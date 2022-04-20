Global Chip Antenna Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Global Chip Antenna Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions8 min read
QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Chip Antenna market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chip Antenna market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Chip Antenna market.
Summary
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Chip Antenna Market
Based on our recent survey, the global Chip Antenna market was valued at US$ 172.45 million in 2020 and it will reach US$ 236.64 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.46% during 2021-2027.
Global Chip Antenna Scope and Market Size
The global Chip Antenna market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chip Antenna market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and By Application for the period 2016-2027.
By Company
Vishay
INPAQ
Antenova
Johanson Technology
Mitsubishi Materials
Abracon
TAIYO YUDEN
Linx Technologies
Würth Elektronik
Taoglas
Partron
Yageo
Rainsun
Fractus
Cirocomm
2j-antennae
Microgate
Sunlord
TDK
Segment by Type
Dielectric Chip Antennas
LTCC Chip Antennas
Segment by Application
Short-Range Wireless Device
WLAN/BT/Zigbee Device
GPS/Glonass Device
Other
The report on the Chip Antenna market covers the following region (country) analysis:
By Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Korea
Taiwan
Other Regions
The Goal of the Report
To study and analyze the global Chip Antenna consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Chip Antenna market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Chip Antenna manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Chip Antenna with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Chip Antenna submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Chip Antenna companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 CHIP ANTENNA MARKET OVERVIEW 1
1.1 Chip Antenna Product Scope 1
1.2 Chip Antenna Segment by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Chip Antenna Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027) 2
1.2.2 Dielectric Chip Antennas 2
1.2.3 LTCC Chip Antennas 3
1.3 Chip Antenna Segment by Application 4
1.3.1 Global Chip Antenna Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027) 4
1.3.2 Short-Range Wireless Device 5
1.3.3 WLAN/BT/Zigbee Device 6
1.3.4 GPS/Glonass Device 6
1.3.5 Other 6
1.4 Global Chip Antenna Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 7
1.4.1 Global Chip Antenna Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027) 7
1.4.2 Global Chip Antenna Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027) 8
1.4.3 Global Chip Antenna Price Trends (2016-2027) 10
2 CHIP ANTENNA ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS BY REGION 11
2.1 Global Chip Antenna Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 11
2.2 Global Chip Antenna Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021) 12
2.2.1 Global Chip Antenna Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 12
2.2.2 Global Chip Antenna Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 12
2.3 Global Chip Antenna Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2027) 14
2.3.1 Global Chip Antenna Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2027) 14
2.3.2 Global Chip Antenna Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2027) 14
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures 16
2.4.1 North America Chip Antenna Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 16
2.4.2 Europe Chip Antenna Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 18
2.4.3 China Chip Antenna Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 20
2.4.4 Japan Chip Antenna Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 22
2.4.5 Korea Chip Antenna Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 24
2.4.6 Taiwan Chip Antenna Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 25
3 CHIP ANTENNA COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY PLAYERS 27
3.1 Global Top Chip Antenna Players by Sales (2016-2021) 27
3.2 Global Top Chip Antenna Players by Revenue (2016-2021) 28
3.3 Global Chip Antenna Average Price by Company (2016-2021) 31
3.4 Manufacturers Chip Antenna Manufacturing Sites 31
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 32
4 CHIP ANTENNA MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 34
4.1 Global Chip Antenna Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021) 34
4.1.1 Global Chip Antenna Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 34
4.1.2 Global Chip Antenna Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 34
4.1.3 Global Chip Antenna Price by Type (2016-2021) 35
4.2 Global Chip Antenna Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2027) 35
4.2.1 Global Chip Antenna Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2027) 35
4.2.2 Global Chip Antenna Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2027) 36
4.2.3 Global Chip Antenna Price Forecast by Type (2021-2027) 36
5 GLOBAL CHIP ANTENNA MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 37
5.1 Global Chip Antenna Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021) 37
5.2 Global Chip Antenna Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2027) 37
6 NORTH AMERICA CHIP ANTENNA MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 39
6.1 North America Chip Antenna Revenue by Company 39
6.2 North America Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Type 40
6.2.1 North America Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 40
6.2.2 North America Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Type (2021-2027) 41
6.3 North America Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Application 42
6.3.1 North America Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 42
6.3.2 North America Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Application (2021-2027) 43
7 EUROPE CHIP ANTENNA MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 44
7.1 Europe Chip Antenna Revenue by Company 44
7.2 Europe Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Type 45
7.2.1 Europe Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 45
7.2.2 Europe Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Type (2021-2027) 46
7.3 Europe Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Application 46
7.3.1 Europe Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 46
7.3.2 Europe Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Application (2021-2027) 47
8 CHINA CHIP ANTENNA MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 49
8.1 China Chip Antenna Revenue by Company 49
8.2 China Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Type 50
8.2.1 China Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 50
8.2.2 China Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Type (2021-2027) 51
8.3 China Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Application 52
8.3.1 China Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 52
