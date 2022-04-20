Global Construction Industry Core Drill Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Construction Industry Core Drill market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Construction Industry Core Drill market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Construction Industry Core Drill market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Construction Industry Core Drill Market

In 2020, the global Construction Industry Core Drill market size was US$ 1037.99 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1349.98 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.79% between 2021 and 2027.

Global Construction Industry Core Drill Scope and Market Size

The global Construction Industry Core Drill market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Construction Industry Core Drill market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

Hilti

Milwaukee Tools

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Husqvarna

G枚lz GmbH

FRIEDRICH DUSS Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Atlas Corpo

Otto Baier

ROTHENBERGER Werkzeuge GmbH

BOSUN

Makita

Norton

Tyrolit

Kor-It Diamond Tools

Chicago Pneumatic

Diamond Products

CS Unitec

Zhongshan Jielian Mechatronics Co., ltd

Segment by Type

Wet Drill Bits

Dry Drill Bits

Segment by Application

Electricians

Plumbers

Other

The report on the Construction Industry Core Drill market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Construction Industry Core Drill consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Construction Industry Core Drill market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Construction Industry Core Drill manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Construction Industry Core Drill with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Construction Industry Core Drill submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Construction Industry Core Drill companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY CORE DRILL MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Construction Industry Core Drill Product Overview 1

1.2 Construction Industry Core Drill Market Segment by Type 4

1.2.1 Wet Drill Bits 5

1.2.2 Dry Drill Bits 6

1.3 Global Construction Industry Core Drill Market Size by Type 6

1.3.1 Global Construction Industry Core Drill Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 7

1.3.2 Global Construction Industry Core Drill Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 7

1.3.3 Global Construction Industry Core Drill Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 9

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 11

1.4.1 North America Construction Industry Core Drill Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 11

1.4.2 Europe Construction Industry Core Drill Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 12

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Construction Industry Core Drill Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13

1.4.4 South America Construction Industry Core Drill Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 14

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Construction Industry Core Drill Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 15

2 CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY CORE DRILL MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 17

2.1 Global Top Players by Construction Industry Core Drill Sales (2016-2021) 17

2.2 Global Top Players by Construction Industry Core Drill Revenue (2016-2021) 18

2.3 Global Top Players by Construction Industry Core Drill Price (2016-2021) 20

2.4 Construction Industry Core Drill Market Competitive Situation and Trends 21

2.4.1 Construction Industry Core Drill Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021) 21

2.4.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Construction Industry Core Drill Sales and Revenue in 2020 22

2.5 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Construction Industry Core Drill as of 2020) 23

3 CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY CORE DRILL STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 26

3.1 Global Construction Industry Core Drill Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 26

3.2 Global Construction Industry Core Drill Historic Market Size by Region 26

3.2.1 Global Construction Industry Core Drill Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 26

3.2.2 Global Construction Industry Core Drill Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 27

3.2.3 Global Construction Industry Core Drill Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 28

3.3 Global Construction Industry Core Drill Forecasted Market Size by Region 28

3.3.1 Global Construction Industry Core Drill Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 28

3.3.2 Global Construction Industry Core Drill Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 29

3.3.3 Global Construction Industry Core Drill Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 29

4 CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY CORE DRILL BY APPLICATION 31

4.1 Construction Industry Core Drill Market Segment by Application 31

4.1.1 Electricians 31

4.1.2 Plumbers 32

4.1.3 Other 32

4.2 Global Construction Industry Core Drill Market Size by Application 33

4.2.1 Global Construction Industry Core Drill Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 33

4.2.2 Global Construction Industry Core Drill Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 34

4.2.3 Global Construction Industry Core Drill Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 37

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 39

4.3.1 North America Construction Industry Core Drill Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 39

4.3.2 Europe Construction Industry Core Drill Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 40

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Construction Industry Core Drill Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 41

4.3.4 South America Construction Industry Core Drill Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 42

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Construction Industry Core Drill Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 43

