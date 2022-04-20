Global Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Market

The research report studies the Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) market using different methodologies and analyses to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Scope and Segment

The global Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2030.

By Company

HONHAI

Pegatron

Compal

Flex Ltd

Wistron NeWeb Corp.

Quanta

Jabil

USI

Inventec

Sanmina

New KINPO

Luxshare

PLEXUS

Celestica

Venture

MiTAC

Zollner

Benchmark

Segment by Type

Electronic Manufacturing

Engineering Services

Test Development and Implementation

Logistics Services

Others Services

Segment by Application

Antenna

5G Base Station

5G Small Cells

CPE (Customer Premise Equipment)

Router

Modem

Set-top Box

Other

The report on the Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 MARKET OVERVIEW OF ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING SERVICES FOR NET-WORKING(NETCOM) 1

1.1 Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3

1.3 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 4

1.4 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2030) 4

1.5 Key Regions Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) Market Size (2016-2030) 6

1.5.1 North America Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) Market Size (2016-2030) 6

1.5.2 Europe Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) Market Size (2016-2030) 7

1.5.3 Asia-Pacific Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) Market Size (2016-2030) 8

1.5.4 South America Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) Market Size (2016-2030) 9

1.5.5 Middle East & Africa Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) Market Size (2016-2030) 10

2 ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING SERVICES FOR NET-WORKING(NETCOM) MARKET OVERVIEW BY TYPE 11

2.1 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 11

2.2 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 12

2.3 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2030) 13

2.4 Electronic Manufacturing 13

2.5 Engineering Services 14

2.6 Test Development and Implementation 15

2.7 Logistics Services 16

2.8 Others Services 17

3 ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING SERVICES FOR NET-WORKING(NETCOM) MARKET OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION 19

3.1 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 19

3.2 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 20

3.3 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2030) 1

3.4 Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Customer List 2

3.5 Antenna 2

3.6 5G Base Station 3

3.7 5G Small Cells 4

3.8 CPE 5

3.9 Router 6

3.10 Modem 7

3.11 Set-top Box 8

3.12 Others 9

4 ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING SERVICES FOR NET-WORKING(NETCOM) COMPETITION ANALYSIS BY PLAYERS 10

4.1 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) Market Size by Players (2016-2021) 10

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) as of 2020) 12

4.3 Founded Time of Key Players in Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Market 13

4.4 Global Top Players Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Headquarters and Area Served 14

4.5 Competitive Status 15

4.5.1 Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) Market Concentration Rate 15

4.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 16

5 COMPANY (TOP PLAYERS) PROFILES AND KEY DATA 18

5.1 HONHAI 18

5.1.1 Company Profile 18

5.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 18

5.1.3 Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Products, Services and Solutions 19

5.1.4 HONHAI Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 19

5.1.5 Recent Developments 20

5.2 Pegatron 20

5.2.1 Company Profile 20

5.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 21

5.2.3 Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Products, Services and Solutions 21

5.2.4 Pegatron Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 22

5.2.5 Recent Developments 22

5.3 Compal 22

5.3.1 Company Profile 22

5.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 23

5.3.3 Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Products, Services and Solutions 23

5.3.4 Compal Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 23

5.3.5 Recent Developments 24

5.4 Flex Ltd 24

5.4.1 Company Profile 24

5.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 25

5.4.3 Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Products, Services and Solutions 25

5.4.4 Flex Ltd Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 27

5.4.5 Recent Developments 27

5.5 Wistron NeWeb Corp 27

5.5.1 Company Profile 27

5.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 28

5.5.3 Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Products, Services and Solutions 28

5.5.4 Wistron NeWeb Corp Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 29

5.5.5 Recent Developments 29

5.6 Quanta 29

5.6.1 Company Profile 29

5.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 29

5.6.3 Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Products, Services and Solutions 30

5.6.4 Quanta Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 30

5.6.5 Recent Developments 30

5.7 Jabil 31

5.7.1 Company Profile 31

5.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 31

5.7.3 Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Products, Services and Solutions 32

