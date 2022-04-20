Global Commercial Compressor Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Commercial Compressor market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Compressor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Commercial Compressor market.

Summary

The global Commercial Compressor market was valued at US$ 4123.08 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 5458.62 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.82% during 2021-2027.

Global Commercial Compressor Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348473/commercial-compressor

By Company

Emerson

Panasonic

Embraco

LG

Johnson Controls-Hitachi

Bitzer

Tecumseh

Bock GmbH

Danfoss

Samsung

Secop

Mitsubishi

Frascold

Dorin

Fusheng

Danfu Compressor

Fujian Snowman

Huayi Compressor

Huangshi Dongbei

Zhuhai Landa

Hangzhou Qianjiang

Guangzhou Wanbao

Segment by Type

Reciprocating Compressor

Rotary Compressor

Screw Compressor

Scroll Compressor

Centrifugal Compressor

Segment by Application

Transport based Refrigeration System

Shipping Based Refrigeration System

Truck & Trailer Based Refrigeration System

Walk-in-Refrigerators and Freezers

Reach-in-Refrigerators and Freezers

Beverage Vending Refrigeration System

Drinking & Soda Fountains

Beverage Cooling & Dispensing Equipment

Beer Dispensing Equipment

Refrigerated Display Cases

Ice Machines

Refrigerated Vending Machines

Others

The report on the Commercial Compressor market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Other Regions

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Other Regions

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Commercial Compressor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Commercial Compressor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Commercial Compressor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Commercial Compressor with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Commercial Compressor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Commercial Compressor companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 COMMERCIAL COMPRESSOR MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Commercial Compressor 1

1.2 Commercial Compressor Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Commercial Compressor Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027) 2

1.2.2 Reciprocating Compressor 3

1.2.3 Rotary Compressor 5

1.2.4 Screw Compressor 6

1.2.5 Scroll Compressor 7

1.2.6 Centrifugal Compressor 8

1.3 Commercial Compressor Segment by Application 9

1.3.1 Global Commercial Compressor Sales Comparison by Application (2021-2027) 9

1.3.2 Transport based Refrigeration System 11

1.3.3 Walk-in-Refrigerators and Freezers 12

1.3.4 Reach-in-Refrigerators and Freezers 12

1.3.5 Beverage Vending Refrigeration System 13

1.3.6 Refrigerated Display Cases 14

1.3.7 Ice Machines 14

1.3.8 Refrigerated Vending Machines 15

1.3.9 Others 16

1.4 Global Commercial Compressor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 17

1.4.1 Global Commercial Compressor Revenue 2016-2027 17

1.4.2 Global Commercial Compressor Sales 2016-2027 18

1.4.3 Commercial Compressor Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 19

2 COMMERCIAL COMPRESSOR MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 20

2.1 Global Commercial Compressor Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 20

2.2 Global Commercial Compressor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 23

2.3 Global Commercial Compressor Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 26

2.4 Manufacturers Commercial Compressor Headquarters, Area Served, Product Type 27

2.5 Commercial Compressor Market Competitive Situation and Trends 29

2.5.1 Commercial Compressor Market Concentration Rate 29

2.5.2 The Global 3 and 5 Largest Commercial Compressor Players Market Share by Revenue 30

2.5.3 Global Commercial Compressor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 31

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 32

3 COMMERCIAL COMPRESSOR RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO BY REGION 36

3.1 Global Commercial Compressor Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021 36

3.2 Global Commercial Compressor Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021 38

3.3 North America Commercial Compressor Market Facts & Figures by Country 39

3.3.1 North America Commercial Compressor Sales by Country 39

3.3.2 North America Commercial Compressor Revenue by Country 40

3.3.3 United States 41

3.3.4 Canada 41

3.4 Europe Commercial Compressor Market Facts & Figures by Country 42

3.4.1 Europe Commercial Compressor Sales by Country 42

3.4.2 Europe Commercial Compressor Revenue by Country 42

3.4.3 Germany 43

3.4.4 U.K. 44

3.4.5 France 44

3.4.6 Italy 45

3.4.7 Russia 45

3.5 Asia Pacific Commercial Compressor Market Facts & Figures by Region 46

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Compressor Sales by Region 46

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Compressor Revenue by Region 46

