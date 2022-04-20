April 20, 2022

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Global Brand Licensing Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

9 min read
17 hours ago maggie

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Brand Licensing  market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Brand Licensing  market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Brand Licensing  market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Brand Licensing Market

The global Brand Licensing market size is projected to reach US$ 369.42 billion by 2027, from US$ 257.23 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.98% during 2021-2027.

 

Global Brand Licensing Scope and Market Size

Brand Licensing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Brand Licensing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

 

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348457/brand-licensing

 

By Company

The Walt Disney Company

Meredith Corporation

PVH Corp.

Iconix Brand Group

Authentic Brands Group

Universal Brand Development

Nickelodeon (ViacomCBS)

Major League Baseball

Learfield IMG College

Sanrio

Sequential Brands Group

Hasbro

General Motors

National Basketball Association

Electrolux

National Football League

WarnerMedia

The Pokémon Company International

Procter & Gamble

Ferrari

Ralph Lauren

Mattel

Ford Motor Company

BBC Worldwide

The Hershey Company

Stanley Black & Decker

PGA Tour

National Hockey League

Sunkist Growers

WWE

 

Segment by Type

Apparels

Toys

Accessories

Home Decoration

Software/Video Games

Food and Beverage

Others

 

Segment by Application

Entertainment

Corporate Trademarks/Brand

Fashion

Sports

Others

 

The report on the Brand Licensing  market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

 

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

 

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

 

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

 

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Rest of MEA

 

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Brand Licensing  consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Brand Licensing  market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Brand Licensing  manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Brand Licensing  with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Brand Licensing  submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

 

Target Audience

> Brand Licensing  companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

 

Table of Contents

1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1
1.1 Study Scope 1
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Brand Licensing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 1
1.2.2 Apparels 2
1.2.3 Toys 3
1.2.4 Accessories 3
1.2.5 Home Decoration 3
1.2.6 Software/Video Games 4
1.2.7 Food and Beverage 4
1.3 Market by Application 5
1.3.1 Global Brand Licensing Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 5
1.3.2 Entertainment 6
1.3.3 Corporate Trademarks/Brand 6
1.3.4 Fashion 6
1.3.5 Sports 6
1.3.6 Others 7
1.4 Study Objectives 7
1.5 Years Considered 8

2 GLOBAL GROWTH TRENDS 9
2.1 Global Brand Licensing Market Perspective (2016-2027) 9
2.2 Brand Licensing Growth Trends by Regions 10
2.2.1 Brand Licensing Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 10
2.2.2 Brand Licensing Historic Market Size by Regions (2016-2021) 11
2.2.3 Brand Licensing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 12
2.3 Brand Licensing Industry Dynamic 13
2.3.1 Brand Licensing Market Trends 13
2.3.2 Brand Licensing Market Drivers 14
2.3.3 Brand Licensing Market Challenges 15
2.3.4 Brand Licensing Market Restraints 15

3 COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY KEY PLAYERS 16
3.1 Global Top Brand Licensing Players by Revenue 16
3.1.1 Global Top Brand Licensing Players by Revenue (2017-2020) 16
3.1.2 Global Brand Licensing Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2020) 17
3.2 Global Brand Licensing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 20
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Brand Licensing Revenue 21
3.4 Global Brand Licensing Market Concentration Ratio 23
3.4.1 Global Brand Licensing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 23
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Brand Licensing Revenue in 2020 24
3.5 Brand Licensing Key Players Head office and Area Served 24
3.6 Date of Enter into Brand Licensing Market 25

4 BRAND LICENSING BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE 27
4.1 Global Brand Licensing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 27
4.2 Global Brand Licensing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 28

5 BRAND LICENSING BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION 30
5.1 Global Brand Licensing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 30
5.2 Global Brand Licensing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 31

6 NORTH AMERICA 32
6.1 North America Brand Licensing Market Size (2016-2027) 32
6.2 North America Brand Licensing Market Size by Type 32
6.2.1 North America Brand Licensing Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 32
6.2.2 North America Brand Licensing Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 33
6.2.3 North America Brand Licensing Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 34
6.3 North America Brand Licensing Market Size by Application 34
6.3.1 North America Brand Licensing Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 34
6.3.2 North America Brand Licensing Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 35
6.3.3 North America Brand Licensing Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 35
6.4 North America Brand Licensing Market Size by Country 36
6.4.1 North America Brand Licensing Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 36
6.4.2 North America Brand Licensing Market Share by Country (2022-2027) 36
6.4.3 United States 38
6.4.4 Canada 39

