Global Brand Licensing Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Brand Licensing market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Brand Licensing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Brand Licensing market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Brand Licensing Market

The global Brand Licensing market size is projected to reach US$ 369.42 billion by 2027, from US$ 257.23 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.98% during 2021-2027.

Global Brand Licensing Scope and Market Size

Brand Licensing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Brand Licensing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348457/brand-licensing

By Company

The Walt Disney Company

Meredith Corporation

PVH Corp.

Iconix Brand Group

Authentic Brands Group

Universal Brand Development

Nickelodeon (ViacomCBS)

Major League Baseball

Learfield IMG College

Sanrio

Sequential Brands Group

Hasbro

General Motors

National Basketball Association

Electrolux

National Football League

WarnerMedia

The Pokémon Company International

Procter & Gamble

Ferrari

Ralph Lauren

Mattel

Ford Motor Company

BBC Worldwide

The Hershey Company

Stanley Black & Decker

PGA Tour

National Hockey League

Sunkist Growers

WWE

Segment by Type

Apparels

Toys

Accessories

Home Decoration

Software/Video Games

Food and Beverage

Others

Segment by Application

Entertainment

Corporate Trademarks/Brand

Fashion

Sports

Others

The report on the Brand Licensing market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Rest of MEA

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Brand Licensing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Brand Licensing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Brand Licensing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Brand Licensing with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Brand Licensing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Brand Licensing companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Brand Licensing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 1

1.2.2 Apparels 2

1.2.3 Toys 3

1.2.4 Accessories 3

1.2.5 Home Decoration 3

1.2.6 Software/Video Games 4

1.2.7 Food and Beverage 4

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Brand Licensing Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 5

1.3.2 Entertainment 6

1.3.3 Corporate Trademarks/Brand 6

1.3.4 Fashion 6

1.3.5 Sports 6

1.3.6 Others 7

1.4 Study Objectives 7

1.5 Years Considered 8

2 GLOBAL GROWTH TRENDS 9

2.1 Global Brand Licensing Market Perspective (2016-2027) 9

2.2 Brand Licensing Growth Trends by Regions 10

2.2.1 Brand Licensing Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 10

2.2.2 Brand Licensing Historic Market Size by Regions (2016-2021) 11

2.2.3 Brand Licensing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 12

2.3 Brand Licensing Industry Dynamic 13

2.3.1 Brand Licensing Market Trends 13

2.3.2 Brand Licensing Market Drivers 14

2.3.3 Brand Licensing Market Challenges 15

2.3.4 Brand Licensing Market Restraints 15

3 COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY KEY PLAYERS 16

3.1 Global Top Brand Licensing Players by Revenue 16

3.1.1 Global Top Brand Licensing Players by Revenue (2017-2020) 16

3.1.2 Global Brand Licensing Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2020) 17

3.2 Global Brand Licensing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 20

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Brand Licensing Revenue 21

3.4 Global Brand Licensing Market Concentration Ratio 23

3.4.1 Global Brand Licensing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 23

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Brand Licensing Revenue in 2020 24

