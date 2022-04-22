Global EMS and ODM Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Global EMS and ODM Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions7 min read
QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global EMS and ODM market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EMS and ODM market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global EMS and ODM market.
Summary
Market Analysis and Insights: Global EMS and ODM Market
The global EMS and ODM market size is projected to reach US$ 753883 million by 2027, from US$ 566930 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027.
Global EMS and ODM Scope and Market Size
EMS and ODM market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type, and By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EMS and ODM market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and By Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348497/ems-odm
By Company
HONHAI
Pegatron
Quanta
Compal
Jabil
Flextronics
Wistron
Inventec
Luxshare
Wingtech
BYD Electronics
Huaqin
New KINPO
Sanmina
Qisda Corporation
Celestica
USI
PLEXUS
Kaifa
Benchmark
Zollner
SIIX
Venture
Fabrinet
MiTAC
Longcheer
UMC
Segment by Type
EMS
ODM
Segment by Application
Computer
Consumer Devices
Servers and Storage
Networking
Emerging
Others
The report on the EMS and ODM market covers the following region (country) analysis:
By Region
North America
Europe
Japan
China
Southeast Asia
Taiwan
The Goal of the Report
To study and analyze the global EMS and ODM consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of EMS and ODM market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global EMS and ODM manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the EMS and ODM with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of EMS and ODM submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> EMS and ODM companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1
1.1 Study Scope 1
1.2 Players Covered: Ranking by EMS and ODM Revenue 1
1.3 Market Analysis by Type 2
1.3.1 Global EMS and ODM Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2021 VS 2027 2
1.3.2 EMS 4
1.3.3 ODM 4
1.4 Market by Application 5
1.4.1 Global EMS and ODM Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2021 VS 2027 5
1.4.2 Computers 6
1.4.3 Consumer Devices 7
1.4.4 Servers and Storage 7
1.4.5 Networking 7
1.4.6 Emerging 7
1.4.7 Others 7
1.5 Study Objectives 7
1.6 Years Considered 8
2 GLOBAL GROWTH TRENDS 9
2.1 Global EMS and ODM Market Perspective (2016-2027) 9
2.2 EMS and ODM Growth Trends by Regions 10
2.2.1 EMS and ODM Market Size by Regions: 2016-2027 10
2.2.2 EMS and ODM Historic Market Size by Regions (2016-2021) 11
2.3 EMS and ODM Industry Dynamic 11
2.3.1 EMS and ODM Market Trends 11
2.3.2 EMS and ODM Market Drivers 12
2.3.3 EMS and ODM Market Challenges and Restraints 12
2.4 A Global Economic Recovery is in Sight 17
2.5 The Impact of Rising Raw Material Prices and Shortages on the Market 19
2.6 EMS and ODM out of China Trends 22
3 COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY KEY PLAYERS 26
3.1 Global Top EMS and ODM Players by Market Size 26
3.1.1 Global Top EMS and ODM Players by Revenue (2016-2021) 26
3.1.2 Global EMS and ODM Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 27
3.2 Global EMS and ODM Market Concentration Ratio 29
3.2.1 Global EMS and ODM Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 29
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by EMS and ODM Revenue in 2020 29
3.3 EMS and ODM Key Players Head office and Founded Time 30
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 31
4 EMS AND ODM BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE (2016-2027) 33
4.1 Global EMS and ODM Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 33
4.2 Global EMS and ODM Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 33
5 EMS AND ODM BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION (2016-2027) 35
5.1 Global EMS and ODM Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 35
5.2 Global EMS and ODM Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 36
6 NORTH AMERICA 37
6.1 North America EMS and ODM Market Size (2016-2027) 37
6.2 EMS and ODM Key Players in North America (2020-2021) 37
6.3 North America EMS and ODM Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 39
6.4 North America EMS and ODM Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 40
7 EUROPE 41
7.1 Europe EMS and ODM Market Size (2016-2027) 41
7.2 EMS and ODM Key Players in Europe (2020-2021) 41
7.3 Europe EMS and ODM Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 43
7.4 Europe EMS and ODM Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 44
8 JAPAN 45
8.1 Japan EMS and ODM Market Size (2016-2027) 45
8.2 EMS and ODM Key Players in Japan (2020-2021) 45
8.3 Japan EMS and ODM Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 47
8.4 Japan EMS and ODM Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 48
9 CHINA 49
9.1 China EMS and ODM Market Size (2016-2027) 49
9.2 EMS and ODM Key Players in China (2020-2021) 49
9.3 China EMS and ODM Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 51
9.4 China EMS and ODM Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 52
10 SOUTHEAST ASIA 53
10.1 Southeast Asia EMS and ODM Market Size (2016-2027) 53
10.2 EMS and ODM Key Players in Southeast Asia (2020-2021) 53
10.3 Southeast Asia EMS and ODM Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 55
10.4 Southeast Asia EMS and ODM Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 56
11 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 57
11.1 HONHAI 57
11.1.1 Company Profile 57
11.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 57
