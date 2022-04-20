Global Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Market

The global Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems market was valued at US$ 922.99 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 1.33 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.21% during 2021-2027.

Global Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Veolia

Suez

Ovivo

Evoqua

Kurita Water

Rightleder

Mega

Pure Water No.1

Hongsen Huanbao

Mar-Cor Purification

Nalco

AES Arabia

Applied Membranes

Segment by Type

Homogeneous Membrane

Heterogeneous Membrane

Segment by Application

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Power Generation

Other

The report on the Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 ELECTRODEIONIZATION (EDI) SYSTEMS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems 1

1.2 Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Segment by Type 1

1.3 Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Segment by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3

1.3.2 Electronics 5

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals 5

1.3.4 Power 6

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 6

1.4.1 Global Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 6

1.4.2 Global Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 8

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 8

1.5.1 Global Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 9

1.5.2 North America Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 9

1.5.3 Europe Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 10

1.5.4 China Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

1.5.5 Japan Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 12

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 14

2.1 Global Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 14

2.2 Global Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 16

2.3 Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 18

2.4 Global Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 20

2.5 Headquarters and Established Date of Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Manufacturers 21

2.6 Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends 22

2.6.1 Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Market Concentration Rate 22

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Players Market Share by Revenue 23

3 PRODUCTION BY REGION 25

3.1 Global Production of Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems by Region (2016-2021) 25

3.2 Global Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 26

3.3 Global Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 26

3.4 North America Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production 27

3.4.1 North America Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 27

3.4.2 North America Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 27

3.5 Europe Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production 28

3.5.1 Europe Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 28

3.5.2 Europe Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 28

3.6 China Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production (2016-2021) 29

3.6.1 China Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 29

3.6.2 China Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 29

3.7 Japan Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production (2016-2021) 30

3.7.1 Japan Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 30

3.7.2 Japan Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 30

4 ELECTRODEIONIZATION (EDI) SYSTEMS CONSUMPTION BY REGION 31

4.1 Global Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Consumption by Region 31

4.1.1 Global Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Consumption by Region 31

4.1.2 Global Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Consumption Market Share by Region 31

4.2 North America 33

4.2.1 North America Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Consumption by Country 33

4.2.2 U.S. 35

4.2.3 Canada 36

4.3 Europe 37

4.3.1 Europe Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Consumption by Country 37

4.3.2 Germany 39

4.3.3 France 40

4.3.4 U.K. 41

4.3.5 Italy 42

4.3.6 Russia 43

4.4 Asia Pacific 44

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Consumption by Region 44

4.4.2 China 46

4.4.3 Japan 47

4.4.4 South Korea 48

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 49

4.4.6 India 50

4.5 Latin America 51

4.5.1 Latin America Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Consumption by Country 51

4.5.2 Mexico 53

4.5.3 Brazil 54

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 55

5.1 Global Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 55

5.2 Global Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 56

5.3 Global Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Price by Type (2016-2021) 57

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 58

6.1 Global Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 58

6.2 Global Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2017-2021) 59

7 INDUSTRIAL EDI ULTRAPURE WATER SYSTEM MAJOR MANUFACTURERS ANALYSIS 61

7.1 Veolia 61

7.1.1 Veolia Company Information 61

7.1.2 Veolia Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Product Introduction 62

7.1.3 Veolia Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 63

7.1.4 Veolia Main Business and Markets Served 63

7.2 Suez 63

7.2.1 Suez Company Information 63

7.2.2 Suez Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Product Introduction 64

7.2.3 Suez Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 65

7.2.4 Suez Main Business and Markets Served 65

7.3 Ovivo 65

7.3.1 Ovivo Company Information 65

7.3.2 Ovivo Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Product Introduction 66

7.3.3 Ovivo Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 67

7.3.4 Ovivo Main Business and Markets Served 67

7.4 Evoqua 67

7.4.1 Evoqua Company Information 67

7.4.2 Evoqua Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Product Introduction 68

7.4.3 Evoqua Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 69

7.4.4 Evoqua Main Business and Markets Served 69

7.5 Kurita Water 69

7.5.1 Kurita Water Company Information 69

7.5.2 Kurita Water Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Product Introduction 70

7.5.3 Kurita Water Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 70

7.5.4 Kurita Water Main Business and Markets Served 70

7.6 Rightleder 71

7.6.1 Rightleder Company Information 71

7.6.2 Rightleder Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Product Introduction 72

7.6.3 Rightleder Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 72

7.6.4 Rightleder Main Business and Markets Served 73

7.7 Mega 73

7.7.1 Mega Company Information 73

7.7.2 Mega Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Product Introduction 74

7.7.3 Mega Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 75

7.7.4 Mega Main Business and Markets Served 75

7.8 Pure Water No.1 75

7.8.1 Pure Water No.1 Company Information 75

7.8.2 Pure Water No.1 Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Product Introduction 76

7.8.3 Pure Water No.1 Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 78

7.8.4 Pure Water No.1 Main Business and Markets Served 78

7.9 Hongsen Huanbao 78

7.9.1 Hongsen Huanbao Company Information 78

7.9.2 Hongsen Huanbao Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Product Introduction 79

7.9.3 Hongsen Huanbao Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 79

7.9.4 Hongsen Huanbao Main Business and Markets Served 80

7.10 Mar-Cor Purification 80

7.10.1 Mar-Cor Purification Company Information 80

7.10.2 Mar-Cor Purification Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Product Introduction 81

7.10.3 Mar-Cor Purification Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 81

7.10.4 Mar-Cor Purification Main Business and Markets Served 81

7.11 Nalco 82

7.11.1 Nalco Company Information 82

7.11.2 Nalco Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Product Introduction 82

7.11.3 Nalco Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 83

7.11.4 Nalco Main Business and Markets Served 83

7.12 AES Arabia 84

7.12.1 AES Arabia Company Information 84

7.12.2 AES Arabia Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Product Introduction 84

7.12.3 AES Arabia Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 85

7.12.4 AES Arabia Main Business and Markets Served 85

7.13 Applied Membranes 85

7.13.1 Applied Membranes Company Information 85

7.13.2 Applied Membranes Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Product Introduction 86

7.13.3 Applied Membranes Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 87

7.13.4 Applied Membranes Main Business and Markets Served 87

8 ELECTRODEIONIZATION (EDI) SYSTEMS MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 88

8.1 Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Key Raw Materials Analysis 88

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 88

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 88

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 91

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems 92

8.4 Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Industrial Chain Analysis 93

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 94

9.1 Marketing Channel 94

9.2 Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Distributors List 95

9.3 Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Customers 97

10 MARKET DYNAMICS 98

10.1 Market Trends 98

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 98

10.3 Challenges 99

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 99

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 101

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems by Region (2022-2027) 101

11.2 North America Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 102

11.3 Europe Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 103

11.4 China Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 104

11.5 Japan Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 105

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 106

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems 106

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems by Country 106

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems by Country 107

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems by Region 107

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems by Country 108

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 109

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 109

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems by Type (2022-2027) 109

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems by Type (2022-2027) 109

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems by Type (2022-2027) 110

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Electrodeionization (EDI) Systems by Application (2022-2027) 110

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 112

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 113

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 113

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 113

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 114

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 115

15.2 Data Source 116

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 116

15.2.2 Primary Sources 117

15.3 Author List 118

15.4 Disclaimer 118

