Global AV Receiver  Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global AV Receiver market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AV Receiver market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global AV Receiver market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global AV Receiver Market

In 2020, the global AV Receiver market size was US$ 1.13 billion and is forecast to 1.44 billion US in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.54% during the forecast period. In this study, 2021 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2027 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for AV Receiver.

AV Receiver market is segmented by region, by country, by company, by Type, By Application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AV Receiver market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

Sony

Yamaha

LG

Sound United

Harman Kardon

Onkyo (VOXX)

Inkel Corporation

Anthem

Cambridge Audio

NAD Electronics

Segment by Type

5.1 & 5.2 Sound Channels

7.1 & 7.2 Sound Channels

9.2 Sound Channels

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

The report on the AV Receiver market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global AV Receiver consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of AV Receiver market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global AV Receiver manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AV Receiver with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of AV Receiver submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> AV Receiver companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 STUDY COVERAGE 1

1.1 AV Receiver Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.3 Market by Application 2

1.4 Study Objectives 3

1.5 Years Considered 4

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 5

2.1 Global AV Receiver Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 5

2.1.1 Global AV Receiver Revenue 2016-2027 5

2.1.2 Global AV Receiver Sales 2016-2027 6

2.2 AV Receiver Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027 7

2.3 AV Receiver Sales by Region (2016-2027) 8

2.3.1 Global AV Receiver Sales by Region: 2016-2021 8

2.3.2 Global AV Receiver Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 9

2.4 AV Receiver Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027) 10

2.4.1 Global AV Receiver Revenue by Region: 2016-2021 10

2.4.2 Global AV Receiver Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 11

3 GLOBAL AV RECEIVER BY MANUFACTURERS 13

3.1 Global Top AV Receiver Manufacturers by Sales 13

3.1.1 Global AV Receiver Sales by Manufacturer (2019-2021) 13

3.1.2 Global AV Receiver Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2021) 14

3.2 Global Top AV Receiver Manufacturers by Revenue 14

3.2.1 Global AV Receiver Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021) 15

3.2.2 Global AV Receiver Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2019-2021) 16

3.3 Global AV Receiver Price by Manufacturer (2019-2021) 17

3.4 Global AV Receiver Gross Margin by Manufacturer (2019-2021) 18

3.5 Competitive Landscape 18

3.5.1 Key AV Receiver Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 18

3.5.2 Global AV Receiver Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2019-2021) 19

3.5.3 Global AV Receiver Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 20

3.6 Global AV Receiver Manufacturing Base Distribution 22

4 COMPANY PROFILES 23

4.1 Sony 23

4.1.1 Sony Corporation Information 23

4.1.2 Sony Description, Business Overview 23

4.1.3 Sony AV Receiver Products Offered 24

4.1.4 Sony AV Receiver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 26

4.1.5 Sony AV Receiver Revenue by Application 26

4.1.6 Sony AV Receiver Revenue by Geographic Area 27

4.1.7 Sony AV Receiver Sales by Sales Channel 27

4.2 Yamaha 28

4.2.1 Yamaha Corporation Information 28

4.2.2 Yamaha Description, Business Overview 28

4.2.3 Yamaha AV Receiver Products Offered 29

4.2.4 Yamaha AV Receiver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 31

4.2.5 Yamaha AV Receiver Revenue by Application 32

4.2.6 Yamaha AV Receiver Revenue by Geographic Area 32

4.2.7 Yamaha AV Receiver Sales by Sales Channel 32

4.3 LG 33

4.3.1 LG Corporation Information 33

4.3.2 LG Description, Business Overview 33

4.3.3 LG AV Receiver Products Offered 34

4.3.4 LG AV Receiver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 35

4.3.5 LG AV Receiver Revenue by Application 36

4.3.6 LG AV Receiver Revenue by Geographic Area 36

4.3.7 LG AV Receiver Sales by Sales Channel 36

4.4 Sound United 37

4.4.1 Sound United Corporation Information 37

4.4.2 Sound United Description, Business Overview 37

4.4.3 Sound United AV Receiver Products Offered 37

4.4.4 Sound United AV Receiver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 38

4.4.5 Sound United AV Receiver Revenue by Application 39

4.4.6 Sound United AV Receiver Revenue by Geographic Area 40

4.4.7 Sound United AV Receiver Sales by Sales Channel 40

4.5 Harman Kardon 41

4.5.1 Harman Kardon Corporation Information 41

4.5.2 Harman Kardon Description, Business Overview 41

4.5.3 Harman Kardon AV Receiver Products Offered 42

4.5.4 Harman Kardon AV Receiver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 42

4.5.5 Harman Kardon AV Receiver Revenue by Application 43

4.5.6 Harman Kardon AV Receiver Revenue by Geographic Area 44

4.5.7 Harman Kardon AV Receiver Sales by Sales Channel 44

4.6 VOXX (Onkyo) 45

4.6.1 VOXX (Onkyo) Corporation Information 45

4.6.2 VOXX (Onkyo) Description, Business Overview 45

4.6.3 VOXX (Onkyo) AV Receiver Products Offered 46

4.6.4 VOXX (Onkyo) AV Receiver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 48

4.6.5 VOXX (Onkyo) AV Receiver Revenue by Application 49

