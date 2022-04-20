Global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Market

In 2020, the global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) market size was US$ 330.59 million and it is expected to reach US$ 595.95 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.75% between 2021 and 2027.

Global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Scope and Market Size

The global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) market is segmented by region (country), company, by Sales Channel, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Sales Channel, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

AAK AB

Bunge Loders Croklaan

Wilmar International

Fuji Oil

Cargill

Premium Vegetable Oils Sdn Bhd

FGV IFFCO Sdn Bhd

Nisshin Oillio

Musim Mas

Olam International

Mewah Group

Segment by Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Segment by Application

Food

Candy

The report on the Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Middle East & Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 COCOA BUTTER SUBSTITUTES (CBS) MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Product Overview 1

1.2 Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Market Segment by Sales Channel 4

1.2.1 Direct Sales 4

1.2.2 Indirect Sales 5

1.3 Global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Market Size by Sales Channel 5

1.3.1 Global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Market Size Overview by Sales Channel (2016-2027) 6

1.3.2 Global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Historic Market Size Review by Sales Channel (2016-2021) 7

1.3.3 Global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Forecasted Market Size by Sales Channel (2022-2027) 9

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Sales Channel 10

1.4.1 North America Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021) 10

1.4.2 Europe Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021) 11

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021) 12

1.4.4 Latin America Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021) 12

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021) 13

2 COCOA BUTTER SUBSTITUTES (CBS) MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 15

2.1 Global Top Players by Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales (2016-2021) 15

2.2 Global Top Players by Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Revenue (2016-2021) 17

2.3 Global Top Players by Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Price (2016-2021) 18

2.4 Global Top Players by Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Gross Margin (2016-2021) 19

2.5 Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends 20

2.5.1 Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021) 20

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales and Revenue in 2020 21

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) as of 2020) 22

3 COCOA BUTTER SUBSTITUTES (CBS) STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 25

3.1 Global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 25

3.2 Global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Historic Market Size by Region 25

3.2.1 Global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales in Volume by Region 25

3.2.2 Global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 26

3.2.3 Global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 27

3.3 Global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Forecasted Market Size by Region 28

3.3.1 Global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 28

3.3.2 Global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 29

3.3.3 Global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 30

4 COCOA BUTTER SUBSTITUTES (CBS) BY APPLICATION 31

4.1 Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Market Segment by Application 31

4.1.1 Food 31

4.1.2 Candy 31

4.2 Global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Market Size by Application 32

4.2.1 Global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 32

4.2.2 Global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 33

4.2.3 Global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 35

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 37

4.3.1 North America Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 37

4.3.2 Europe Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 38

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 38

4.3.4 Latin America Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 39

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 40

5 NORTH AMERICA COCOA BUTTER SUBSTITUTES (CBS) BY COUNTRY 41

5.1 North America Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Historic Market Size by Country 41

5.1.1 North America Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 41

5.1.2 North America Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 42

5.2 North America Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Forecasted Market Size by Country 43

5.2.1 North America Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 43

5.2.2 North America Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 44

6 EUROPE COCOA BUTTER SUBSTITUTES (CBS) BY COUNTRY 45

6.1 Europe Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Historic Market Size by Country 45

6.1.1 Europe Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 45

6.1.2 Europe Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 46

6.2 Europe Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Forecasted Market Size by Country 47

6.2.1 Europe Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 47

6.2.2 Europe Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 48

7 ASIA-PACIFIC COCOA BUTTER SUBSTITUTES (CBS) BY COUNTRY 50

7.1 Asia-Pacific Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Historic Market Size by Country 50

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 50

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 51

7.2 Asia-Pacific Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Forecasted Market Size by Country 52

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 52

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 53

8 LATIN AMERICA COCOA BUTTER SUBSTITUTES (CBS) BY COUNTRY 55

8.1 Latin America Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Historic Market Size by Country 55

8.1.1 Latin America Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 55

8.1.2 Latin America Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 56

8.2 Latin America Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Forecasted Market Size by Country 57

8.2.1 Latin America Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 57

8.2.2 Latin America Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 58

9 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA COCOA BUTTER SUBSTITUTES (CBS) BY COUNTRY 59

