Global Erythritol Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Erythritol market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Erythritol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Erythritol market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Erythritol Market

The global Erythritol market was valued at USD 354.19 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2215.71 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.98% between 2021 and 2027.

Global Erythritol Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology

Cargill

Baolingbao Biology

Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology

Jungbunzlauer

Zibo ZhongShi GeRui Biotech

Mitsubishi Chemical

Yufeng Industrial Group

Segment by Type

Erythritol Powder

Erythritol Granular

Segment by Application

Beverage

Food

Pharmaceuticals and Health Products

Others

The report on the Erythritol market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

China

North America

Europe

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Erythritol consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Erythritol market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Erythritol manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Erythritol with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Erythritol submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Erythritol companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 ERYTHRITOL MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Erythritol 1

1.2 Erythritol Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Erythritol Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 1

1.2.2 Erythritol Powder 2

1.2.3 Erythritol Granular 3

1.3 Erythritol Segment by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Erythritol Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 4

1.3.2 Beverage 5

1.3.3 Food 5

1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals and Health Products 6

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 7

1.4.1 Global Erythritol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 7

1.4.2 Global Erythritol Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 8

1.4.3 Global Erythritol Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 9

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 9

1.5.1 Global Erythritol Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 10

1.5.2 North America Erythritol Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 10

1.5.3 Europe Erythritol Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

1.5.4 China Erythritol Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

1.5.5 Japan Erythritol Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 12

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 14

2.1 Global Erythritol Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 14

2.2 Global Erythritol Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 16

2.3 Erythritol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 18

2.4 Global Erythritol Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 18

2.5 Manufacturers Erythritol Production Sites, Product Type 19

2.6 Erythritol Market Competitive Situation and Trends 19

2.6.1 Erythritol Market Concentration Rate 19

2.6.2 Global 3 Largest Erythritol Players Market Share by Revenue 20

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 20

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 21

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Erythritol Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 21

3.2 Global Erythritol Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 22

3.3 Global Erythritol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 22

3.4 North America Erythritol Production 23

3.4.1 North America Erythritol Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 23

3.4.2 North America Erythritol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 23

3.5 Europe Erythritol Production 24

3.5.1 Europe Erythritol Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 24

3.5.2 Europe Erythritol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 24

3.6 China Erythritol Production (2016-2021) 25

3.6.1 China Erythritol Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 25

3.6.2 China Erythritol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 25

3.7 Japan Erythritol Production (2016-2021) 26

3.7.1 Japan Erythritol Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 26

3.7.2 Japan Erythritol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 26

4 ERYTHRITOL CONSUMPTION BY REGION 27

4.1 Global Erythritol Consumption by Region 27

4.1.1 Global Erythritol Consumption by Region 27

4.1.2 Global Erythritol Consumption Market Share by Region 27

4.2 North America 28

4.2.1 North America Erythritol Consumption by Country 29

4.2.2 U.S. 30

4.2.3 Canada 30

4.2.4 Mexico 31

4.3 Europe 32

4.3.1 Europe Erythritol Consumption by Country 32

4.3.2 Germany 33

4.3.3 France 34

4.3.4 U.K. 34

4.3.5 Italy 35

4.3.6 Russia 36

4.4 Asia Pacific 37

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Erythritol Consumption by Region 37

4.4.2 China 38

4.4.3 Japan 39

4.4.4 South Korea 39

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 40

4.4.6 India 41

4.4.7 Australia 41

4.5 South America 42

4.5.1 South America Erythritol Consumption by Country 42

4.5.2 Brazil 43

4.5.3 Argentina 44

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 45

5.1 Global Erythritol Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 45

5.2 Global Erythritol Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 46

5.3 Global Erythritol Price by Type (2016-2021) 48

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 49

6.1 Global Erythritol Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 49

6.2 Global Erythritol Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 51

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 52

7.1 Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology 52

7.1.1 Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology Erythritol Corporation Information 52

7.1.2 Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology Erythritol Product Portfolio 52

7.1.3 Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology Erythritol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 53

7.1.4 Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology Main Business and Markets Served 53

7.2 Cargill 54

7.2.1 Cargill Erythritol Corporation Information 54

7.2.2 Cargill Erythritol Product Portfolio 54

7.2.3 Cargill Erythritol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 56

7.2.4 Cargill Main Business and Markets Served 56

7.3 Baolingbao Biology 56

7.3.1 Baolingbao Biology Erythritol Corporation Information 56

7.3.2 Baolingbao Biology Erythritol Product Portfolio 57

7.3.3 Baolingbao Biology Erythritol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 57

7.3.4 Baolingbao Biology Main Business and Markets Served 58

7.4 Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology 58

7.4.1 Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Erythritol Corporation Information 58

7.4.2 Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Erythritol Product Portfolio 58

7.4.3 Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Erythritol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 59

7.4.4 Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Main Business and Markets Served 60

7.5 Jungbunzlauer 60

7.5.1 Jungbunzlauer Erythritol Corporation Information 60

7.5.2 Jungbunzlauer Erythritol Product Portfolio 61

7.5.3 Jungbunzlauer Erythritol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 62

7.5.4 Jungbunzlauer Main Business and Markets Served 62

7.6 Zibo ZhongShi GeRui Biotech 62

7.6.1 Zibo ZhongShi GeRui Biotech Erythritol Corporation Information 62

7.6.2 Zibo ZhongShi GeRui Biotech Erythritol Product Portfolio 63

7.6.3 Zibo ZhongShi GeRui Biotech Erythritol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 64

7.6.4 Zibo ZhongShi GeRui Biotech Main Business and Markets Served 64

7.7 Mitsubishi Chemical 64

7.7.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Erythritol Corporation Information 64

7.7.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Erythritol Product Portfolio 65

7.7.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Erythritol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 66

7.7.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Main Business and Markets Served 67

7.8 Yufeng Industrial Group 67

7.8.1 Yufeng Industrial Group Erythritol Corporation Information 67

7.8.2 Yufeng Industrial Group Erythritol Product Portfolio 67

7.8.3 Yufeng Industrial Group Erythritol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 68

7.8.4 Yufeng Industrial Group Main Business and Markets Served 68

8 ERYTHRITOL MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 69

8.1 Erythritol Key Raw Materials Analysis 69

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 69

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 69

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 70

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 71

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Erythritol 71

8.4 Erythritol Industrial Chain Analysis 72

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 73

9.1 Marketing Channel 73

9.2 Erythritol Distributors List 74

9.3 Erythritol Customers 76

10 ERYTHRITOL MARKET DYNAMICS 77

10.1 Erythritol Industry Trends 77

10.2 Erythritol Growth Drivers 78

10.3 Erythritol Market Challenges 79

10.4 Erythritol Market Restraints 81

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 84

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Erythritol by Region (2022-2027) 84

11.2 North America Erythritol Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 85

11.3 Europe Erythritol Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 86

11.4 China Erythritol Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 87

11.5 Japan Erythritol Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 88

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 90

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Erythritol by Regions 90

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Erythritol by Country 90

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Erythritol by Country 90

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Erythritol by Region 91

12.5 South America Forecasted Consumption of Erythritol by Country 91

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 92

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 92

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Erythritol by Type (2022-2027) 92

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Erythritol by Type (2022-2027) 92

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Erythritol by Type (2022-2027) 93

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Erythritol by Application (2022-2027) 93

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 94

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 95

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 95

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 95

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 96

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 97

15.2 Data Source 98

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 98

15.2.2 Primary Sources 99

15.3 Author List 100

15.4 Disclaimer 100

