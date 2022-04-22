Global EVA Resins and Films Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global EVA Resins and Films market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EVA Resins and Films market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global EVA Resins and Films market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global EVA Resins and Films Market

The research report studies the EVA Resins and Films market using different methodologies and analyses to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global EVA Resins and Films Scope and Segment

The global EVA Resins and Films market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EVA Resins and Films market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348500/eva-resins-films

By Company

ExxonMobil

Hanwha Total

Sinochem

FPC

Dow

Sailboat

Sipchem

Sumitomo Chemical

USI

Westlake

Braskem

Hanwha Solutions

TPI

LG Chem

Levima

SK Functional Polymer

Versalis

TotalEnergies

Celanese

LyondellBasell

Lotte Chem

Repsol

Tosoh

UBE

ENEOS NUC

Sinochem

Innospec

Segment by Type

Tubular EVA

Autoclave EVA

Segment by Application

Film and Sheet

Injection Molding

Pipe

Wire and Cable

Blow Molding

Extrusion Coating

Other

The report on the EVA Resins and Films market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

China Taiwan

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

United Kingdom

South America

Central and Eastern Europe

Africa

Indian Subcontinent

Southeast Asia

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global EVA Resins and Films consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of EVA Resins and Films market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global EVA Resins and Films manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the EVA Resins and Films with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of EVA Resins and Films submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> EVA Resins and Films companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 EVA RESINS AND FILMS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 EVA Resins and Films Product Overview 1

1.2 EVA Resins and Films Market Segment by Type 4

1.2.1 Tubular EVA 5

1.2.2 Autoclave EVA 6

1.3 Global EVA Resins and Films Market Size by Type 7

1.3.1 Global EVA Resins and Films Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 7

1.3.2 Global EVA Resins and Films Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 7

1.3.3 Global EVA Resins and Films Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 8

2 EVA RESINS AND FILMS MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 10

2.1 Global Top Players by EVA Resins and Films Sales (2016-2021) 10

2.2 Global Top Players by EVA Resins and Films Revenue (2016-2021) 12

2.3 Global Top Players by EVA Resins and Films Price (2016-2021) 13

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in EVA Resins and Films as of 2020) 14