5 NORTH AMERICA CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY CORE DRILL BY COUNTRY 45

5.1 North America Construction Industry Core Drill Historic Market Size by Country 45

5.1.1 North America Construction Industry Core Drill Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 45

5.1.2 North America Construction Industry Core Drill Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 45

5.2 North America Construction Industry Core Drill Forecasted Market Size by Country 46

5.2.1 North America Construction Industry Core Drill Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 46

5.2.2 North America Construction Industry Core Drill Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 47

6 EUROPE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY CORE DRILL BY COUNTRY 48

6.1 Europe Construction Industry Core Drill Historic Market Size by Country 48

6.1.1 Europe Construction Industry Core Drill Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 48

6.1.2 Europe Construction Industry Core Drill Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 49

6.2 Europe Construction Industry Core Drill Forecasted Market Size by Country 49

6.2.1 Europe Construction Industry Core Drill Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 49

6.2.2 Europe Construction Industry Core Drill Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 50

7 ASIA-PACIFIC CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY CORE DRILL BY REGION 52

7.1 Asia-Pacific Construction Industry Core Drill Historic Market Size by Region 52

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Construction Industry Core Drill Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 52

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Construction Industry Core Drill Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 53

7.2 Asia-Pacific Construction Industry Core Drill Forecasted Market Size by Region 53

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Construction Industry Core Drill Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 53

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Construction Industry Core Drill Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 54

8 SOUTH AMERICA CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY CORE DRILL BY COUNTRY 56

8.1 South America Construction Industry Core Drill Historic Market Size by Country 56

8.1.1 South America Construction Industry Core Drill Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 56

8.1.2 South America Construction Industry Core Drill Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 57

8.2 South America Construction Industry Core Drill Forecasted Market Size by Country 57

8.2.1 South America Construction Industry Core Drill Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 57

8.2.2 South America Construction Industry Core Drill Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 58

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY CORE DRILL BY COUNTRY 59

9.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Industry Core Drill Historic Market Size by Country 59

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Industry Core Drill Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 59

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Industry Core Drill Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 60

9.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Industry Core Drill Forecasted Market Size by Country 60

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Industry Core Drill Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 60

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Industry Core Drill Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 61