7 EUROPE 40
7.1 Europe Brand Licensing Market Size (2016-2027) 40
7.2 Europe Brand Licensing Market Size by Type 40
7.2.1 Europe Brand Licensing Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 40
7.2.2 Europe Brand Licensing Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 41
7.2.3 Europe Brand Licensing Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 42
7.3 Europe Brand Licensing Market Size by Application 42
7.3.1 Europe Brand Licensing Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 42
7.3.2 Europe Brand Licensing Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 43
7.3.3 Europe Brand Licensing Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 43
7.4 Europe Brand Licensing Market Size by Country 44
7.4.1 Europe Brand Licensing Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 44
7.4.2 Europe Brand Licensing Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 44
7.4.3 Germany 46
7.4.4 France 47
7.4.5 U.K. 48
7.4.6 Italy 49
7.4.7 Russia 50

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 51
8.1 Asia-Pacific Brand Licensing Market Size (2016-2027) 51
8.2 Asia-Pacific Brand Licensing Market Size by Type 51
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Brand Licensing Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 51
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Brand Licensing Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 52
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Brand Licensing Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 53
8.3 Asia-Pacific Brand Licensing Market Size by Application 53
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Brand Licensing Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 53
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Brand Licensing Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 54
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Brand Licensing Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 54
8.4 Asia-Pacific Brand Licensing Market Size by Region 55
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Brand Licensing Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 55
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Brand Licensing Market Size by Region (2022-2027) 55
8.4.3 China 57
8.4.4 Japan 58
8.4.5 South Korea 59
8.4.6 Southeast Asia 60
8.4.7 India 61
8.4.8 Australia 62

9 LATIN AMERICA 63
9.1 Latin America Brand Licensing Market Size (2016-2027) 63
9.2 Latin America Brand Licensing Market Size by Type 63
9.2.1 Latin America Brand Licensing Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 63
9.2.2 Latin America Brand Licensing Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 64
9.2.3 Latin America Brand Licensing Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 65
9.3 Latin America Brand Licensing Market Size by Application 65
9.3.1 Latin America Brand Licensing Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 65
9.3.2 Latin America Brand Licensing Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 66
9.3.3 Latin America Brand Licensing Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 66
9.4 Latin America Brand Licensing Market Size by Country 67
9.4.1 Latin America Brand Licensing Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 67
9.4.2 Latin America Brand Licensing Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 67
9.4.3 Mexico 69
9.4.4 Brazil 70

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 71
10.1 Middle East & Africa Brand Licensing Market Size (2016-2027) 71
10.2 Middle East & Africa Brand Licensing Market Size by Type 71
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Brand Licensing Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 71
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Brand Licensing Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 72
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Brand Licensing Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 73
10.3 Middle East & Africa Brand Licensing Market Size by Application 73
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Brand Licensing Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 73
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Brand Licensing Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 74
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Brand Licensing Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 74
10.4 Middle East & Africa Brand Licensing Market Size by Country 75
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Brand Licensing Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 75
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Brand Licensing Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 75
10.4.3 Turkey 77
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia 78

