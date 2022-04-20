Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Content Moderation Solutions market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Content Moderation Solutions market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Content Moderation Solutions market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Content Moderation Solutions Market

The research report studies the Content Moderation Solutions market using different methodologies and analyses to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Content Moderation Solutions Scope and Segment

The global Content Moderation Solutions market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Content Moderation Solutions market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348477/content-moderation-solutions

By Company

Besedo

Viafoura

TaskUs

Appen

Open Access BPO

Microsoft Azure

Magellan Solutions

Cogito

Clarifai

Webhelp

Lionbridge AI

OneSpace

Two Hat

LiveWorld

Pactera

TDCX

GenPact

Accenture

Arvato

Segment by Type

Services

Software & Platform

Segment by Application

Social Media

Ecommerce Retailer

Others

The report on the Content Moderation Solutions market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Content Moderation Solutions consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Content Moderation Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Content Moderation Solutions manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Content Moderation Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Content Moderation Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Content Moderation Solutions companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 MARKET OVERVIEW OF CONTENT MODERATION SOLUTIONS 1

1.1 Content Moderation Solutions Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Content Moderation Solutions Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Content Moderation Solutions Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3

1.3 Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 4

1.4 Global Content Moderation Solutions Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 4

1.5 Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 4

1.6 Key Regions Content Moderation Solutions Market Size (2016-2027) 6

1.6.1 North America Content Moderation Solutions Market Size (2016-2027) 6

1.6.2 Europe Content Moderation Solutions Market Size (2016-2027) 7

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Content Moderation Solutions Market Size (2016-2027) 7

1.6.4 Latin America Content Moderation Solutions Market Size (2016-2027) 8

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Content Moderation Solutions Market Size (2016-2027) 8

2 CONTENT MODERATION SOLUTIONS MARKET OVERVIEW BY TYPE 9

2.1 Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 9

2.2 Global Content Moderation Solutions Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 10

2.3 Global Content Moderation Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 10

2.4 Services 11

2.5 Software & Platform 11

3 CONTENT MODERATION SOLUTIONS MARKET OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION 12

3.1 Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 12

3.2 Global Content Moderation Solutions Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 13

3.3 Global Content Moderation Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 13

3.4 Social Media 14

3.5 Ecommerce Retailer 14

3.6 Others 15

4 CONTENT MODERATION SOLUTIONS COMPETITION ANALYSIS BY PLAYERS 16

4.1 Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Size by Players (2016-2021) 16

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Content Moderation Solutions as of 2020) 18

