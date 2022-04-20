Global Die Casting Machinery Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Die Casting Machinery market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Die Casting Machinery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Die Casting Machinery market.

Summary

The global Die Casting Machinery market was valued at US$ 1795.29 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 3036.32 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.37% during 2021-2027.

Global Die Casting Machinery Scope and Market Size

The global Die Casting Machinery market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

Buhler

Shibaura Machine

Frech

UBE Machinery

Toyo Machinery & Metal

Italpresse

Colosio Srl

Birch Machinery Company

Zitai Precision Machinery

L.K. Group

Yizumi Group

Guannan Die Casting Machine

Suzhou Sanji

Wuxi Xinjiasheng

Ningbo Dongfang

Segment by Type

Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine

Cold Chamber Die Casting Machine

Segment by Application

Automobile Industry

Household Appliances

3C Industry

Others

The report on the Die Casting Machinery market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

SOUTH AFRICA

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Die Casting Machinery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Die Casting Machinery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Die Casting Machinery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Die Casting Machinery with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Die Casting Machinery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Die Casting Machinery companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 DIE CASTING MACHINERY MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Die Casting Machinery Product Overview 1

1.2 Die Casting Machinery Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine 3

1.2.2 Cold Chamber Die Casting Machine 4

1.3 Global Die Casting Machinery Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6

1.3.1 Global Die Casting Machinery Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 6

1.3.2 Global Die Casting Machinery Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 6

1.3.3 Global Die Casting Machinery Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 9

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2016-2021) 13

1.4.1 North America Die Casting MachinerySales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13

1.4.2 Europe Die Casting Machinery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Die Casting Machinery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13

1.4.4 South America Die Casting Machinery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 14

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Die Casting Machinery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 14

2 GLOBAL DIE CASTING MACHINERY MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 15

2.1 Global Top Players by Die Casting Machinery Sales (2016-2021) 15

2.2 Global Top Players by Die Casting Machinery Revenue (2016-2021) 16

2.3 Global Top Players by Die Casting Machinery Average Selling Price (ASP) & (2016-2021) 18

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Die Casting Machinery Headquarter Distribution and Founded Time 18

2.5 Die Casting Machinery Market Competitive Situation and Trends 19

2.5.1 Die Casting Machinery Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021) 19

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Die Casting Machinery Revenue in 2020 20

2.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 21

3 GLOBAL DIE CASTING MACHINERY BY REGION 22

3.1 Global Die Casting Machinery Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 22

3.2 Global Die Casting Machinery Market Size Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 22

3.2.1 Global Die Casting Machinery Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 22

3.2.2 Global Die Casting Machinery Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 23

3.2.3 Global Die Casting Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 24

3.3 Global Die Casting Machinery Market Size Market Share by Region (2022-2027) 24

3.3.1 Global Die Casting Machinery Sales Market Share by Region (2022-2027) 24

3.3.2 Global Die Casting Machinery Revenue Market Share by Region (2022-2027) 25

3.3.3 Global Die Casting Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 25

4 GLOBAL DIE CASTING MACHINERY BY APPLICATION 26

4.1 Die Casting Machinery Segment by Application 26

4.1.1 Automobile Industry 26

4.1.2 Household Appliances 27

4.1.3 3C Industry 27

4.1.4 Others 28

4.2 Global Die Casting Machinery Sales by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 28

4.3 Global Die Casting Machinery Historic Sales by Application (2016-2021) 28

4.4 Global Die Casting Machinery Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027) 29

4.5 Key Regions Die Casting Machinery Market Size by Application 30

4.5.1 North America Die Casting Machinery by Application 30

4.5.2 Europe Die Casting Machinery by Application 30

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Die Casting Machinery by Application 31

4.5.4 South America Die Casting Machinery by Application 31

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Die Casting Machinery by Application 32

5 NORTH AMERICA DIE CASTING MACHINERY MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2016-2027) 33

5.1 North America Die Casting Machinery Market Size Market Share by Country (2016-2021) 33

5.1.1 North America Die Casting Machinery Sales Market Share by Country (2016-2021) 33

5.1.2 North America Die Casting Machinery Revenue Market Share by Country (2016-2021) 33

5.2 North America Die Casting Machinery Market Size Market Share by Country (2022-2027) 34

5.2.1 North America Die Casting Machinery Sales Market Share by Country (2022-2027) 34

5.2.2 North America Die Casting Machinery Revenue Market Share by Country (2022-2027) 35

6 EUROPE DIE CASTING MACHINERY MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2016-2027) 36

6.1 Europe Die Casting Machinery Market Size Market Share by Country (2016-2021) 36

6.1.1 Europe Die Casting Machinery Sales Market Share by Country (2016-2021) 36

6.1.2 Europe Die Casting Machinery Revenue Market Share by Country (2016-2021) 36

6.2 Europe Die Casting Machinery Market Size Market Share by Country (2022-2027) 37

6.2.1 Europe Die Casting Machinery Sales Market Share by Country (2022-2027) 37

6.2.2 Europe Die Casting Machinery Revenue Market Share by Country (2022-2027) 38

7 ASIA-PACIFIC DIE CASTING MACHINERY MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2016-2027) 39

7.1 Asia-Pacific Die Casting Machinery Market Size Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 39

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Die Casting Machinery Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 39

