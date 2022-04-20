Global Catechin Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Catechin market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Catechin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Catechin market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Catechin Market

The global Catechin market was valued at US$ 24.24 million in 2020, will reach US$ 40.54 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.32% during 2022-2028.

Global Catechin Scope and Market Size

The global Catechin market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Catechin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2028.

By Company

Taiyo Green Power

Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech

Hunan Nutramax

Hangzhou Qinyuan Natural Plant High-tech

Shanghai Novanat Bioresources

Chengdu Wagott Bio-Tech

Hangzhou Greensky Biological

Jiangsu Tiansheng Pharmaceutical

Pioneer Herb

Dongyu

Segment by Type

Epicatechin

Epigallocatechin

Epicatechin Gallate

Epigallocatechin Gallate

Segment by Application

Daily Chemicals

Dietary Supplements

Food and Beverage

Others

The report on the Catechin market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Catechin consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Catechin market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Catechin manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Catechin with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Catechin submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Catechin companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 CATECHIN MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Catechin Product Scope 1

1.2 Catechin Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Catechin Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2028) 2

1.2.2 Epicatechin 3

1.2.3 Epigallocatechin 3

1.2.4 Epicatechin Gallate 4

1.2.5 Epigallocatechin Gallate 5

1.3 Catechin Segment by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Catechin Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2028) 5

1.3.2 Food and Beverage 7

1.3.3 Dietary Supplements 7

1.3.4 Daily Chemicals 8

1.4 Global Catechin Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2028) 8

1.4.1 Global Catechin Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2028) 8

1.4.2 Global Catechin Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2028) 9

1.4.3 Global Catechin Price Trends (2016-2028) 10

2 CATECHIN ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS BY REGION 11

2.1 Global Catechin Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2028 11

2.2 Global Catechin Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021) 11

2.2.1 Global Catechin Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 11

2.2.2 Global Catechin Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 12

2.3 Global Catechin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2028) 14

2.3.1 Global Catechin Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2028) 14

2.3.2 Global Catechin Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2028) 14

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures 16

2.4.1 North America Catechin Estimates and Projections (2016-2028) 16

2.4.2 Europe Catechin Estimates and Projections (2016-2028) 17

2.4.3 China Catechin Estimates and Projections (2016-2028) 18

2.4.4 Japan Catechin Estimates and Projections (2016-2028) 19

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Catechin Estimates and Projections (2016-2028) 20

2.4.6 India Catechin Estimates and Projections (2016-2028) 21

3 CATECHIN COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY PLAYERS 22

3.1 Global Top Catechin Players by Sales (2016-2021) 22

3.2 Global Top Catechin Players by Revenue (2016-2021) 23

3.3 Global Catechin by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Catechin as of 2020) 25

3.4 Global Catechin Average Price by Company (2016-2021) 25

3.5 Manufacturers Catechin Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Founded Time 26

4 CATECHIN MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 27

4.1 Global Catechin Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021) 27

4.1.1 Global Catechin Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 27

4.1.2 Global Catechin Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 27

4.1.3 Global Catechin Price by Type (2016-2021) 29

4.2 Global Catechin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2028) 29

4.2.1 Global Catechin Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2028) 29

4.2.2 Global Catechin Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2028) 30

4.2.3 Global Catechin Price Forecast by Type (2022-2028) 30

5 GLOBAL CATECHIN MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 31

5.1 Global Catechin Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021) 31

5.1.1 Global Catechin Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 31

5.1.2 Global Catechin Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 31

5.1.3 Global Catechin Price by Application (2016-2021) 33

5.2 Global Catechin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2028) 33

5.2.1 Global Catechin Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2028) 33

5.2.2 Global Catechin Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2028) 34

5.2.3 Global Catechin Price Forecast by Application (2022-2028) 34

6 NORTH AMERICA CATECHIN MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 35

6.1 North America Catechin Sales by Company 35

6.1.1 North America Catechin Sales by Company (2016-2021) 35

6.1.2 North America Catechin Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 36

6.2 North America Catechin Sales Breakdown by Type 37

6.2.1 North America Catechin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 37

6.2.2 North America Catechin Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2028) 38

6.3 North America Catechin Sales Breakdown by Application 38

6.3.1 North America Catechin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 38

6.3.2 North America Catechin Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2028) 39

7 EUROPE CATECHIN MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 40

7.1 Europe Catechin Sales by Company 40

7.1.1 Europe Catechin Sales by Company (2016-2021) 40

7.1.2 Europe Catechin Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 41

7.2 Europe Catechin Sales Breakdown by Type 42

7.2.1 Europe Catechin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 42

7.2.2 Europe Catechin Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2028) 43

7.3 Europe Catechin Sales Breakdown by Application 43

7.3.1 Europe Catechin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 43

7.3.2 Europe Catechin Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2028) 44

8 CHINA CATECHIN MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 45

8.1 China Catechin Sales by Company 45

8.1.1 China Catechin Sales by Company (2016-2021) 45

8.1.2 China Catechin Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 46

8.2 China Catechin Sales Breakdown by Type 47

8.2.1 China Catechin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 47

8.2.2 China Catechin Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2028) 48

8.3 China Catechin Sales Breakdown by Application 48

8.3.1 China Catechin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 48

8.3.2 China Catechin Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2028) 49

9 JAPAN CATECHIN MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 50

9.1 Japan Catechin Sales by Company 50

9.1.1 Japan Catechin Sales by Company (2016-2021) 50

9.1.2 Japan Catechin Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 51

9.2 Japan Catechin Sales Breakdown by Type 51

9.2.1 Japan Catechin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 51

9.2.2 Japan Catechin Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2028) 52

9.3 Japan Catechin Sales Breakdown by Application 53

9.3.1 Japan Catechin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 53

9.3.2 Japan Catechin Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2028) 54

10 SOUTHEAST ASIA CATECHIN MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 55

10.1 Southeast Asia Catechin Sales by Company 55

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Catechin Sales by Company (2016-2021) 55