9.1 Middle East & Africa Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Historic Market Size by Country 59

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 59

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 60

9.2 Middle East & Africa Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Forecasted Market Size by Country 60

9.2.1 Middle East & Africa Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 60

9.2.2 Middle East & Africa Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 61

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN COCOA BUTTER SUBSTITUTES (CBS) BUSINESS 63

10.1 AAK AB 63

10.1.1 AAK AB Corporation Information 63

10.1.2 AAK AB Introduction and Business Overview 64

10.1.3 AAK AB Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 64

10.1.4 AAK AB Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Products Offered 65

10.2 Bunge Loders Croklaan 65

10.2.1 Bunge Loders Croklaan Corporation Information 65

10.2.2 Bunge Loders Croklaan Introduction and Business Overview 66

10.2.3 Bunge Loders Croklaan Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 66

10.2.4 Bunge Loders Croklaan Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Products Offered 66

10.3 Wilmar International 67

10.3.1 Wilmar International Corporation Information 67

10.3.2 Wilmar International Introduction and Business Overview 67

10.3.3 Wilmar International Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 68

10.3.4 Wilmar International Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Products Offered 68

10.4 Fuji Oil 69

10.4.1 Fuji Oil Corporation Information 69

10.4.2 Fuji Oil Introduction and Business Overview 69

10.4.3 Fuji Oil Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 70

10.4.4 Fuji Oil Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Products Offered 70

10.5 Cargill 71

10.5.1 Cargill Corporation Information 71

10.5.2 Cargill Introduction and Business Overview 71

10.5.3 Cargill Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 72

10.5.4 Cargill Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Products Offered 72

10.6 Premium Vegetable Oils Sdn Bhd 72

10.6.1 Premium Vegetable Oils Sdn Bhd Corporation Information 72

10.6.2 Premium Vegetable Oils Sdn Bhd Introduction and Business Overview 73

10.6.3 Premium Vegetable Oils Sdn Bhd Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74

10.6.4 Premium Vegetable Oils Sdn Bhd Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Products Offered 74

10.7 FGV IFFCO Sdn Bhd 75

10.7.1 FGV IFFCO Sdn Bhd Corporation Information 75

10.7.2 FGV IFFCO Sdn Bhd Introduction and Business Overview 75

10.7.3 FGV IFFCO Sdn Bhd Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

10.7.4 FGV IFFCO Sdn Bhd Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Products Offered 76

10.8 Nisshin Oillio 76

10.8.1 Nisshin Oillio Corporation Information 76

10.8.2 Nisshin Oillio Introduction and Business Overview 77

10.8.3 Nisshin Oillio Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 78

10.8.4 Nisshin Oillio Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Products Offered 78

10.9 MUSIM MAS 78

10.9.1 MUSIM MAS Corporation Information 78

10.9.2 MUSIM MAS Introduction and Business Overview 79

10.9.3 MUSIM MAS Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 79

10.9.4 MUSIM MAS Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Products Offered 80

10.10 Olam International 80

10.10.1 Olam International Corporation Information 80

10.10.2 Olam International Introduction and Business Overview 81

10.10.3 Olam International Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 82

10.10.4 Olam International Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Products Offered 82

10.11 Mewah Group 82

10.11.1 Mewah Group Corporation Information 82

10.11.2 Mewah Group Introduction and Business Overview 83

10.11.3 Mewah Group Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 83

10.11.4 Mewah Group Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Products Offered 84

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 85

11.1 Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Key Raw Materials 85

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 86

11.2.1 Raw Materials 86

11.2.2 Labor Cost 86

11.2.3 Equipment Depreciation 86

11.2.4 Others 86

11.3 Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Industrial Chain Analysis 87

11.4 Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Market Dynamics 87

11.4.1 Industry Trends 87

11.4.2 Market Drivers 88

11.4.3 Market Challenges 89

11.4.4 Market Restraints 89

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 90

12.1 Sales Channel 90

12.2 Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Distributors 92

12.3 Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Downstream Customers 94

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 95

14 APPENDIX 97

14.1 Research Methodology 97

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 97

14.1.2 Data Source 100

14.2 Author Details 103

14.3 Disclaimer 104

