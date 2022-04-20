Global Chip Antenna Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Chip Antenna market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chip Antenna market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Chip Antenna market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Chip Antenna Market

Based on our recent survey, the global Chip Antenna market was valued at US$ 172.45 million in 2020 and it will reach US$ 236.64 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.46% during 2021-2027.

Global Chip Antenna Scope and Market Size

The global Chip Antenna market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chip Antenna market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and By Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

Vishay

INPAQ

Antenova

Johanson Technology

Mitsubishi Materials

Abracon

TAIYO YUDEN

Linx Technologies

Würth Elektronik

Taoglas

Partron

Yageo

Rainsun

Fractus

Cirocomm

2j-antennae

Microgate

Sunlord

TDK

Segment by Type

Dielectric Chip Antennas

LTCC Chip Antennas

Segment by Application

Short-Range Wireless Device

WLAN/BT/Zigbee Device

GPS/Glonass Device

Other

The report on the Chip Antenna market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Other Regions

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Chip Antenna consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Chip Antenna market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Chip Antenna manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Chip Antenna with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Chip Antenna submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Chip Antenna companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

