Medical Journal Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Medical Journal market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Journal market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Medical Journal market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Medical Journal Market Segment by Type

Paper Version

Electronic Version

Medical Journal Market Segment by Application

Research Institute

Hospital

Individual

Others

The report on the Medical Journal market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

The Lancet

Nature

WMA

V‧Pulse

BMJ

EMJ

NEJM Group

Chinese Medical Association

JAMA

MJA

BioMed Central

MDPI

JMIR

QJM

Via Medica

Irish Medical Journal

JKMS

Karger

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Medical Journalconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Medical Journalmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medical Journalmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Journalwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Medical Journalsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Medical Journal companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Medical Journal Revenue in Medical Journal Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Medical Journal Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Medical Journal Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Medical Journal Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Medical Journal Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Medical Journal in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Medical Journal Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Medical Journal Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Medical Journal Industry Trends

1.4.2 Medical Journal Market Drivers

1.4.3 Medical Journal Market Challenges

1.4.4 Medical Journal Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Medical Journal by Type

2.1 Medical Journal Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Paper Version

2.1.2 Electronic Version

2.2 Global Medical Journal Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Medical Journal Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Medical Journal Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Medical Journal Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Medical Journal by Application

3.1 Medical Journal Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Research Institute

3.1.2 Hospital

3.1.3 Individual

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Medical Journal Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Medical Journal Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Medical Journal Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Medical Journal Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Medical Journal Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Medical Journal Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Medical Journal Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Medical Journal Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Medical Journal Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Medical Journal Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Medical Journal in 2021

4.2.3 Global Medical Journal Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Medical Journal Headquarters, Revenue in Medical Journal Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Medical Journal Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Medical Journal Companies Revenue in Medical Journal Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Medical Journal Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Medical Journal Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Medical Journal Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Medical Journal Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Medical Journal Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Medical Journal Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Medical Journal Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Medical Journal Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Medical Journal Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Medical Journal Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Medical Journal Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Journal Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Journal Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Medical Journal Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Medical Journal Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Medical Journal Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Medical Journal Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Journal Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Journal Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 The Lancet

7.1.1 The Lancet Company Details

7.1.2 The Lancet Business Overview

7.1.3 The Lancet Medical Journal Introduction

7.1.4 The Lancet Revenue in Medical Journal Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 The Lancet Recent Development

7.2 Nature

7.2.1 Nature Company Details

7.2.2 Nature Business Overview

7.2.3 Nature Medical Journal Introduction

7.2.4 Nature Revenue in Medical Journal Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Nature Recent Development

7.3 WMA

7.3.1 WMA Company Details

7.3.2 WMA Business Overview

7.3.3 WMA Medical Journal Introduction

7.3.4 WMA Revenue in Medical Journal Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 WMA Recent Development

7.4 V‧Pulse

7.4.1 V‧Pulse Company Details

7.4.2 V‧Pulse Business Overview

7.4.3 V‧Pulse Medical Journal Introduction

7.4.4 V‧Pulse Revenue in Medical Journal Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 V‧Pulse Recent Development

7.5 BMJ

7.5.1 BMJ Company Details

7.5.2 BMJ Business Overview

7.5.3 BMJ Medical Journal Introduction

7.5.4 BMJ Revenue in Medical Journal Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 BMJ Recent Development

7.6 EMJ

7.6.1 EMJ Company Details

7.6.2 EMJ Business Overview

7.6.3 EMJ Medical Journal Introduction

7.6.4 EMJ Revenue in Medical Journal Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 EMJ Recent Development

7.7 NEJM Group

7.7.1 NEJM Group Company Details

7.7.2 NEJM Group Business Overview

7.7.3 NEJM Group Medical Journal Introduction

7.7.4 NEJM Group Revenue in Medical Journal Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 NEJM Group Recent Development

7.8 Chinese Medical Association

7.8.1 Chinese Medical Association Company Details

7.8.2 Chinese Medical Association Business Overview

7.8.3 Chinese Medical Association Medical Journal Introduction

7.8.4 Chinese Medical Association Revenue in Medical Journal Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Chinese Medical Association Recent Development

7.9 JAMA

7.9.1 JAMA Company Details

7.9.2 JAMA Business Overview

7.9.3 JAMA Medical Journal Introduction

7.9.4 JAMA Revenue in Medical Journal Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 JAMA Recent Development

7.10 MJA

7.10.1 MJA Company Details

7.10.2 MJA Business Overview

7.10.3 MJA Medical Journal Introduction

7.10.4 MJA Revenue in Medical Journal Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 MJA Recent Development

7.11 BioMed Central

7.11.1 BioMed Central Company Details

7.11.2 BioMed Central Business Overview

7.11.3 BioMed Central Medical Journal Introduction

7.11.4 BioMed Central Revenue in Medical Journal Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 BioMed Central Recent Development

7.12 MDPI

7.12.1 MDPI Company Details

7.12.2 MDPI Business Overview

7.12.3 MDPI Medical Journal Introduction

7.12.4 MDPI Revenue in Medical Journal Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 MDPI Recent Development

7.13 JMIR

7.13.1 JMIR Company Details

7.13.2 JMIR Business Overview

7.13.3 JMIR Medical Journal Introduction

7.13.4 JMIR Revenue in Medical Journal Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 JMIR Recent Development

7.14 QJM

7.14.1 QJM Company Details

7.14.2 QJM Business Overview

7.14.3 QJM Medical Journal Introduction

7.14.4 QJM Revenue in Medical Journal Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 QJM Recent Development

7.15 Via Medica

7.15.1 Via Medica Company Details

7.15.2 Via Medica Business Overview

7.15.3 Via Medica Medical Journal Introduction

7.15.4 Via Medica Revenue in Medical Journal Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Via Medica Recent Development

7.16 Irish Medical Journal

7.16.1 Irish Medical Journal Company Details

7.16.2 Irish Medical Journal Business Overview

7.16.3 Irish Medical Journal Medical Journal Introduction

7.16.4 Irish Medical Journal Revenue in Medical Journal Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Irish Medical Journal Recent Development

7.17 JKMS

7.17.1 JKMS Company Details

7.17.2 JKMS Business Overview

7.17.3 JKMS Medical Journal Introduction

7.17.4 JKMS Revenue in Medical Journal Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 JKMS Recent Development

7.18 Karger

7.18.1 Karger Company Details

7.18.2 Karger Business Overview

7.18.3 Karger Medical Journal Introduction

7.18.4 Karger Revenue in Medical Journal Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Karger Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

