 Nanling Civil Explosive Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 97

10.17.4 Nanling Civil Explosive Explosive Products Offered 97

10.18 Famesa 98

10.18.1 Famesa Corporation Information 98

10.18.2 Famesa Description and Business Overview 98

10.18.3 Famesa Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 99

10.18.4 Famesa Explosive Products Offered 99

10.19 Sichuan Yahua 100

10.19.1 Sichuan Yahua Corporation Information 100

10.19.2 Sichuan Yahua Description and Business Overview 101

10.19.3 Sichuan Yahua Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 101

10.19.4 Sichuan Yahua Explosive Products Offered 102

10.20 IDEAL 102

10.20.1 IDEAL Corporation Information 102

10.20.2 IDEAL Description and Business Overview 103

10.20.3 IDEAL Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 103

10.20.4 IDEAL Explosive Products Offered 103

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 106

11.1 Explosive Key Raw Materials 106

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 106

11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 107

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 108

11.2.1 Raw Materials 108

11.2.2 Labor Cost 108

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 108

11.3 Explosive Industrial Chain Analysis 109

11.4 Explosive Market Dynamics 109

11.4.1 Industry Trends 109

11.4.2 Market Drivers 110

11.4.3 Market Challenges 111

11.4.4 Market Restraints 114

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 116

12.1 Sales Channel 116

12.2 Explosive Distributors 117

12.3 Explosive Downstream Customers 118

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 120

14 APPENDIX 121

14.1 Research Methodology 121

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 121

14.1.2 Data Source 124

14.2 Author Details 127

14.3 Disclaimer 127

