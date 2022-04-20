Global Conference Audio Equipment Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Conference Audio Equipment market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Conference Audio Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Conference Audio Equipment market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Conference Audio Equipment Market

The global Conference Audio Equipment market was valued at US$ 4083.16 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 5718.61 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.57% during 2021-2027.

Global Conference Audio Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348475/conference-audio-equipment

By Company

Shure

Sennheiser

TOA

Bosch

Audio-Technica

AKG

QSC

MIPRO

Televic

Beyerdynamic

Bose

Logitech

Poly

Clear One

Biamp

Crestron

Takstar

Yealink

Jabra

Segment by Type

Speakerphone & Conference Phone

Microphone

Loudspeaker

Videobar

Transmitter & Receiver

Amplifier & Processor

Other

Segment by Application

Enterprise

Government

University & Education

Other

The report on the Conference Audio Equipment market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

China Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Conference Audio Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Conference Audio Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Conference Audio Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Conference Audio Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Conference Audio Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Conference Audio Equipment companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 CONFERENCE AUDIO EQUIPMENT MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Conference Audio Equipment 1

1.2 Conference Audio Equipment Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Conference Audio Equipment Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 2

1.2.2 Speakerphone & Conference Phone 3

1.2.3 Microphone 4

1.2.4 Loudspeaker 4

1.2.5 Videobar 5

1.2.6 Transmitter & Receiver 5

1.2.7 Amplifier & Processor 6

1.2.8 Other 6

1.3 Conference Audio Equipment Segment by Application 6

1.3.1 Global Conference Audio Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 7

1.3.2 Enterprise 8

1.3.3 Government 8

1.3.4 University & Education 9

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 9

1.4.1 Global Conference Audio Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 9

1.4.2 Global Conference Audio Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 11

1.5.1 Global Conference Audio Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 12

1.5.2 North America Conference Audio Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 12

1.5.3 Europe Conference Audio Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 13

1.5.4 China Conference Audio Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 13

1.5.5 Japan Conference Audio Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 14

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Conference Audio Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 15

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 16

2.1 Global Conference Audio Equipment Production by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 16

2.2 Global Conference Audio Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 18

2.3 Conference Audio Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 20

2.4 Global Conference Audio Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 22

2.5 Manufacturers Conference Audio Equipment Production Sites, Area Served 23

2.6 Conference Audio Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends 24

2.6.1 Conference Audio Equipment Market Concentration Rate 24

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Conference Audio Equipment Players Market Share by Revenue 25

3 PRODUCTION BY REGION 26

3.1 Global Production of Conference Audio Equipment by Region (2016-2021) 26

3.2 Global Conference Audio Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 27

3.3 North America Conference Audio Equipment Production 28

3.3.1 North America Conference Audio Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 28

3.3.2 North America Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue, Price (2016-2021) 28

3.4 Europe Conference Audio Equipment Production 29

3.4.1 Europe Conference Audio Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 29

3.4.2 Europe Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue, Price (2016-2021) 29

3.5 China Conference Audio Equipment Production (2016-2021) 30

3.5.1 China Conference Audio Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 30

3.5.2 China Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue, Price (2016-2021) 30

3.6 Japan Conference Audio Equipment Production (2016-2021) 31

3.6.1 Japan Conference Audio Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 31

3.6.2 Japan Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue, Price (2016-2021) 31

3.7 Southeast Asia Conference Audio Equipment Production (2016-2021) 32

3.7.1 Southeast Asia Conference Audio Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 32

3.7.2 Southeast Asia Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue, Price (2016-2021) 32

4 CONFERENCE AUDIO EQUIPMENT CONSUMPTION BY REGION 33

4.1 Global Conference Audio Equipment Consumption by Region 33

4.1.1 Global Conference Audio Equipment Consumption by Region 33

4.1.2 Global Conference Audio Equipment Consumption Market Share by Region 33

4.2 North America 34

4.2.1 North America Conference Audio Equipment Consumption by Country 35

4.2.2 U.S. 36

4.2.3 Canada 37

4.3 Europe 37

4.3.1 Europe Conference Audio Equipment Consumption by Country 38

4.3.2 Germany 39

4.3.3 France 39

4.3.4 U.K. 40

4.3.5 Italy 40

4.3.6 Russia 41

4.4 Asia Pacific 41

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Conference Audio Equipment Consumption by Region 42

