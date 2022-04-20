Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions9 min read
QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market.
Summary
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market
The global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market size is projected to reach US$ 559909 million by 2027, from US$ 408162 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.98% during 2021-2027.
Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Scope and Market Size
Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type, and By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and By Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348493/electronics-manufacturing-services-ems
By Company
HONHAI
Pegatron
Flex Ltd
Jabil
Wistron
Luxshare
BYD Electronics
Huaqin
Quanta
Sanmina
Qisda Corporation
Celestica
USI
Inventec
New KINPO
PLEXUS
Kaifa
Zollner
SIIX
Venture
Fabrinet
MiTAC
Longcheer
UMC
Benchmark
Segment by Type
Electronic Manufacturing
Engineering Services
Test Development & Implementation
Logistics Services
Others
Segment by Application
Computer
Communications
Consumer
Industrial
Others
The report on the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market covers the following region (country) analysis:
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
The Goal of the Report
To study and analyze the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1
1.1 Study Scope 1
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 1
1.2.2 Electronic Manufacturing 2
1.2.3 Engineering Services 3
1.2.4 Test Development & Implementation 3
1.2.5 Logistics Services 3
1.2.6 Others 3
1.3 Market by Application 3
1.3.1 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 4
1.3.2 Computer 5
1.3.3 Communications 5
1.3.4 Consumer 6
1.3.5 Industrial 6
1.3.6 Others 6
1.4 Study Objectives 7
1.5 Years Considered 8
2 GLOBAL GROWTH TRENDS 9
2.1 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Perspective (2016-2027) 9
2.2 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Growth Trends by Regions 10
2.2.1 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 10
2.2.2 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Historic Market Size by Regions (2016-2021) 11
2.2.3 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 12
2.3 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Industry Dynamic 13
2.3.1 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Trends 13
2.3.2 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Drivers 14
2.3.3 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Challenges and Restraints 14
2.4 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Industry Trends 20
3 COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY KEY PLAYERS 23
3.1 Global Top Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Players by Revenue 23
3.1.1 Global Top Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Players by Revenue (2016-2021) 23
3.1.2 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 24
3.2 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 26
3.3 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Concentration Ratio 28
3.3.1 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 28
3.3.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue in 2020 29
3.4 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Key Players Head office and Market Share 30
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 31
4 ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING SERVICES (EMS) BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE 33
4.1 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 33
4.2 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 34
5 ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING SERVICES (EMS) BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION 36
5.1 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 36
5.2 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 37
6 NORTH AMERICA 38
6.1 North America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size (2016-2027) 38
6.2 North America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Type 38
6.2.1 North America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 38
6.2.2 North America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 39
6.2.3 North America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 40
6.3 North America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Application 40
6.3.1 North America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 40
6.3.2 North America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 41
6.3.3 North America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 42
6.3.4 North America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 42
7 EUROPE 44
7.1 Europe Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size (2016-2027) 44
7.2 Europe Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Type 45
7.2.1 Europe Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 45
7.2.2 Europe Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 45
7.2.3 Europe Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 46
7.3 Europe Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Application 46
7.3.1 Europe Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 46
7.3.2 Europe Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 47
7.3.3 Europe Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 48
7.4 Europe Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Country 48
7.4.1 Europe Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 48
7.4.2 Germany 50
7.4.3 U.K. 51
7.4.4 France 52
7.4.5 Italy 53
7.4.6 Russia 54
8 ASIA-PACIFIC 55
8.1 Asia-Pacific Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size (2016-2027) 55
8.2 Asia-Pacific Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Type 56
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 56
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 56
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 57
8.3 Asia-Pacific Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Application 57
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 57
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 58
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 59
8.4 Asia Pacific Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Region 59
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue by Region (2016-2027) 59
8.4.2 China 61
8.4.3 Japan 62
8.4.4 South Korea 63
8.4.5 India 64
8.4.6 Southeast Asia 65
9 CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA 66
9.1 Central & South America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size (2016-2027) 66
9.2 Central & South America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Type 67
9.2.1 Central & South America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 67
9.2.2 Central & South America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 67
9.2.3 Central & South America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 68
