Global Elevator Ropes Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Elevator Ropes market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Elevator Ropes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Elevator Ropes market.

Summary

The global Elevator Ropes market was valued at US$ 598.68 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 899.52 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.52% during 2021-2027.

Global Elevator Ropes Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

PFEIFER

Tokyo Rope Mfg

Jiangsu Safety Wire Rope

BRUGG Lifting AG

Goldsun Wire Rope

Gustav Wolf GmbH

Bekaert

KISWIRE LTD

Bharat Wire Ropes

Usha Martin

Santini Funi Srl

Segment by Type

Fiber Core (FC)

Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC)

Others

Segment by Application

Traction Elevator

Hydraulic Elevator

The report on the Elevator Ropes market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Other Regions

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Elevator Ropes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Elevator Ropes market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Elevator Ropes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Elevator Ropes with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Elevator Ropes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Elevator Ropes companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 ELEVATOR ROPES MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Elevator Ropes 1

1.2 Elevator Ropes Segment by Type 2

1.2.1 Global Elevator Ropes Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027) 2

1.2.2 Fiber Core (FC) 3

1.2.3 Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) 3

1.2.4 Others 4

1.3 Elevator Ropes Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Elevator Ropes Sales Comparison by Application (2021-2027) 4

1.3.2 Traction Elevator 5

1.3.3 Hydraulic Elevator 6

1.3.4 Machine-Room-Less (MRL) Elevator 6

1.4 Global Elevator Ropes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 7

1.4.1 Global Elevator Ropes Revenue 2016-2027 7

1.4.2 Global Elevator Ropes Sales 2016-2027 9

1.4.3 Elevator Ropes Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 9

2 ELEVATOR ROPES MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 11

2.1 Global Elevator Ropes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 11

2.2 Global Elevator Ropes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 13

2.3 Global Elevator Ropes Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 15

2.4 Manufacturers Elevator Ropes Manufacturing Sites, Area Served 16

2.5 Elevator Ropes Market Competitive Situation and Trends 16

2.5.1 Elevator Ropes Market Concentration Rate 16

2.5.2 The Global 5 and 10 Largest Elevator Ropes Players Market Share by Revenue 17

2.5.3 Global Elevator Ropes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 18

3 ELEVATOR ROPES RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO BY REGION 20

3.1 Global Elevator Ropes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021 20

3.2 Global Elevator Ropes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021 21

3.3 North America Elevator Ropes Market Facts & Figures by Country 22

3.3.1 North America Elevator Ropes Sales by Country 22

3.3.2 North America Elevator Ropes Revenue by Country 23

3.3.3 United States 24

3.3.4 Canada 25

3.4 Europe Elevator Ropes Market Facts & Figures by Country 25

3.4.1 Europe Elevator Ropes Sales by Country 25

3.4.2 Europe Elevator Ropes Revenue by Country 26

3.4.3 Germany 27

3.4.4 U.K. 28

3.4.5 France 29

3.4.6 Italy 30

3.4.7 Russia 31

3.5 Asia Pacific Elevator Ropes Market Facts & Figures by Region 31

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Elevator Ropes Sales by Region 31

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Elevator Ropes Revenue by Region 32

3.5.3 China 33

3.5.4 Japan 34

3.5.5 South Korea 35

3.5.6 India 36

3.5.7 Southeast Asia 37

3.6 Latin America Elevator Ropes Market Facts & Figures by Country 37

3.6.1 Latin America Elevator Ropes Sales by Country 37

3.6.2 Latin America Elevator Ropes Revenue by Country 38

3.6.3 Mexico 39

3.6.4 Brazil 40

3.6.5 Argentina 41

3.7 Middle East and Africa Elevator Ropes Market Facts & Figures by Country 41

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Elevator Ropes Sales by Country 41

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Elevator Ropes Revenue by Country 42