11 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 79
11.1 The Walt Disney Company 79
11.1.1 The Walt Disney Company Details 79
11.1.2 The Walt Disney Company Business Overview 80
11.1.3 The Walt Disney Company Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 80
11.2 Meredith Corporation 80
11.2.1 Meredith Corporation Company Details 80
11.2.2 Meredith Corporation Business Overview 81
11.2.3 Meredith Corporation Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 81
11.3 PVH Corp. 81
11.3.1 PVH Corp. Company Details 81
11.3.2 PVH Corp. Business Overview 82
11.3.3 PVH Corp. Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 82
11.4 Iconix Brand Group 82
11.4.1 Iconix Brand Group Company Details 82
11.4.2 Iconix Brand Group Business Overview 83
11.4.3 Iconix Brand Group Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 84
11.5 Authentic Brands Group 84
11.5.1 Authentic Brands Group Company Details 84
11.5.2 Authentic Brands Group Business Overview 84
11.5.3 Authentic Brands Group Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 85
11.6 Universal Brand Development 86
11.6.1 Universal Brand Development Company Details 86
11.6.2 Universal Brand Development Business Overview 86
11.6.3 Universal Brand Development Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 87
11.7 Nickelodeon 87
11.7.1 Nickelodeon Company Details 87
11.7.2 Nickelodeon Business Overview 87
11.7.3 Nickelodeon Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 88
11.8 Major League Baseball 88
11.8.1 Major League Baseball Company Details 88
11.8.2 Major League Baseball Business Overview 88
11.8.3 Major League Baseball Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 89
11.9 Learfield IMG College 89
11.9.1 Learfield IMG College Company Details 89
11.9.2 Learfield IMG College Business Overview 89
11.9.3 Learfield IMG College Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 90
11.10 Sanrio 90
11.10.1 Sanrio Company Details 90
11.10.2 Sanrio Business Overview 90
11.10.3 Sanrio Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 91
11.11 Sequential Brands Group 91
11.11.1 Sequential Brands Group Company Details 91
11.11.2 Sequential Brands Group Business Overview 91
11.11.3 Sequential Brands Group Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 92
11.12 Hasbro 92
11.12.1 Hasbro Company Details 92
11.12.2 Hasbro Business Overview 93
11.12.3 Hasbro Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 93
11.13 General Motors 93
11.13.1 General Motors Company Details 93
11.13.2 General Motors Business Overview 94
11.13.3 General Motors Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 94
11.14 National Basketball Association 94
11.14.1 National Basketball Association Company Details 94
11.14.2 National Basketball Association Business Overview 95
11.14.3 National Basketball Association Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 95
11.15 Electrolux 95
11.15.1 Electrolux Company Details 95
11.15.2 Electrolux Business Overview 96
11.15.3 Electrolux Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 96
11.16 National Football League 97
11.16.1 National Football League Company Details 97
11.16.2 National Football League Business Overview 97
11.16.3 National Football League Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 97
11.17 Warner Bros. Consumer Products 98
11.17.1 Warner Bros. Consumer Products Company Details 98
11.17.2 Warner Bros. Consumer Products Business Overview 98
11.17.3 Warner Bros. Consumer Products Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 99
11.18 The Pokémon Company International 99
11.18.1 The Pokémon Company International Company Details 99
11.18.2 The Pokémon Company International Business Overview 99
11.18.3 The Pokémon Company International Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 100
11.19 Procter & Gamble 100
11.19.1 Procter & Gamble Company Details 100
11.19.2 Procter & Gamble Business Overview 100
11.19.3 Procter & Gamble Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 101
11.20 Ferrari 101
11.20.1 Ferrari Company Details 101
11.20.2 Ferrari Business Overview 101
11.20.3 Ferrari Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 102
11.21 Ralph Lauren 102
11.21.1 Ralph Lauren Company Details 102
11.21.2 Ralph Lauren Business Overview 102
11.21.3 Ralph Lauren Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 103
11.22 Mattel 103
11.22.1 Mattel Company Details 103
11.22.2 Mattel Business Overview 104
11.22.3 Mattel Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 104
11.23 Ford Motor Company 105
11.23.1 Ford Motor Company Details 105
11.23.2 Ford Motor Company Business Overview 105
11.23.3 Ford Motor Company Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 106
11.24 BBC Worldwide 106
11.24.1 BBC Worldwide Company Details 106
11.24.2 BBC Worldwide Business Overview 106
11.24.3 BBC Worldwide Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 107
11.25 The Hershey Company 107
11.25.1 The Hershey Company Details 107
11.25.2 The Hershey Company Business Overview 108
11.25.3 The Hershey Company Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 108
11.26 Stanley Black & Decker 108
11.26.1 Stanley Black & Decker Company Details 108
11.26.2 Stanley Black & Decker Business Overview 109
11.26.3 Stanley Black & Decker Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 109
11.27 PGA Tour 110
11.27.1 PGA Tour Company Details 110
11.27.2 PGA Tour Business Overview 110
11.27.3 PGA Tour Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 111
11.28 National Hockey League 111
11.28.1 National Hockey League Company Details 111
11.28.2 National Hockey League Business Overview 111
11.28.3 National Hockey League Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 112
11.29 Sunkist Growers 112
11.29.1 Sunkist Growers Company Details 112
11.29.2 Sunkist Growers Business Overview 112
11.29.3 Sunkist Growers Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 113
11.30 WWE 113
11.30.1 WWE Company Details 113
11.30.2 WWE Business Overview 113
11.30.3 WWE Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 114

12 ANALYST’S VIEWPOINTS/CONCLUSIONS 115

13 APPENDIX 116
13.1 Research Methodology 116
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 116
13.1.2 Data Source 119
13.2 Disclaimer 122

 

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click 

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348457/brand-licensing

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

 

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US)   +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com

 

More Stories

8 min read

Global Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

11 hours ago maggie
9 min read

Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

12 hours ago maggie
8 min read

Global Electronics Adhesives Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

12 hours ago maggie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

8 min read

Global Electronics Manufacturing Services for Net-Working (Netcom) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

11 hours ago maggie
9 min read

Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

12 hours ago maggie
8 min read

Global Electronics Adhesives Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

12 hours ago maggie
10 min read

Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

12 hours ago maggie