3.5 Brand Licensing Key Players Head office and Area Served 24

3.6 Date of Enter into Brand Licensing Market 25

4 BRAND LICENSING BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE 27

4.1 Global Brand Licensing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 27

4.2 Global Brand Licensing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 28

5 BRAND LICENSING BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION 30

5.1 Global Brand Licensing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 30

5.2 Global Brand Licensing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 31

6 NORTH AMERICA 32

6.1 North America Brand Licensing Market Size (2016-2027) 32

6.2 North America Brand Licensing Market Size by Type 32

6.2.1 North America Brand Licensing Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 32

6.2.2 North America Brand Licensing Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 33

6.2.3 North America Brand Licensing Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 34

6.3 North America Brand Licensing Market Size by Application 34

6.3.1 North America Brand Licensing Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 34

6.3.2 North America Brand Licensing Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 35

6.3.3 North America Brand Licensing Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 35

6.4 North America Brand Licensing Market Size by Country 36

6.4.1 North America Brand Licensing Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 36

6.4.2 North America Brand Licensing Market Share by Country (2022-2027) 36

6.4.3 United States 38

6.4.4 Canada 39

7 EUROPE 40

7.1 Europe Brand Licensing Market Size (2016-2027) 40

7.2 Europe Brand Licensing Market Size by Type 40

7.2.1 Europe Brand Licensing Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 40

7.2.2 Europe Brand Licensing Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 41

7.2.3 Europe Brand Licensing Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 42

7.3 Europe Brand Licensing Market Size by Application 42

7.3.1 Europe Brand Licensing Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 42

7.3.2 Europe Brand Licensing Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 43

7.3.3 Europe Brand Licensing Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 43

7.4 Europe Brand Licensing Market Size by Country 44

7.4.1 Europe Brand Licensing Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 44

7.4.2 Europe Brand Licensing Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 44

7.4.3 Germany 46

7.4.4 France 47

7.4.5 U.K. 48

7.4.6 Italy 49

7.4.7 Russia 50

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 51

8.1 Asia-Pacific Brand Licensing Market Size (2016-2027) 51

8.2 Asia-Pacific Brand Licensing Market Size by Type 51

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Brand Licensing Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 51

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Brand Licensing Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 52

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Brand Licensing Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 53

8.3 Asia-Pacific Brand Licensing Market Size by Application 53

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Brand Licensing Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 53

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Brand Licensing Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 54

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Brand Licensing Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 54

8.4 Asia-Pacific Brand Licensing Market Size by Region 55

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Brand Licensing Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 55

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Brand Licensing Market Size by Region (2022-2027) 55

8.4.3 China 57

8.4.4 Japan 58

8.4.5 South Korea 59

8.4.6 Southeast Asia 60

8.4.7 India 61

8.4.8 Australia 62

9 LATIN AMERICA 63

9.1 Latin America Brand Licensing Market Size (2016-2027) 63

9.2 Latin America Brand Licensing Market Size by Type 63

9.2.1 Latin America Brand Licensing Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 63

9.2.2 Latin America Brand Licensing Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 64

9.2.3 Latin America Brand Licensing Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 65

9.3 Latin America Brand Licensing Market Size by Application 65

9.3.1 Latin America Brand Licensing Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 65

9.3.2 Latin America Brand Licensing Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 66

9.3.3 Latin America Brand Licensing Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 66

9.4 Latin America Brand Licensing Market Size by Country 67

9.4.1 Latin America Brand Licensing Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 67

9.4.2 Latin America Brand Licensing Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 67

9.4.3 Mexico 69

9.4.4 Brazil 70

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 71

10.1 Middle East & Africa Brand Licensing Market Size (2016-2027) 71

10.2 Middle East & Africa Brand Licensing Market Size by Type 71

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Brand Licensing Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 71

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Brand Licensing Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 72

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Brand Licensing Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 73

10.3 Middle East & Africa Brand Licensing Market Size by Application 73

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Brand Licensing Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 73

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Brand Licensing Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 74

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Brand Licensing Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 74

10.4 Middle East & Africa Brand Licensing Market Size by Country 75

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Brand Licensing Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 75

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Brand Licensing Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 75

