Global Barbecue Grill Charcoal Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Barbecue Grill Charcoal market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Barbecue Grill Charcoal market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Barbecue Grill Charcoal market.

Summary

In 2020, the global Barbecue Grill Charcoal market size was US$ 1915.10 million and it will reach US$ 2588.81 million in 2027, growing at CAGR of 3.83% between 2021 and 2027.

Global Barbecue Grill Charcoal Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Kingsford

Royal Oak Charcoal

Duraflame

Profagus

Dancoal

Big K Products

E & C Charcoal

Hui Dong Lv Sheng

Vina Charcoal

Tatapar

NAMCHAR

Alschu-Chemie

Gryfskand

Schönbucher

Basques Hardwood Charcoal

Fogo charcoal

Ignite Products

Segment by Type

Lump Charcoal

Extruded Charcoal

Charcoal Briquettes

Sugar Charcoal

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

The report on the Barbecue Grill Charcoal market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Other Regions

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Regions

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Barbecue Grill Charcoal consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Barbecue Grill Charcoal market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Barbecue Grill Charcoal manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Barbecue Grill Charcoal with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Barbecue Grill Charcoal submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Barbecue Grill Charcoal companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 BARBECUE GRILL CHARCOAL MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Barbecue Grill Charcoal 1

1.2 Barbecue Grill Charcoal Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Barbecue Grill Charcoal Revenue Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027) 1

1.2.2 Lump Charcoal 2

1.2.3 Charcoal Briquettes 3

1.2.4 Extruded Charcoal 3

1.2.5 Sugar Charcoal 3

1.3 Barbecue Grill Charcoal Segment by Application 4

1.4 Global Barbecue Grill Charcoal Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 5

1.4.1 Global Barbecue Grill Charcoal Revenue 2016-2027 5

1.4.2 Global Barbecue Grill Charcoal Sales 2016-2027 7

1.4.3 Barbecue Grill Charcoal Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 7

2 BARBECUE GRILL CHARCOAL MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 9

2.1 Global Barbecue Grill Charcoal Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2020) 9

2.2 Global Barbecue Grill Charcoal Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2020) 11

2.3 Global Barbecue Grill Charcoal Average Price by Manufacturers (2018-2020) 12

2.4 Manufacturers Barbecue Grill Charcoal Headquarters, Area Served, Commercial Date 13

2.5 Barbecue Grill Charcoal Market Competitive Situation and Trends 14

2.5.1 Barbecue Grill Charcoal Market Concentration Rate 14

2.5.2 Global Barbecue Grill Charcoal Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 15

3 BARBECUE GRILL CHARCOAL RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO BY REGION 16

3.1 Global Barbecue Grill Charcoal Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021 16

3.2 Global Barbecue Grill Charcoal Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021 17

3.3 North America Barbecue Grill Charcoal Market Facts & Figures by Country 19

3.3.1 North America Barbecue Grill Charcoal Sales by Country 19

3.3.2 North America Barbecue Grill Charcoal Revenue by Country 20

3.3.3 United States 20

3.3.4 Canada 21

3.4 Europe Barbecue Grill Charcoal Market Facts & Figures by Country 21

3.4.1 Europe Barbecue Grill Charcoal Sales by Country 21

3.4.2 Europe Barbecue Grill Charcoal Revenue by Country 22

3.4.3 Germany 23

3.4.4 U.K. 23

3.4.5 France 24

3.4.6 Italy 24

3.4.7 Russia 25

3.5 Asia Pacific Barbecue Grill Charcoal Market Facts & Figures by Region 25

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Barbecue Grill Charcoal Sales by Region 25

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Barbecue Grill Charcoal Revenue by Region 26