3.5.3 China 47

3.5.4 Japan 48

3.5.5 South Korea 48

3.5.6 India 49

3.5.7 Southeast Asia 49

3.5.8 Australia 50

3.6 Latin America Commercial Compressor Market Facts & Figures by Country 50

3.6.1 Latin America Commercial Compressor Sales by Country 50

3.6.2 Latin America Commercial Compressor Revenue by Country 51

3.6.3 Mexico 52

3.6.4 Brazil 52

3.6.5 Argentina 53

3.6.6 Colombia 53

3.7 Middle East and Africa Commercial Compressor Market Facts & Figures by Country 54

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Compressor Sales by Country 54

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Compressor Revenue by Country 54

3.7.3 Turkey 55

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia 56

3.7.5 U.A.E 56

4 COMMERCIAL COMPRESSOR HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE 57

4.1 Global Commercial Compressor Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 57

4.2 Global Commercial Compressor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 57

4.3 Global Commercial Compressor Price by Type (2016-2021) 58

5 COMMERCIAL COMPRESSOR HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 59

5.1 Global Commercial Compressor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 59

5.2 Global Commercial Compressor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 60

5.3 Global Commercial Compressor Price by Application (2016-2021) 62

6 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 63

6.1 Emerson 63

6.1.1 Emerson Corporation Information 63

6.1.2 Emerson Description and Business Overview 63

6.1.3 Emerson Commercial Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 64

6.1.4 Emerson Commercial Compressor Product Portfolio 64

6.1.5 Emerson Recent Developments/Updates 66

6.2 Panasonic 67

6.2.1 Panasonic Corporation Information 68

6.2.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview 68

6.2.3 Panasonic Commercial Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69

6.2.4 Panasonic Commercial Compressor Product Portfolio 69

6.3 Embraco 70

6.3.1 Embraco Corporation Information 71

6.3.2 Embraco Description and Business Overview 71

6.3.3 Embraco Commercial Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 71

6.3.4 Embraco Commercial Compressor Product Portfolio 72

6.3.5 Embraco Recent Developments/Updates 74

6.4 LG 75

6.4.1 LG Corporation Information 75

6.4.2 LG Description and Business Overview 76

6.4.3 LG Commercial Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

6.4.4 LG Commercial Compressor Product Portfolio 76

6.4.5 LG Recent Developments/Updates 80

6.5 Johnson Controls-Hitachi 80

6.5.1 Johnson Controls-Hitachi Corporation Information 80

6.5.2 Johnson Controls-Hitachi Description and Business Overview 81

6.5.3 Johnson Controls-Hitachi Commercial Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81

6.5.4 Johnson Controls-Hitachi Commercial Compressor Product Portfolio 81

6.6 Bitzer 84

6.6.1 Bitzer Corporation Information 85

6.6.2 Bitzer Description and Business Overview 85

6.6.3 Bitzer Commercial Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 85

6.6.4 Bitzer Commercial Compressor Product Portfolio 86

6.7 Tecumseh 89

6.7.1 Tecumseh Corporation Information 89

6.7.2 Tecumseh Description and Business Overview 90

6.7.3 Tecumseh Commercial Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 90

6.7.4 Tecumseh Commercial Compressor Product Portfolio 90

6.8 Bock GmbH 95

6.8.1 Bock GmbH Corporation Information 95

6.8.2 Bock GmbH Description and Business Overview 95

6.8.3 Bock GmbH Commercial Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 96

6.8.4 Bock GmbH Commercial Compressor Product Portfolio 96

6.8.5 Bock GmbH Recent Developments/Updates 97

6.9 Danfoss 97

6.9.1 Danfoss Corporation Information 98

6.9.2 Danfoss Description and Business Overview 98

6.9.3 Danfoss Commercial Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 98

6.9.4 Danfoss Commercial Compressor Product Portfolio 99

6.9.5 Danfoss Recent Developments/Updates 104

6.10 Samsung 104

6.10.1 Samsung Corporation Information 104

6.10.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview 105

6.10.3 Samsung Commercial Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 105

6.10.4 Samsung Commercial Compressor Product Portfolio 106

6.10.5 Samsung Recent Developments/Updates 109

6.11 Secop 109

6.11.1 Secop Corporation Information 109

6.11.2 Secop Description and Business Overview 110

6.11.3 Secop Commercial Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 110

6.11.4 Secop Commercial Compressor Product Portfolio 110

6.11.5 Secop Recent Developments/Updates 112

6.12 Mitsubishi 113

6.12.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information 113

6.12.2 Mitsubishi Description and Business Overview 113

6.12.3 Mitsubishi Commercial Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 114

6.12.4 Mitsubishi Commercial Compressor Product Portfolio 114

6.12.5 Mitsubishi Recent Developments/Updates 115

6.13 Frascold 116

6.13.1 Frascold Corporation Information 116

6.13.2 Frascold Description and Business Overview 116

6.13.3 Frascold Commercial Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 117

