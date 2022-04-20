Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) market.

Summary

The global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) market was valued at USD 341.03 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 616.97 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.98% between 2021 and 2027.

This report focuses on Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, etc.

For the manufacturers covered, this report analyzes the Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each company.

By Company

Linde Gas

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

Sigma-Aldrich

Matheson Tri-Gas

CSIC

Center of Molecular Research

Shenzhen Kylin Technology

Sumitomo Seika Chemical

Isowater Corporation

Heavy Water Board (HWB)

Guangdong Huate Gas

Segment by Type

5N Purity Deuterium Gas

4N Purity Deuterium Gas

Others

Segment by Application

Semiconductor Industry

Panel Industry

Industrial Application

Nuclear Industry

Others

The report on the Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

China

Europe

Japan

India

Korea

China Taiwan

Other Regions

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 INDUSTRY OVERVIEW OF DEUTERIUM (CAS 7782-39-0) 1

1.1 Definition of Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) 1

1.2 Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2016-2027) 1

1.2.2 5N Purity Deuterium Gas 2

1.2.3 4N Purity Deuterium Gas 2

1.3 Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Segment by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Consumption Comparison by Application (2016-2027) 3

1.3.2 Semiconductor Industry 4

1.3.3 Panel Industry 5

1.3.4 Industrial Application 6

1.3.5 Nuclear Industry 7

1.4 Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Overall Market: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 8

1.4.1 Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Revenue (2016-2027) 9

1.4.2 Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 10

1.4.3 North America Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

1.4.4 Europe Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 12

1.4.5 Japan Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 13

1.4.6 China Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 14

1.4.7 India Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 15

2 MANUFACTURING COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS 17

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers 17

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) 17

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) 18

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) 18

3 DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS OF DEUTERIUM (CAS 7782-39-0) 19

3.1 Top Manufacturers Headquarters, Rank by Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Production 19

3.2 Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Manufacturing Plants Distribution and Commercial Production Date 19

3.3 Major Manufacturers Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Product Offered 20

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans 20

4 KEY FIGURES OF MAJOR MANUFACTURERS 22

4.1 Global Top Manufacturers Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Production Analysis 22

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Revenue Analysis 24

4.3 Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 26

4.4 Global Top Manufacturers Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Price Analysis 27

4.5 Market Concentration Degree 27

5 DEUTERIUM (CAS 7782-39-0) REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS 29

5.1 Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market Size by Regions (2016-2021) 29

5.1.1 Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Production by Regions (2016-2021) 29

5.1.2 Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Revenue by Regions (2016-2021) 30

5.2 Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 31

5.2.1 Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Production by Regions (2022-2027) 31

5.2.2 Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Revenue by Regions (2022-2027) 31

5.3 Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Consumption by Regions 32

5.3.1 Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Consumption by Regions (2016-2021) 32

5.3.2 Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Consumption by Regions (2022-2027) 33

5.4 North America Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market Analysis 34

5.4.1 North America Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 34

5.4.2 Key Manufacturers in North America 34

5.4.3 North America Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Import and Export 34

5.5 Europe Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market Analysis 35

5.5.1 Europe Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 35

5.5.2 Key Manufacturers in Europe 35

5.5.3 Europe Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Import & Export 35

5.6 Japan Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market Analysis 36

5.6.1 Japan Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 36

5.6.2 Key Manufacturers in Japan 36

5.6.3 Japan Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Import & Export 36

5.7 China Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market Analysis 37

5.7.1 China Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 37

5.7.2 Key Manufacturers in China 37

5.7.3 China Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Import & Export 37

5.8 India Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market Analysis 38

5.8.1 India Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 38

5.8.2 Key Manufacturers in India 38

5.8.3 India Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Import & Export 38

6 DEUTERIUM (CAS 7782-39-0) SEGMENT MARKET ANALYSIS (BY TYPE) 40

6.1 Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 40

6.1.1 Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Production by Type (2016-2021) 40

6.1.2 Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Revenue by Type (2016-2021) 41

6.2 Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 42

6.2.1 Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Production by Type (2022-2027) 42