10.4.3 Turkey 77

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia 78

11 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 79

11.1 The Walt Disney Company 79

11.1.1 The Walt Disney Company Details 79

11.1.2 The Walt Disney Company Business Overview 80

11.1.3 The Walt Disney Company Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 80

11.2 Meredith Corporation 80

11.2.1 Meredith Corporation Company Details 80

11.2.2 Meredith Corporation Business Overview 81

11.2.3 Meredith Corporation Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 81

11.3 PVH Corp. 81

11.3.1 PVH Corp. Company Details 81

11.3.2 PVH Corp. Business Overview 82

11.3.3 PVH Corp. Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 82

11.4 Iconix Brand Group 82

11.4.1 Iconix Brand Group Company Details 82

11.4.2 Iconix Brand Group Business Overview 83

11.4.3 Iconix Brand Group Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 84

11.5 Authentic Brands Group 84

11.5.1 Authentic Brands Group Company Details 84

11.5.2 Authentic Brands Group Business Overview 84

11.5.3 Authentic Brands Group Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 85

11.6 Universal Brand Development 86

11.6.1 Universal Brand Development Company Details 86

11.6.2 Universal Brand Development Business Overview 86

11.6.3 Universal Brand Development Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 87

11.7 Nickelodeon 87

11.7.1 Nickelodeon Company Details 87

11.7.2 Nickelodeon Business Overview 87

11.7.3 Nickelodeon Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 88

11.8 Major League Baseball 88

11.8.1 Major League Baseball Company Details 88

11.8.2 Major League Baseball Business Overview 88

11.8.3 Major League Baseball Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 89

11.9 Learfield IMG College 89

11.9.1 Learfield IMG College Company Details 89

11.9.2 Learfield IMG College Business Overview 89

11.9.3 Learfield IMG College Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 90

11.10 Sanrio 90

11.10.1 Sanrio Company Details 90

11.10.2 Sanrio Business Overview 90

11.10.3 Sanrio Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 91

11.11 Sequential Brands Group 91

11.11.1 Sequential Brands Group Company Details 91

11.11.2 Sequential Brands Group Business Overview 91

11.11.3 Sequential Brands Group Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 92

11.12 Hasbro 92

11.12.1 Hasbro Company Details 92

11.12.2 Hasbro Business Overview 93

11.12.3 Hasbro Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 93

11.13 General Motors 93

11.13.1 General Motors Company Details 93

11.13.2 General Motors Business Overview 94

11.13.3 General Motors Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 94

11.14 National Basketball Association 94

11.14.1 National Basketball Association Company Details 94

11.14.2 National Basketball Association Business Overview 95

11.14.3 National Basketball Association Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 95

11.15 Electrolux 95

11.15.1 Electrolux Company Details 95

11.15.2 Electrolux Business Overview 96

11.15.3 Electrolux Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 96

11.16 National Football League 97

11.16.1 National Football League Company Details 97

11.16.2 National Football League Business Overview 97

11.16.3 National Football League Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 97

11.17 Warner Bros. Consumer Products 98

11.17.1 Warner Bros. Consumer Products Company Details 98

11.17.2 Warner Bros. Consumer Products Business Overview 98

11.17.3 Warner Bros. Consumer Products Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 99

11.18 The Pokémon Company International 99

11.18.1 The Pokémon Company International Company Details 99

11.18.2 The Pokémon Company International Business Overview 99

11.18.3 The Pokémon Company International Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 100

11.19 Procter & Gamble 100

11.19.1 Procter & Gamble Company Details 100

11.19.2 Procter & Gamble Business Overview 100

11.19.3 Procter & Gamble Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 101

11.20 Ferrari 101

11.20.1 Ferrari Company Details 101

11.20.2 Ferrari Business Overview 101

11.20.3 Ferrari Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 102

11.21 Ralph Lauren 102

11.21.1 Ralph Lauren Company Details 102

11.21.2 Ralph Lauren Business Overview 102

11.21.3 Ralph Lauren Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 103

11.22 Mattel 103

11.22.1 Mattel Company Details 103

11.22.2 Mattel Business Overview 104

11.22.3 Mattel Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 104

11.23 Ford Motor Company 105

11.23.1 Ford Motor Company Details 105

11.23.2 Ford Motor Company Business Overview 105

11.23.3 Ford Motor Company Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 106

11.24 BBC Worldwide 106

11.24.1 BBC Worldwide Company Details 106

11.24.2 BBC Worldwide Business Overview 106

11.24.3 BBC Worldwide Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 107

11.25 The Hershey Company 107

11.25.1 The Hershey Company Details 107

11.25.2 The Hershey Company Business Overview 108

11.25.3 The Hershey Company Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 108

11.26 Stanley Black & Decker 108

11.26.1 Stanley Black & Decker Company Details 108

11.26.2 Stanley Black & Decker Business Overview 109

11.26.3 Stanley Black & Decker Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 109

11.27 PGA Tour 110

11.27.1 PGA Tour Company Details 110

11.27.2 PGA Tour Business Overview 110

11.27.3 PGA Tour Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 111

11.28 National Hockey League 111

11.28.1 National Hockey League Company Details 111

11.28.2 National Hockey League Business Overview 111

11.28.3 National Hockey League Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 112

11.29 Sunkist Growers 112

11.29.1 Sunkist Growers Company Details 112

11.29.2 Sunkist Growers Business Overview 112

11.29.3 Sunkist Growers Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 113

11.30 WWE 113

11.30.1 WWE Company Details 113

11.30.2 WWE Business Overview 113

11.30.3 WWE Retail Sales of Brand Licensing Worldwide (2017-2020) 114

12 ANALYST’S VIEWPOINTS/CONCLUSIONS 115

13 APPENDIX 116

13.1 Research Methodology 116

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 116

13.1.2 Data Source 119

13.2 Disclaimer 122

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348457/brand-licensing

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com