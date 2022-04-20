Global Cosmetics Packaging Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Cosmetics Packaging market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cosmetics Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Cosmetics Packaging market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cosmetics Packaging Market

The research report studies the Cosmetics Packaging market using different methodologies and analyses to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Cosmetics Packaging Scope and Segment

The global Cosmetics Packaging market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cosmetics Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348479/cosmetics-packaging

By Company

Albea

AptarGroup

Silgan Holdings

Axilone Group

HCP Packaging

Berry Global

Heinz-Glas GmbH

Amcor

Gerresheimer AG

APG Packaging

ShenZhen Beauty Star

Essel-Propack

Quadpack

Libo Cosmetics

Lumson Group

Takemoto Yohki

CHUNHSIN

TUPACK

Baralan International

Faca Packaging

Acospack

AREXIM Packaging

Segment by Type

Plastic Packaging

Glass Packaging

Metal Packaging

Others

Segment by Application

Skincare

Haircare

Makeup

Others

The report on the Cosmetics Packaging market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Cosmetics Packaging consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Cosmetics Packaging market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cosmetics Packaging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cosmetics Packaging with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Cosmetics Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Cosmetics Packaging companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 MARKET OVERVIEW OF COSMETICS PACKAGING 1

1.1 Cosmetics Packaging Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Cosmetics Packaging Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Cosmetics Packaging Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Global Cosmetics Packaging Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3

1.3 Global Cosmetics Packaging Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 4

1.4 Global Cosmetics Packaging Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 4

1.5 Global Cosmetics Packaging Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 6

1.6 Key Regions Cosmetics Packaging Market Size (2016-2027) 7

1.6.1 North America Cosmetics Packaging Market Size (2016-2027) 7

1.6.2 Europe Cosmetics Packaging Market Size (2016-2027) 8

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Packaging Market Size (2016-2027) 8

1.6.4 South America Cosmetics Packaging Market Size (2016-2027) 9

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Cosmetics Packaging Market Size (2016-2027) 9

2 COSMETICS PACKAGING MARKET OVERVIEW BY TYPE 10

2.1 Global Cosmetics Packaging Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 10

2.2 Global Cosmetics Packaging Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 11

2.3 Global Cosmetics Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 12

2.4 Plastic Packaging 13

2.5 Glass Packaging 14

2.6 Metal Packaging 15

3 COSMETICS PACKAGING MARKET OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION 16

3.1 Global Cosmetics Packaging Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 16

3.2 Global Cosmetics Packaging Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 17

3.3 Global Cosmetics Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 18

3.4 Skincare 19

3.5 Haircare 20

3.6 Makeup 21

3.7 Others 22

4 COSMETICS PACKAGING COMPETITION ANALYSIS BY PLAYERS 23

4.1 Global Cosmetics Packaging Market Size by Players (2016-2021) 23

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Cosmetics Packaging as of 2020) 26

