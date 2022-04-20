Global Barrier Shrink Bags Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Barrier Shrink Bags market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Barrier Shrink Bags market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Barrier Shrink Bags market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Barrier Shrink Bags Market

In 2020, the global Barrier Shrink Bags market size was US$ 902.31 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1004.81 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.32% between 2021 and 2027.

Global Barrier Shrink Bags Scope and Market Size

The global Barrier Shrink Bags market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application.

By Company

Amcor

Sealed Air Corporation

Viscofan

TC Transcontinental

Kureha Corporation

Flexopack

Schur Flexibles Group

Allfo

Winpak

PREMIUMPACK

Flavorseal

BUERGOFOL

Vac Pac

Segment by Type

Round Bottom Sealed

Straight Bottom Sealed

Side Sealed

Others

Segment by Application

Meat and Poultry

Seafood

Dairy

Others

The report on the Barrier Shrink Bags market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Korea

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Barrier Shrink Bags consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Barrier Shrink Bags market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Barrier Shrink Bags manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Barrier Shrink Bags with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Barrier Shrink Bags submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Barrier Shrink Bags companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 BARRIER SHRINK BAGS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Barrier Shrink Bags Product Overview 1

1.2 Barrier Shrink Bags Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 Round Bottom Sealed 3

1.2.2 Straight Bottom Sealed 4

1.2.3 Side Sealed 5

1.2.4 Others 6

1.3 Global Barrier Shrink Bags Market Size by Type 7

1.3.1 Global Barrier Shrink Bags Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 7

1.3.2 Global Barrier Shrink Bags Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 8

1.3.3 Global Barrier Shrink Bags Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 9

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 10

1.4.1 North America Barrier Shrink Bags Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 10

1.4.2 Europe Barrier Shrink Bags Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 11

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Barrier Shrink Bags Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 12

1.4.4 South America Barrier Shrink Bags Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Barrier Shrink Bags Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 14

2 BARRIER SHRINK BAGS MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 16

2.1 Global Top Players by Barrier Shrink Bags Sales (2016-2021) 16

2.2 Global Top Players by Barrier Shrink Bags Revenue (2016-2021) 17

2.3 Global Top Players by Barrier Shrink Bags Price (2016-2021) 18

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Barrier Shrink Bags Manufacturing Base Distribution 19

2.5 Barrier Shrink Bags Market Competitive Situation and Trends 19

2.5.1 Barrier Shrink Bags Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021) 19

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Barrier Shrink Bags Sales and Revenue in 2020 21

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Barrier Shrink Bags as of 2020) 24

2.7 Established Date of Key Manufacturers Enter in Barrier Shrink Bags Market 25

2.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 26

3 BARRIER SHRINK BAGS STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 27

3.1 Global Barrier Shrink Bags Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 27

3.2 Global Barrier Shrink Bags Historic Market Size by Region 27

3.2.1 Global Barrier Shrink Bags Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 27

3.2.2 Global Barrier Shrink Bags Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 28

3.2.3 Global Barrier Shrink Bags Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 28

3.3 Global Barrier Shrink Bags Forecasted Market Size by Region 29

3.3.1 Global Barrier Shrink Bags Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 29

3.3.2 Global Barrier Shrink Bags Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 29

3.3.3 Global Barrier Shrink Bags Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 30

4 BARRIER SHRINK BAGS BY APPLICATION 31

4.1 Barrier Shrink Bags Market Segment by Application 31

4.1.1 Meat and Poultry 31

4.1.2 Seafood 32

4.1.3 Dairy 33

4.1.4 Others 34

4.2 Global Barrier Shrink Bags Market Size by Application 35

4.2.1 Global Barrier Shrink Bags Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 35

4.2.2 Global Barrier Shrink Bags Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 36

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 38

4.3.1 North America Barrier Shrink Bags Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 38

4.3.2 Europe Barrier Shrink Bags Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 39

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Barrier Shrink Bags Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 39

