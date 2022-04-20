Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Electronic Blinds and Shades market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Blinds and Shades market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Electronic Blinds and Shades market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market

In 2020, the global Electronic Blinds and Shades market size was US$ 1812.97 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2908.98 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.32% between 2021 and 2027.

Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Scope and Market Size

The global Electronic Blinds and Shades market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Blinds and Shades market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

Hunter Douglas

Somfy

Springs Window Fashions

ODL

DEL Motorized Solutions

Tachikawa

BTX Intelligent Fashion

Warema

Draper

Crestron Electronics

Bandalux

Velux

Qmotion (Legrand)

Appeal

Soma

Ikea

Wintom

Beijing Fiate

Segment by Type

Blinds

Shades

Segment by Application

Home

Offices

Restaurants and Hotels

Hospitals and Nursing Homes

Schools and Universities

Others

The report on the Electronic Blinds and Shades market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

South Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Electronic Blinds and Shades consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Electronic Blinds and Shades market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electronic Blinds and Shades manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electronic Blinds and Shades with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Electronic Blinds and Shades submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Electronic Blinds and Shades companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 ELECTRONIC BLINDS AND SHADES MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Electronic Blinds and Shades Product Overview 1

1.2 Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 Blinds 3

1.2.2 Shades 4

1.3 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size by Type 6

1.3.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 6

1.3.2 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 7

1.3.3 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 9

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 11

1.4.1 North America Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 11

1.4.2 Europe Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 14

1.4.4 Latin America Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 16

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 17

2 ELECTRONIC BLINDS AND SHADES MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 20

2.1 Global Top Players by Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales (2016-2021) 20

2.2 Global Top Players by Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue (2016-2021) 21

2.3 Global Top Players by Electronic Blinds and Shades Price (2016-2021) 23

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electronic Blinds and Shades Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 24

2.5 Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Competitive Situation and Trends 24

2.5.1 Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021) 24

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue in 2020 26

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electronic Blinds and Shades as of 2020) 26

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electronic Blinds and Shades Market 28

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electronic Blinds and Shades Product Offered 29

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 30

3 ELECTRONIC BLINDS AND SHADES STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 31

3.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 31

3.2 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Historic Market Size by Region 31

3.2.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 31

3.2.2 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 32

3.2.3 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 33

3.3 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Forecasted Market Size by Region 33

3.3.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 33

3.3.2 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 34

3.3.3 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 34

4 ELECTRONIC BLINDS AND SHADES BY APPLICATION 35

4.1 Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Segment by Application 35

4.1.1 Home 35

4.1.2 Office 36

4.1.3 Restaurants and Hotels 37

4.1.4 Hospitals and Nursing Homes 38

4.1.5 Schools and Universities 39

4.1.6 Others 40

4.2 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size by Application 41

4.2.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 42

4.2.2 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 43

4.2.3 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 46

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 49

4.3.1 North America Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 49

4.3.2 Europe Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 50

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 52

4.3.4 Latin America Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 54

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 56

5 NORTH AMERICA ELECTRONIC BLINDS AND SHADES BY COUNTRY 59

5.1 North America Electronic Blinds and Shades Historic Market Size by Country 59

5.1.1 North America Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 59

5.1.2 North America Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 59

5.2 North America Electronic Blinds and Shades Forecasted Market Size by Country 60

5.2.1 North America Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 60

5.2.2 North America Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 60

6 EUROPE ELECTRONIC BLINDS AND SHADES BY COUNTRY 62

6.1 Europe Electronic Blinds and Shades Historic Market Size by Country 62

6.1.1 Europe Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 62

6.1.2 Europe Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 62

6.2 Europe Electronic Blinds and Shades Forecasted Market Size by Country 63

6.2.1 Europe Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 63

6.2.2 Europe Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 64

7 ASIA-PACIFIC ELECTRONIC BLINDS AND SHADES BY REGION 65

7.1 Asia-Pacific Electronic Blinds and Shades Historic Market Size by Region 65

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 65

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 66

7.2 Asia-Pacific Electronic Blinds and Shades Forecasted Market Size by Region 66

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 66

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 67

8 LATIN AMERICA ELECTRONIC BLINDS AND SHADES BY COUNTRY 69

8.1 Latin America Electronic Blinds and Shades Historic Market Size by Country 69

8.1.1 Latin America Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 69

8.1.2 Latin America Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 69

8.2 Latin America Electronic Blinds and Shades Forecasted Market Size by Country 70

8.2.1 Latin America Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 70

8.2.2 Latin America Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 71

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA ELECTRONIC BLINDS AND SHADES BY COUNTRY 72

9.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Blinds and Shades Historic Market Size by Country 72

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 72

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 73

9.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Blinds and Shades Forecasted Market Size by Country 73

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 73

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 74

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN ELECTRONIC BLINDS AND SHADES BUSINESS 76