6.2.2 Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Revenue by Type (2022-2027) 43

6.3 Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Price by Type 43

7 DEUTERIUM (CAS 7782-39-0) SEGMENT MARKET ANALYSIS (BY APPLICATION) 44

7.1 Overview 44

7.2 Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 44

7.3 Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Consumption Market Share by Application (2022-2027) 45

8 DEUTERIUM (CAS 7782-39-0) MAJOR MANUFACTURERS ANALYSIS 47

8.1 Linde Gas 47

8.1.1 Linde Gas Basic Information 47

8.1.2 Linde Gas Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 47

8.1.3 Linde Gas Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 48

8.1.4 Linde Gas Main Business and Markets Served 48

8.2 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories 49

8.2.1 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Basic Information 49

8.2.2 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 49

8.2.3 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 49

8.2.4 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Main Business and Markets Served 50

8.3 Sigma-Aldrich 50

8.3.1 Sigma-Aldrich Basic Information 50

8.3.2 Sigma-Aldrich Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 51

8.3.3 Sigma-Aldrich Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 52

8.3.4 Sigma-Aldrich Main Business and Markets Served 52

8.4 Matheson Tri-Gas 52

8.4.1 Matheson Tri-Gas Basic Information 52

8.4.2 Matheson Tri-Gas Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 53

8.4.3 Matheson Tri-Gas Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 53

8.4.4 Matheson Tri-Gas Main Business and Markets Served 54

8.5 CSIC 54

8.5.1 CSIC Basic Information 54

8.5.2 CSIC Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 54

8.5.3 CSIC Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 55

8.5.4 CSIC Main Business and Markets Served 55

8.6 Center of Molecular Research 55

8.6.1 Center of Molecular Research Basic Information 55

8.6.2 Center of Molecular Research Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 56

8.6.3 Center of Molecular Research Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 57

8.6.4 Center of Molecular Research Main Business and Markets Served 57

8.7 Shenzhen Kylin Technology 57

8.7.1 Shenzhen Kylin Technology Basic Information 57

8.7.2 Shenzhen Kylin Technology Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 58

8.7.3 Shenzhen Kylin Technology Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 58

8.7.4 Shenzhen Kylin Technology Main Business and Markets Served 59

8.8 Sumitomo Seika Chemical 59

8.8.1 Sumitomo Seika Chemical Basic Information 59

8.8.2 Sumitomo Seika Chemical Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 59

8.8.3 Sumitomo Seika Chemical Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 60

8.8.4 Sumitomo Seika Chemical Main Business and Markets Served 60

8.9 Isowater Corporation 61

8.9.1 Isowater Corporation Basic Information 61

8.9.2 Isowater Corporation Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 61

8.9.3 Isowater Corporation Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 63

8.9.4 Isowater Corporation Main Business and Markets Served 63

8.10 Heavy Water Board (HWB) 63

8.10.1 Heavy Water Board (HWB) Basic Information 63

8.10.2 Heavy Water Board (HWB) Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 64

8.10.3 Heavy Water Board (HWB) Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 65

8.10.4 Heavy Water Board (HWB) Main Business and Markets Served 65

8.11 Guangdong Huate Gas 65

8.11.1 Guangdong Huate Gas Basic Information 65

8.11.2 Guangdong Huate Gas Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 66

8.11.3 Guangdong Huate Gas Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 66

8.11.4 Guangdong Huate Gas Main Business and Markets Served 66

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 68

9.1 Marketing Channel 68

9.1.1 Direct Channels 68

9.1.2 Indirect Channels 68

9.2 Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Distributors List 69

9.3 Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Customers 70

10 DEUTERIUM (CAS 7782-39-0) MARKET DYNAMICS 72

10.1 Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Industry Trends 72

10.2 Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market Drivers 73

10.3 Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market Challenges 76

10.4 Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market Restraints 78

11 CONCLUSION 79

12 APPENDIX 81

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 81

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 81

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 82

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 83

12.2 Data Source 84

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 84

12.2.2 Primary Sources 85

12.3 Author List 87

12.4 Disclaimer 87