4.4.2 China 43

4.4.3 Japan 43

4.4.4 South Korea 44

4.4.5 China Taiwan 44

4.4.6 Southeast Asia 45

4.4.7 India 45

4.4.8 Australia 46

4.5 Latin America 46

4.5.1 Latin America Conference Audio Equipment Consumption by Country 47

4.5.2 Mexico 48

4.5.3 Brazil 48

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 49

5.1 Global Conference Audio Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 49

5.2 Global Conference Audio Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 50

5.3 Global Conference Audio Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021) 51

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 52

6.1 Global Conference Audio Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 52

6.2 Global Conference Audio Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 53

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 54

7.1 Shure 54

7.1.1 Shure Conference Audio Equipment Corporation Information 54

7.1.2 Shure Conference Audio Equipment Product Portfolio 54

7.1.3 Shure Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 56

7.1.4 Shure Main Business and Markets Served 56

7.2 Sennheiser 57

7.2.1 Sennheiser Conference Audio Equipment Corporation Information 57

7.2.2 Sennheiser Conference Audio Equipment Product Portfolio 57

7.2.3 Sennheiser Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 59

7.2.4 Sennheiser Main Business and Markets Served 60

7.2.5 Sennheiser Recent Developments/Updates 60

7.3 TOA 60

7.3.1 TOA Conference Audio Equipment Corporation Information 60

7.3.2 TOA Conference Audio Equipment Product Portfolio 61

7.3.3 TOA Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 62

7.3.4 TOA Main Business and Markets Served 62

7.4 Bosch 62

7.4.1 Bosch Conference Audio Equipment Corporation Information 62

7.4.2 Bosch Conference Audio Equipment Product Portfolio 63

7.4.3 Bosch Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 66

7.4.4 Bosch Main Business and Markets Served 66

7.5 Audio-Technica 66

7.5.1 Audio-Technica Conference Audio Equipment Corporation Information 66

7.5.2 Audio-Technica Conference Audio Equipment Product Portfolio 67

7.5.3 Audio-Technica Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69

7.5.4 Audio-Technica Main Business and Markets Served 70

7.6 AKG 70

7.6.1 AKG Conference Audio Equipment Corporation Information 70

7.6.2 AKG Conference Audio Equipment Product Portfolio 70

7.6.3 AKG Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 72

7.6.4 AKG Main Business and Markets Served 72

7.7 QSC 72

7.7.1 QSC Conference Audio Equipment Corporation Information 72

7.7.2 QSC Conference Audio Equipment Product Portfolio 73

7.7.3 QSC Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 73

7.7.4 QSC Main Business and Markets Served 74

7.7.5 QSC Recent Developments/Updates 74

7.8 MIPRO 74

7.8.1 MIPRO Conference Audio Equipment Corporation Information 74

7.8.2 MIPRO Conference Audio Equipment Product Portfolio 75

7.8.3 MIPRO Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

7.8.4 MIPRO Main Business and Markets Served 76

7.9 Televic 77

7.9.1 Televic Conference Audio Equipment Corporation Information 77

7.9.2 Televic Conference Audio Equipment Product Portfolio 77

7.9.3 Televic Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 80

7.9.4 Televic Main Business and Markets Served 80

7.10 Beyerdynamic 81

7.10.1 Beyerdynamic Conference Audio Equipment Corporation Information 81

7.10.2 Beyerdynamic Conference Audio Equipment Product Portfolio 81

7.10.3 Beyerdynamic Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 83

7.10.4 Beyerdynamic Main Business and Markets Served 83

7.11 Bose 84

7.11.1 Bose Conference Audio Equipment Corporation Information 84

7.11.2 Bose Conference Audio Equipment Product Portfolio 84

7.11.3 Bose Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 85

7.11.4 Bose Main Business and Markets Served 86

7.11.5 Bose Recent Developments/Updates 86

7.12 Logitech 86

7.12.1 Logitech Conference Audio Equipment Corporation Information 86

7.12.2 Logitech Conference Audio Equipment Product Portfolio 87

7.12.3 Logitech Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 88

7.12.4 Logitech Main Business and Markets Served 88

7.13 Poly 89

7.13.1 Poly Conference Audio Equipment Corporation Information 89

7.13.2 Poly Conference Audio Equipment Product Portfolio 89

7.13.3 Poly Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 90

7.13.4 Poly Main Business and Markets Served 91

7.14 Clear One 91

7.14.1 Clear One Conference Audio Equipment Corporation Information 91

7.14.2 Clear One Conference Audio Equipment Product Portfolio 91