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Catechin Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 55

10.2 Southeast Asia Catechin Sales Breakdown by Type 56

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Catechin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 56

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Catechin Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2028) 57

10.3 Southeast Asia Catechin Sales Breakdown by Application 58

10.3.1 Southeast Asia Catechin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 58

10.3.2 Southeast Asia Catechin Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2028) 59

11 INDIA CATECHIN MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 60

11.1 India Catechin Sales by Company 60

11.1.1 India Catechin Sales by Company (2016-2021) 60

11.1.2 India Catechin Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 61

11.2 India Catechin Sales Breakdown by Type 61

11.2.1 India Catechin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 61

11.2.2 India Catechin Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2028) 62

11.3 India Catechin Sales Breakdown by Application 63

11.3.1 India Catechin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 63

11.3.2 India Catechin Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2028) 64

12 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN CATECHIN BUSINESS 65

12.1 Taiyo Green Power 65

12.1.1 Taiyo Green Power Corporation Information 65

12.1.2 Taiyo Green Power Business Overview 65

12.1.3 Taiyo Green Power Catechin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 66

12.1.4 Taiyo Green Power Catechin Products Offered 66

12.2 Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech 68

12.2.1 Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech Corporation Information 68

12.2.2 Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech Business Overview 68

12.2.3 Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech Catechin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69

12.2.4 Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech Catechin Products Offered 69

12.3 Hunan Nutramax 71

12.3.1 Hunan Nutramax Corporation Information 71

12.3.2 Hunan Nutramax Business Overview 72

12.3.3 Hunan Nutramax Catechin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 72

12.3.4 Hunan Nutramax Catechin Products Offered 73

12.4 Hangzhou Qinyuan Natural Plant High-tech 73

12.4.1 Hangzhou Qinyuan Natural Plant High-tech Corporation Information 73

12.4.2 Hangzhou Qinyuan Natural Plant High-tech Business Overview 74

12.4.3 Hangzhou Qinyuan Natural Plant High-tech Catechin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 75

12.4.4 Hangzhou Qinyuan Natural Plant High-tech Catechin Products Offered 75

12.5 Shanghai Novanat Bioresources 76

12.5.1 Shanghai Novanat Bioresources Corporation Information 76

12.5.2 Shanghai Novanat Bioresources Business Overview 77

12.5.3 Shanghai Novanat Bioresources Catechin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 78

12.5.4 Shanghai Novanat Bioresources Catechin Products Offered 78

12.6 Chengdu Wagott Bio-Tech 79

12.6.1 Chengdu Wagott Bio-Tech Corporation Information 79

12.6.2 Chengdu Wagott Bio-Tech Business Overview 80

12.6.3 Chengdu Wagott Bio-Tech Catechin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81

12.6.4 Chengdu Wagott Bio-Tech Catechin Products Offered 81

12.7 Hangzhou Greensky Biological 82

12.7.1 Hangzhou Greensky Biological Corporation Information 82

12.7.2 Hangzhou Greensky Biological Business Overview 82

12.7.3 Hangzhou Greensky Biological Catechin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 83

12.7.4 Hangzhou Greensky Biological Catechin Products Offered 83

12.8 Jiangsu Tiansheng Pharmaceutical 83

12.8.1 Jiangsu Tiansheng Pharmaceutical Corporation Information 83

12.8.2 Jiangsu Tiansheng Pharmaceutical Business Overview 84

12.8.3 Jiangsu Tiansheng Pharmaceutical Catechin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 85

12.8.4 Jiangsu Tiansheng Pharmaceutical Catechin Products Offered 85

12.9 Pioneer Herb 86

12.9.1 Pioneer Herb Corporation Information 86

12.9.2 Pioneer Herb Business Overview 86

12.9.3 Pioneer Herb Catechin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 87

12.9.4 Pioneer Herb Catechin Products Offered 87

12.10 Dongyu 87

12.10.1 Dongyu Corporation Information 87

12.10.2 Dongyu Business Overview 88

12.10.3 Dongyu Catechin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 89

12.10.4 Dongyu Catechin Products Offered 89

13 CATECHIN MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 90

13.1 Catechin Key Raw Materials Analysis 90

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials 90

13.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 90

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 91

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Catechin 92

13.4 Catechin Industrial Chain Analysis 92

14 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 93

14.1 Marketing Channel 93

14.2 Catechin Distributors List 94

14.3 Catechin Customers 96

15 CATECHIN MARKET DYNAMICS 97

15.1 Catechin Industry Trends 97

15.2 Catechin Market Drivers 97

15.3 Catechin Market Restraints 98

16 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 99

17 APPENDIX 100

17.1 Research Methodology 100

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 100

17.1.2 Data Source 103

17.2 Author Details 106

17.3 Disclaimer 106

