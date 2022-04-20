Passive House Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Passive House market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Passive House market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Passive House market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Passive House Market Segment by Type

Standard

Customized

Passive House Market Segment by Application

Commercial Residence

Private Residence

The report on the Passive House market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Bensonwood Homes

Phoenix Haus

GO Logic

Ecocor

Richard Pedrati Architect

Blu Homes

Plant Prefab

Quantum Passivhaus

Beattie Passive

Viking House

Maisons Eléménts

ConceptMAT

Tree Construction

Simple Life Homes

BC Passive House

New Energy Works

Blueprint Robotics

Riko Passive Homes

Hammer & Hand

DeLarue Building Co.

MBC

Ecovert Solutions

Evan Graham Master Builder

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Passive Houseconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Passive Housemarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Passive Housemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Passive Housewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Passive Housesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Passive House companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Passive House Product Introduction

1.2 Global Passive House Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Passive House Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Passive House Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Passive House Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Passive House Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Passive House Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Passive House Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Passive House in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Passive House Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Passive House Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Passive House Industry Trends

1.5.2 Passive House Market Drivers

1.5.3 Passive House Market Challenges

1.5.4 Passive House Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Passive House Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Standard

2.1.2 Customized

2.2 Global Passive House Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Passive House Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Passive House Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Passive House Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Passive House Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Passive House Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Passive House Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Passive House Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Passive House Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Commercial Residence

3.1.2 Private Residence

3.2 Global Passive House Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Passive House Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Passive House Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Passive House Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Passive House Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Passive House Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Passive House Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Passive House Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Passive House Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Passive House Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Passive House Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Passive House Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Passive House Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Passive House Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Passive House Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Passive House Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Passive House in 2021

4.2.3 Global Passive House Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Passive House Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Passive House Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Passive House Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Passive House Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Passive House Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Passive House Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Passive House Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Passive House Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Passive House Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Passive House Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Passive House Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Passive House Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Passive House Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Passive House Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Passive House Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Passive House Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Passive House Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Passive House Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Passive House Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Passive House Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Passive House Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Passive House Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Passive House Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Passive House Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Passive House Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Passive House Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Bensonwood Homes

7.1.1 Bensonwood Homes Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bensonwood Homes Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Bensonwood Homes Passive House Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Bensonwood Homes Passive House Products Offered

7.1.5 Bensonwood Homes Recent Development

7.2 Phoenix Haus

7.2.1 Phoenix Haus Corporation Information

7.2.2 Phoenix Haus Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Phoenix Haus Passive House Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Phoenix Haus Passive House Products Offered

7.2.5 Phoenix Haus Recent Development

7.3 GO Logic

7.3.1 GO Logic Corporation Information

7.3.2 GO Logic Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 GO Logic Passive House Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 GO Logic Passive House Products Offered

7.3.5 GO Logic Recent Development

7.4 Ecocor

7.4.1 Ecocor Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ecocor Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Ecocor Passive House Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Ecocor Passive House Products Offered

7.4.5 Ecocor Recent Development

7.5 Richard Pedrati Architect

7.5.1 Richard Pedrati Architect Corporation Information

7.5.2 Richard Pedrati Architect Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Richard Pedrati Architect Passive House Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Richard Pedrati Architect Passive House Products Offered

7.5.5 Richard Pedrati Architect Recent Development

7.6 Blu Homes

7.6.1 Blu Homes Corporation Information

7.6.2 Blu Homes Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Blu Homes Passive House Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Blu Homes Passive House Products Offered

7.6.5 Blu Homes Recent Development

7.7 Plant Prefab

7.7.1 Plant Prefab Corporation Information

7.7.2 Plant Prefab Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Plant Prefab Passive House Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Plant Prefab Passive House Products Offered

7.7.5 Plant Prefab Recent Development

7.8 Quantum Passivhaus

7.8.1 Quantum Passivhaus Corporation Information

7.8.2 Quantum Passivhaus Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Quantum Passivhaus Passive House Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Quantum Passivhaus Passive House Products Offered

