Global Dyes Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dyes Market

The global Dyes market was valued at USD 8199.03 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11067.54 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.17% between 2021 and 2027.

Global Dyes Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Archroma

Huntsman

Kiri Industries

Nippon Kayaku

Kyung-In

Colourtex

Jay Chemicals

Everlight Chemical

CHT Group

Bodal Chemical

Sumitomo

Eksoy

Aarti Industries Ltd

Osaka Godo

Setas

Atul

Anand International

LonSen

Runtu

Jihua Group

Yabang

ANOKY

Jiangsu Jinji Industrial

Zhejiang Yide Chemical

YaBuLai Dyestuff

Segment by Type

Disperse Dyes

Reactive Dyes

Sulfur Dyes

Vat Dyes

Acid Dyes

Other

Segment by Application

extile

Leather

Industrial

Others

The report on the Dyes market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

China

Europe

North America

India

Japan & South Korea

Southeast Asia

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Europe

Germany

Benelux

Italy

France

UK

CEE

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Dyes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Dyes market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dyes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dyes with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Dyes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Dyes companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 DYES MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dyes 1

1.2 Dyes Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Dyes Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 1

1.2.2 Disperse Dyes 3

1.2.3 Reactive Dyes 4

1.2.4 Sulfur Dyes 5

1.2.5 Vat Dyes 6

1.2.6 Acid Dyes 6

1.2.7 Other Dyes 7

1.3 Dyes Segment by Application 8

1.3.1 Global Dyes Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 8

1.3.2 Textile 9

1.3.3 Leather 11

1.3.4 Paper 11

1.3.5 Other 11

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 11

1.4.1 Global Dyes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

1.4.2 Global Dyes Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 13

1.4.3 Global Dyes Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 14

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 14

1.5.1 Global Dyes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 15

1.5.2 North America Dyes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 15

1.5.3 Europe Dyes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 16

1.5.4 Southeast Asia Dyes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 16

1.5.5 Japan & Korea Dyes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 17

1.5.6 China Dyes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 18

1.5.7 India Dyes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 18

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 19

2.1 Global Dyes Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 19

2.2 Global Dyes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 22

2.3 Dyes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 23

2.4 Global Dyes Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 24

2.5 Manufacturers Dyes Production Sites, Area Served 25

2.6 Dyes Market Competitive Situation and Trends 26

2.6.1 Dyes Market Concentration Rate 26

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Dyes Players Market Share by Revenue 27

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 28

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Dyes Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 28

3.2 Global Dyes Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 29

3.3 Global Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 30

3.4 North America Dyes Production 31

3.4.1 North America Dyes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 31

3.4.2 North America Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 31

3.5 Europe Dyes Production 32

3.5.1 Europe Dyes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 32

3.5.2 Europe Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 32

3.6 Southeast Asia Dyes Production (2016-2021) 33

3.6.1 Southeast Asia Dyes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 33

3.6.2 Southeast Asia Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 33

3.7 Japan & Korea Dyes Production (2016-2021) 34

3.7.1 Japan & Korea Dyes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 34

3.7.2 Japan & Korea Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 34

3.8 China Dyes Production (2016-2021) 35

3.8.1 China Dyes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 35

3.8.2 China Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 35

3.9 India Dyes Production (2016-2021) 36

3.9.1 India Dyes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 36

3.9.2 India Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 36

4 DYES CONSUMPTION BY REGION 37

4.1 Global Dyes Consumption by Region 37

4.1.1 Global Dyes Consumption by Region 37

4.1.2 Global Dyes Consumption Market Share by Region 37

4.2 North America 38

4.2.1 North America Dyes Consumption by Country 39

4.2.2 U.S. 40

4.2.3 Canada 41

4.3 Europe 42

4.3.1 Europe Dyes Consumption by Country 42

4.3.2 Germany 43

4.3.3 France 44

4.3.4 U.K. 44

4.3.5 Italy 45

4.3.6 Benelux 45

4.3.7 CEE 46

4.4 Asia Pacific 46

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Dyes Consumption by Region 47