4.3 Global Top Players Content Moderation Solutions Headquarters and Area Served 19

4.4 Key Players Content Moderation Solutions Product Solution and Service 20

4.5 Competitive Status 21

4.5.1 Content Moderation Solutions Market Concentration Rate 21

4.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 22

5 COMPANY (TOP PLAYERS) PROFILES AND KEY DATA 23

5.1 Besedo 23

5.1.1 Besedo Profile 23

5.1.2 Besedo Main Business 23

5.1.3 Besedo Content Moderation Solutions Products, Services and Solutions 24

5.1.4 Besedo Content Moderation Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 25

5.2 Viafoura 25

5.2.1 Viafoura Profile 25

5.2.2 Viafoura Main Business 25

5.2.3 Viafoura Content Moderation Solutions Products, Services and Solutions 26

5.2.4 Viafoura Content Moderation Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 27

5.2.5 Viafoura Recent Developments 27

5.3 TaskUs 27

5.3.1 TaskUs Profile 27

5.3.2 TaskUs Main Business 28

5.3.3 TaskUs Content Moderation Solutions Products, Services and Solutions 28

5.3.4 TaskUs Content Moderation Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 28

5.3.5 TaskUs Recent Developments 29

5.4 Appen 29

5.4.1 Appen Profile 29

5.4.2 Appen Main Business 29

5.4.3 Appen Content Moderation Solutions Products, Services and Solutions 30

5.4.4 Appen Content Moderation Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 30

5.5 Open Access BPO 31

5.5.1 Open Access BPO Profile 31

5.5.2 Open Access BPO Main Business 31

5.5.3 Open Access BPO Content Moderation Solutions Products, Services and Solutions 31

5.5.4 Open Access BPO Content Moderation Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 32

5.5.5 Open Access BPO Recent Developments 32

5.6 Microsoft Azure 33

5.6.1 Microsoft Azure Profile 33

5.6.2 Microsoft Azure Main Business 33

5.6.3 Microsoft Azure Content Moderation Solutions Products, Services and Solutions 33

5.6.4 Microsoft Azure Content Moderation Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 34

5.7 Magellan Solutions 34

5.7.1 Magellan Solutions Profile 35

5.7.2 Magellan Solutions Main Business 35

5.7.3 Magellan Solutions Content Moderation Solutions Products, Services and Solutions 35

5.7.4 Magellan Solutions Content Moderation Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 36

5.8 Cogito 36

5.8.1 Cogito Profile 36

5.8.2 Cogito Main Business 37

5.8.3 Cogito Content Moderation Solutions Products, Services and Solutions 37

5.8.4 Cogito Content Moderation Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 38

5.9 Clarifai 38

5.9.1 Clarifai Profile 38

5.9.2 Clarifai Main Business 38

5.9.3 Clarifai Content Moderation Solutions Products, Services and Solutions 39

5.9.4 Clarifai Content Moderation Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 40

5.10 Webhelp 40

5.10.1 Webhelp Profile 40

5.10.2 Webhelp Main Business 40

5.10.3 Webhelp Content Moderation Solutions Products, Services and Solutions 41

5.10.4 Webhelp Content Moderation Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 41

5.11 Lionbridge AI 42

5.11.1 Lionbridge AI Profile 42

5.11.2 Lionbridge AI Main Business 42

5.11.3 Lionbridge AI Content Moderation Solutions Products, Services and Solutions 43

5.11.4 Lionbridge AI Content Moderation Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 44

5.11.5 Lionbridge AI Recent Developments 44

5.12 OneSpace 44

5.12.1 OneSpace Profile 45

5.12.2 OneSpace Main Business 45

5.12.3 OneSpace Content Moderation Solutions Products, Services and Solutions 45

5.12.4 OneSpace Content Moderation Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 47

5.13 Two Hat 47

5.13.1 Two Hat Profile 47

5.13.2 Two Hat Main Business 47

5.13.3 Two Hat Content Moderation Solutions Products, Services and Solutions 48

5.13.4 Two Hat Content Moderation Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 49

5.14 LiveWorld 49

5.14.1 LiveWorld Profile 49

5.14.2 LiveWorld Main Business 49

5.14.3 LiveWorld Content Moderation Solutions Products, Services and Solutions 50

5.14.4 LiveWorld Content Moderation Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 51

5.15 Pactera 51

5.15.1 Pactera Profile 51

5.15.2 Pactera Main Business 51

5.15.3 Pactera Content Moderation Solutions Products, Services and Solutions 52

5.15.4 Pactera Content Moderation Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 52

5.16 TDCX 52

5.16.1 TDCX Profile 52

5.16.2 TDCX Main Business 53

5.16.3 TDCX Content Moderation Solutions Products, Services and Solutions 53

5.16.4 TDCX Content Moderation Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 53

5.17 GenPact 54

5.17.1 GenPact Profile 54

5.17.2 GenPact Main Business 54

5.17.3 GenPact Content Moderation Solutions Products, Services and Solutions 54

5.17.4 GenPact Content Moderation Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 55

5.18 Accenture 55

5.18.1 Accenture Profile 55

5.18.2 Accenture Main Business 56

5.18.3 Accenture Content Moderation Solutions Products, Services and Solutions 56

5.18.4 Accenture Content Moderation Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 57

5.19 Arvato 58

5.19.1 Arvato Profile 58

5.19.2 Arvato Main Business 58

5.19.3 Arvato Content Moderation Solutions Products, Services and Solutions 59

5.19.4 Arvato Content Moderation Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 59

6 NORTH AMERICA 60

6.1 North America Content Moderation Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 60

6.2 United States 61

6.3 Canada 62

7 EUROPE 63

7.1 Europe Content Moderation Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 63

7.2 Germany 64

7.3 France 65

7.4 U.K. 65

7.5 Italy 66

7.6 Russia 66

7.7 Nordic 67

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 68

8.1 Asia-Pacific Content Moderation Solutions Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 68

8.2 China 70

8.3 Japan 70

8.4 South Korea 71

8.5 Southeast Asia 71

8.6 India 72

8.7 Australia 72

9 LATIN AMERICA 73

9.1 Latin America Content Moderation Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 73

9.2 Mexico 74

9.3 Brazil 75

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 76

10.1 Middle East & Africa Content Moderation Solutions Market Size by Country 76

10.2 Turkey 77

10.3 Saudi Arabia 78

10.4 UAE 78

11 CONTENT MODERATION SOLUTIONS MARKET DYNAMICS 79

11.1 Content Moderation Solutions Industry Trends 79

11.2 Content Moderation Solutions Market Drivers 80

11.3 Content Moderation Solutions Market Challenges 80

12 RESEARCH FINDING/CONCLUSION 81

13 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 82

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach 82

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design 82

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation 82

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 84

13.2 Data Source 85

13.2.1 Secondary Sources 85

13.2.2 Primary Sources 86

13.3 Disclaimer 87

13.4 Author List 88

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348477/content-moderation-solutions

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com