3 EVA RESINS AND FILMS STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 16

3.1 Global EVA Resins and Films Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 16

3.2 Global EVA Resins and Films Historic Market Size by Region 16

3.2.1 Global EVA Resins and Films Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 16

3.2.2 Global EVA Resins and Films Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 17

3.2.3 Global EVA Resins and Films Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 18

3.3 Global EVA Resins and Films Forecasted Market Size by Region 18

3.3.1 Global EVA Resins and Films Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 18

3.3.2 Global EVA Resins and Films Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 19

3.3.3 Global EVA Resins and Films Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 20

4 EVA RESINS AND FILMS BY APPLICATION 21

4.1 EVA Resins and Films Market Segment by Application 21

4.1.1 Film and Sheet 21

4.1.2 Injection Molding 22

4.1.3 Pipe 23

4.1.4 Wire and Cable 24

4.1.5 Blow Molding 25

4.2 Global EVA Resins and Films Market Size by Application 27

4.2.1 Global EVA Resins and Films Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 27

4.2.2 Global EVA Resins and Films Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 28

4.2.3 Global EVA Resins and Films Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 30

5 EAST ASIA EVA RESINS AND FILMS BY COUNTRY 33

5.1 East Asia EVA Resins and Films Historic Market Size by Country 33

5.1.1 East Asia EVA Resins and Films Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 33

5.1.2 East Asia EVA Resins and Films Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 33

5.2 East Asia EVA Resins and Films Forecasted Market Size by Country 34

5.2.1 East Asia EVA Resins and Films Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 34

5.2.2 East Asia EVA Resins and Films Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 34

6 NORTH AMERICA EVA RESINS AND FILMS BY COUNTRY 36

6.1 North America EVA Resins and Films Historic Market Size by Country 36

6.1.1 North America EVA Resins and Films Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 36

6.1.2 North America EVA Resins and Films Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 36

6.2 North America EVA Resins and Films Forecasted Market Size by Country 37

6.2.1 North America EVA Resins and Films Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 37

6.2.2 North America EVA Resins and Films Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 37

7 WESTERN EUROPE EVA RESINS AND FILMS BY COUNTRY 39

7.1 Western Europe EVA Resins and Films Historic Market Size by Country 39

7.1.1 Western Europe EVA Resins and Films Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 39

7.1.2 Western Europe EVA Resins and Films Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 39

7.2 Western Europe EVA Resins and Films Forecasted Market Size by Country 40

7.2.1 Western Europe EVA Resins and Films Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 40

7.2.2 Western Europe EVA Resins and Films Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 41

8 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN EVA RESINS BUSINESS 42

8.1 ExxonMobil 42

8.1.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information 42

8.1.2 ExxonMobil Introduction and Business Overview 43

8.1.3 ExxonMobil EVA Resins Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 44

8.1.4 ExxonMobil EVA Resins Products Offered 44

8.1.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development 46

8.2 Hanwha Total 46

8.2.1 Hanwha Total Corporation Information 46

8.2.2 Hanwha Total Introduction and Business Overview 47

8.2.3 Hanwha Total EVA Resins Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 47

8.2.4 Hanwha Total EVA Resins Products Offered 48

8.2.5 Hanwha Total Recent Development 49

8.3 Sinopec 49

8.3.1 Sinopec Corporation Information 49

8.3.2 Sinopec Introduction and Business Overview 50

8.3.3 Sinopec EVA Resins Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 51

8.3.4 Sinopec EVA Resins Products Offered 51

8.3.5 Sinopec Recent Development 51

8.4 FPC 52

8.4.1 FPC Corporation Information 52

8.4.2 FPC Introduction and Business Overview 53

8.4.3 FPC EVA Resins Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 54

8.4.4 FPC EVA Resins Products Offered 54

8.4.5 FPC Recent Development 55

8.5 Dow 56

8.5.1 Dow Corporation Information 56

8.5.2 Dow Introduction and Business Overview 56

8.5.3 Dow EVA Resins Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 58

8.5.4 Dow EVA Resins Products Offered 58

8.5.5 Dow Recent Development 59

8.6 Sailboat 60

8.6.1 Sailboat Corporation Information 60

8.6.2 Sailboat Introduction and Business Overview 60

8.6.3 Sailboat EVA Resins Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 61

8.6.4 Sailboat EVA Resins Products Offered 61

8.6.5 Sailboat Recent Development 61

8.7 Sipchem 62

8.7.1 Sipchem Corporation Information 62

8.7.2 Sipchem Introduction and Business Overview 63

8.7.3 Sipchem EVA Resins Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 63

8.7.4 Sipchem EVA Resins Products Offered 63

8.7.5 Sipchem Recent Development 64

8.8 Sumitomo Chemical 65

8.8.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information 65

8.8.2 Sumitomo Chemical Introduction and Business Overview 65

8.8.3 Sumitomo Chemical EVA Resins Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 66

8.8.4 Sumitomo Chemical EVA Resins Products Offered 66

8.8.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development 67

8.9 USI 68

8.9.1 USI Corporation Information 68

8.9.2 USI Introduction and Business Overview 69

8.9.3 USI EVA Resins Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69

8.9.4 USI EVA Resins Products Offered 70

8.9.5 USI Recent Development 71

8.10 Westlake 72

8.10.1 Westlake Corporation Information 72

8.10.2 Westlake Introduction and Business Overview 72

8.10.3 Westlake EVA Resins Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 73

8.10.4 Westlake EVA Resins Products Offered 73

8.10.5 Westlake Recent Development 74

8.11 Braskem 75

8.11.1 Braskem Corporation Information 76

