Global Electronics Adhesives Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Electronics Adhesives market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronics Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Electronics Adhesives market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electronics Adhesives Market

The global Electronics Adhesives market is valued at US$ 6.67 Billion in 2020. The market size will reach US$ 11.16 Billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.72% during 2021-2027.

Global Electronics Adhesives Scope and Segment

Electronics Adhesives market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronics Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348492/electronics-adhesives

By Company

Henkel

Dow Inc

Shinetsu

Mitsubishi Chemical

3M

H.B.Fuller

LORD Corp

DELO Industrial Adhesives

ITW

Hexion

Huntsman

Segment by Type

Optical Adhesive

Liquid Encapsulant

SMT Adhesive

Potting Compound

Structural Adhesive

Others

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Communication Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Military & Aerospace Electronics

Others

The report on the Electronics Adhesives market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Sales by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Electronics Adhesives consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Electronics Adhesives market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electronics Adhesives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electronics Adhesives with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Electronics Adhesives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Electronics Adhesives companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 STUDY COVERAGE 1

1.1 Electronics Adhesives Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Electronics Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type 1

1.2.2 Optical Adhesive 2

1.2.3 Liquid Encapsulant 3

1.2.4 SMT Adhesive 3

1.2.5 Potting Compound 3

1.2.6 Structural Adhesive 3

1.2.7 Others 3

1.3 Market by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Electronics Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application 3

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics 4

1.3.3 Communication Electronics 5

1.3.4 Industrial Electronics 5

1.3.5 Automotive Electronics 6

1.3.6 Military & Aerospace Electronics 6

1.3.7 Others 7

1.4 Study Objectives 7

1.5 Years Considered 8

2 GLOBAL ELECTRONICS ADHESIVES PRODUCTION 9

2.1 Global Electronics Adhesives Production Capacity (2016-2027) 9

2.2 Global Electronics Adhesives Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 10

2.3 Global Electronics Adhesives Production by Region 11

2.3.1 Global Electronics Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2016-2021) 11

2.3.2 Global Electronics Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 12

2.4 North America 13

2.5 Europe 13

2.6 China 14

2.7 Japan 14

3 GLOBAL ELECTRONICS ADHESIVES SALES IN VOLUME & VALUE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS 15

3.1 Global Electronics Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 15

3.2 Global Electronics Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 16

3.3 Global Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 17

3.4 Global Top Electronics Adhesives Regions by Sales 18

3.4.1 Global Top Electronics Adhesives Regions by Sales (2016-2021) 18

3.4.2 Global Top Electronics Adhesives Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 19

3.5 Global Top Electronics Adhesives Regions by Revenue 19

3.5.1 Global Top Electronics Adhesives Regions by Revenue (2016-2021) 19

3.5.2 Global Top Electronics Adhesives Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 20

3.6 North America 21

3.7 Europe 22

3.8 Asia-Pacific 23

3.9 Latin America 24

3.10 Middle East & Africa 25

4 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 26

4.1 Global Electronics Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers 26

4.1.1 Global Top Electronics Adhesives Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021) 26

4.1.2 Global Top Electronics Adhesives Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021) 26

4.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electronics Adhesives Sales in 2020 27

4.2 Global Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers 27

4.2.1 Global Top Electronics Adhesives Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021) 27

4.2.2 Global Top Electronics Adhesives Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021) 28

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electronics Adhesives Revenue in 2020 29

4.3 Global Electronics Adhesives Sales Price by Manufacturers 29

4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 30

4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 30

4.4.2 Global Electronics Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 30

4.4.3 Electronics Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters 32

4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 32

5 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 34

5.1 Global Electronics Adhesives Sales by Type 34

5.1.1 Global Electronics Adhesives Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021) 34

5.1.2 Global Electronics Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027) 34

5.1.3 Global Electronics Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 34

5.2 Global Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Type 35

5.2.1 Global Electronics Adhesives Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021) 35

5.2.2 Global Electronics Adhesives Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027) 36

5.2.3 Global Electronics Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 36

5.3 Global Electronics Adhesives Price by Type 37

5.3.1 Global Electronics Adhesives Price by Type (2016-2021) 37

5.3.2 Global Electronics Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 37

6 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 38

6.1 Global Electronics Adhesives Sales by Application 38

6.1.1 Global Electronics Adhesives Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021) 38

6.1.2 Global Electronics Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027) 38

6.1.3 Global Electronics Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 39

6.2 Global Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Application 39

6.2.1 Global Electronics Adhesives Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021) 39

6.2.2 Global Electronics Adhesives Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027) 40

6.2.3 Global Electronics Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 40

6.3 Global Electronics Adhesives Price by Application 41

6.3.1 Global Electronics Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021) 41

6.3.2 Global Electronics Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 41

7 NORTH AMERICA 42

7.1 North America Electronics Adhesives Market Size by Type 42

7.1.1 North America Electronics Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027) 42

7.1.2 North America Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 42

7.2 North America Electronics Adhesives Market Size by Application 43

7.2.1 North America Electronics Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027) 43

7.2.2 North America Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 44

7.3 North America Electronics Adhesives Sales by Country 44

7.3.1 North America Electronics Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027) 44

7.3.2 North America Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 45

7.3.3 U.S. 46

7.3.4 Canada 47

8 EUROPE 48

8.1 Europe Electronics Adhesives Market Size by Type 48

8.1.1 Europe Electronics Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027) 48

8.1.2 Europe Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 48

8.2 Europe Electronics Adhesives Market Size by Application 49

8.2.1 Europe Electronics Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027) 49

8.2.2 Europe Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 50

8.3 Europe Electronics Adhesives Market Size by Country 50

8.3.1 Europe Electronics Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027) 50

8.3.2 Europe Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 51

8.3.3 Germany 52

8.3.4 France 53

8.3.5 U.K. 54

8.3.6 Italy 55

8.3.7 Russia 56

9 ASIA PACIFIC 57

9.1 Asia Pacific Electronics Adhesives Market Size by Type 57

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Electronics Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027) 57