4.3 Established Date of Key Players in Cosmetics Packaging Market 27

4.4 Global Top Players Cosmetics Packaging Headquarters and Area Served 28

4.5 Key Players Cosmetics Packaging Product Solution and Service 29

4.6 Competitive Status 30

4.6.1 Cosmetics Packaging Market Concentration Rate 30

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 32

5 COMPANY (TOP PLAYERS) PROFILES AND KEY DATA 34

5.1 Albea 34

5.1.1 Albea Profile 34

5.1.2 Albea Main Business 34

5.1.3 Albea Cosmetics Packaging Products, Services and Solutions 35

5.1.4 Albea Cosmetics Packaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 36

5.1.5 Albea Recent Developments 36

5.2 AptarGroup 37

5.2.1 AptarGroup Profile 37

5.2.2 AptarGroup Main Business 37

5.2.3 AptarGroup Cosmetics Packaging Products, Services and Solutions 37

5.2.4 AptarGroup Cosmetics Packaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 39

5.3 Silgan Holdings 39

5.3.1 Silgan Holdings Profile 39

5.3.2 Silgan Holdings Main Business 40

5.3.3 Silgan Holdings Cosmetics Packaging Products, Services and Solutions 40

5.3.4 Silgan Holdings Cosmetics Packaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 40

5.3.5 Silgan Holdings Recent Developments 41

5.4 Axilone Group 41

5.4.1 Axilone Group Profile 41

5.4.2 Axilone Group Main Business 41

5.4.3 Axilone Group Cosmetics Packaging Products, Services and Solutions 42

5.4.4 Axilone Group Cosmetics Packaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 42

5.5 HCP Packaging 43

5.5.1 HCP Packaging Profile 43

5.5.2 HCP Packaging Main Business 43

5.5.3 HCP Packaging Cosmetics Packaging Products, Services and Solutions 43

5.5.4 HCP Packaging Cosmetics Packaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 45

5.5.5 HCP Packaging Recent Developments 45

5.6 Berry Global 46

5.6.1 Berry Global Profile 46

5.6.2 Berry Global Main Business 46

5.6.3 Berry Global Cosmetics Packaging Products, Services and Solutions 46

5.6.4 Berry Global Cosmetics Packaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 47

5.6.5 Berry Global Recent Developments 47

5.7 Heinz-Glas GmbH 48

5.7.1 Heinz-Glas GmbH Profile 48

5.7.2 Heinz-Glas GmbH Main Business 48

5.7.3 Heinz-Glas GmbH Cosmetics Packaging Products, Services and Solutions 48

5.7.4 Heinz-Glas GmbH Cosmetics Packaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 49

5.8 Amcor 50

5.8.1 Amcor Profile 50

5.8.2 Amcor Main Business 50

5.8.3 Amcor Cosmetics Packaging Products, Services and Solutions 50

5.8.4 Amcor Cosmetics Packaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 51

5.8.5 Amcor Recent Developments 51

5.9 Gerresheimer AG 52

5.9.1 Gerresheimer AG Profile 52

5.9.2 Gerresheimer AG Main Business 52

5.9.3 Gerresheimer AG Cosmetics Packaging Products, Services and Solutions 52

5.9.4 Gerresheimer AG Cosmetics Packaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 53

5.10 APG Packaging 53

5.10.1 APG Packaging Profile 53

5.10.2 APG Packaging Main Business 54

5.10.3 APG Packaging Cosmetics Packaging Products, Services and Solutions 54

5.10.4 APG Packaging Cosmetics Packaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 55

5.11 ShenZhen Beauty Star 55

5.11.1 ShenZhen Beauty Star Profile 55

5.11.2 ShenZhen Beauty Star Main Business 55

5.11.3 ShenZhen Beauty Star Cosmetics Packaging Products, Services and Solutions 56

5.11.4 ShenZhen Beauty Star Cosmetics Packaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 57

5.12 Essel-Propack 57

5.12.1 Essel-Propack Profile 57

5.12.2 Essel-Propack Main Business 58

5.12.3 Essel-Propack Cosmetics Packaging Products, Services and Solutions 58

5.12.4 Essel-Propack Cosmetics Packaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 59

5.13 Quadpack 60

5.13.1 Quadpack Profile 60

5.13.2 Quadpack Main Business 60

5.13.3 Quadpack Cosmetics Packaging Products, Services and Solutions 60

5.13.4 Quadpack Cosmetics Packaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 62

5.13.5 Quadpack Recent Developments 62

5.14 Libo Cosmetics 62

5.14.1 Libo Cosmetics Profile 62

5.14.2 Libo Cosmetics Main Business 63

5.14.3 Libo Cosmetics Cosmetics Packaging Products, Services and Solutions 63

5.14.4 Libo Cosmetics Cosmetics Packaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 64

5.15 Lumson Group 64

5.15.1 Lumson Group Profile 64

5.15.2 Lumson Group Main Business 64

5.15.3 Lumson Group Cosmetics Packaging Products, Services and Solutions 65

5.15.4 Lumson Group Cosmetics Packaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 66

5.16 Takemoto Yohki 66

5.16.1 Takemoto Yohki Profile 66

5.16.2 Takemoto Yohki Main Business 66

5.16.3 Takemoto Yohki Cosmetics Packaging Products, Services and Solutions 67

5.16.4 Takemoto Yohki Cosmetics Packaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 67

5.17 CHUNHSIN 67

5.17.1 CHUNHSIN Profile 67

5.17.2 CHUNHSIN Main Business 68

5.17.3 CHUNHSIN Cosmetics Packaging Products, Services and Solutions 68

5.17.4 CHUNHSIN Cosmetics Packaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 69

5.18 TUPACK 69

5.18.1 TUPACK Profile 69

5.18.2 TUPACK Main Business 69

5.18.3 TUPACK Cosmetics Packaging Products, Services and Solutions 70

5.18.4 TUPACK Cosmetics Packaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 70

5.19 Baralan International 71

5.19.1 Baralan International Profile 71

5.19.2 Baralan International Main Business 71

5.19.3 Baralan International Cosmetics Packaging Products, Services and Solutions 71

5.19.4 Baralan International Cosmetics Packaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 73

5.20 Faca Packaging 73

5.20.1 Faca Packaging Profile 73

5.20.2 Faca Packaging Main Business 73

5.20.3 Faca Packaging Cosmetics Packaging Products, Services and Solutions 74

5.20.4 Faca Packaging Cosmetics Packaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 75

5.21 Acospack 75

5.21.1 Acospack Profile 75

5.21.2 Acospack Main Business 76

5.21.3 Acospack Cosmetics Packaging Products, Services and Solutions 76

5.21.4 Acospack Cosmetics Packaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 77

5.22 AREXIM Packaging 78

5.22.1 AREXIM Packaging Profile 78

5.22.2 AREXIM Packaging Main Business 78

5.22.3 AREXIM Packaging Cosmetics Packaging Products, Services and Solutions 78

5.22.4 AREXIM Packaging Cosmetics Packaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 81

6 NORTH AMERICA 82

6.1 North America Cosmetics Packaging Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 82

6.2 United States 84

6.3 Canada 84

6.4 Mexico 85

7 EUROPE 86

7.1 Europe Cosmetics Packaging Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 86

7.2 Germany 88

7.3 France 88

7.4 U.K. 89

7.5 Italy 89

7.6 Russia 90

7.7 Rest of Europe 90

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 91

8.1 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Packaging Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 91

8.2 China 93

8.3 Japan 94

8.4 South Korea 94

8.5 India 95

8.6 Australia 95

8.7 Southeast Asia 96

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 96

9 SOUTH AMERICA 97

9.1 South America Cosmetics Packaging Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 97

9.2 Brazil 99

9.3 Argentina 99

9.4 Rest of South America 100

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 101

10.1 Middle East & Africa Cosmetics Packaging Market Size by Country 101

10.2 GCC Countries 103

10.3 Egypt 103

10.4 South Africa 104

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 104

11 COSMETICS PACKAGING MARKET DYNAMICS 105

11.1 Cosmetics Packaging Industry Trends 105

11.2 Cosmetics Packaging Market Drivers 106

11.3 Cosmetics Packaging Market Restraints 107

12 RESEARCH FINDING/CONCLUSION 108

13 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 109

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach 109

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design 109

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation 109

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 111

13.2 Data Source 112

13.2.1 Secondary Sources 112

13.2.2 Primary Sources 113

13.3 Disclaimer 114

13.4 Author List 115

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348479/cosmetics-packaging

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com