3.5.3 China 27

3.5.4 Japan 27

3.5.5 South Korea 28

3.5.6 Australia 28

3.5.7 India 29

3.5.8 Southeast Asia 29

3.6 Latin America Barbecue Grill Charcoal Market Facts & Figures by Country 30

3.6.1 Latin America Barbecue Grill Charcoal Sales by Country 30

3.6.2 Latin America Barbecue Grill Charcoal Revenue by Country 30

3.6.3 Mexico 31

3.6.4 Brazil 31

3.6.5 Argentina 32

3.7 Middle East and Africa Barbecue Grill Charcoal Market Facts & Figures by Country 32

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Barbecue Grill Charcoal Sales by Country 32

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Barbecue Grill Charcoal Revenue by Country 33

3.7.3 Turkey 33

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia 34

3.7.5 South Africa 34

4 BARBECUE GRILL CHARCOAL HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE 35

4.1 Global Barbecue Grill Charcoal Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 35

4.2 Global Barbecue Grill Charcoal Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 36

4.3 Global Barbecue Grill Charcoal Price by Type (2016-2021) 36

5 BARBECUE GRILL CHARCOAL HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 37

6 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 39

6.1 Kingsford 39

6.1.1 Kingsford Corporation Information 39

6.1.2 Kingsford Description and Business Overview 39

6.1.3 Kingsford Barbecue Grill Charcoal Product Portfolio 40

6.1.4 Kingsford Barbecue Grill Charcoal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 40

6.2 Royal Oak Charcoal 40

6.2.1 Royal Oak Charcoal Corporation Information 41

6.2.2 Royal Oak Charcoal Description and Business Overview 41

6.2.3 Royal Oak Charcoal Barbecue Grill Charcoal Product Portfolio 42

6.2.4 Royal Oak Charcoal Barbecue Grill Charcoal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 42

6.3 Duraflame 42

6.3.1 Duraflame Corporation Information 42

6.3.2 Duraflame Description and Business Overview 43

6.3.3 Duraflame Barbecue Grill Charcoal Product Portfolio 43

6.3.4 Duraflame Barbecue Grill Charcoal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 44

6.4 Profagus 44

6.4.1 Profagus Corporation Information 44

6.4.2 Profagus Description and Business Overview 44

6.4.3 Profagus Barbecue Grill Charcoal Product Portfolio 45

6.4.4 Profagus Barbecue Grill Charcoal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 45

6.5 Dancoal 46

6.5.1 Dancoal Corporation Information 46

6.5.2 Dancoal Description and Business Overview 46

6.5.3 Dancoal Barbecue Grill Charcoal Product Portfolio 47

6.5.4 Dancoal Barbecue Grill Charcoal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 47

6.6 Big K Products 48

6.6.1 Big K Products Corporation Information 48

6.6.2 Big K Products Description and Business Overview 48

6.6.3 Big K Products Barbecue Grill Charcoal Product Portfolio 49

6.6.4 Big K Products Barbecue Grill Charcoal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 49

6.7 E & C Charcoal 49

6.7.1 E & C Charcoal Corporation Information 50

6.7.2 E & C Charcoal Description and Business Overview 50

6.7.3 E & C Charcoal Barbecue Grill Charcoal Product Portfolio 51

6.7.4 E & C Charcoal Barbecue Grill Charcoal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 51

6.8 Hui Dong Lv Sheng 51

6.8.1 Hui Dong Lv Sheng Corporation Information 51

6.8.2 Hui Dong Lv Sheng Description and Business Overview 52

6.8.3 Hui Dong Lv Sheng Barbecue Grill Charcoal Product Portfolio 53

6.8.4 Hui Dong Lv Sheng Barbecue Grill Charcoal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 53

6.9 Vina Charcoal 53

6.9.1 Vina Charcoal Corporation Information 53

6.9.2 Vina Charcoal Description and Business Overview 54

6.9.3 Vina Charcoal Barbecue Grill Charcoal Product Portfolio 54

6.9.4 Vina Charcoal Barbecue Grill Charcoal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 55

6.10 Tatapar 55

6.10.1 Tatapar Corporation Information 55

6.10.2 Tatapar Description and Business Overview 55

6.10.3 Tatapar Barbecue Grill Charcoal Product Portfolio 56

6.10.4 Tatapar Barbecue Grill Charcoal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 56