4.6.6 VOXX (Onkyo) AV Receiver Revenue by Geographic Area 49

4.6.7 VOXX (Onkyo) AV Receiver Sales by Sales Channel 49

4.7 Inkel Corporation 50

4.7.1 Inkel Corporation Information 50

4.7.2 Inkel Description, Business Overview 50

4.7.3 Inkel AV Receiver Products Offered 51

4.7.4 Inkel AV Receiver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 51

4.7.5 Inkel AV Receiver Revenue by Application 52

4.7.6 Inkel AV Receiver Revenue by Geographic Area 53

4.7.7 Inkel AV Receiver Sales by Sales Channel 53

4.8 Anthem 54

4.8.1 Anthem Corporation Information 54

4.8.2 Anthem Description, Business Overview 54

4.8.3 Anthem AV Receiver Products Offered 55

4.8.4 Anthem AV Receiver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 55

4.8.5 Anthem AV Receiver Revenue by Application 56

4.8.6 Anthem AV Receiver Revenue by Geographic Area 57

4.8.7 Anthem AV Receiver Sales by Sales Channel 57

4.9 Cambridge Audio 58

4.9.1 Cambridge Audio Corporation Information 58

4.9.2 Cambridge Audio Description, Business Overview 58

4.9.3 Cambridge Audio AV Receiver Products Offered 59

4.9.4 Cambridge Audio AV Receiver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 59

4.9.5 Cambridge Audio AV Receiver Revenue by Application 60

4.9.6 Cambridge Audio AV Receiver Revenue by Geographic Area 61

4.9.7 Cambridge Audio AV Receiver Sales by Sales Channel 61

4.10 NAD Electronics 62

4.10.1 NAD Electronics Corporation Information 62

4.10.2 NAD Electronics Description, Business Overview 62

4.10.3 NAD Electronics AV Receiver Products Offered 63

4.10.4 NAD Electronics AV Receiver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 63

4.10.5 NAD Electronics AV Receiver Revenue by Application 64

4.10.6 NAD Electronics AV Receiver Revenue by Geographic Area 65

4.10.7 NAD Electronics AV Receiver Sales by Sales Channel 65

5 BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE 66

5.1 Global AV Receiver Sales by Type (2016-2027) 66

5.1.1 Global AV Receiver Sales by Type (2016-2021) 66

5.1.2 Global AV Receiver Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 66

5.2 Global AV Receiver Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027) 67

5.2.1 Global AV Receiver Revenue by Type (2016-2021) 67

5.2.2 Global AV Receiver Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 67

5.3 AV Receiver Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027) 68

6 BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION 69

6.1 Global AV Receiver Sales by Application (2016-2027) 69

6.1.1 Global AV Receiver Sales by Application (2016-2021) 69

6.1.2 Global AV Receiver Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 69

6.2 Global AV Receiver Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027) 70

6.2.1 Global AV Receiver Revenue by Application (2016-2021) 70

6.2.2 Global AV Receiver Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 71

6.3 AV Receiver Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027) 72

7 NORTH AMERICA 73

7.1 North America AV Receiver Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 73

7.2 North America AV Receiver Market Facts & Figures by Country 73

7.2.1 North America AV Receiver Sales by Country (2016-2027) 73

7.2.2 North America AV Receiver Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 74

7.3 North America AV Receiver Sales by Type 75

7.4 North America AV Receiver Sales by Application 75

8 EUROPE 77

8.1 Europe AV Receiver Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 77

8.2 Europe AV Receiver Market Facts & Figures by Country 78

8.2.1 Europe AV Receiver Sales by Country (2016-2027) 78

8.2.2 Europe AV Receiver Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 79

8.3 Europe AV Receiver Sales by Type 80

8.4 Europe AV Receiver Sales by Application 81

9 ASIA-PACIFIC 82

9.1 Asia-Pacific AV Receiver Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 82

9.2 Asia-Pacific AV Receiver Market Facts & Figures by Country 83

9.2.1 Asia-Pacific AV Receiver Sales by Country (2016-2027) 83

9.2.2 Asia-Pacific AV Receiver Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 84

9.3 Asia-Pacific AV Receiver Sales by Type 85

9.4 Asia-Pacific AV Receiver Sales by Application 86

10 LATIN AMERICA 87

10.1 Latin America AV Receiver Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 87

10.2 Latin America AV Receiver Market Facts & Figures by Country 87

10.2.1 Latin America AV Receiver Sales by Country (2016-2027) 87

10.2.2 Latin America AV Receiver Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 88

10.3 Latin America AV Receiver Sales by Type 89

10.4 Latin America AV Receiver Sales by Application 89

11 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 91

11.1 Middle East and Africa AV Receiver Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 91

11.2 Middle East and Africa AV Receiver Market Facts & Figures by Country 92

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa AV Receiver Sales by Country (2016-2027) 92

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa AV Receiver Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 92

11.3 Middle East and Africa AV Receiver Sales by Type 93

11.4 Middle East and Africa AV Receiver Sales by Application 94

12 SUPPLY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNEL ANALYSIS 95

12.1 AV Receiver Supply Chain Analysis 95

12.2 AV Receiver Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers 95

12.3 AV Receiver Sales Channel Analysis 96

13 AV RECEIVER MARKET DYNAMICS 98

13.1 AV Receiver Industry Trends 98

13.2 AV Receiver Market Drivers 98

13.3 AV Receiver Market Challenges 99

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 100

15 APPENDIX 101

15.1 Research Methodology 101

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 101

15.1.2 Data Source 105

15.2 Author Details 108

15.3 Disclaimer 109

