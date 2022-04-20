Global Camera Module Adhesives Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Camera Module Adhesives market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Camera Module Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Camera Module Adhesives market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Camera Module Adhesives Market

The global Camera Module Adhesives market was valued at US$ 151 million in 2020 and will reach US$ 637 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.93% during 2021-2028.

Global Camera Module Adhesives Scope and Market Size

The global Camera Module Adhesives market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application.

By Company

Dymax

DELO

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

NAMICS

Addison Clear Wave

ThreeBond

Ajinomoto Fine-Techno

Tex Year Industries

AVENTK

KY Chemical

Sekisui

Longain New Materials

Segment by Type

UV Curable Type

Non UV Curable Type

Segment by Application

Mobile Phone

On-board Camera

Security Camera

Laptop Tablet

AIoT Intelligent Terminal

Others

The report on the Camera Module Adhesives market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Camera Module Adhesives consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Camera Module Adhesives market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Camera Module Adhesives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Camera Module Adhesives with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Camera Module Adhesives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Camera Module Adhesives companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 CAMERA MODULE ADHESIVES MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Camera Module Adhesives Product Overview 1

1.2 Camera Module Adhesives Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 UV Curable Type 3

1.2.2 Non UV Curable Type 4

1.3 Global Camera Module Adhesives Market Size by Type 5

1.3.1 Global Camera Module Adhesives Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2028) 6

1.3.2 Global Camera Module Adhesives Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 6

1.3.3 Global Camera Module Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2028) 8

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 10

1.4.1 North America Camera Module Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 10

1.4.2 Europe Camera Module Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 11

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Camera Module Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13

1.4.4 South America Camera Module Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 14

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Camera Module Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 15

2 CAMERA MODULE ADHESIVES MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 17

2.1 Global Top Players by Camera Module Adhesives Sales (2016-2021) 17

2.2 Global Top Players by Camera Module Adhesives Revenue (2016-2021) 18

2.3 Global Top Players by Camera Module Adhesives Price (2016-2021) 19

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Camera Module Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area 20

2.5 Camera Module Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends 21

2.5.1 Camera Module Adhesives Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021) 21

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Camera Module Adhesives Sales and Revenue in 2020 22

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Camera Module Adhesives as of 2020) 23

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Established Date 23

2.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 24

3 CAMERA MODULE ADHESIVES STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 25

3.1 Global Camera Module Adhesives Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 25

3.2 Global Camera Module Adhesives Historic Market Size by Region 25

3.2.1 Global Camera Module Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 25

3.2.2 Global Camera Module Adhesives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 26

3.2.3 Global Camera Module Adhesives Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 27

3.3 Global Camera Module Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Region 27

3.3.1 Global Camera Module Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2028) 27

3.3.2 Global Camera Module Adhesives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2028) 28

3.3.3 Global Camera Module Adhesives Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2028) 28

4 CAMERA MODULE ADHESIVES BY APPLICATION 29

4.1 Camera Module Adhesives Market Segment by Application 29

4.1.1 Mobile Phone 29

4.1.2 On-board Camera 30

4.1.3 Security Camera 31

4.1.4 Laptop Tablet 32

4.1.5 AIoT Intelligent Terminal 33

4.2 Global Camera Module Adhesives Market Size by Application 34

4.2.1 Global Camera Module Adhesives Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2028) 34

4.2.2 Global Camera Module Adhesives Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 35

4.2.3 Global Camera Module Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2028) 38

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 41

4.3.1 North America Camera Module Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 41

4.3.2 Europe Camera Module Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 42

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Camera Module Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 43

4.3.4 South America Camera Module Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 44

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Camera Module Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 45

5 NORTH AMERICA CAMERA MODULE ADHESIVES BY COUNTRY 46

5.1 North America Camera Module Adhesives Historic Market Size by Country 46

5.1.1 North America Camera Module Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 46

5.1.2 North America Camera Module Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 46

5.2 North America Camera Module Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Country 47

5.2.1 North America Camera Module Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2028) 47

5.2.2 North America Camera Module Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2028) 48

6 EUROPE CAMERA MODULE ADHESIVES BY COUNTRY 49

6.1 Europe Camera Module Adhesives Historic Market Size by Country 49

6.1.1 Europe Camera Module Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 49

6.1.2 Europe Camera Module Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 49

6.2 Europe Camera Module Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Country 50

6.2.1 Europe Camera Module Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2028) 50

6.2.2 Europe Camera Module Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2028) 51

7 ASIA-PACIFIC CAMERA MODULE ADHESIVES BY REGION 52

7.1 Asia-Pacific Camera Module Adhesives Historic Market Size by Region 52

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Camera Module Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 52

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Camera Module Adhesives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 52

7.2 Asia-Pacific Camera Module Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Region 53

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Camera Module Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2028) 53

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Camera Module Adhesives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2028) 54