11.1.3 HONHAI EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 57
11.1.4 Recent Developments 58
11.2 Pegatron 58
11.2.1 Company Profile 58
11.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 58
11.2.3 Pegatron EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 59
11.2.4 Recent Developments 59
11.3 Quanta 59
11.3.1 Company Profile 59
11.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 60
11.3.3 Quanta EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 60
11.3.4 Recent Developments 60
11.4 Compal 60
11.4.1 Company Profile 60
11.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 61
11.4.3 Compal EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 61
11.4.4 Recent Developments 61
11.5 Flextronics 62
11.5.1 Company Profile 62
11.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 62
11.5.3 Flextronics EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 63
11.5.4 Recent Developments 63
11.6 Wistron 63
11.6.1 Company Profile 63
11.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 64
11.6.3 Wistron EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 64
11.6.4 Recent Developments 64
11.7 Jabil 65
11.7.1 Company Profile 65
11.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 65
11.7.3 Jabil EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 65
11.7.4 Recent Developments 65
11.8 Inventec 66
11.8.1 Company Profile 66
11.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 66
11.8.3 Inventec EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 66
11.8.4 Recent Developments 67
11.9 Luxshare 67
11.9.1 Company Profile 67
11.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 67
11.9.3 Luxshare EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 67
11.9.4 Recent Developments 68
11.10 Wingtech 68
11.10.1 Company Profile 68
11.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 68
11.10.3 Wingtech EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 69
11.10.4 Recent Developments 69
11.11 BYD Electronics 69
11.11.1 Company Profile 69
11.11.2 Main Business/Business Overview 70
11.11.3 BYD Electronics EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 70
11.11.4 Recent Developments 70
11.12 Huaqin 70
11.12.1 Company Profile 70
11.12.2 Main Business/Business Overview 71
11.12.3 Huaqin EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 71
11.12.4 Recent Developments 71
11.13 New KINPO 71
11.13.1 Company Profile 71
11.13.2 Main Business/Business Overview 72
11.13.3 New KINPO EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 72
11.13.4 Recent Developments 72
11.14 Sanmina 73
11.14.1 Company Profile 73
11.14.2 Main Business/Business Overview 74
11.14.3 Sanmina EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 74
11.14.4 Recent Developments 74
11.15 Qisda Corporation 75
11.15.1 Company Profile 75
11.15.2 Main Business/Business Overview 75
11.15.3 Qisda Corporation EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 75
11.15.4 Recent Developments 76
11.16 Celestica 76
11.16.1 Company Profile 76
11.16.2 Main Business/Business Overview 76
11.16.3 Celestica EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 77
11.16.4 Recent Developments 77
11.17 USI 77
11.17.1 Company Profile 77
11.17.2 Main Business/Business Overview 78
11.17.3 USI EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 78
11.17.4 Recent Developments 78
11.18 PLEXUS 78
11.18.1 Company Profile 78
11.18.2 Main Business/Business Overview 79
11.18.3 PLEXUS EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 79
11.18.4 Recent Developments 79
11.19 Benchmark 80
11.19.1 Company Profile 80
11.19.2 Main Business/Business Overview 80
11.19.3 Benchmark EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 81
11.19.4 Recent Developments 81
11.20 Kaifa 81
11.20.1 Company Profile 81
11.20.2 Main Business/Business Overview 82
11.20.3 Kaifa EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 82
11.20.4 Recent Developments 82
11.21 Venture 83
11.21.1 Company Profile 83
11.21.2 Main Business/Business Overview 83
11.21.3 Venture EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 84
11.22 SIIX 84
11.22.1 Company Profile 84
11.22.2 Main Business/Business Overview 84
11.22.3 SIIX EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 85
11.22.4 Recent Developments 85
11.23 Zollner 85
11.23.1 Company Profile 85
11.23.2 Main Business/Business Overview 86
11.23.3 Zollner EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 86
11.23.4 Recent Developments 86
11.24 Fabrinet 86
11.24.1 Company Profile 86
11.24.2 Main Business/Business Overview 87
11.24.3 Fabrinet EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 87
11.24.4 Recent Developments 87
11.25 MiTAC 87
11.25.1 Company Profile 87
11.25.2 Main Business/Business Overview 88
11.25.3 MiTAC EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 88
11.25.4 Recent Developments 88
11.26 Longcheer 89
11.26.1 Company Profile 89
11.26.2 Main Business/Business Overview 89
11.26.3 Longcheer EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 89
11.26.4 Recent Developments 90
11.27 UMC 90
11.27.1 Company Profile 90
11.27.2 Main Business/Business Overview 90
11.27.3 UMC EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 91
11.27.4 Recent Developments 91
12 ANALYST’S VIEWPOINTS/CONCLUSIONS 92
13 APPENDIX 93
13.1 Research Methodology 93
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 93
13.1.2 Data Source 96
13.2 Disclaimer 99
13.3 Author Details 99
Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348497/ems-odm
Any doubts and questions will be welcome.
Customization of the Report:
This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.
About Us:
QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.
Contact Us
QY Research
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)
Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States
Website: https://us.qyresearch.com