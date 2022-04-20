Global Copper Scrap Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Copper Scrap market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Copper Scrap market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Copper Scrap market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Copper Scrap Market

In 2020, the global Copper Scrap market size was US$ 59.46 billion and it is expected to reach US$ 80.87 billion by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.25% between 2021 and 2027.

Global Copper Scrap Scope and Market Size

The global Copper Scrap market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Copper Scrap market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

Aurubis

Commercial Metals(CMC)

SIMS Metal Management

European Metal Recycling (EMR)

HKS Metals

Jansen Recycling Group

Kuusakoski

Mallin Companies

Wieland Group

OmniSource Corporation

Reukema

David J. Joseph

Segment by Type

Copper

Copper Alloys

Segment by Application

Transportation

Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Other

The report on the Copper Scrap market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Iraq

Egypt

Other

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Copper Scrap consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Copper Scrap market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Copper Scrap manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Copper Scrap with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Copper Scrap submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Copper Scrap companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 COPPER SCRAP MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Copper Scrap Product Overview 1

1.2 Copper Scrap Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 Copper 3

1.2.2 Copper Alloys 5

1.3 Global Copper Scrap Market Size by Type 7

1.3.1 Global Copper Scrap Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 8

1.3.2 Global Copper Scrap Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 8

1.3.3 Global Copper Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 10

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 12

1.4.1 North America Copper Scrap Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 12

1.4.2 Europe Copper Scrap Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 14

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Copper Scrap Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 15

1.4.4 Latin America Copper Scrap Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 16

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Copper Scrap Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 18

2 COPPER SCRAP MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 20

2.1 Global Top Players by Copper Scrap Sales (2016-2021) 20

2.2 Global Top Players by Copper Scrap Revenue (2016-2021) 21

2.3 Global Top Players by Copper Scrap Price (2016-2021) 22

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Copper Scrap Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 23

2.5 Copper Scrap Market Competitive Situation and Trends 23

2.5.1 Copper Scrap Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021) 23

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Copper Scrap Sales and Revenue in 2020 24

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Copper Scrap as of 2020) 26

2.7 Establish Date of Key Manufacturers 27

2.8 Key Manufacturers Copper Scrap Product Offered 28

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 28

3 COPPER SCRAP STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 30

3.1 Global Copper Scrap Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 30

3.2 Global Copper Scrap Historic Market Size by Region 30

3.2.1 Global Copper Scrap Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 30

3.2.2 Global Copper Scrap Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 31

3.2.3 Global Copper Scrap Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 31

3.3 Global Copper Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Region 32

3.3.1 Global Copper Scrap Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 32

3.3.2 Global Copper Scrap Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 32

3.3.3 Global Copper Scrap Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 33

4 COPPER SCRAP BY APPLICATION 34

4.1 Copper Scrap Market Segment by Application 34

4.1.1 Transportation 34

4.1.2 Construction 35

4.1.3 Electrical and Electronics 36

4.1.4 Industrial Machinery 37

4.2 Global Copper Scrap Market Size by Application 38

4.2.1 Global Copper Scrap Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 38

4.2.2 Global Copper Scrap Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 39

4.2.3 Global Copper Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 42

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 45

4.3.1 North America Copper Scrap Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 45

4.3.2 Europe Copper Scrap Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 46

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Copper Scrap Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 48

4.3.4 Latin America Copper Scrap Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 50

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Copper Scrap Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 52

5 NORTH AMERICA COPPER SCRAP BY COUNTRY 55

5.1 North America Copper Scrap Historic Market Size by Country 55

5.1.1 North America Copper Scrap Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 55

5.1.2 North America Copper Scrap Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 55

5.2 North America Copper Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Country 56

5.2.1 North America Copper Scrap Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 56

5.2.2 North America Copper Scrap Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 56

6 EUROPE COPPER SCRAP BY COUNTRY 58

6.1 Europe Copper Scrap Historic Market Size by Country 58

6.1.1 Europe Copper Scrap Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 58

6.1.2 Europe Copper Scrap Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 58

6.2 Europe Copper Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Country 59

6.2.1 Europe Copper Scrap Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 59

6.2.2 Europe Copper Scrap Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 60

7 ASIA-PACIFIC COPPER SCRAP BY REGION 61

7.1 Asia-Pacific Copper Scrap Historic Market Size by Region 61

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Copper Scrap Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 61

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Copper Scrap Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 61

7.2 Asia-Pacific Copper Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Region 62

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Copper Scrap Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 62

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Copper Scrap Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 63

8 LATIN AMERICA COPPER SCRAP BY COUNTRY 64

8.1 Latin America Copper Scrap Historic Market Size by Country 64

8.1.1 Latin America Copper Scrap Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 64

8.1.2 Latin America Copper Scrap Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 64

8.2 Latin America Copper Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Country 65

8.2.1 Latin America Copper Scrap Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 65

8.2.2 Latin America Copper Scrap Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 65

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA COPPER SCRAP BY COUNTRY 67

