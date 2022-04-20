Global Die Casting Machinery Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Global Die Casting Machinery Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions8 min read
QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Die Casting Machinery market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Die Casting Machinery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Die Casting Machinery market.
Summary
The global Die Casting Machinery market was valued at US$ 1795.29 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 3036.32 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.37% during 2021-2027.
Global Die Casting Machinery Scope and Market Size
The global Die Casting Machinery market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Die Casting Machinery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
By Company
Buhler
Shibaura Machine
Frech
UBE Machinery
Toyo Machinery & Metal
Italpresse
Colosio Srl
Birch Machinery Company
Zitai Precision Machinery
L.K. Group
Yizumi Group
Guannan Die Casting Machine
Suzhou Sanji
Wuxi Xinjiasheng
Ningbo Dongfang
Segment by Type
Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine
Cold Chamber Die Casting Machine
Segment by Application
Automobile Industry
Household Appliances
3C Industry
Others
The report on the Die Casting Machinery market covers the following region (country) analysis:
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
South America
Brazil
Colombia
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
SOUTH AFRICA
The Goal of the Report
To study and analyze the global Die Casting Machinery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Die Casting Machinery market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Die Casting Machinery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Die Casting Machinery with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Die Casting Machinery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Die Casting Machinery companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 DIE CASTING MACHINERY MARKET OVERVIEW 1
1.1 Die Casting Machinery Product Overview 1
1.2 Die Casting Machinery Market Segment by Type 3
1.2.1 Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine 3
1.2.2 Cold Chamber Die Casting Machine 4
1.3 Global Die Casting Machinery Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6
1.3.1 Global Die Casting Machinery Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 6
1.3.2 Global Die Casting Machinery Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 6
1.3.3 Global Die Casting Machinery Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 9
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2016-2021) 13
1.4.1 North America Die Casting MachinerySales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13
1.4.2 Europe Die Casting Machinery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Die Casting Machinery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13
1.4.4 South America Die Casting Machinery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 14
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Die Casting Machinery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 14
2 GLOBAL DIE CASTING MACHINERY MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 15
2.1 Global Top Players by Die Casting Machinery Sales (2016-2021) 15
2.2 Global Top Players by Die Casting Machinery Revenue (2016-2021) 16
2.3 Global Top Players by Die Casting Machinery Average Selling Price (ASP) & (2016-2021) 18
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Die Casting Machinery Headquarter Distribution and Founded Time 18
2.5 Die Casting Machinery Market Competitive Situation and Trends 19
2.5.1 Die Casting Machinery Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021) 19
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Die Casting Machinery Revenue in 2020 20
2.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 21
3 GLOBAL DIE CASTING MACHINERY BY REGION 22
3.1 Global Die Casting Machinery Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 22
3.2 Global Die Casting Machinery Market Size Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 22
3.2.1 Global Die Casting Machinery Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 22
3.2.2 Global Die Casting Machinery Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 23
3.2.3 Global Die Casting Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 24
3.3 Global Die Casting Machinery Market Size Market Share by Region (2022-2027) 24
3.3.1 Global Die Casting Machinery Sales Market Share by Region (2022-2027) 24
3.3.2 Global Die Casting Machinery Revenue Market Share by Region (2022-2027) 25
3.3.3 Global Die Casting Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 25
4 GLOBAL DIE CASTING MACHINERY BY APPLICATION 26
4.1 Die Casting Machinery Segment by Application 26
4.1.1 Automobile Industry 26
4.1.2 Household Appliances 27
4.1.3 3C Industry 27
4.1.4 Others 28
4.2 Global Die Casting Machinery Sales by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 28
4.3 Global Die Casting Machinery Historic Sales by Application (2016-2021) 28
4.4 Global Die Casting Machinery Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027) 29
4.5 Key Regions Die Casting Machinery Market Size by Application 30
4.5.1 North America Die Casting Machinery by Application 30
4.5.2 Europe Die Casting Machinery by Application 30
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Die Casting Machinery by Application 31
4.5.4 South America Die Casting Machinery by Application 31
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Die Casting Machinery by Application 32
5 NORTH AMERICA DIE CASTING MACHINERY MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2016-2027) 33
5.1 North America Die Casting Machinery Market Size Market Share by Country (2016-2021) 33
5.1.1 North America Die Casting Machinery Sales Market Share by Country (2016-2021) 33
5.1.2 North America Die Casting Machinery Revenue Market Share by Country (2016-2021) 33
5.2 North America Die Casting Machinery Market Size Market Share by Country (2022-2027) 34
5.2.1 North America Die Casting Machinery Sales Market Share by Country (2022-2027) 34
5.2.2 North America Die Casting Machinery Revenue Market Share by Country (2022-2027) 35
6 EUROPE DIE CASTING MACHINERY MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2016-2027) 36
6.1 Europe Die Casting Machinery Market Size Market Share by Country (2016-2021) 36
6.1.1 Europe Die Casting Machinery Sales Market Share by Country (2016-2021) 36
6.1.2 Europe Die Casting Machinery Revenue Market Share by Country (2016-2021) 36
6.2 Europe Die Casting Machinery Market Size Market Share by Country (2022-2027) 37