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Die Casting Machinery Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 39

7.2 Asia-Pacific Die Casting Machinery Market Size Market Share by Region (2022-2027) 40

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Die Casting Machinery Sales Market Share by Region (2022-2027) 40

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Die Casting Machinery Revenue Market Share by Region (2022-2027) 41

8 SOUTH AMERICA DIE CASTING MACHINERY MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2016-2027) 42

8.1 South America Die Casting Machinery Market Size Market Share by Country (2016-2021) 42

8.1.1 South America Die Casting Machinery Sales Market Share by Country (2016-2021) 42

8.1.2 South America Die Casting Machinery Revenue Market Share by Country (2016-2021) 42

8.2 South America Die Casting Machinery Market Size Market Share by Country (2022-2027) 43

8.2.1 South America Die Casting Machinery Sales Market Share by Country (2022-2027) 43

8.2.2 South America Die Casting Machinery Revenue Market Share by Country (2022-2027) 44

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA DIE CASTING MACHINERY MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2016-2027) 45

9.1 Middle East and Africa Die Casting Machinery Market Size Market Share by Country (2016-2021) 45

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Die Casting Machinery Sales Market Share by Country (2016-2021) 45

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Die Casting Machinery Revenue Market Share by Country (2016-2021) 46

9.2 Middle East and Africa Die Casting Machinery Market Size Market Share by Country (2022-2027) 46

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Die Casting Machinery Sales Market Share by Country (2022-2027) 46

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Die Casting Machinery Revenue Market Share by Country (2022-2027) 47

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN DIE CASTING MACHINERY BUSINESS 48

10.1 Buhler 48

10.1.1 Company Profile 48

10.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 49

10.1.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 50

10.1.4 Contact Information 50

10.2 Shibaura Machine 50

10.2.1 Company Profile 50

10.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 51

10.2.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 52

10.2.4 Contact Information 52

10.3 Frech 53

10.3.1 Company Profile 53

10.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 54

10.3.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 56

10.3.4 Contact Information 56

10.4 UBE Machinery 56

10.4.1 Company Profile 56

10.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 57

10.4.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 58

10.4.4 Contact Information 58

10.5 Toyo Machinery & Metal 58

10.5.1 Company Profile 58

10.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 59

10.5.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 60

10.5.4 Contact Information 61

10.6 Italpresse 61

10.6.1 Company Profile 61

10.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 61

10.6.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 62

10.6.4 Contact Information 63

10.7 Colosio Srl 63

10.7.1 Company Profile 63

10.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 64

10.7.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 66

10.7.4 Contact Information 66

10.8 Birch Machinery Company 67

10.8.1 Company Profile 67

10.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 67

10.8.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 68

10.8.4 Contact Information 68

10.9 Zitai Precision Machinery 69

10.9.1 Company Profile 69

10.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 69

10.9.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 71

10.9.4 Contact Information 71

10.10 L.K. Group 72

10.10.1 Company Profile 72

10.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 72

0.2.1 Hot Chamber DCM 72

0.2.2 Cold Chamber DCM 73

10.10.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 74

10.10.4 Contact Information 74

10.11 Yizumi Group 74

10.11.1 Company Profile 74

10.11.2 Product Picture and Specifications 76

1.2.1 DM Series Standard Cold Chamber Die Casting Machine 76

1.2.2 HM Series Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine 77

10.11.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 78

10.11.4 Contact Information 78

10.12 Guannan Die Casting Machine 78

10.12.1 Company Profile 78

10.12.2 Product Picture and Specifications 79

10.12.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 80

10.12.4 Contact Information 80

10.13 Suzhou Sanji 80

10.13.1 Company Profile 80

10.13.2 Product Picture and Specifications 81

10.13.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 82

10.13.4 Contact Information 83

10.14 Wuxi Xinjiasheng 83

10.14.1 Company Profile 83

10.14.2 Product Picture and Specifications 83

10.14.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 84

10.14.4 Contact Information 84

10.15 Ningbo Dongfang 85

10.15.1 Company Profile 85

10.15.2 Product Picture and Specifications 86

5.2.1 Hot Chamber Die Casting 86

5.2.2 Cold Chamber Die Casting 87

10.15.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 88

10.15.4 Contact Information 88

11 DIE CASTING MACHINERY UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 89

11.1 Die Casting Machinery Key Raw Materials 89

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 91

11.2.1 Raw Materials 91

11.2.2 Labor Cost 91

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 91

11.3 Die Casting Machinery Industrial Chain Analysis 92

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks, and Influences Factors Analysis 92

11.4.1 Die Casting Machinery Market Opportunities and Drivers 92

11.4.2 Die Casting Machinery Market Challenges and Risks 93

11.4.3 Die Casting Machinery Market Trends 93

11.4.4 Porter鈥檚 Five Forces Analysis 93

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 95

12.1 Sales Channel 95

12.2 Distributors 96

12.3 Downstream Customers 98

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 99

14 APPENDIX 100

14.1 Research Methodology 100

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 100

14.1.2 Data Source 103

14.2 Author Details 106

14.3 Disclaimer 106

