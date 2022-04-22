Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Market

In 2020, the global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules market size was increased to US$ 2,266.21 million, and it will reach US$ 6,208.98 million in 2027, growing at CAGR of 13.6% between 2021 and 2027.

Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Scope and Market Size

Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules market is segmented by region, by country, by company, by Type, By Application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348498/encapsulant-materials-for-pv-modules

By Company

First

Sveck

HIUV

Bbetter

Tianyang

STR Solar

Lucent CleanEnergy

Mitsui Chemicals

Vishakha Renewables

RenewSys

Cybrid Technologies

TPI Polene

3M

Hanwha

SSPC

Segment by Type

EVA Film

POE Film

Other

Segment by Application

Monofacial Module

Bifacial Module

The report on the Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

China Taiwan

Thailand

Malaysia

Europe

Germany

France

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 STUDY COVERAGE 1

1.1 Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 2

1.2.1 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2

1.2.2 EVA Film 3

1.2.3 POE Film 4

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Market Size Growth Rate by Application 5

1.3.2 Monofacial Module 6

1.3.3 Bifacial Module 7

1.4 Study Objectives 7

1.5 Years Considered 8

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 9

2.1 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 9

2.1.1 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue 2016-2027 9

2.1.2 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales 2016-2027 10

2.2 Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027 11

2.3 Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales by Region (2016-2027) 12

2.3.1 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales by Region: 2016-2021 12

2.3.2 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 12

2.3.3 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027) 13

2.4 Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027) 14

2.4.1 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Region: 2016-2021 14

2.4.2 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 14

2.4.3 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027) 15

3 GLOBAL ENCAPSULANT MATERIALS FOR PV MODULES BY MANUFACTURERS 16

3.1 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Production Capacity (2016-2027) 16

3.2 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Production Capacity by Manufacturers 16