7.14.3 Clear One Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 92

7.14.4 Clear One Main Business and Markets Served 92

7.14.5 Clear One Recent Developments/Updates 93

7.15 Biamp 93

7.15.1 Biamp Conference Audio Equipment Corporation Information 93

7.15.2 Biamp Conference Audio Equipment Product Portfolio 93

7.15.3 Biamp Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 95

7.15.4 Biamp Main Business and Markets Served 95

7.16 Crestron 95

7.16.1 Crestron Conference Audio Equipment Corporation Information 95

7.16.2 Crestron Conference Audio Equipment Product Portfolio 96

7.16.3 Crestron Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 97

7.16.4 Crestron Main Business and Markets Served 97

7.17 Takstar 98

7.17.1 Takstar Conference Audio Equipment Corporation Information 98

7.17.2 Takstar Conference Audio Equipment Product Portfolio 98

7.17.3 Takstar Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 99

7.17.4 Takstar Main Business and Markets Served 99

7.18 Yealink 99

7.18.1 Yealink Conference Audio Equipment Corporation Information 99

7.18.2 Yealink Conference Audio Equipment Product Portfolio 100

7.18.3 Yealink Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 101

7.18.4 Yealink Main Business and Markets Served 101

7.19 Jabra 101

7.19.1 Jabra Conference Audio Equipment Corporation Information 101

7.19.2 Jabra Conference Audio Equipment Product Portfolio 102

7.19.3 Jabra Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 104

7.19.4 Jabra Main Business and Markets Served 104

8 CONFERENCE AUDIO EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 105

8.1 Conference Audio Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis 105

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 105

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 105

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 106

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Conference Audio Equipment 107

8.4 Conference Audio Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis 108

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS 109

9.1 Marketing Channel 109

9.2 Conference Audio Equipment Distributors List 110

10 CONFERENCE AUDIO EQUIPMENT MARKET DYNAMICS 113

10.1 Conference Audio Equipment Industry Trends 113

10.2 Conference Audio Equipment Growth Drivers 113

10.3 Conference Audio Equipment Market Challenges 114

10.4 Conference Audio Equipment Market Restraints 114

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 115

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Conference Audio Equipment by Region (2022-2027) 115

11.2 North America Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 116

11.3 Europe Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 116

11.4 China Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 117

11.5 Japan Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 118

11.6 Southeast Asia Conference Audio Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 118

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 119

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Conference Audio Equipment 119

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Conference Audio Equipment by Country 119

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Conference Audio Equipment by Country 119

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Conference Audio Equipment by Region 120

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Conference Audio Equipment by Country 120

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 121

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 121

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Conference Audio Equipment by Type (2022-2027) 121

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Conference Audio Equipment by Type (2022-2027) 122

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Conference Audio Equipment by Type (2022-2027) 122

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Conference Audio Equipment by Application (2022-2027) 123

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 124

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 125

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 125

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 125

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 126

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 127

15.2 Data Source 128

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 128

15.2.2 Primary Sources 129

15.3 Author List 130

15.4 Disclaimer 130

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348475/conference-audio-equipment

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com