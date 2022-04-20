Global Bio Polyols Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Bio Polyols market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio Polyols market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Bio Polyols market.

Summary

Global Bio Polyols Scope and Market Size

The global Bio Polyols market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio Polyols market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and By Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

BASF

Cargill Inc

MCNS

Emery Oleochemicals

Croda

Alberdingk Boley

Jayant Agro-Organics Limited

Maskimi

Stahl

Polylabs

Xuchuan Chemical

Vertellus

NivaPol

MCPU Polymer

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group

EDB Poliois Vegetais

Segment by Type

Polyether Polyols

Polyester Polyols

Segment by Application

Furniture and Bedding

Construction/Insulation

Automotive

Packaging

Carpet Backing

Others

The report on the Bio Polyols market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Other Regions

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Mexico

Other Regions

Middle East & Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Bio Polyols consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Bio Polyols market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bio Polyols manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bio Polyols with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Bio Polyols submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Bio Polyols companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 BIO POLYOLS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Bio Polyols Product Overview 1

1.2 Bio Polyols Market Segment by Type 3

1.3 Global Bio Polyols Market Size by Type 3

1.3.1 Global Bio Polyols Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 4

1.3.2 Global Bio Polyols Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 5

1.3.3 Global Bio Polyols Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 7

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 10

1.4.1 North America Bio Polyols Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 10

1.4.2 Europe Bio Polyols Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 11

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Bio Polyols Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 11

1.4.4 Latin America Bio Polyols Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 12

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Bio Polyols Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13

2 BIO POLYOLS MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 15

2.1 Global Top Players by Bio Polyols Sales (2016-2021) 15

2.2 Global Top Players by Bio Polyols Revenue (2016-2021) 16

2.3 Global Top Players by Bio Polyols Price (2016-2021) 18

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Bio Polyols Headquarter Distribution 18

2.5 Bio Polyols Market Competitive Situation and Trends 19

2.5.1 Bio Polyols Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021) 19

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bio Polyols Revenue in 2020 20

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Bio Polyols as of 2020) 21

3 BIO POLYOLS STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 24

3.1 Global Bio Polyols Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 24

3.2 Global Bio Polyols Historic Market Size by Region 24

3.2.1 Global Bio Polyols Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 24

3.2.2 Global Bio Polyols Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 25

3.2.3 Global Bio Polyols Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 26

3.3 Global Bio Polyols Forecasted Market Size by Region 26

3.3.1 Global Bio Polyols Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 26

3.3.2 Global Bio Polyols Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 27

3.3.3 Global Bio Polyols Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 27

4 BIO POLYOLS BY APPLICATION 28

4.1 Bio Polyols Market Segment by Application 28

4.2 Global Bio Polyols Market Size by Application 28

4.2.1 Global Bio Polyols Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 29

4.2.2 Global Bio Polyols Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 30

4.2.3 Global Bio Polyols Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 31

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 32

4.3.1 North America Bio Polyols Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 32

4.3.2 Europe Bio Polyols Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 33

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Bio Polyols Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 34

4.3.4 Latin America Bio Polyols Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 35

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Bio Polyols Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 36

5 NORTH AMERICA BIO POLYOLS BY COUNTRY 38

5.1 North America Bio Polyols Historic Market Size by Country 38

5.1.1 North America Bio Polyols Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 38

5.1.2 North America Bio Polyols Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 38

5.2 North America Bio Polyols Forecasted Market Size by Country 39

5.2.1 North America Bio Polyols Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 39

5.2.2 North America Bio Polyols Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 39

6 EUROPE BIO POLYOLS BY COUNTRY 40

6.1 Europe Bio Polyols Historic Market Size by Country 40

6.1.1 Europe Bio Polyols Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 40

6.1.2 Europe Bio Polyols Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 40

6.2 Europe Bio Polyols Forecasted Market Size by Country 41

6.2.1 Europe Bio Polyols Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 41

6.2.2 Europe Bio Polyols Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 42

7 ASIA-PACIFIC BIO POLYOLS BY REGION 43

7.1 Asia-Pacific Bio Polyols Historic Market Size by Region 43

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bio Polyols Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 43

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bio Polyols Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 43

7.2 Asia-Pacific Bio Polyols Forecasted Market Size by Region 44

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bio Polyols Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 44

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bio Polyols Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 45

8 LATIN AMERICA BIO POLYOLS BY COUNTRY 46

8.1 Latin America Bio Polyols Historic Market Size by Country 46

8.1.1 Latin America Bio Polyols Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 46

8.1.2 Latin America Bio Polyols Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 46

8.2 Latin America Bio Polyols Forecasted Market Size by Country 47

8.2.1 Latin America Bio Polyols Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 47

8.2.2 Latin America Bio Polyols Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 47

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA BIO POLYOLS BY COUNTRY 49

9.1 Middle East and Africa Bio Polyols Historic Market Size by Country 49

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio Polyols Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 49

