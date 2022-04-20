Global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Market

The global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) market was valued at USD 42.03 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 73.20 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.64% between 2021 and 2027.

Global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348482/deuterium-oxide-cas-7789-20-0

By Company

Isowater

Heavy Water Board (HWB)

deutraMed Inc

Qatran Complex

Segment by Type

99.9%

99.8%

Segment by Application

Deuterium Production

Deuterated Solvents

Nuclear Industry

Others

The report on the Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

India

Iran

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 DEUTERIUM OXIDE (CAS 7789-20-0) MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) 1

1.2 Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Segment by Type 2

1.2.1 Global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 2

1.2.2 99.9% 3

1.2.3 99.8% 4

1.3 Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 4

1.3.2 Deuterium Production 5

1.3.3 Deuterated Solvents 6

1.3.4 Nuclear Industry 6

1.3.5 Others 6

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 7

1.4.1 Global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 7

1.4.2 Global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 8

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 9

1.5.1 Global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 9

1.5.2 North America Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 9

1.5.3 Europe Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 10

1.5.4 India Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

1.5.5 Iran Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 12

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 14

2.1 Global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 14

2.2 Global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 16

2.3 Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 17

2.4 Global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 18

2.5 Manufacturers Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type 19

2.6 Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Market Competitive Situation and Trends 19

2.6.1 Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Market Concentration Rate 19

2.6.2 Global 3 Largest Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Players Market Share by Revenue 20

3 PRODUCTION BY REGION 21

3.1 Global Production of Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 21

3.2 Global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 22

3.3 Global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 22

3.4 North America Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Production 23

3.4.1 North America Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 23

3.4.2 North America Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 23

3.5 Europe Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Production 24

3.5.1 Europe Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 24

3.5.2 Europe Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 24

3.6 India Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Production (2016-2021) 25

3.6.1 India Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 25

3.6.2 India Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 25

3.7 Iran Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Production (2016-2021) 26

3.7.1 Iran Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 26

3.7.2 Iran Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 26

4 DEUTERIUM OXIDE (CAS 7789-20-0) CONSUMPTION BY REGION 27

4.1 Global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Consumption by Region 27

4.1.1 Global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Consumption by Region 27

4.1.2 Global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Consumption Market Share by Region 27

4.2 North America 28

4.2.1 North America Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Consumption by Country 29

4.2.2 U.S. 30

4.2.3 Canada 30

4.3 Europe 31

4.3.1 Europe Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Consumption by Country 31

4.3.2 Germany 32

4.3.3 U.K. 33

4.3.4 France 33

4.3.5 Russia 34

4.3.6 Italy 35

4.4 Asia Pacific 35

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Consumption by Region 36

4.4.2 China 37

4.4.3 Japan 37

4.4.4 South Korea 38

4.4.5 India 39

4.4.6 Australia 39

4.4.7 Southeast Asia 40

4.5 Latin America 41

4.5.1 Latin America Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Consumption by Country 41

4.5.2 Mexico 42

4.5.3 Brazil 43

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 44

5.1 Global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 44

5.2 Global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 46

5.3 Global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Price by Type (2016-2021) 47

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 48

6.1 Global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 48

6.2 Global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 50

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 51

7.1 Isowater 51

7.1.1 Isowater Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Corporation Information 51

7.1.2 Isowater Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Product Portfolio 51

7.1.3 Isowater Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 53

7.1.4 Isowater Main Business and Markets Served 53

7.2 Heavy Water Board (HWB) 54

7.2.1 Heavy Water Board (HWB) Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Corporation Information 54

7.2.2 Heavy Water Board (HWB) Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Product Portfolio 54

7.2.3 Heavy Water Board (HWB) Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 55

7.2.4 Heavy Water Board (HWB) Main Business and Markets Served 56

7.2.5 Heavy Water Board (HWB) Recent Developments/Updates 57

7.3 deutraMed Inc 57

7.3.1 deutraMed Inc Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Corporation Information 57

7.3.2 deutraMed Inc Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Product Portfolio 58

7.3.3 deutraMed Inc Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 59

7.3.4 deutraMed Inc Main Business and Markets Served 59

7.4 Qatran Complex 60

7.4.1 Qatran Complex Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Corporation Information 60

7.4.2 Qatran Complex Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Product Portfolio 60

7.4.3 Qatran Complex Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 61

7.4.4 Qatran Complex Main Business and Markets Served 61

8 DEUTERIUM OXIDE (CAS 7789-20-0) MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 62

8.1 Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Key Raw Materials Analysis 62

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 62

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 62

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 63

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 63

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) 64

8.3.1 Geib鈥揝pevack (GS) Process 64

8.3.2 Ammonia-hydrogen Exchange Process 65

8.4 Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Industrial Chain Analysis 66

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 67

9.1 Marketing Channel 67

9.2 Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Distributors List 68

9.3 Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Customers 70

10 DEUTERIUM OXIDE (CAS 7789-20-0) MARKET DYNAMICS 71

10.1 Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Industry Trends 71

10.2 Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Growth Drivers 71

10.3 Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Market Challenges 71

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 73

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) by Region (2022-2027) 73

11.2 North America Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Production Forecast (2022-2027) 74

11.3 Europe Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Production Forecast (2022-2027) 75

11.4 India Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Production Forecast (2022-2027) 76

11.5 Iran Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Production Forecast (2022-2027) 77

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 78

12.1 Global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Forecasted Consumption by Region 78

12.1.1 Global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Forecasted Consumption by Region 78

12.1.2 Global Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) Forecasted Consumption Market Share by Region 78

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) by Country 79

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) by Country 79

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) by Region 80

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) by Country 80

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 81

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 81

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) by Type (2022-2027) 81

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) by Type (2022-2027) 82

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) by Type (2022-2027) 82

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Deuterium Oxide (CAS 7789-20-0) by Application (2022-2027) 83

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 84

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 85

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 85

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 85

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 86

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 87

15.2 Data Source 88

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 88

15.2.2 Primary Sources 89

15.3 Author List 90

15.4 Disclaimer 90

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348482/deuterium-oxide-cas-7789-20-0

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com