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY CORE DRILL BUSINESS 63

10.1 Hilti 63

10.1.1 Hilti Corporation Information 63

10.1.2 Hilti Introduction and Business Overview 63

10.1.3 Hilti Construction Industry Core Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 64

10.1.4 Hilti Construction Industry Core Drill Products Offered 64

10.2 Milwaukee Tools 65

10.2.1 Milwaukee Tools Corporation Information 65

10.2.2 Milwaukee Tools Introduction and Business Overview 66

10.2.3 Milwaukee Tools Construction Industry Core Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 66

10.2.4 Milwaukee Tools Construction Industry Core Drill Products Offered 66

10.3 Robert Bosch Tool 67

10.3.1 Robert Bosch Tool Corporation Information 67

10.3.2 Robert Bosch Tool Introduction and Business Overview 67

10.3.3 Robert Bosch Tool Construction Industry Core Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 68

10.3.4 Robert Bosch Tool Construction Industry Core Drill Products Offered 68

10.4 Husqvarna 69

10.4.1 Husqvarna Corporation Information 69

10.4.2 Husqvarna Introduction and Business Overview 70

10.4.3 Husqvarna Construction Industry Core Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 70

10.4.4 Husqvarna Construction Industry Core Drill Products Offered 71

10.5 G枚lz GmbH 72

10.5.1 G枚lz GmbH Corporation Information 72

10.5.2 G枚lz GmbH Introduction and Business Overview 73

10.5.3 G枚lz GmbH Construction Industry Core Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 73

10.5.4 G枚lz GmbH Construction Industry Core Drill Products Offered 74

10.6 FRIEDRICH DUSS 75

10.6.1 FRIEDRICH DUSS Corporation Information 75

10.6.2 FRIEDRICH DUSS Introduction and Business Overview 76

10.6.3 FRIEDRICH DUSS Construction Industry Core Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

10.6.4 FRIEDRICH DUSS Construction Industry Core Drill Products Offered 76

10.7 Atlas Copco 79

10.7.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information 79

10.7.2 Atlas Copco Introduction and Business Overview 79

10.7.3 Atlas Copco Construction Industry Core Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 80

10.7.4 Atlas Copco Construction Industry Core Drill Products Offered 80

10.8 Otto Baier 81

10.8.1 Otto Baier Corporation Information 81

10.8.2 Otto Baier Introduction and Business Overview 82

10.8.3 Otto Baier Construction Industry Core Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 82

10.8.4 Otto Baier Construction Industry Core Drill Products Offered 82

10.9 ROTHENBERGER Werkzeuge 83

10.9.1 ROTHENBERGER Werkzeuge Corporation Information 83

10.9.2 ROTHENBERGER Werkzeuge Introduction and Business Overview 84

10.9.3 ROTHENBERGER Werkzeuge Construction Industry Core Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 84

10.9.4 ROTHENBERGER Werkzeuge Construction Industry Core Drill Products Offered 85

10.10 BOSUN 86

10.10.1 BOSUN Corporation Information 86

10.10.2 BOSUN Introduction and Business Overview 86

10.10.3 BOSUN Construction Industry Core Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 87

10.10.4 BOSUN Construction Industry Core Drill Products Offered 87

10.11 Makita 90

10.11.1 Makita Corporation Information 90

10.11.2 Makita Introduction and Business Overview 90

10.11.3 Makita Construction Industry Core Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 91

10.11.4 Makita Construction Industry Core Drill Products Offered 91

10.12 Norton 92

10.12.1 Norton Corporation Information 92

10.12.2 Norton Introduction and Business Overview 93

10.12.3 Norton Construction Industry Core Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 93

10.12.4 Norton Construction Industry Core Drill Products Offered 93

10.13 Tyrolit 95

10.13.1 Tyrolit Corporation Information 95

10.13.2 Tyrolit Introduction and Business Overview 96

10.13.3 Tyrolit Construction Industry Core Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 96

10.13.4 Tyrolit Construction Industry Core Drill Products Offered 96

10.14 Kor-It Diamond Tools 98

10.14.1 Kor-It Diamond Tools Corporation Information 98

10.14.2 Kor-It Diamond Tools Introduction and Business Overview 99

10.14.3 Kor-It Diamond Tools Construction Industry Core Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 99

10.14.4 Kor-It Diamond Tools Construction Industry Core Drill Products Offered 100

10.15 Chicago Pneumatic 101

10.15.1 Chicago Pneumatic Corporation Information 101

10.15.2 Chicago Pneumatic Introduction and Business Overview 102

10.15.3 Chicago Pneumatic Construction Industry Core Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 102

10.15.4 Chicago Pneumatic Construction Industry Core Drill Products Offered 102

10.16 Diamond Products 103

10.16.1 Diamond Products Corporation Information 103

10.16.2 Diamond Products Introduction and Business Overview 104

10.16.3 Diamond Products Construction Industry Core Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 104

10.16.4 Diamond Products Construction Industry Core Drill Products Offered 105

10.17 CS Unitec 106

10.17.1 CS Unitec Corporation Information 106

10.17.2 CS Unitec Introduction and Business Overview 106

10.17.3 CS Unitec Construction Industry Core Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 107

10.17.4 CS Unitec Construction Industry Core Drill Products Offered 107

10.18 Zhongshan Jielian Mechatronics 108

10.18.1 Zhongshan Jielian Mechatronics Corporation Information 108

10.18.2 Zhongshan Jielian Mechatronics Introduction and Business Overview 108

10.18.3 Zhongshan Jielian Mechatronics Construction Industry Core Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 109

10.18.4 Zhongshan Jielian Mechatronics Construction Industry Core Drill Products Offered 109

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 112

11.1 Construction Industry Core Drill Key Raw Materials 112

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 112

11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 112

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 113

11.2.1 Raw Materials 113

11.2.2 Labor Cost 113

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 113

11.3 Construction Industry Core Drill Industrial Chain Analysis 114

11.4 Construction Industry Core Drill Market Dynamics 114

11.4.1 Industry Trends 114

11.4.2 Market Drivers 115

11.4.3 Market Challenges 115

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 117

12.1 Sales Channel 117

12.2 Construction Industry Core Drill Distributors 118

12.3 Construction Industry Core Drill Downstream Customers 120

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 122

14 APPENDIX 124

14.1 Research Methodology 124

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 124

14.1.2 Data Source 127

14.2 Author Details 130

14.3 Disclaimer 130