3.3 Expansion Plans by Manufacturers 18

3.4 Global Top Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Manufacturers by Sales 18

3.4.1 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021) 19

3.4.2 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021) 19

3.5 Global Top Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Manufacturers by Revenue 21

3.5.1 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021) 21

3.5.2 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021) 22

3.6 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021) 22

3.7 Competitive Landscape 23

3.7.1 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021) 23

3.7.2 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 24

4 COMPANY PROFILES 26

4.1 First 26

4.1.1 First Corporation Information 26

4.1.2 First Description, Business Overview 27

4.1.3 First Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Products Offered 27

4.1.4 First Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 29

4.1.5 First Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales by Product 29

4.1.6 First Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Geographic Area 29

4.1.7 First Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Sales Channel 30

4.1.8 First Recent Developments 30

4.2 Sveck 31

4.2.1 Sveck Corporation Information 31

4.2.2 Sveck Description, Business Overview 31

4.2.3 Sveck Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Products Offered 32

4.2.4 Sveck Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 34

4.2.5 Sveck Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales by Product 34

4.2.6 Sveck Recent Developments 34

4.3 HIUV 36

4.3.1 HIUV Corporation Information 36

4.3.2 HIUV Description, Business Overview 37

4.3.3 HIUV Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Products Offered 37

4.3.4 HIUV Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 39

4.3.5 HIUV Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Product 39

4.3.6 HIUV Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Geographic Area 40

4.3.7 HIUV Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Sales Channel 40

4.3.8 HIUV Recent Developments 40

4.4 Bbetter 41

4.4.1 Bbetter Corporation Information 41

4.4.2 Bbetter Description, Business Overview 41

4.4.3 Bbetter Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Products Offered 42

4.4.4 Bbetter Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 43

4.4.5 Bbetter Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Product 44

4.4.6 Bbetter Recent Developments 44

4.5 Tianyang 45

4.5.1 Tianyang Corporation Information 45

4.5.2 Tianyang Description, Business Overview 46

4.5.3 Tianyang Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Products Offered 47

4.5.4 Tianyang Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 48

4.5.5 Tianyang Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Product 48

4.5.6 Tianyang Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Geographic Area 48

4.5.7 Tianyang Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Sales Channel 49

4.5.8 Tianyang Recent Developments 49

4.6 Lushan 50

4.6.1 Lushan Corporation Information 50

4.6.2 Lushan Description, Business Overview 50

4.6.3 Lushan Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Products Offered 51

4.6.4 Lushan Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 52

4.6.5 Lushan Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Product 52

4.6.6 Lushan Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Geographic Area 52

4.6.7 Lushan Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Sales Channel 53

4.6.8 Lushan Recent Developments 53

4.7 STR Solar 53

4.7.1 STR Solar Corporation Information 53

4.7.2 STR Solar Description, Business Overview 54

4.7.3 STR Solar Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Products Offered 55

4.7.4 STR Solar Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 55

4.7.5 STR Solar Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales by Product 55

4.7.6 STR Solar Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Geographic Area 56

4.7.7 STR Solar Recent Developments 56

4.8 Lucent CleanEnergy 57

4.8.1 Lucent CleanEnergy Corporation Information 57

4.8.2 Lucent CleanEnergy Description, Business Overview 58

4.8.3 Lucent CleanEnergy Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Products Offered 58

4.8.4 Lucent CleanEnergy Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 59

4.8.5 Lucent CleanEnergy Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Product 59

4.8.6 Lucent CleanEnergy Recent Developments 59

4.9 Mitsui Chemicals 60

4.9.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information 60

4.9.2 Mitsui Chemicals Description, Business Overview 61

4.9.3 Mitsui Chemicals Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Products Offered 61

4.9.4 Mitsui Chemicals Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 62

4.9.5 Mitsui Chemicals Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Product 62

4.9.6 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Developments 62

4.10 Vishakha 63

4.10.1 Vishakha Corporation Information 63

4.10.2 Vishakha Description, Business Overview 63

4.10.3 Vishakha Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Products Offered 64

4.10.4 Vishakha Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 65

4.10.5 Vishakha Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Product 65

4.10.6 Vishakha Recent Developments 65

4.11 RenewSys 66

4.11.1 RenewSys Corporation Information 66

4.11.2 RenewSys Description, Business Overview 67

4.11.3 RenewSys Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Products Offered 67

4.11.4 RenewSys Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 68

4.11.5 RenewSys Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Product 69

4.11.6 RenewSys Recent Developments 69

4.12 Cybrid 70

4.12.1 Cybrid Corporation Information 70

4.12.2 Cybrid Description, Business Overview 70

4.12.3 Cybrid Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Products Offered 71

4.12.4 Cybrid Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 71

4.12.5 Cybrid Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Product 72

4.12.6 Cybrid Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Geographic Area 72

4.12.7 Cybrid Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Sales Channel 72

4.12.8 Cybrid Recent Developments 73

4.13 TPI 74

4.13.1 TPI Corporation Information 74

4.13.2 TPI Description, Business Overview 75

4.13.3 TPI Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Products Offered 75

4.13.4 TPI Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

4.13.5 TPI Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Product 76

4.13.6 TPI Recent Developments 76

4.14 3M 77

4.14.1 3M Corporation Information 77

4.14.2 3M Description, Business Overview 77

4.14.3 3M Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Products Offered 78

4.14.4 3M Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 78

4.14.5 3M Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Product 78

4.15 Hanwha 79

4.15.1 Hanwha Corporation Information 79

4.15.2 Hanwha Description, Business Overview 80

4.15.3 Hanwha Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Products Offered 80

4.15.4 Hanwha Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81

4.15.5 Hanwha Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Product 81

4.15.6 Hanwha Recent Developments 81

4.16 SSPC 82

4.16.1 SSPC Corporation Information 82

4.16.2 SSPC Description, Business Overview 82

4.16.3 SSPC Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Products Offered 83

4.16.4 SSPC Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 84

4.16.5 SSPC Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Product 84

4.16.6 SSPC Recent Developments 85

5 BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE 86

5.1 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales by Type (2016-2027) 86

5.1.1 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales by Type (2016-2021) 86

5.1.2 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 86

5.1.3 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 87

5.2 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027) 87

5.2.1 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Type (2016-2021) 87

5.2.2 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 88

5.2.3 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 88

5.3 Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027) 89

6 BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION 90

6.1 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales by Application (2016-2027) 90

6.1.1 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales by Application (2016-2021) 90

6.1.2 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 90

6.1.3 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 91

6.2 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027) 91

6.2.1 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Application (2016-2021) 91

6.2.2 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 92

6.2.3 Global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 92

6.3 Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027) 93

7 NORTH AMERICA 94

7.1 North America Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 94

7.2 North America Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales by Type 94

7.3 North America Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales by Application 95

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 96

8.1 Asia-Pacific Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 96

8.2 Asia-Pacific Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Market Facts & Figures by Region 96

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales by Region (2016-2027) 96

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Region (2016-2027) 98

8.3 Asia-Pacific Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales by Type 99

8.4 Asia-Pacific Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales by Application 100

9 EUROPE 101

9.1 Europe Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 101

9.2 Europe Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Market Facts & Figures by Country 101

9.2.1 Europe Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales by Country (2016-2027) 101

9.2.2 Europe Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 102

9.3 Europe Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales by Type 103

9.4 Europe Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales by Application 104

10 LATIN AMERICA 105

10.1 Latin America Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 105

10.2 Latin America Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Market Facts & Figures by Country 105

10.2.1 Latin America Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales by Country (2016-2027) 105

10.2.2 Latin America Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 106

10.3 Latin America Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales by Type 107

10.4 Latin America Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales by Application 108

11 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 109

11.1 Latin America Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 109

11.2 Middle East and Africa Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Market Facts & Figures by Country 109

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales by Country (2016-2027) 109

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 110

11.3 Middle East and Africa Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales by Type 111

11.4 Middle East and Africa Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales by Application 112

12 SUPPLY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNEL ANALYSIS 113

12.1 Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Supply Chain Analysis 113

12.2 Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers 113

12.3 Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Clients Analysis 114

12.4 Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis 115

12.4.1 Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales 116

12.4.2 Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Distributors 116

13 ENCAPSULANT MATERIALS FOR PV MODULES MARKET DYNAMICS 117

13.1 Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Industry Trends 117

13.2 Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Market Drivers 119

13.3 Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Market Challenges 120

13.4 Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Market Restraints 120

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 121

15 APPENDIX 122

15.1 Research Methodology 122

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 122

15.1.2 Data Source 125

15.2 Author Details 128

15.3 Disclaimer 128

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348498/encapsulant-materials-for-pv-modules

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com