6.11 NAMCHAR 57

6.11.1 NAMCHAR Corporation Information 57

6.11.2 NAMCHAR Description and Business Overview 57

6.11.3 NAMCHAR Barbecue Grill Charcoal Product Portfolio 58

6.11.4 NAMCHAR Barbecue Grill Charcoal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 58

6.12 Alschu-Chemie 58

6.12.1 Alschu-Chemie Corporation Information 58

6.12.2 Alschu-Chemie Description and Business Overview 59

6.12.3 Alschu-Chemie Barbecue Grill Charcoal Product Portfolio 60

6.12.4 Alschu-Chemie Barbecue Grill Charcoal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 60

6.13 Gryfskand 60

6.13.1 Gryfskand Corporation Information 60

6.13.2 Gryfskand Description and Business Overview 61

6.13.3 Gryfskand Barbecue Grill Charcoal Product Portfolio 61

6.13.4 Gryfskand Barbecue Grill Charcoal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 62

6.14 Schönbucher 62

6.14.1 Schönbucher Corporation Information 62

6.14.2 Schönbucher Description and Business Overview 62

6.14.3 Schönbucher Barbecue Grill Charcoal Product Portfolio 63

6.14.4 Schönbucher Barbecue Grill Charcoal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 63

6.15 Basques Hardwood Charcoal 64

6.15.1 Basques Hardwood Charcoal Corporation Information 64

6.15.2 Basques Hardwood Charcoal Description and Business Overview 64

6.15.3 Basques Hardwood Charcoal Barbecue Grill Charcoal Product Portfolio 65

6.15.4 Basques Hardwood Charcoal Barbecue Grill Charcoal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 65

6.16 Fogo charcoal 66

6.16.1 Fogo charcoal Corporation Information 66

6.16.2 Fogo charcoal Description and Business Overview 66

6.16.3 Fogo charcoal Barbecue Grill Charcoal Product Portfolio 67

6.16.4 Fogo charcoal Barbecue Grill Charcoal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 67

6.17 Ignite Products 67

6.17.1 Ignite Products Corporation Information 67

6.17.2 Ignite Products Description and Business Overview 68

6.17.3 Ignite Products Barbecue Grill Charcoal Product Portfolio 68

6.17.4 Ignite Products Barbecue Grill Charcoal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 69

7 BARBECUE GRILL CHARCOAL MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 70

7.1 Barbecue Grill Charcoal Key Raw Materials Analysis 70

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 70

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 70

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 71

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Barbecue Grill Charcoal 72

7.4 Barbecue Grill Charcoal Industrial Chain Analysis 72

8 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 73

8.1 Marketing Channel 73

8.2 Barbecue Grill Charcoal Distributors List 74

8.3 Barbecue Grill Charcoal Customers 75

9 BARBECUE GRILL CHARCOAL MARKET DYNAMICS 77

9.1 Barbecue Grill Charcoal Industry Trends 77

9.2 Barbecue Grill Charcoal Growth Drivers 77

9.3 Barbecue Grill Charcoal Market Challenges 78

10 GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST 79

10.1 Barbecue Grill Charcoal Market Estimates and Projections by Type 79

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Barbecue Grill Charcoal by Type (2022-2027) 79

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Barbecue Grill Charcoal by Type (2022-2027) 79

10.2 Barbecue Grill Charcoal Market Estimates and Projections by Application 80

10.3 Barbecue Grill Charcoal Market Estimates and Projections by Region 80

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Barbecue Grill Charcoal by Region (2022-2027) 80

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Barbecue Grill Charcoal by Region (2022-2027) 81

11 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 82

12 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 83

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 83

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 83

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 84

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 85

12.2 Data Source 86

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 86

12.2.2 Primary Sources 87

12.3 Author List 89