6.13.4 Frascold Commercial Compressor Product Portfolio 117

6.14 Dorin 119

6.14.1 Dorin Corporation Information 119

6.14.2 Dorin Description and Business Overview 119

6.14.3 Dorin Commercial Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 120

6.14.4 Dorin Commercial Compressor Product Portfolio 120

6.15 Fusheng 121

6.15.1 Fusheng Corporation Information 121

6.15.2 Fusheng Description and Business Overview 122

6.15.3 Fusheng Commercial Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 122

6.15.4 Fusheng Commercial Compressor Product Portfolio 123

6.16 Danfu Compressor 125

6.16.1 Danfu Compressor Corporation Information 125

6.16.2 Danfu Compressor Description and Business Overview 125

6.16.3 Danfu Compressor Commercial Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 126

6.16.4 Danfu Compressor Commercial Compressor Product Portfolio 126

6.17 Fujian Snowman 127

6.17.1 Fujian Snowman Corporation Information 127

6.17.2 Fujian Snowman Description and Business Overview 128

6.17.3 Fujian Snowman Commercial Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 129

6.17.4 Fujian Snowman Commercial Compressor Product Portfolio 129

6.18 Huayi Compressor 132

6.18.1 Huayi Compressor Corporation Information 132

6.18.2 Huayi Compressor Description and Business Overview 133

6.18.3 Huayi Compressor Commercial Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 133

6.18.4 Huayi Compressor Commercial Compressor Product Portfolio 134

6.19 Huangshi Dongbei 135

6.19.1 Huangshi Dongbei Corporation Information 135

6.19.2 Huangshi Dongbei Description and Business Overview 136

6.19.3 Huangshi Dongbei Commercial Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 137

6.19.4 Huangshi Dongbei Commercial Compressor Product Portfolio 137

6.20 Zhuhai Landa 138

6.20.1 Zhuhai Landa Corporation Information 138

6.20.2 Zhuhai Landa Description and Business Overview 139

6.20.3 Zhuhai Landa Commercial Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 139

6.20.4 Zhuhai Landa Commercial Compressor Product Portfolio 140

6.21 Hangzhou Qianjiang 140

6.21.1 Hangzhou Qianjiang Corporation Information 141

6.21.2 Hangzhou Qianjiang Description and Business Overview 141

6.21.3 Hangzhou Qianjiang Commercial Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 141

6.21.4 Hangzhou Qianjiang Commercial Compressor Product Portfolio 142

6.22 Guangzhou Wanbao 142

6.22.1 Guangzhou Wanbao Corporation Information 142

6.22.2 Guangzhou Wanbao Description and Business Overview 143

6.22.3 Guangzhou Wanbao Commercial Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 143

6.22.4 Guangzhou Wanbao Commercial Compressor Product Portfolio 143

7 COMMERCIAL COMPRESSOR MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 145

7.1 Commercial Compressor Key Raw Materials Analysis 145

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 145

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price 145

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 147

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 148

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Commercial Compressor 149

7.4 Commercial Compressor Industrial Chain Analysis 150

8 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 151

8.1 Marketing Channel 151

8.2 Commercial Compressor Distributors List 152

8.3 Commercial Compressor Customers 154

9 COMMERCIAL COMPRESSOR MARKET DYNAMICS 156

9.1 Commercial Compressor Industry Trends 156

9.2 Commercial Compressor Growth Drivers 156

9.3 Commercial Compressor Market Challenges 157

10 GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST 159

10.1 Commercial Compressor Market Estimates and Projections by Type 159

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Commercial Compressor by Type (2022-2027) 159

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Commercial Compressor by Type (2022-2027) 159

10.2 Commercial Compressor Market Estimates and Projections by Application 160

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Commercial Compressor by Application (2022-2027) 160

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Commercial Compressor by Application (2022-2027) 161

10.3 Commercial Compressor Market Estimates and Projections by Region 162

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Commercial Compressor by Region (2022-2027) 162

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Commercial Compressor by Region (2022-2027) 163

11 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 164

12 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 165

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 165

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 165

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 166

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 167

12.2 Data Source 168

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 168

12.2.2 Primary Sources 169

12.3 Author List 171

12.4 Disclaimer 171

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348473/commercial-compressor

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com