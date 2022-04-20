Medical Urgent Care Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Medical Urgent Care market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Urgent Care market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Medical Urgent Care market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/350759/medical-urgent-care

Medical Urgent Care Market Segment by Type

Urgent Care Center Service

Retail Clinic Service

Telehealth Service

Medical Urgent Care Market Segment by Application

Teenagers

Adults

Elders

The report on the Medical Urgent Care market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

LA Care

MEDcare

Santa Clara Valley

MedExpress

Brentview

CalOptima

Mercy

CincyKids

TelaCare

CityMD

Valley Medical Center

Memorial Healthcare

ConvenientMD

Palomar

Hawthorn

Medical Urgent Care

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Medical Urgent Careconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Medical Urgent Caremarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medical Urgent Caremanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Urgent Carewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Medical Urgent Caresubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Medical Urgent Care companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Medical Urgent Care Revenue in Medical Urgent Care Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Medical Urgent Care Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Medical Urgent Care Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Medical Urgent Care Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Medical Urgent Care Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Medical Urgent Care in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Medical Urgent Care Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Medical Urgent Care Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Medical Urgent Care Industry Trends

1.4.2 Medical Urgent Care Market Drivers

1.4.3 Medical Urgent Care Market Challenges

1.4.4 Medical Urgent Care Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Medical Urgent Care by Type

2.1 Medical Urgent Care Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Urgent Care Center Service

2.1.2 Retail Clinic Service

2.1.3 Telehealth Service

2.2 Global Medical Urgent Care Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Medical Urgent Care Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Medical Urgent Care Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Medical Urgent Care Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Medical Urgent Care by Application

3.1 Medical Urgent Care Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Teenagers

3.1.2 Adults

3.1.3 Elders

3.2 Global Medical Urgent Care Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Medical Urgent Care Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Medical Urgent Care Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Medical Urgent Care Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Medical Urgent Care Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Medical Urgent Care Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Medical Urgent Care Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Medical Urgent Care Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Medical Urgent Care Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Medical Urgent Care Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Medical Urgent Care in 2021

4.2.3 Global Medical Urgent Care Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Medical Urgent Care Headquarters, Revenue in Medical Urgent Care Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Medical Urgent Care Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Medical Urgent Care Companies Revenue in Medical Urgent Care Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Medical Urgent Care Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Medical Urgent Care Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Medical Urgent Care Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Medical Urgent Care Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Medical Urgent Care Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Medical Urgent Care Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Medical Urgent Care Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Medical Urgent Care Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Medical Urgent Care Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Medical Urgent Care Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Medical Urgent Care Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Urgent Care Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Urgent Care Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Medical Urgent Care Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Medical Urgent Care Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Medical Urgent Care Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Medical Urgent Care Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Urgent Care Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Urgent Care Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 LA Care

7.1.1 LA Care Company Details

7.1.2 LA Care Business Overview

7.1.3 LA Care Medical Urgent Care Introduction

7.1.4 LA Care Revenue in Medical Urgent Care Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 LA Care Recent Development

7.2 MEDcare

7.2.1 MEDcare Company Details

7.2.2 MEDcare Business Overview

7.2.3 MEDcare Medical Urgent Care Introduction

7.2.4 MEDcare Revenue in Medical Urgent Care Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 MEDcare Recent Development

7.3 Santa Clara Valley

7.3.1 Santa Clara Valley Company Details

7.3.2 Santa Clara Valley Business Overview

7.3.3 Santa Clara Valley Medical Urgent Care Introduction

7.3.4 Santa Clara Valley Revenue in Medical Urgent Care Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Santa Clara Valley Recent Development

7.4 MedExpress

7.4.1 MedExpress Company Details

7.4.2 MedExpress Business Overview

7.4.3 MedExpress Medical Urgent Care Introduction

7.4.4 MedExpress Revenue in Medical Urgent Care Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 MedExpress Recent Development

7.5 Brentview

7.5.1 Brentview Company Details

7.5.2 Brentview Business Overview

7.5.3 Brentview Medical Urgent Care Introduction

7.5.4 Brentview Revenue in Medical Urgent Care Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Brentview Recent Development

7.6 CalOptima

7.6.1 CalOptima Company Details

7.6.2 CalOptima Business Overview

7.6.3 CalOptima Medical Urgent Care Introduction

7.6.4 CalOptima Revenue in Medical Urgent Care Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 CalOptima Recent Development

7.7 Mercy

7.7.1 Mercy Company Details

7.7.2 Mercy Business Overview

7.7.3 Mercy Medical Urgent Care Introduction

7.7.4 Mercy Revenue in Medical Urgent Care Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Mercy Recent Development

7.8 CincyKids

7.8.1 CincyKids Company Details

7.8.2 CincyKids Business Overview

7.8.3 CincyKids Medical Urgent Care Introduction

7.8.4 CincyKids Revenue in Medical Urgent Care Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 CincyKids Recent Development

7.9 TelaCare

7.9.1 TelaCare Company Details

7.9.2 TelaCare Business Overview

7.9.3 TelaCare Medical Urgent Care Introduction

7.9.4 TelaCare Revenue in Medical Urgent Care Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 TelaCare Recent Development

7.10 CityMD

7.10.1 CityMD Company Details

7.10.2 CityMD Business Overview

7.10.3 CityMD Medical Urgent Care Introduction

7.10.4 CityMD Revenue in Medical Urgent Care Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 CityMD Recent Development

7.11 Valley Medical Center

7.11.1 Valley Medical Center Company Details

7.11.2 Valley Medical Center Business Overview

7.11.3 Valley Medical Center Medical Urgent Care Introduction

7.11.4 Valley Medical Center Revenue in Medical Urgent Care Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Valley Medical Center Recent Development

7.12 Memorial Healthcare

7.12.1 Memorial Healthcare Company Details

7.12.2 Memorial Healthcare Business Overview

7.12.3 Memorial Healthcare Medical Urgent Care Introduction

7.12.4 Memorial Healthcare Revenue in Medical Urgent Care Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Memorial Healthcare Recent Development

7.13 ConvenientMD

7.13.1 ConvenientMD Company Details

7.13.2 ConvenientMD Business Overview

7.13.3 ConvenientMD Medical Urgent Care Introduction

7.13.4 ConvenientMD Revenue in Medical Urgent Care Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 ConvenientMD Recent Development

7.14 Palomar

7.14.1 Palomar Company Details

7.14.2 Palomar Business Overview

7.14.3 Palomar Medical Urgent Care Introduction

7.14.4 Palomar Revenue in Medical Urgent Care Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Palomar Recent Development

7.15 Hawthorn

7.15.1 Hawthorn Company Details

7.15.2 Hawthorn Business Overview

7.15.3 Hawthorn Medical Urgent Care Introduction

7.15.4 Hawthorn Revenue in Medical Urgent Care Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Hawthorn Recent Development

7.16 Medical Urgent Care

7.16.1 Medical Urgent Care Company Details

7.16.2 Medical Urgent Care Business Overview

7.16.3 Medical Urgent Care Medical Urgent Care Introduction

7.16.4 Medical Urgent Care Revenue in Medical Urgent Care Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Medical Urgent Care Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/350759/medical-urgent-care

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com