4.4.2 China 48

4.4.3 Japan 48

4.4.4 South Korea 49

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 49

4.4.6 India 50

4.5 Latin America 50

4.5.1 Latin America Dyes Consumption by Country 51

4.5.2 Mexico 52

4.5.3 Brazil 52

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 53

5.1 Global Dyes Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 53

5.2 Global Dyes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 54

5.3 Global Dyes Price by Type (2016-2021) 56

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 57

6.1 Global Dyes Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 57

6.2 Global Dyes Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 59

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 60

7.1 Archroma 60

7.1.1 Archroma Dyes Production Sites and Area Served 60

7.1.2 Archroma Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification 60

7.1.3 Archroma Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 61

7.1.4 Archroma Main Business and Markets Served 61

7.1.5 Archroma News 62

7.2 Huntsman 62

7.2.1 Huntsman Dyes Production Sites and Area Served 62

7.2.2 Huntsman Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification 63

7.2.3 Huntsman Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 64

7.2.4 Huntsman Main Business and Markets Served 64

7.3 Kiri Industries 65

7.3.1 Kiri Industries Dyes Production Sites and Area Served 65

7.3.2 Kiri Industries Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification 66

7.3.3 Kiri Industries Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 66

7.3.4 Kiri Industries Main Business and Markets Served 67

7.3.5 Kiri Industries News 67

7.4 Nippon Kayaku 68

7.4.1 Nippon Kayaku Dyes Production Sites and Area Served 68

7.4.2 Nippon Kayaku Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification 68

7.4.3 Nippon Kayaku Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69

7.4.4 Nippon Kayaku Main Business and Markets Served 69

7.5 Kyung-In 70

7.5.1 Kyung-In Dyes Production Sites and Area Served 70

7.5.2 Kyung-In Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification 71

7.5.3 Kyung-In Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 72

7.5.4 Kyung-In Main Business and Markets Served 72

7.6 Colourtex 73

7.6.1 Colourtex Dyes Production Sites and Area Served 73

7.6.2 Colourtex Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification 73

7.6.3 Colourtex Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74

7.6.4 Colourtex Main Business and Markets Served 74

7.7 Jay Chemicals 75

7.7.1 Jay Chemicals Dyes Production Sites and Area Served 75

7.7.2 Jay Chemicals Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification 75

7.7.3 Jay Chemicals Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 78

7.7.4 Jay Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served 78

7.8 Everlight Chemical 79

7.8.1 Everlight Chemical Dyes Production Sites and Area Served 79

7.8.2 Everlight Chemical Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification 79

7.8.3 Everlight Chemical Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 80

7.8.4 Everlight Chemical Main Business and Markets Served 81

7.9 CHT Group 81

7.9.1 CHT Group Dyes Production Sites and Area Served 81

7.9.2 CHT Group Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification 82

7.9.3 CHT Group Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 83

7.9.4 CHT Group Main Business and Markets Served 83

7.10 Bodal Chemical 84

7.10.1 Bodal Chemical Dyes Production Sites and Area Served 84

7.10.2 Bodal Chemical Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification 85

7.10.3 Bodal Chemical Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 87

7.10.4 Bodal Chemical Main Business and Markets Served 88

7.11 Sumitomo 88

7.11.1 Sumitomo Dyes Production Sites and Area Served 88

7.11.2 Sumitomo Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification 89

7.11.3 Sumitomo Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 89

7.11.4 Sumitomo Main Business and Markets Served 89

7.12 Eksoy 90

7.12.1 Eksoy Dyes Production Sites and Area Served 90

7.12.2 Eksoy Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification 91

7.12.3 Eksoy Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 92

7.12.4 Eksoy Main Business and Markets Served 92

7.13 Aarti Industries Ltd 92

7.13.1 Aarti Industries Ltd Dyes Production Sites and Area Served 92

7.13.2 Aarti Industries Ltd Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification 93

7.13.3 Aarti Industries Ltd Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 94

7.13.4 Aarti Industries Ltd Main Business and Markets Served 94

7.14 Osaka Godo 94

7.14.1 Osaka Godo Dyes Production Sites and Area Served 94

7.14.2 Osaka Godo Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification 95

7.14.3 Osaka Godo Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 95

7.14.4 Osaka Godo Main Business and Markets Served 96

7.15 Setas 96

7.15.1 Setas Dyes Production Sites and Area Served 96

7.15.2 Setas Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification 97

7.15.3 Setas Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 98

7.15.4 Setas Main Business and Markets Served 98

7.16 Atul 99

7.16.1 Atul Dyes Production Sites and Area Served 99

7.16.2 Atul Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification 100

7.16.3 Atul Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 100

7.16.4 Atul Main Business and Markets Served 101

7.17 Anand International 101

7.17.1 Anand International Dyes Production Sites and Area Served 101