10.1 Hunter Douglas 76

10.1.1 Hunter Douglas Corporation Information 76

10.1.2 Hunter Douglas Introduction and Business Overview 76

10.1.3 Hunter Douglas Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 77

10.1.4 Hunter Douglas Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered 77

10.1.5 Hunter Douglas Recent Development 78

10.2 Somfy 79

10.2.1 Somfy Corporation Information 79

10.2.2 Somfy Introduction and Business Overview 79

10.2.3 Somfy Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 80

10.2.4 Somfy Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered 80

10.2.5 Somfy Recent Development 80

10.3 Springs Window Fashions 81

10.3.1 Springs Window Fashions Corporation Information 81

10.3.2 Springs Window Fashions Introduction and Business Overview 81

10.3.3 Springs Window Fashions Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 82

10.3.4 Springs Window Fashions Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered 82

10.3.5 Springs Window Fashions Recent Development 82

10.4 ODL 83

10.4.1 ODL Corporation Information 83

10.4.2 ODL Introduction and Business Overview 83

10.4.3 ODL Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 84

10.4.4 ODL Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered 84

10.4.5 ODL Recent Development 84

10.5 DEL Motorized Solutions 85

10.5.1 DEL Motorized Solutions Corporation Information 85

10.5.2 DEL Motorized Solutions Introduction and Business Overview 85

10.5.3 DEL Motorized Solutions Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 86

10.5.4 DEL Motorized Solutions Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered 86

10.5.5 DEL Motorized Solutions Recent Development 86

10.6 Tachikawa 87

10.6.1 Tachikawa Corporation Information 87

10.6.2 Tachikawa Introduction and Business Overview 87

10.6.3 Tachikawa Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 88

10.6.4 Tachikawa Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered 88

10.6.5 Tachikawa Recent Development 88

10.7 BTX Intelligent Fashion 88

10.7.1 BTX Intelligent Fashion Corporation Information 88

10.7.2 BTX Intelligent Fashion Introduction and Business Overview 89

10.7.3 BTX Intelligent Fashion Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 89

10.7.4 BTX Intelligent Fashion Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered 90

10.7.5 BTX Intelligent Fashion Recent Development 91

10.8 Warema 91

10.8.1 Warema Corporation Information 91

10.8.2 Warema Introduction and Business Overview 91

10.8.3 Warema Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 92

10.8.4 Warema Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered 92

10.8.5 Warema Recent Development 93

10.9 Draper Inc 93

10.9.1 Draper Inc Corporation Information 93

10.9.2 Draper Inc Introduction and Business Overview 93

10.9.3 Draper Inc Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 94

10.9.4 Draper Inc Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered 94

10.9.5 Draper Inc Recent Development 95

10.10 Crestron 95

10.10.1 Crestron Corporation Information 95

10.10.2 Crestron Introduction and Business Overview 96

10.10.3 Crestron Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 97

10.10.4 Crestron Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered 97

10.10.5 Crestron Recent Development 97

10.11 Bandalux 98

10.11.1 Bandalux Corporation Information 98

10.11.2 Bandalux Introduction and Business Overview 98

10.11.3 Bandalux Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 99

10.11.4 Bandalux Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered 99

10.11.5 Bandalux Recent Development 99

10.12 Velux 99

10.12.1 Velux Corporation Information 99

10.12.2 Velux Introduction and Business Overview 100

10.12.3 Velux Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 100

10.12.4 Velux Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered 101

10.12.5 Velux Recent Development 101

10.13 QMotion (Legrand) 102

10.13.1 QMotion (Legrand) Corporation Information 102

10.13.2 QMotion (Legrand) Introduction and Business Overview 102

10.13.3 QMotion (Legrand) Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 103

10.13.4 QMotion (Legrand) Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered 103

10.13.5 QMotion (Legrand) Recent Development 103

10.14 Appeal 104

10.14.1 Appeal Corporation Information 104

10.14.2 Appeal Introduction and Business Overview 104

10.14.3 Appeal Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 105

10.14.4 Appeal Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered 105

10.14.5 Appeal Recent Development 105

10.15 Soma Simple Smart Home 106

10.15.1 Soma Simple Smart Home Corporation Information 106

10.15.2 Soma Simple Smart Home Introduction and Business Overview 106

10.15.3 Soma Simple Smart Home Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 107

10.15.4 Soma Simple Smart Home Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered 107

10.15.5 Soma Simple Smart Home Recent Development 107

10.16 IKEA 108

10.16.1 IKEA Corporation Information 108

10.16.2 IKEA Introduction and Business Overview 108

10.16.3 IKEA Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 109

10.16.4 IKEA Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered 109

10.16.5 IKEA Recent Development 109

10.17 Wintom 110

10.17.1 Wintom Corporation Information 110

10.17.2 Wintom Introduction and Business Overview 110

10.17.3 Wintom Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 111

10.17.4 Wintom Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered 111

10.17.5 Wintom Recent Development 111

10.18 Beijing Fiate 111

10.18.1 Beijing Fiate Corporation Information 111

10.18.2 Beijing Fiate Introduction and Business Overview 112

10.18.3 Beijing Fiate Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 112

10.18.4 Beijing Fiate Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered 113

10.18.5 Beijing Fiate Recent Development 113

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 114

11.1 Electronic Blinds and Shades Key Raw Materials 114

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 114

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Aluminum Price 114

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 115

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 116

11.2.1 Raw Materials 116

11.2.2 Labor Cost 116

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 116

11.3 Electronic Blinds and Shades Industrial Chain Analysis 117

11.4 Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Dynamics 117

11.4.1 Industry Trends 117

11.4.2 Market Drivers 118

11.4.3 Market Challenges 119

11.4.4 Market Restraints 119

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 120

12.1 Sales Channel 120

12.2 Electronic Blinds and Shades Distributors 121

12.3 Electronic Blinds and Shades Downstream Customers 123

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 124

14 APPENDIX 126

14.1 Research Methodology 126

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 126

14.1.2 Data Source 129

14.2 Author Details 132

14.3 Disclaimer 132