8 SOUTH AMERICA CAMERA MODULE ADHESIVES BY COUNTRY 55

8.1 South America Camera Module Adhesives Historic Market Size by Country 55

8.1.1 South America Camera Module Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 55

8.1.2 South America Camera Module Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 55

8.2 South America Camera Module Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Country 56

8.2.1 South America Camera Module Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2028) 56

8.2.2 South America Camera Module Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2028) 56

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA CAMERA MODULE ADHESIVES BY COUNTRY 58

9.1 Middle East and Africa Camera Module Adhesives Historic Market Size by Country 58

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Camera Module Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 58

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Camera Module Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 58

9.2 Middle East and Africa Camera Module Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Country 59

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Camera Module Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2028) 59

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Camera Module Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2028) 60

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN CAMERA MODULE ADHESIVES BUSINESS 61

10.1 Dymax 61

10.1.1 Dymax Corporation Information 61

10.1.2 Dymax Introduction and Business Overview 61

10.1.3 Dymax Camera Module Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 62

10.1.4 Dymax Camera Module Adhesives Products Offered 63

10.2 DELO 64

10.2.1 DELO Corporation Information 64

10.2.2 DELO Introduction and Business Overview 64

10.2.3 DELO Camera Module Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 65

10.2.4 DELO Camera Module Adhesives Products Offered 65

10.3 Henkel 66

10.3.1 Henkel Corporation Information 66

10.3.2 Henkel Introduction and Business Overview 67

10.3.3 Henkel Camera Module Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 67

10.3.4 Henkel Camera Module Adhesives Products Offered 67

10.4 H.B. Fuller 68

10.4.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information 68

10.4.2 H.B. Fuller Introduction and Business Overview 68

10.4.3 H.B. Fuller Camera Module Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 70

10.4.4 H.B. Fuller Camera Module Adhesives Products Offered 70

10.5 NAMICS 70

10.5.1 NAMICS Corporation Information 70

10.5.2 NAMICS Introduction and Business Overview 71

10.5.3 NAMICS Camera Module Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 71

10.5.4 NAMICS Camera Module Adhesives Products Offered 72

10.6 Addison Clear Wave 72

10.6.1 Addison Clear Wave Corporation Information 72

10.6.2 Addison Clear Wave Introduction and Business Overview 73

10.6.3 Addison Clear Wave Camera Module Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74

10.6.4 Addison Clear Wave Camera Module Adhesives Products Offered 74

10.7 ThreeBond 75

10.7.1 ThreeBond Corporation Information 75

10.7.2 ThreeBond Introduction and Business Overview 76

10.7.3 ThreeBond Camera Module Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

10.7.4 ThreeBond Camera Module Adhesives Products Offered 76

10.8 Ajinomoto Fine-Techno 77

10.8.1 Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Corporation Information 77

10.8.2 Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Introduction and Business Overview 77

10.8.3 Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Camera Module Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 78

10.8.4 Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Camera Module Adhesives Products Offered 78

10.9 Tex Year Industries 79

10.9.1 Tex Year Industries Corporation Information 79

10.9.2 Tex Year Industries Introduction and Business Overview 79

10.9.3 Tex Year Industries Camera Module Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 80

10.9.4 Tex Year Industries Camera Module Adhesives Products Offered 80

10.10 AVENTK 81

10.10.1 AVENTK Corporation Information 81

10.10.2 AVENTK Introduction and Business Overview 81

10.10.3 AVENTK Camera Module Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 82

10.10.4 AVENTK Camera Module Adhesives Products Offered 82

10.11 KY Chemical 82

10.11.1 KY Chemical Corporation Information 82

10.11.2 KY Chemical Introduction and Business Overview 83

10.11.3 KY Chemical Camera Module Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 83

10.11.4 KY Chemical Camera Module Adhesives Products Offered 84

10.12 Sekisui 84

10.12.1 Sekisui Corporation Information 84

10.12.2 Sekisui Introduction and Business Overview 85

10.12.3 Sekisui Camera Module Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 85

10.12.4 Sekisui Camera Module Adhesives Products Offered 85

10.13 Longain New Materials 86

10.13.1 Longain New Materials Corporation Information 86

10.13.2 Longain New Materials Introduction and Business Overview 86

10.13.3 Longain New Materials Camera Module Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 87

10.13.4 Longain New Materials Camera Module Adhesives Products Offered 87

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 88

11.1 Camera Module Adhesives Key Raw Materials 88

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 88

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price 89

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 89

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 90

11.2.1 Raw Materials 90

11.2.2 Labor Cost 90

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 90

11.3 Camera Module Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis 91

11.4 Camera Module Adhesives Market Dynamics 91

11.4.1 Industry Trends 91

11.4.2 Market Drivers 92

11.4.3 Market Challenges 92

11.4.4 Market Restraints 93

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 94

12.1 Sales Channel 94

12.2 Camera Module Adhesives Distributors 95

12.3 Camera Module Adhesives Downstream Customers 97

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 98

14 APPENDIX 99

14.1 Research Methodology 99

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 99

14.1.2 Data Source 102

14.2 Author Details 105

14.3 Disclaimer 105