4.3.4 South America Barrier Shrink Bags Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 40

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Barrier Shrink Bags Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 41

5 NORTH AMERICA BARRIER SHRINK BAGS BY COUNTRY 43

5.1 North America Barrier Shrink Bags Historic Market Size by Country 43

5.1.1 North America Barrier Shrink Bags Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 43

5.1.2 North America Barrier Shrink Bags Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 43

5.2 North America Barrier Shrink Bags Forecasted Market Size by Country 44

5.2.1 North America Barrier Shrink Bags Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 44

5.2.2 North America Barrier Shrink Bags Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 44

6 EUROPE BARRIER SHRINK BAGS BY COUNTRY 46

6.1 Europe Barrier Shrink Bags Historic Market Size by Country 46

6.1.1 Europe Barrier Shrink Bags Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 46

6.1.2 Europe Barrier Shrink Bags Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 46

6.2 Europe Barrier Shrink Bags Forecasted Market Size by Country 47

6.2.1 Europe Barrier Shrink Bags Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 47

6.2.2 Europe Barrier Shrink Bags Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 48

7 ASIA-PACIFIC BARRIER SHRINK BAGS BY REGION 49

7.1 Asia-Pacific Barrier Shrink Bags Historic Market Size by Region 49

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Barrier Shrink Bags Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 49

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Barrier Shrink Bags Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 49

7.2 Asia-Pacific Barrier Shrink Bags Forecasted Market Size by Region 50

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Barrier Shrink Bags Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 50

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Barrier Shrink Bags Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 51

8 SOUTH AMERICA BARRIER SHRINK BAGS BY COUNTRY 52

8.1 South America Barrier Shrink Bags Historic Market Size by Country 52

8.1.1 South America Barrier Shrink Bags Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 52

8.1.2 South America Barrier Shrink Bags Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 52

8.2 South America Barrier Shrink Bags Forecasted Market Size by Country 53

8.2.1 South America Barrier Shrink Bags Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 53

8.2.2 South America Barrier Shrink Bags Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 54

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA BARRIER SHRINK BAGS BY COUNTRY 55

9.1 Middle East and Africa Barrier Shrink Bags Historic Market Size by Country 55

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Barrier Shrink Bags Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 55

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Barrier Shrink Bags Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 55

9.2 Middle East and Africa Barrier Shrink Bags Forecasted Market Size by Country 56

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Barrier Shrink Bags Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 56

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Barrier Shrink Bags Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 57

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN BARRIER SHRINK BAGS BUSINESS 58