9.3 Central & South America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Application 68
9.3.1 Central & South America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 68
9.3.2 Central & South America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 69
9.3.3 Central & South America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 70
9.4 Central & South America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Country 70
9.4.1 Central & South America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 70
9.4.2 Brazil 72
9.4.3 Argentina 73
10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 74
10.1 Middle East & Africa Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size (2016-2027) 74
10.2 Middle East & Africa Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Type 75
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 75
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 75
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 76
10.3 Middle East & Africa Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Application 76
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 76
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 77
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 78
10.4 Middle East and Africa Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Country 78
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 78
10.4.2 Egypt 80
10.4.3 Saudi Arabia 81
10.4.4 U.A.E 82
11 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 83
11.1 HONHAI 83
11.1.1 Company Profile 83
11.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 83
11.1.3 HONHAI Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 84
11.1.4 Recent Developments 84
11.2 Pegatron 84
11.2.1 Company Profile 84
11.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 85
11.2.3 Pegatron Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 85
11.2.4 Recent Developments 85
11.3 Flextronics 86
11.3.1 Company Profile 86
11.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 86
11.3.3 Flextronics Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 87
11.3.4 Recent Developments 87
11.4 Jabil 88
11.4.1 Company Profile 88
11.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 88
11.4.3 Jabil Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 88
11.4.4 Recent Developments 89
11.5 Wistron 89
11.5.1 Company Profile 89
11.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 89
11.5.3 Wistron Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 90
11.5.4 Recent Developments 90
11.6 Luxshare 90
11.6.1 Company Profile 90
11.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 91
11.6.3 Luxshare Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 91
11.6.4 Recent Developments 91
11.7 BYD Electronics 91
11.7.1 Company Profile 91
11.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 92
11.7.3 BYD Electronics Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 92
11.7.4 Recent Developments 92
11.8 Huaqin 92
11.8.1 Company Profile 92
11.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 93
11.8.3 Huaqin Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 93
11.8.4 Recent Developments 93
11.9 Quanta 94
11.9.1 Company Profile 94
11.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 94
11.9.3 Quanta Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 94
11.9.4 Recent Developments 95
11.10 Sanmina 95
11.10.1 Company Profile 95
11.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 96
11.10.3 Sanmina Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 96
11.10.4 Recent Developments 96
11.11 Qisda Corporation 96
11.11.1 Company Profile 96
11.11.2 Main Business/Business Overview 97
11.11.3 Qisda Corporation Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 97
11.11.4 Recent Developments 97
11.12 Celestica 98
11.12.1 Company Profile 98
11.12.2 Main Business/Business Overview 98
11.12.3 Celestica Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 99
11.12.4 Recent Developments 99
11.13 USI 99
11.13.1 Company Profile 99
11.13.2 Main Business/Business Overview 100
11.13.3 USI Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 100
11.13.4 Recent Developments 100
11.14 Inventec 101
11.14.1 Company Profile 101
11.14.2 Main Business/Business Overview 101
11.14.3 Inventec Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 101
11.14.4 Recent Developments 101
11.15 New KINPO 102
11.15.1 Company Profile 102
11.15.2 Main Business/Business Overview 102
11.15.3 New KINPO Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 103
11.15.4 Recent Developments 103
11.16 PLEXUS 104
11.16.1 Company Profile 104
11.16.2 Main Business/Business Overview 104
11.16.3 PLEXUS Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 105
11.16.4 Recent Developments 105
11.17 Kaifa 105
11.17.1 Company Profile 105
11.17.2 Main Business/Business Overview 106
11.17.3 Kaifa Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 106
11.17.4 Recent Developments 106
11.18 Zollner 107
11.18.1 Company Profile 107
11.18.2 Main Business/Business Overview 107
11.18.3 Zollner Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 107
11.18.4 Recent Developments 108
11.19 SIIX 108
11.19.1 Company Profile 108
11.19.2 Main Business/Business Overview 108
11.19.3 SIIX Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 108
11.19.4 Recent Developments 109
11.20 Venture 109
11.20.1 Company Profile 109
11.20.2 Main Business/Business Overview 110
11.20.3 Venture Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 110
11.21 Fabrinet 111
11.21.1 Company Profile 111
11.21.2 Main Business/Business Overview 111
11.21.3 Fabrinet Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 111
11.21.4 Recent Developments 112
11.22 MiTAC 112
11.22.1 Company Profile 112
11.22.2 Main Business/Business Overview 112
11.22.3 MiTAC Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 113
11.22.4 Recent Developments 113
11.23 Longcheer 113
11.23.1 Company Profile 113
11.23.2 Main Business/Business Overview 114
11.23.3 Longcheer Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 114
11.23.4 Recent Developments 114
11.24 UMC 115
11.24.1 Company Profile 115
11.24.2 Main Business/Business Overview 115
11.24.3 UMC Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 115
11.24.4 Recent Developments 116
11.25 Benchmark 116
11.25.1 Company Profile 116
11.25.2 Main Business/Business Overview 116
11.25.3 Benchmark Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2021) 117
11.25.4 Recent Developments 117
12 ANALYST’S VIEWPOINTS/CONCLUSIONS 118
13 APPENDIX 119
13.1 Research Methodology 119
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 119
13.1.2 Data Source 122
13.2 Disclaimer 125
13.3 Author Details 125
Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348493/electronics-manufacturing-services-ems
Any doubts and questions will be welcome.
Customization of the Report:
This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.
About Us:
QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.
Contact Us
QY Research
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)
Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States
Website: https://us.qyresearch.com