Portable Gas Monitors Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Portable Gas Monitors market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Portable Gas Monitors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Portable Gas Monitors market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Portable Gas Monitors Market Segment by Type

Single-Gas

Multi-Gas

Portable Gas Monitors Market Segment by Application

Build

Fire Fighting

Industrial

Mining

Oil and Gas

Others

The report on the Portable Gas Monitors market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Honeywell

Dräger

ALTAIR

Crowcon

RAE System

RKI Instruments

Teledyne

AimSafety

MSA

Uei

Industrial Scientific

BW

New Cosmos Electric

Martek Marine

GMI

Analox

JIANUO

Safeway Inspection System

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Portable Gas Monitorsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Portable Gas Monitorsmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Portable Gas Monitorsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Portable Gas Monitorswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Portable Gas Monitorssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Portable Gas Monitors companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable Gas Monitors Product Introduction

1.2 Global Portable Gas Monitors Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Portable Gas Monitors Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Portable Gas Monitors Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Portable Gas Monitors Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Portable Gas Monitors Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Portable Gas Monitors Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Portable Gas Monitors Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Portable Gas Monitors in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Portable Gas Monitors Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Portable Gas Monitors Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Portable Gas Monitors Industry Trends

1.5.2 Portable Gas Monitors Market Drivers

1.5.3 Portable Gas Monitors Market Challenges

1.5.4 Portable Gas Monitors Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Portable Gas Monitors Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Single-Gas

2.1.2 Multi-Gas

2.2 Global Portable Gas Monitors Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Portable Gas Monitors Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Portable Gas Monitors Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Portable Gas Monitors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Portable Gas Monitors Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Portable Gas Monitors Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Portable Gas Monitors Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Portable Gas Monitors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Portable Gas Monitors Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Build

3.1.2 Fire Fighting

3.1.3 Industrial

3.1.4 Mining

3.1.5 Oil and Gas

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Portable Gas Monitors Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Portable Gas Monitors Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Portable Gas Monitors Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Portable Gas Monitors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Portable Gas Monitors Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Portable Gas Monitors Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Portable Gas Monitors Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Portable Gas Monitors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Portable Gas Monitors Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Portable Gas Monitors Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Portable Gas Monitors Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Portable Gas Monitors Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Portable Gas Monitors Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Portable Gas Monitors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Portable Gas Monitors Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Portable Gas Monitors Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Portable Gas Monitors in 2021

4.2.3 Global Portable Gas Monitors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Portable Gas Monitors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Portable Gas Monitors Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Portable Gas Monitors Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Portable Gas Monitors Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Portable Gas Monitors Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Portable Gas Monitors Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Portable Gas Monitors Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Portable Gas Monitors Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Portable Gas Monitors Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Portable Gas Monitors Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Portable Gas Monitors Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Portable Gas Monitors Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Portable Gas Monitors Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Portable Gas Monitors Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Portable Gas Monitors Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Portable Gas Monitors Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Portable Gas Monitors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Portable Gas Monitors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Gas Monitors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Gas Monitors Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Portable Gas Monitors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Portable Gas Monitors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Portable Gas Monitors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Portable Gas Monitors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Gas Monitors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Gas Monitors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Honeywell

7.1.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

7.1.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Honeywell Portable Gas Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Honeywell Portable Gas Monitors Products Offered

7.1.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.2 Dräger

7.2.1 Dräger Corporation Information

7.2.2 Dräger Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Dräger Portable Gas Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Dräger Portable Gas Monitors Products Offered

7.2.5 Dräger Recent Development

7.3 ALTAIR

7.3.1 ALTAIR Corporation Information

7.3.2 ALTAIR Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ALTAIR Portable Gas Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ALTAIR Portable Gas Monitors Products Offered

7.3.5 ALTAIR Recent Development

7.4 Crowcon

7.4.1 Crowcon Corporation Information

7.4.2 Crowcon Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Crowcon Portable Gas Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Crowcon Portable Gas Monitors Products Offered

7.4.5 Crowcon Recent Development

7.5 RAE System

7.5.1 RAE System Corporation Information

7.5.2 RAE System Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 RAE System Portable Gas Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 RAE System Portable Gas Monitors Products Offered

7.5.5 RAE System Recent Development

7.6 RKI Instruments

7.6.1 RKI Instruments Corporation Information

7.6.2 RKI Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 RKI Instruments Portable Gas Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 RKI Instruments Portable Gas Monitors Products Offered

7.6.5 RKI Instruments Recent Development

7.7 Teledyne

7.7.1 Teledyne Corporation Information

7.7.2 Teledyne Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Teledyne Portable Gas Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Teledyne Portable Gas Monitors Products Offered

7.7.5 Teledyne Recent Development

7.8 AimSafety

7.8.1 AimSafety Corporation Information

7.8.2 AimSafety Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 AimSafety Portable Gas Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 AimSafety Portable Gas Monitors Products Offered

7.8.5 AimSafety Recent Development

7.9 MSA

7.9.1 MSA Corporation Information

7.9.2 MSA Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 MSA Portable Gas Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 MSA Portable Gas Monitors Products Offered

7.9.5 MSA Recent Development

7.10 Uei

7.10.1 Uei Corporation Information

7.10.2 Uei Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Uei Portable Gas Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Uei Portable Gas Monitors Products Offered

7.10.5 Uei Recent Development

7.11 Industrial Scientific

7.11.1 Industrial Scientific Corporation Information

7.11.2 Industrial Scientific Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Industrial Scientific Portable Gas Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Industrial Scientific Portable Gas Monitors Products Offered

7.11.5 Industrial Scientific Recent Development

7.12 BW

7.12.1 BW Corporation Information

7.12.2 BW Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 BW Portable Gas Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 BW Products Offered

7.12.5 BW Recent Development

7.13 New Cosmos Electric

7.13.1 New Cosmos Electric Corporation Information

7.13.2 New Cosmos Electric Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 New Cosmos Electric Portable Gas Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 New Cosmos Electric Products Offered

7.13.5 New Cosmos Electric Recent Development

7.14 Martek Marine

7.14.1 Martek Marine Corporation Information

7.14.2 Martek Marine Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Martek Marine Portable Gas Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Martek Marine Products Offered

7.14.5 Martek Marine Recent Development

7.15 GMI

7.15.1 GMI Corporation Information

7.15.2 GMI Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 GMI Portable Gas Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 GMI Products Offered

7.15.5 GMI Recent Development

7.16 Analox

7.16.1 Analox Corporation Information

7.16.2 Analox Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Analox Portable Gas Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Analox Products Offered

7.16.5 Analox Recent Development

7.17 JIANUO

7.17.1 JIANUO Corporation Information

7.17.2 JIANUO Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 JIANUO Portable Gas Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 JIANUO Products Offered

7.17.5 JIANUO Recent Development

7.18 Safeway Inspection System

7.18.1 Safeway Inspection System Corporation Information

7.18.2 Safeway Inspection System Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Safeway Inspection System Portable Gas Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Safeway Inspection System Products Offered

7.18.5 Safeway Inspection System Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Portable Gas Monitors Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Portable Gas Monitors Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Portable Gas Monitors Distributors

8.3 Portable Gas Monitors Production Mode & Process

8.4 Portable Gas Monitors Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Portable Gas Monitors Sales Channels

8.4.2 Portable Gas Monitors Distributors

8.5 Portable Gas Monitors Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