10.1 Amcor 58

10.1.1 Amcor Corporation Information 58

10.1.2 Amcor Introduction and Business Overview 58

10.1.3 Amcor Barrier Shrink Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 59

10.1.4 Amcor Barrier Shrink Bags Products Offered 59

10.1.5 Amcor Recent Development 60

10.2 Sealed Air Corporation 60

10.2.1 Sealed Air Corporation Corporation Information 60

10.2.2 Sealed Air Corporation Introduction and Business Overview 61

10.2.3 Sealed Air Corporation Barrier Shrink Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 61

10.2.4 Sealed Air Corporation Barrier Shrink Bags Products Offered 62

10.2.5 Sealed Air Corporation Recent Development 62

10.3 Viscofan 63

10.3.1 Viscofan Information 63

10.3.2 Viscofan Introduction and Business Overview 63

10.3.3 Viscofan Barrier Shrink Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 64

10.3.4 Viscofan Barrier Shrink Bags Products Offered 64

10.3.5 Viscofan Recent Development 65

10.4 TC Transcontinental 65

10.4.1 TC Transcontinental Corporation Information 65

10.4.2 TC Transcontinental Introduction and Business Overview 66

10.4.3 TC Transcontinental Barrier Shrink Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 66

10.4.4 TC Transcontinental Barrier Shrink Bags Products Offered 66

10.4.5 TC Transcontinental Recent Development 67

10.5 Kureha Corporation 68

10.5.1 Kureha Corporation Corporation Information 68

10.5.2 Kureha Corporation Introduction and Business Overview 68

10.5.3 Kureha Corporation Barrier Shrink Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69

10.5.4 Kureha Corporation Barrier Shrink Bags Products Offered 69

10.5.5 Kureha Corporation Recent Development 70

10.6 Flexopack 70

10.6.1 Flexopack Corporation Information 70

10.6.2 Flexopack Introduction and Business Overview 71

10.6.3 Flexopack Barrier Shrink Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 71

10.6.4 Flexopack Barrier Shrink Bags Products Offered 71

10.6.5 Flexopack Recent Development 72

10.7 Schur Flexibles Group 73

10.7.1 Schur Flexibles Group Corporation Information 73

10.7.2 Schur Flexibles Group Introduction and Business Overview 73

10.7.3 Schur Flexibles Group Barrier Shrink Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74

10.7.4 Schur Flexibles Group Barrier Shrink Bags Products Offered 74

10.7.5 Schur Flexibles Group Recent Development 75

10.8 Allfo 75

10.8.1 Allfo Corporation Information 75

10.8.2 Allfo Introduction and Business Overview 76

10.8.3 Allfo Barrier Shrink Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

10.8.4 Allfo Barrier Shrink Bags Products Offered 77

10.8.5 Allfo Recent Development 77

10.9 Winpak 78

10.9.1 Winpak Corporation Information 78

10.9.2 Winpak Introduction and Business Overview 78

10.9.3 Winpak Barrier Shrink Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 79

10.9.4 Winpak Barrier Shrink Bags Products Offered 79

10.9.5 Winpak Recent Development 80

10.10 PREMIUMPACK 80

10.10.1 PREMIUMPACK Corporation Information 80

10.10.2 PREMIUMPACK Introduction and Business Overview 81

10.10.3 PREMIUMPACK Barrier Shrink Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81

10.10.4 PREMIUMPACK Barrier Shrink Bags Products Offered 81

10.10.5 PREMIUMPACK Recent Development 82

10.11 Flavorseal 82

10.11.1 Flavorseal Corporation Information 83

10.11.2 Flavorseal Introduction and Business Overview 83

10.11.3 Flavorseal Barrier Shrink Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 83

10.11.4 Flavorseal Barrier Shrink Bags Products Offered 84

10.11.5 Flavorseal Recent Development 84

10.12 BUERGOFOL 85

10.12.1 BUERGOFOL Corporation Information 85

10.12.2 BUERGOFOL Introduction and Business Overview 85

10.12.3 BUERGOFOL Barrier Shrink Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 86

10.12.4 BUERGOFOL Barrier Shrink Bags Products Offered 86

10.12.5 BUERGOFOL Recent Development 87

10.13 Vac Pac 87

10.13.1 Vac Pac Corporation Information 87

10.13.2 Vac Pac Introduction and Business Overview 88

10.13.3 Vac Pac Barrier Shrink Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 88

10.13.4 Vac Pac Barrier Shrink Bags Products Offered 88

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 90

11.1 Barrier Shrink Bags Key Raw Materials 90

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 90

11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 90

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 91

11.2.1 Raw Materials 91

11.2.2 Labor Cost 91

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 91

11.3 Barrier Shrink Bags Industrial Chain Analysis 92

11.4 Barrier Shrink Bags Market Dynamics 92

11.4.1 Industry Trends 92

11.4.2 Market Drivers 93

11.4.3 Market Challenges 93

11.4.4 Market Restraints 93

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 95

12.1 Sales Channel 95

12.2 Barrier Shrink Bags Distributors 96

12.3 Barrier Shrink Bags Downstream Customers 98

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 99

14 APPENDIX 100

14.1 Research Methodology 100

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 100

14.1.2 Data Source 103

14.2 Author Details 106

14.3 Disclaimer 106