5.7.4 Jabil Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 32

5.7.5 Recent Developments 33

5.8 USI 33

5.8.1 Company Profile 33

5.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 33

5.8.3 Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Products, Services and Solutions 34

5.8.4 USI Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 34

5.8.5 Recent Developments 35

5.9 Inventec 35

5.9.1 Company Profile 35

5.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 35

5.9.3 Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Products, Services and Solutions 36

5.9.4 Inventec Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 36

5.9.5 Recent Developments 36

5.10 Sanmina 36

5.10.1 Company Profile 36

5.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 37

5.10.3 Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Products, Services and Solutions 37

5.10.4 Sanmina Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 38

5.10.5 Recent Developments 39

5.11 New KINPO 39

5.11.1 Company Profile 39

5.11.2 Main Business/Business Overview 39

5.11.3 Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Products, Services and Solutions 40

5.11.4 New KINPO Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 40

5.11.5 Recent Developments 41

5.12 Luxshare 41

5.12.1 Company Profile 41

5.12.2 Main Business/Business Overview 42

5.12.3 Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Products, Services and Solutions 42

5.12.4 Luxshare Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 43

5.12.5 Recent Developments 44

5.13 PLEXUS 44

5.13.1 Company Profile 44

5.13.2 Main Business/Business Overview 44

5.13.3 Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Products, Services and Solutions 45

5.13.4 PLEXUS Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 46

5.13.5 Recent Developments 46

5.14 Celestica 46

5.14.1 Company Profile 46

5.14.2 Main Business/Business Overview 47

5.14.3 Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Products, Services and Solutions 47

5.14.4 Celestica Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 47

5.14.5 Recent Developments 48

5.15 Venture 48

5.15.1 Company Profile 48

5.15.2 Main Business/Business Overview 48

5.15.3 Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Products, Services and Solutions 49

5.15.4 Venture Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 50

5.16 MiTAC 50

5.16.1 Company Profile 50

5.16.2 Main Business/Business Overview 50

5.16.3 Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Products, Services and Solutions 51

5.16.4 MiTAC Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 51

5.16.5 Recent Developments 51

5.17 Zollner 52

5.17.1 Company Profile 52

5.17.2 Main Business/Business Overview 52

5.17.3 Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Products, Services and Solutions 52

5.17.4 Zollner Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 53

5.17.5 Recent Developments 53

5.18 Benchmark 53

5.18.1 Company Profile 53

5.18.2 Main Business/Business Overview 54

5.18.3 Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Products, Services and Solutions 54

5.18.4 Benchmark Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 55

5.18.5 Recent Developments 56

6 NORTH AMERICA 57

6.1 North America Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) Market Size by Country (2016-2030) 57

6.2 United States 58

6.3 Canada 58

6.4 Mexico 59

7 EUROPE 60

7.1 Europe Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) Market Size by Country (2016-2030) 60

7.2 Germany 61

7.3 France 62

7.4 U.K. 62

7.5 Italy 63

7.6 Russia 64

7.7 Rest of Europe 64

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 65

8.1 Asia-Pacific Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) Market Size by Region (2016-2030) 65

8.2 China 66

8.3 Japan 67

8.4 South Korea 68

8.5 Southeast Asia 69

8.6 India 70

8.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 71

9 SOUTH AMERICA 72

9.1 South America Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) Market Size by Country (2016-2030) 72

9.2 Brazil 73

9.3 Argentina 74

9.4 Rest of South America 74

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 75

10.1 Middle East & Africa Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) Market Size by Country 75

10.2 Saudi Arabia 77

10.3 UAE 78

10.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 79

11 ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING SERVICES FOR NET-WORKING(NETCOM) MARKET DYNAMICS 80

11.1 Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Industry Trends 80

11.2 Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Market Drivers 81

11.3 Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working(Netcom) Market Challenges and Restraints 81

12 RESEARCH FINDING/CONCLUSION 87

13 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 88

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach 88

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design 88

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation 89

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 90

13.2 Data Source 91

13.2.1 Secondary Sources 91

13.2.2 Primary Sources 92

13.3 Disclaimer 93

13.4 Author List 94