8.3.2 China Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Application (2021-2027) 53
9 JAPAN CHIP ANTENNA MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 54
9.1 Japan Chip Antenna Revenue by Company 54
9.2 Japan Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Type 55
9.2.1 Japan Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 55
9.2.2 Japan Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Type (2021-2027) 56
9.3 Japan Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Application 57
9.3.1 Japan Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 57
9.3.2 Japan Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Application (2021-2027) 58
10 KOREA CHIP ANTENNA MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 59
10.1 Korea Chip Antenna Revenue by Company 59
10.2 Korea Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Type 60
10.2.1 Korea Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 60
10.2.2 Korea Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Type (2021-2027) 61
10.3 Korea Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Application 62
10.3.1 Korea Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 62
10.3.2 Korea Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Application (2021-2027) 63
11 TAIWAN CHIP ANTENNA MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 64
11.1 Taiwan Chip Antenna Revenue by Company 64
11.2 Taiwan Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Type 65
11.2.1 Taiwan Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 65
11.2.2 Taiwan Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Type (2021-2027) 66
11.3 Taiwan Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Application 67
11.3.1 Taiwan Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 67
11.3.2 Taiwan Chip Antenna Sales Breakdown by Application (2021-2027) 68
12 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN CHIP ANTENNA BUSINESS 69
12.1 Vishay 69
12.1.1 Vishay Corporation Information 69
12.1.2 Vishay Business Overview 69
12.1.3 Vishay Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 70
12.1.4 Vishay Chip Antenna Products Offered 70
12.2 INPAQ 72
12.2.1 INPAQ Corporation Information 72
12.2.2 INPAQ Business Overview 72
12.2.3 INPAQ Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 73
12.2.4 INPAQ Chip Antenna Products Offered 73
12.3 Antenova 75
12.3.1 Antenova Corporation Information 75
12.3.2 Antenova Business Overview 75
12.3.3 Antenova Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76
12.3.4 Antenova Chip Antenna Products Offered 76
12.4 Johanson Technology 77
12.4.1 Johanson Technology Corporation Information 77
12.4.2 Johanson Technology Business Overview 78
12.4.3 Johanson Technology Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 78
12.4.4 Johanson Technology Chip Antenna Products Offered 78
12.5 Mitsubishi Materials 79
12.5.1 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Information 79
12.5.2 Mitsubishi Materials Business Overview 80
12.5.3 Mitsubishi Materials Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 80
12.5.4 Mitsubishi Materials Chip Antenna Products Offered 81
12.6 Abracon 83
12.6.1 Abracon Corporation Information 83
12.6.2 Abracon Business Overview 84
12.6.3 Abracon Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 84
12.6.4 Abracon Chip Antenna Products Offered 84
12.7 TAIYO YUDEN 87
12.7.1 TAIYO YUDEN Corporation Information 87
12.7.2 TAIYO YUDEN Business Overview 88
12.7.3 TAIYO YUDEN Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 88
12.7.4 TAIYO YUDEN Chip Antenna Products Offered 88
12.8 Linx Technologies 89
12.8.1 Linx Technologies Corporation Information 89
12.8.2 Linx Technologies Business Overview 90
12.8.3 Linx Technologies Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 90
12.8.4 Linx Technologies Chip Antenna Products Offered 91
12.9 Würth Elektronik 93
12.9.1 Würth Elektronik Corporation Information 93
12.9.2 Würth Elektronik Business Overview 93
12.9.3 Würth Elektronik Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 94
12.9.4 Würth Elektronik Chip Antenna Products Offered 94
12.10 Taoglas 95
12.10.1 Taoglas Corporation Information 95
12.10.2 Taoglas Business Overview 95
12.10.3 Taoglas Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 96
12.10.4 Taoglas Chip Antenna Products Offered 96
12.11 Partron 97
12.11.1 Partron Corporation Information 97
12.11.2 Partron Business Overview 98
12.11.3 Partron Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 98
12.11.4 Partron Chip Antenna Products Offered 98
12.12 Yageo 99
12.12.1 Yageo Corporation Information 99
12.12.2 Yageo Business Overview 100
12.12.3 Yageo Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 100
12.12.4 Yageo Chip Antenna Products Offered 100
12.13 Rainsun 101
12.13.1 Rainsun Corporation Information 101
12.13.2 Rainsun Business Overview 102
12.13.3 Rainsun Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 102
12.13.4 Rainsun Chip Antenna Products Offered 102
12.14 Fractus 104
12.14.1 Fractus Corporation Information 104
12.14.2 Fractus Business Overview 105
12.14.3 Fractus Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 105
12.14.4 Fractus Chip Antenna Products Offered 106
12.15 Cirocomm 108
12.15.1 Cirocomm Corporation Information 108
12.15.2 Cirocomm Business Overview 109
12.15.3 Cirocomm Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 109
12.15.4 Cirocomm Chip Antenna Products Offered 109
12.16 2j-antennae 111
12.16.1 2j-antennae Corporation Information 111
12.16.2 2j-antennae Business Overview 111
12.16.3 2j-antennae Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 111
12.16.4 2j-antennae Chip Antenna Products Offered 112
12.17 Microgate 113
12.17.1 Microgate Corporation Information 113
12.17.2 Microgate Business Overview 113
12.17.3 Microgate Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 114
12.17.4 Microgate Chip Antenna Products Offered 114
12.18 Sunlord 116
12.18.1 Sunlord Corporation Information 116
12.18.2 Sunlord Business Overview 117
12.18.3 Sunlord Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 117
12.18.4 Sunlord Chip Antenna Products Offered 117
12.19 TDK 119
12.19.1 TDK Corporation Information 119
12.19.2 TDK Business Overview 120
12.19.3 TDK Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 120
12.19.4 TDK Chip Antenna Products Offered 121
13 CHIP ANTENNA MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 123
13.1 Chip Antenna Key Raw Materials Analysis 123
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 123
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Chip Antenna 124
13.4 Chip Antenna Industrial Chain Analysis 125
14 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 126
14.1 Marketing Channel 126
14.2 Chip Antenna Distributors List 128
14.3 Chip Antenna Customers 129
15 CHIP ANTENNA MARKET DYNAMICS 131
15.1 Chip Antenna Industry Trends and Drivers 131
15.2 Chip Antenna Market Challenges and Restraints 131
16 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 133
17 APPENDIX 135
17.1 Research Methodology 135
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 135
17.1.2 Data Source 138
17.2 Author Details 141