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio Polyols Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 49

9.2 Middle East and Africa Bio Polyols Forecasted Market Size by Country 50

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio Polyols Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 50

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio Polyols Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 50

10 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 51

10.1 BASF Group 51

10.1.1 BASF Group Company Details 51

10.1.2 Company and Business Overview 51

10.1.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 52

10.1.4 BASF Group Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2016-2021) 52

10.2 Cargill Inc 53

10.2.1 Cargill Inc Company Details 53

10.2.2 Company and Business Overview 53

10.2.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 54

10.2.4 Cargill Inc Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2016-2021) 54

10.3 MCNS 54

10.3.1 MCNS Company Details 54

10.3.2 Company and Business Overview 55

10.3.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 55

10.3.4 MCNS Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2016-2021) 56

10.4 Emery Oleochemicals 56

10.4.1 Emery Oleochemicals Company Details 56

10.4.2 Company and Business Overview 56

10.4.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 57

10.4.4 Emery Oleochemicals Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2016-2021) 59

10.5 Croda 59

10.5.1 Croda Company Details 59

10.5.2 Company and Business Overview 59

10.5.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 60

10.5.4 Croda Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2016-2021) 60

10.6 Alberdingk Boley 61

10.6.1 Alberdingk Boley Company Details 61

10.6.2 Company and Business Overview 61

10.6.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 62

10.6.4 Alberdingk Boley Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2016-2021) 62

10.7 Jayant Agro-Organics Limited 62

10.7.1 Jayant Agro-Organics Limited Company Details 62

10.7.2 Company and Business Overview 63

10.7.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 63

10.7.4 Jayant Agro-Organics Limited Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2016-2021) 64

10.8 Maskimi 64

10.8.1 Maskimi Company Details 64

10.8.2 Company and Business Overview 64

10.8.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 65

10.8.4 Maskimi Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2016-2021) 65

10.9 Stahl 66

10.9.1 Stahl Company Details 66

10.9.2 Company and Business Overview 66

10.9.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 66

10.9.4 Stahl Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2016-2021) 67

10.10 Polylabs 67

10.10.1 Polylabs Company Details 67

10.10.2 Company and Business Overview 68

10.10.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 68

10.10.4 Polylabs Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2016-2021) 69

10.11 Xuchuan Chemical 69

10.11.1 Xuchuan Chemical Company Details 69

10.11.2 Company and Business Overview 69

10.11.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 70

10.11.4 Xuchuan Chemical Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2016-2021) 71

10.12 Vertellus 71

10.12.1 Vertellus Company Details 71

10.12.2 Company and Business Overview 71

10.12.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 72

10.12.4 Vertellus Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2016-2021) 72

10.13 NivaPol 73

10.13.1 NivaPol Company Details 73

10.13.2 Company and Business Overview 73

10.13.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 74

10.13.4 NivaPol Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2016-2021) 74

10.14 MCPU Polymer 75

10.14.1 MCPU Polymer Company Details 75

10.14.2 Company and Business Overview 75

10.14.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 75

10.14.4 MCPU Polymer Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2016-2021) 76

10.15 GLOBAL BIO-CHEM TECHNOLOGY GROUP 76

10.15.1 GLOBAL BIO-CHEM TECHNOLOGY GROUP Company Details 76

10.15.2 Company and Business Overview 77

10.15.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 77

10.15.4 GLOBAL BIO-CHEM TECHNOLOGY GROUP Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2016-2021) 78

10.16 EDB POLIOIS VEGETAIS 78

10.16.1 EDB POLIOIS VEGETAIS Company Details 78

10.16.2 Company and Business Overview 79

10.16.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 79

10.16.4 EDB POLIOIS VEGETAIS Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2016-2021) 80

11 BIO POLYOLS UPSTREAM 81

11.1 Bio Polyols Key Raw Materials Analysis 81

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 82

11.2.1 Raw Materials 82

11.2.2 Labor Cost 82

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 82

12 MARKET DYNAMICS 83

12.1 Market Trends 83

12.2 Challenges 83

12.3 Market Drivers and Impact 83

12.4 Market Risks 84

12.5 Industry Enters Major Barriers 84

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 84

13 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 86

13.1 Sales Channel 86

13.2 Distributors 87

13.3 Marketing Channels Status of Bio Polyols 88

13.4 Market Positioning 89

13.4.1 Pricing Strategy 89

13.4.2 Brand Strategy 90

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 91

15 APPENDIX 92

15.1 Research Methodology 92

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 92

15.1.2 Data Source 95

15.2 Author Details 98

15.3 Disclaimer 98