3.7.3 Middle East 43

3.7.4 Africa 44

4 ELEVATOR ROPES HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE 45

4.1 Global Elevator Ropes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 45

4.2 Global Elevator Ropes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 46

4.3 Global Elevator Ropes Price by Type (2016-2021) 47

5 ELEVATOR ROPES HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 48

5.1 Global Elevator Ropes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 48

5.2 Global Elevator Ropes Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 49

6 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 50

6.1 PFEIFER 50

6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 50

6.1.2 Elevator Ropes Product Overview 51

6.1.3 PFEIFER Elevator Ropes Sales (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2016-2021) 51

6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 52

6.2 Tokyo Rope Mfg. Co. Ltd. 52

6.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 52

6.2.2 Elevator Ropes Product Overview 53

6.2.3 Tokyo Rope Mfg. Co. Ltd. Elevator Ropes Sales (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2016-2021) 53

6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 53

6.3 Jiangsu Safety Wire Rope 54

6.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 54

6.3.2 Elevator Ropes Product Overview 55

6.3.3 Jiangsu Safety Wire Rope Elevator Ropes Sales (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2016-2021) 55

6.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 56

6.4 BRUGG Lifting AG 56

6.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 56

6.4.2 Elevator Ropes Product Overview 57

6.4.3 BRUGG Lifting AG Elevator Ropes Sales (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2016-2021) 58

6.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 58

6.5 Goldsun Wire Rope Limited 59

6.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 59

6.5.2 Elevator Ropes Product Overview 59

6.5.3 Goldsun Wire Rope Limited Elevator Ropes Sales (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2016-2021) 60

6.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 60

6.6 Gustav Wolf GmbH 61

6.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 61

6.6.2 Elevator Ropes Product Overview 62

6.6.3 Gustav Wolf GmbH Elevator Ropes Sales (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2016-2021) 62

6.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 63

6.7 Bekaert 63

6.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 63

6.7.2 Elevator Ropes Product Overview 64

6.7.3 Bekaert Elevator Ropes Sales (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2016-2021) 64

6.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 65

6.8 KISWIRE LTD 65

6.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 65

6.8.2 Elevator Ropes Product Overview 66

6.8.3 KISWIRE LTD Elevator Ropes Sales (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2016-2021) 67

6.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 67

6.9 Bharat Wire Ropes Limited 68

6.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 68

6.9.2 Elevator Ropes Product Overview 69

6.9.3 Bharat Wire Ropes Limited Elevator Ropes Sales (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2016-2021) 69

6.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 70

6.10 Usha Martin 70

6.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 70

6.10.2 Elevator Ropes Product Overview 71

6.10.3 Usha Martin Elevator Ropes Sales (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2016-2021) 71

6.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 71

6.11 Santini Funi Srl 72

6.11.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 72

6.11.2 Elevator Ropes Product Overview 73

6.11.3 Santini Funi Srl Elevator Ropes Sales (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2016-2021) 74

6.11.4 Main Business/Business Overview 74

7 ELEVATOR ROPES MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 75

7.1 Elevator Ropes Key Raw Materials Analysis 75

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 75

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 75

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 76

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Elevator Ropes 77

7.4 Elevator Ropes Industrial Chain Analysis 78

8 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 79

8.1 Marketing Channel 79

8.2 Elevator Ropes Distributors List 80

8.3 Elevator Ropes Customers 82

9 ELEVATOR ROPES MARKET DYNAMICS 83

9.1 Elevator Ropes Industry Trends 83

9.2 Elevator Ropes Growth Drivers 83

9.3 Elevator Ropes Market Challenges 84

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 84

10 GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST 86

10.1 Elevator Ropes Market Estimates and Projections by Type 86

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Elevator Ropes by Type (2022-2027) 86

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Elevator Ropes by Type (2022-2027) 86

10.2 Elevator Ropes Market Estimates and Projections by Application 87

10.3 Elevator Ropes Market Estimates and Projections by Region 87

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Elevator Ropes by Region (2022-2027) 87

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Elevator Ropes by Region (2022-2027) 88

11 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 89

12 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 90

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 90

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 90

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 91

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 92

12.2 Data Source 93

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 93

12.2.2 Primary Sources 94

12.3 Author List 96

12.4 Disclaimer 96