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 57

9.2 Asia Pacific Electronics Adhesives Market Size by Application 58

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electronics Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027) 58

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 59

9.3 Asia Pacific Electronics Adhesives Market Size by Region 59

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Electronics Adhesives Sales by Region (2016-2027) 59

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Region (2016-2027) 60

9.3.3 China 61

9.3.4 Japan 62

9.3.5 South Korea 63

9.3.6 India 64

9.3.7 Southeast Asia 65

10 LATIN AMERICA 66

10.1 Latin America Electronics Adhesives Market Size by Type 66

10.1.1 Latin America Electronics Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027) 66

10.1.2 Latin America Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 66

10.2 Latin America Electronics Adhesives Market Size by Application 67

10.2.1 Latin America Electronics Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027) 67

10.2.2 Latin America Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 68

10.3 Latin America Electronics Adhesives Market Size by Country 68

10.3.1 Latin America Electronics Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027) 68

10.3.2 Latin America Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 69

10.3.3 Mexico 70

10.3.4 Brazil 71

10.3.5 Colombia 72

11 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 73

11.1 Middle East and Africa Electronics Adhesives Market Size by Type 73

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electronics Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027) 73

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 73

11.2 Middle East and Africa Electronics Adhesives Market Size by Application 74

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electronics Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027) 74

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 75

11.3 Middle East and Africa Electronics Adhesives Market Size by Country 76

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electronics Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027) 76

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 76

11.3.3 Middle East 78

11.3.4 Africa 79

12 CORPORATE PROFILE 80

12.1 Henkel 80

12.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information 80

12.1.2 Henkel Overview 80

12.1.3 Henkel Electronics Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81

12.1.4 Henkel Electronics Adhesives Product Description 81

12.2 Dow 82

12.2.1 Dow Corporation Information 82

12.2.2 Dow Overview 82

12.2.3 Dow Electronics Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 82

12.2.4 Dow Electronics Adhesives Product Description 83

12.3 Shinetsu 83

12.3.1 Shinetsu Corporation Information 83

12.3.2 Shinetsu Overview 84

12.3.3 Shinetsu Electronics Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 84

12.3.4 Shinetsu Electronics Adhesives Product Description 84

12.4 Mitsubishi Chemical 85

12.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information 85

12.4.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Overview 85

12.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Electronics Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 85

12.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Electronics Adhesives Product Description 86

12.5 3M 86

12.5.1 3M Corporation Information 86

12.5.2 3M Overview 86

12.5.3 3M Electronics Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 87

12.5.4 3M Electronics Adhesives Product Description 87

12.6 H.B. Fuller 88

12.6.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information 88

12.6.2 H.B. Fuller Overview 88

12.6.3 H.B. Fuller Electronics Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 89

12.6.4 H.B. Fuller Electronics Adhesives Product Description 89

12.7 LORD Corp 90

12.7.1 LORD Corp Corporation Information 90

12.7.2 LORD Corp Overview 90

12.7.3 LORD Corp Electronics Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 90

12.7.4 LORD Corp Electronics Adhesives Product Description 91

12.8 DELO Industrial Adhesives 91

12.8.1 DELO Industrial Adhesives Corporation Information 91

12.8.2 DELO Industrial Adhesives Overview 91

12.8.3 DELO Industrial Adhesives Electronics Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 92

12.8.4 DELO Industrial Adhesives Electronics Adhesives Product Description 92

12.9 ITW 93

12.9.1 ITW Corporation Information 93

12.9.2 ITW Overview 93

12.9.3 ITW Electronics Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 94

12.9.4 ITW Electronics Adhesives Product Description 94

12.10 Hexion 94

12.10.1 Hexion Corporation Information 94

12.10.2 Hexion Overview 95

12.10.3 Hexion Electronics Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 95

12.10.4 Hexion Electronics Adhesives Product Description 95

12.11 Huntsman 96

12.11.1 Huntsman Corporation Information 96

12.11.2 Huntsman Overview 96

12.11.3 Huntsman Electronics Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 97

12.11.4 Huntsman Electronics Adhesives Product Description 97

13 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 98

13.1 Electronics Adhesives Key Raw Materials 98

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials 98

13.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 98

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 99

13.3 Value Chain Analysis 100

13.4 Electronics Adhesives Sales and Marketing 100

13.4.1 Electronics Adhesives Sales Channels 100

13.4.2 Electronics Adhesives Distributors 101

13.5 Electronics Adhesives Customers 103

14 MARKET DRIVERS, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES AND RISKS FACTORS ANALYSIS 104

14.1 Electronics Adhesives Industry Trends 104

14.2 Electronics Adhesives Market Drivers 105

14.3 Electronics Adhesives Market Challenges 105

14.4 Market Restraints 109

14.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 112

15 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL ELECTRONICS ADHESIVES STUDY 114

16 APPENDIX 115

16.1 Research Methodology 115

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 115

16.1.2 Data Source 118

16.2 Author Details 120

16.3 Disclaimer 121

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348492/electronics-adhesives

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com