7.17.2 Anand International Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification 102

7.17.3 Anand International Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 103

7.17.4 Anand International Main Business and Markets Served 103

7.18 LonSen 104

7.18.1 LonSen Dyes Production Sites and Area Served 104

7.18.2 LonSen Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification 104

7.18.3 LonSen Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 105

7.18.4 LonSen Main Business and Markets Served 105

7.19 Runtu 105

7.19.1 Runtu Dyes Production Sites and Area Served 105

7.19.2 Runtu Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification 107

7.19.3 Runtu Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 108

7.19.4 Runtu Main Business and Markets Served 108

7.20 Jihua Group 109

7.20.1 Jihua Group Dyes Production Sites and Area Served 109

7.20.2 Jihua Group Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification 110

7.20.3 Jihua Group Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 110

7.20.4 Jihua Group Main Business and Markets Served 111

7.21 Yabang 111

7.21.1 Yabang Dyes Production Sites and Area Served 111

7.21.2 Yabang Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification 112

7.21.3 Yabang Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 112

7.21.4 Yabang Main Business and Markets Served 113

7.22 ANOKY 113

7.22.1 ANOKY Dyes Production Sites and Area Served 113

7.22.2 ANOKY Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification 114

7.22.3 ANOKY Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 114

7.22.4 ANOKY Main Business and Markets Served 115

7.23 Jiangsu Jinji Industrial 115

7.23.1 Jiangsu Jinji Industrial Dyes Production Sites and Area Served 115

7.23.2 Jiangsu Jinji Industrial Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification 116

7.23.3 Jiangsu Jinji Industrial Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 116

7.23.4 Jiangsu Jinji Industrial Main Business and Markets Served 117

7.24 Zhejiang Yide Chemical 117

7.24.1 Zhejiang Yide Chemical Dyes Production Sites and Area Served 117

7.24.2 Zhejiang Yide Chemical Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification 118

7.24.3 Zhejiang Yide Chemical Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 120

7.24.4 Zhejiang Yide Chemical Main Business and Markets Served 121

7.25 YaBuLai Dyestuff 121

7.25.1 YaBuLai Dyestuff Dyes Production Sites and Area Served 121

7.25.2 YaBuLai Dyestuff Dyes Product Introduction, Application and Specification 122

7.25.3 YaBuLai Dyestuff Dyes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 122

7.25.4 YaBuLai Dyestuff Main Business and Markets Served 122

8 DYES MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 124

8.1 Dyes Key Raw Materials Analysis 124

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 124

8.1.2 Raw Materials of Disperse Dyes 124

8.1.3 Raw Materials of Reactive Dyes 126

8.1.4 Raw Materials of Sulfur Dyes 127

8.1.5 Raw Materials of Vat Dyes 128

8.1.6 Raw Materials of Acid Dyes 129

8.1.7 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 131

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 132

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Dyes 133

8.4 Dyes Industrial Chain Analysis 133

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 134

9.1 Marketing Channel 134

9.2 Dyes Distributors List 135

9.3 Dyes Customers 137

10 MARKET DYNAMICS 138

10.1 Dyes Market Trends 138

10.2 Dyes Opportunities and Drivers 138

10.3 Dyes Market Challenges 139

10.4 Environmental Issues 139

10.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 141

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 143

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Dyes by Region (2022-2027) 143

11.2 North America Dyes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 144

11.3 Europe Dyes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 145

11.4 Southeast Asia Dyes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 146

11.5 Japan & Korea Dyes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 147

11.6 China Dyes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 148

11.7 India Dyes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 149

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 150

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Dyes 150

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Dyes by Country 150

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Dyes by Country 150

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Dyes by Region 151

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Dyes by Country 151

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 152

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 152

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Dyes by Type (2022-2027) 152

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Dyes by Type (2022-2027) 152

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Dyes by Type (2022-2027) 153

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Dyes by Application (2022-2027) 153

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 155

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 156

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 156

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 156

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 157

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 158

15.2 Data Source 159

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 159

15.2.2 Primary Sources 160

15.3 Author List 162

15.4 Disclaimer 162