9.1 Middle East and Africa Copper Scrap Historic Market Size by Country 67

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Copper Scrap Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 67

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Copper Scrap Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 67

9.2 Middle East and Africa Copper Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Country 68

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Copper Scrap Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 68

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Copper Scrap Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 69

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN COPPER SCRAP BUSINESS 70

10.1 Aurubis 70

10.1.1 Aurubis Corporation Information 70

10.1.2 Aurubis Introduction and Business Overview 70

10.1.3 Aurubis Copper Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 71

10.1.4 Aurubis Copper Scrap Products Offered 71

10.1.5 Aurubis Recent Development 71

10.2 Commercial Metals(CMC) 71

10.2.1 Commercial Metals(CMC) Corporation Information 71

10.2.2 Commercial Metals(CMC) Introduction and Business Overview 72

10.2.3 Commercial Metals(CMC) Copper Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 72

10.2.4 Commercial Metals(CMC) Copper Scrap Products Offered 72

10.2.5 Commercial Metals(CMC) Recent Development 73

10.3 SIMS Metal Management 73

10.3.1 SIMS Metal Management Corporation Information 73

10.3.2 SIMS Metal Management Introduction and Business Overview 74

10.3.3 SIMS Metal Management Copper Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74

10.3.4 SIMS Metal Management Copper Scrap Products Offered 74

10.4 European Metal Recycling (EMR) 75

10.4.1 European Metal Recycling (EMR) Corporation Information 75

10.4.2 European Metal Recycling (EMR) Introduction and Business Overview 75

10.4.3 European Metal Recycling (EMR) Copper Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

10.4.4 European Metal Recycling (EMR) Copper Scrap Products Offered 76

10.4.5 European Metal Recycling (EMR) Recent Development 76

10.5 HKS Metals 77

10.5.1 HKS Metals Corporation Information 77

10.5.2 HKS Metals Introduction and Business Overview 77

10.5.3 HKS Metals Copper Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 77

10.5.4 HKS Metals Copper Scrap Products Offered 78

10.5.5 HKS Metals Recent Development 78

10.6 Jansen Recycling Group 78

10.6.1 Jansen Recycling Group Corporation Information 78

10.6.2 Jansen Recycling Group Introduction and Business Overview 79

10.6.3 Jansen Recycling Group Copper Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 79

10.6.4 Jansen Recycling Group Copper Scrap Products Offered 80

10.7 Kuusakoski 81

10.7.1 Kuusakoski Corporation Information 81

10.7.2 Kuusakoski Introduction and Business Overview 81

10.7.3 Kuusakoski Copper Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81

10.7.4 Kuusakoski Copper Scrap Products Offered 82

10.8 Mallin Companies 82

10.8.1 Mallin Companies Corporation Information 82

10.8.2 Mallin Companies Introduction and Business Overview 83

10.8.3 Mallin Companies Copper Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 83

10.8.4 Mallin Companies Copper Scrap Products Offered 83

10.9 Wieland Group 84

10.9.1 Wieland Group Corporation Information 84

10.9.2 Wieland Group Introduction and Business Overview 85

10.9.3 Wieland Group Copper Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 85

10.9.4 Wieland Group Copper Scrap Products Offered 85

10.9.5 Wieland Group Recent Development 86

10.10 OmniSource Corporation 87

10.10.1 OmniSource Corporation Corporation Information 87

10.10.2 OmniSource Corporation Introduction and Business Overview 87

10.10.3 OmniSource Corporation Copper Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 88

10.10.4 OmniSource Corporation Copper Scrap Products Offered 88

10.11 Reukema 88

10.11.1 Reukema Corporation Information 88

10.11.2 Reukema Introduction and Business Overview 89

10.11.3 Reukema Copper Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 89

10.11.4 Reukema Copper Scrap Products Offered 89

10.12 David J. Joseph 89

10.12.1 David J. Joseph Corporation Information 89

10.12.2 David J. Joseph Introduction and Business Overview 90

10.12.3 David J. Joseph Copper Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 90

10.12.4 David J. Joseph Copper Scrap Products Offered 90

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 92

11.1 Copper Scrap Key Raw Materials 92

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 92

11.1.2 Copper Scrap Upstream Raw Material Sources 92

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 93

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 94

11.2.1 Raw Materials 94

11.2.2 Labor Cost 94

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 94

11.3 Copper Scrap Industrial Chain Analysis 95

11.4 Copper Scrap Market Dynamics 95

11.4.1 Industry Trends 95

11.4.2 Market Drivers 96

11.4.3 Market Challenges 97

11.4.4 Market Restraints 97

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 98

12.1 Sales Channel 98

12.2 Copper Scrap Distributors 99

12.3 Copper Scrap Downstream Customers 101

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 104

14 APPENDIX 105

14.1 Research Methodology 105

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 105

14.1.2 Data Source 108

14.2 Author Details 111

14.3 Disclaimer 111