7.8.5 Quantum Passivhaus Recent Development

7.9 Beattie Passive

7.9.1 Beattie Passive Corporation Information

7.9.2 Beattie Passive Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Beattie Passive Passive House Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Beattie Passive Passive House Products Offered

7.9.5 Beattie Passive Recent Development

7.10 Viking House

7.10.1 Viking House Corporation Information

7.10.2 Viking House Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Viking House Passive House Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Viking House Passive House Products Offered

7.10.5 Viking House Recent Development

7.11 Maisons Eléménts

7.11.1 Maisons Eléménts Corporation Information

7.11.2 Maisons Eléménts Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Maisons Eléménts Passive House Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Maisons Eléménts Passive House Products Offered

7.11.5 Maisons Eléménts Recent Development

7.12 ConceptMAT

7.12.1 ConceptMAT Corporation Information

7.12.2 ConceptMAT Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 ConceptMAT Passive House Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 ConceptMAT Products Offered

7.12.5 ConceptMAT Recent Development

7.13 Tree Construction

7.13.1 Tree Construction Corporation Information

7.13.2 Tree Construction Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Tree Construction Passive House Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Tree Construction Products Offered

7.13.5 Tree Construction Recent Development

7.14 Simple Life Homes

7.14.1 Simple Life Homes Corporation Information

7.14.2 Simple Life Homes Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Simple Life Homes Passive House Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Simple Life Homes Products Offered

7.14.5 Simple Life Homes Recent Development

7.15 BC Passive House

7.15.1 BC Passive House Corporation Information

7.15.2 BC Passive House Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 BC Passive House Passive House Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 BC Passive House Products Offered

7.15.5 BC Passive House Recent Development

7.16 New Energy Works

7.16.1 New Energy Works Corporation Information

7.16.2 New Energy Works Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 New Energy Works Passive House Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 New Energy Works Products Offered

7.16.5 New Energy Works Recent Development

7.17 Blueprint Robotics

7.17.1 Blueprint Robotics Corporation Information

7.17.2 Blueprint Robotics Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Blueprint Robotics Passive House Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Blueprint Robotics Products Offered

7.17.5 Blueprint Robotics Recent Development

7.18 Riko Passive Homes

7.18.1 Riko Passive Homes Corporation Information

7.18.2 Riko Passive Homes Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Riko Passive Homes Passive House Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Riko Passive Homes Products Offered

7.18.5 Riko Passive Homes Recent Development

7.19 Hammer & Hand

7.19.1 Hammer & Hand Corporation Information

7.19.2 Hammer & Hand Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Hammer & Hand Passive House Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Hammer & Hand Products Offered

7.19.5 Hammer & Hand Recent Development

7.20 DeLarue Building Co.

7.20.1 DeLarue Building Co. Corporation Information

7.20.2 DeLarue Building Co. Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 DeLarue Building Co. Passive House Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 DeLarue Building Co. Products Offered

7.20.5 DeLarue Building Co. Recent Development

7.21 MBC

7.21.1 MBC Corporation Information

7.21.2 MBC Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 MBC Passive House Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 MBC Products Offered

7.21.5 MBC Recent Development

7.22 Ecovert Solutions

7.22.1 Ecovert Solutions Corporation Information

7.22.2 Ecovert Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Ecovert Solutions Passive House Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Ecovert Solutions Products Offered

7.22.5 Ecovert Solutions Recent Development

7.23 Evan Graham Master Builder

7.23.1 Evan Graham Master Builder Corporation Information

7.23.2 Evan Graham Master Builder Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Evan Graham Master Builder Passive House Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Evan Graham Master Builder Products Offered

7.23.5 Evan Graham Master Builder Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Passive House Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Passive House Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Passive House Distributors

8.3 Passive House Production Mode & Process

8.4 Passive House Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Passive House Sales Channels

8.4.2 Passive House Distributors

8.5 Passive House Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