6.2.1 Europe Die Casting Machinery Sales Market Share by Country (2022-2027) 37
6.2.2 Europe Die Casting Machinery Revenue Market Share by Country (2022-2027) 38
7 ASIA-PACIFIC DIE CASTING MACHINERY MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2016-2027) 39
7.1 Asia-Pacific Die Casting Machinery Market Size Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 39
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Die Casting Machinery Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 39
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Die Casting Machinery Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 39
7.2 Asia-Pacific Die Casting Machinery Market Size Market Share by Region (2022-2027) 40
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Die Casting Machinery Sales Market Share by Region (2022-2027) 40
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Die Casting Machinery Revenue Market Share by Region (2022-2027) 41
8 SOUTH AMERICA DIE CASTING MACHINERY MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2016-2027) 42
8.1 South America Die Casting Machinery Market Size Market Share by Country (2016-2021) 42
8.1.1 South America Die Casting Machinery Sales Market Share by Country (2016-2021) 42
8.1.2 South America Die Casting Machinery Revenue Market Share by Country (2016-2021) 42
8.2 South America Die Casting Machinery Market Size Market Share by Country (2022-2027) 43
8.2.1 South America Die Casting Machinery Sales Market Share by Country (2022-2027) 43
8.2.2 South America Die Casting Machinery Revenue Market Share by Country (2022-2027) 44
9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA DIE CASTING MACHINERY MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2016-2027) 45
9.1 Middle East and Africa Die Casting Machinery Market Size Market Share by Country (2016-2021) 45
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Die Casting Machinery Sales Market Share by Country (2016-2021) 45
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Die Casting Machinery Revenue Market Share by Country (2016-2021) 46
9.2 Middle East and Africa Die Casting Machinery Market Size Market Share by Country (2022-2027) 46
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Die Casting Machinery Sales Market Share by Country (2022-2027) 46
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Die Casting Machinery Revenue Market Share by Country (2022-2027) 47
10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN DIE CASTING MACHINERY BUSINESS 48
10.1 Buhler 48
10.1.1 Company Profile 48
10.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 49
10.1.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 50
10.1.4 Contact Information 50
10.2 Shibaura Machine 50
10.2.1 Company Profile 50
10.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 51
10.2.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 52
10.2.4 Contact Information 52
10.3 Frech 53
10.3.1 Company Profile 53
10.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 54
10.3.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 56
10.3.4 Contact Information 56
10.4 UBE Machinery 56
10.4.1 Company Profile 56
10.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 57
10.4.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 58
10.4.4 Contact Information 58
10.5 Toyo Machinery & Metal 58
10.5.1 Company Profile 58
10.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 59
10.5.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 60
10.5.4 Contact Information 61
10.6 Italpresse 61
10.6.1 Company Profile 61
10.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 61
10.6.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 62
10.6.4 Contact Information 63
10.7 Colosio Srl 63
10.7.1 Company Profile 63
10.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 64
10.7.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 66
10.7.4 Contact Information 66
10.8 Birch Machinery Company 67
10.8.1 Company Profile 67
10.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 67
10.8.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 68
10.8.4 Contact Information 68
10.9 Zitai Precision Machinery 69
10.9.1 Company Profile 69
10.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 69
10.9.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 71
10.9.4 Contact Information 71
10.10 L.K. Group 72
10.10.1 Company Profile 72
10.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 72
0.2.1 Hot Chamber DCM 72
0.2.2 Cold Chamber DCM 73
10.10.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 74
10.10.4 Contact Information 74
10.11 Yizumi Group 74
10.11.1 Company Profile 74
10.11.2 Product Picture and Specifications 76
1.2.1 DM Series Standard Cold Chamber Die Casting Machine 76
1.2.2 HM Series Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine 77
10.11.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 78
10.11.4 Contact Information 78
10.12 Guannan Die Casting Machine 78
10.12.1 Company Profile 78
10.12.2 Product Picture and Specifications 79
10.12.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 80
10.12.4 Contact Information 80
10.13 Suzhou Sanji 80
10.13.1 Company Profile 80
10.13.2 Product Picture and Specifications 81
10.13.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 82
10.13.4 Contact Information 83
10.14 Wuxi Xinjiasheng 83
10.14.1 Company Profile 83
10.14.2 Product Picture and Specifications 83
10.14.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 84
10.14.4 Contact Information 84
10.15 Ningbo Dongfang 85
10.15.1 Company Profile 85
10.15.2 Product Picture and Specifications 86
5.2.1 Hot Chamber Die Casting 86
5.2.2 Cold Chamber Die Casting 87
10.15.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 88
10.15.4 Contact Information 88
11 DIE CASTING MACHINERY UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 89
11.1 Die Casting Machinery Key Raw Materials 89
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 91
11.2.1 Raw Materials 91
11.2.2 Labor Cost 91
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 91
11.3 Die Casting Machinery Industrial Chain Analysis 92
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks, and Influences Factors Analysis 92
11.4.1 Die Casting Machinery Market Opportunities and Drivers 92
11.4.2 Die Casting Machinery Market Challenges and Risks 93
11.4.3 Die Casting Machinery Market Trends 93
11.4.4 Porter鈥檚 Five Forces Analysis 93
12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 95
12.1 Sales Channel 95
12.2 Distributors 96
12.3 Downstream Customers 98
13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 99
14 APPENDIX 100
14.1 Research Methodology 100
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 100
14.1.2 Data Source 103
14.2 Author Details 106
14.3 Disclaimer 106