8.11.2 Braskem Introduction and Business Overview 76

8.11.3 Braskem EVA Resins Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 77

8.11.4 Braskem EVA Resins Products Offered 77

8.11.5 Braskem Recent Development 78

8.12 Hanwha Solutions 79

8.12.1 Hanwha Solutions Corporation Information 79

8.12.2 Hanwha Solutions Introduction and Business Overview 80

8.12.3 Hanwha Solutions EVA Resins Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81

8.12.4 Hanwha Solutions EVA Resins Products Offered 81

8.12.5 Hanwha Solutions Recent Development 82

8.13 TPI 82

8.13.1 TPI Corporation Information 83

8.13.2 TPI Introduction and Business Overview 83

8.13.3 TPI EVA Resins Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 84

8.13.4 TPI EVA Resins Products Offered 84

8.13.5 TPI Recent Development 85

8.14 LG Chem 85

8.14.1 LG Chem Corporation Information 85

8.14.2 LG Chem Introduction and Business Overview 86

8.14.3 LG Chem EVA Resins Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 86

8.14.4 LG Chem EVA Resins Products Offered 86

8.15 Levima 88

8.15.1 Levima Corporation Information 88

8.15.2 Levima Introduction and Business Overview 88

8.15.3 Levima EVA Resins Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 89

8.15.4 Levima EVA Resins Products Offered 89

8.15.5 Levima Recent Development 90

8.16 SK Functional Polymer 90

8.16.1 SK Functional Polymer Corporation Information 90

8.16.2 SK Functional Polymer Introduction and Business Overview 91

8.16.3 SK Functional Polymer EVA Resins Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 91

8.16.4 SK Functional Polymer EVA Resins Products Offered 92

8.16.5 SK Functional Polymer Recent Development 93

8.17 Versalis 94

8.17.1 Versalis Corporation Information 94

8.17.2 Versalis Introduction and Business Overview 94

8.17.3 Versalis EVA Resins Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 95

8.17.4 Versalis EVA Resins Products Offered 95

8.17.5 Versalis Recent Development 97

8.18 TotalEnergies 97

8.18.1 TotalEnergies Corporation Information 98

8.18.2 TotalEnergies Introduction and Business Overview 98

8.18.3 TotalEnergies EVA Resins Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 99

8.18.4 TotalEnergies EVA Resins Products Offered 99

8.18.5 TotalEnergies Recent Development 99

8.19 Celanese 100

8.19.1 Celanese Corporation Information 100

8.19.2 Celanese Introduction and Business Overview 101

8.19.3 Celanese EVA Resins Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 101

8.19.4 Celanese EVA Resins Products Offered 102

8.19.5 Celanese Recent Development 103

8.20 LyondellBasell 104

8.20.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information 104

8.20.2 LyondellBasell Introduction and Business Overview 105

8.20.3 LyondellBasell EVA Resins Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 105

8.20.4 LyondellBasell EVA Resins Products Offered 106

8.20.5 LyondellBasell Recent Development 107

8.21 Lotte Chemical 108

8.21.1 Lotte Chemical Corporation Information 108

8.21.2 Lotte Chemical Introduction and Business Overview 108

8.21.3 Lotte Chemical EVA Resins Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 109

8.21.4 Lotte Chemical EVA Resins Products Offered 109

8.21.5 Lotte Chemical Recent Development 111

8.22 Repsol 111

8.22.1 Repsol Corporation Information 112

8.22.2 Repsol Introduction and Business Overview 112

8.22.3 Repsol EVA Resins Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 113

8.22.4 Repsol EVA Resins Products Offered 113

8.22.5 Repsol Recent Development 115

8.23 Tosoh 115

8.23.1 Tosoh Corporation Information 116

8.23.2 Tosoh Introduction and Business Overview 116

8.23.3 Tosoh EVA Resins Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 117

8.23.4 Tosoh EVA Resins Products Offered 118

8.24 UBE 119

8.24.1 UBE Corporation Information 119

8.24.2 UBE Introduction and Business Overview 119

8.24.3 UBE EVA Resins Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 120

8.24.4 UBE EVA Resins Products Offered 121

8.25 ENEOS NUC 121

8.25.1 ENEOS NUC Corporation Information 122

8.25.2 ENEOS NUC Introduction and Business Overview 122

8.25.3 ENEOS NUC EVA Resins Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 123

8.25.4 ENEOS NUC EVA Resins Products Offered 123

8.26 Sinochem 124

8.26.1 Sinochem Corporation Information 124

8.26.2 Sinochem Introduction and Business Overview 124

8.26.3 Sinochem EVA Resins Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 125

8.26.4 Sinochem Recent Development 125

8.27 Innospec 126

8.27.1 Innospec Corporation Information 126

8.27.2 Innospec Introduction and Business Overview 127

8.27.3 Innospec EVA Resins Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 128

8.27.4 Innospec EVA Resins Products Offered 128

9 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 130

9.1 EVA Resins and Films Key Raw Materials 130

9.1.1 Key Raw Materials 130

9.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price 130

9.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 130

9.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 133

9.2.1 Raw Materials 133

9.2.2 Labor Cost 133

9.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 133

9.3 EVA Resins and Films Industrial Chain Analysis 134

9.4 EVA Resins and Films Market Dynamics 134

9.4.1 Industry Trends 134

9.4.2 Market Drivers 135

9.4.3 Market Challenges 135

9.4.4 Market Restraints 136

10 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 137

10.1 Sales Channel 137

10.2 EVA Resins and Films Distributors 138

10.3 EVA Resins and Films Downstream Customers 141

11 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 143

12 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 144

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 144

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 144

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 144

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 146

12.2 Data Source 147

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 147

12.2.2 Primary Sources 148

12.3 Disclaimer 149

12.4 Author List 149

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348500/eva-resins-films

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com