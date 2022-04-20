Global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station  Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station market.

Summary

Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station

By Company

Swisslog(KUKA)

Omron Adept

Geekplus Technology

Mobile Industrial Robots

Aethon Inc.

Wiferion GmbH

6 River Systems

Fetch Robotics

Clearpath Robotics

SMP Robotics

Cimcorp Automation

ForwardX Robotics

Vecna Robotics

Locus Robotics

DF Automation & Robotics Sdn Bhd

WiBotic

Segment by Type

Wireless Type

Physical Contact Based

Segment by Application

Industrial Sector

Commercial Sector

The report on the Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

Europe

Japan

China

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 INDUSTRY OVERVIEW OF AUTONOMOUS MOBILE ROBOT (AMR) CHARGING STATION 1

1.1 Definition of Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station 1

1.2 Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Segment by Type 2

1.2.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020 vs 2027) 2

1.2.2 Wireless Type 4

1.2.3 Physical Contact Based 4

1.3 Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Segment by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Consumption Comparison by Application (2020 vs 2027) 6

1.3.2 Industrial Sector 7

1.3.3 Commercial Sector 8

1.4 Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Overall Market: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 8

1.4.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Revenue (2016-2027) 9

1.4.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Production (2016-2027) 11

1.4.3 North America Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 12

1.4.4 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 13

1.4.5 China Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 14

1.4.6 Japan Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 15

2 MANUFACTURING COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS 16

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers 16

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station 18

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station 19

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station 20

3 DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS OF AUTONOMOUS MOBILE ROBOT (AMR) CHARGING STATION 21

3.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Manufacturing Plants Distribution and Established Date 21

3.2 Major Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Manufacturers Headquarters and Area Served 22

3.3 Recent Development and Expansion Plans 23

4 KEY FIGURES OF MAJOR MANUFACTURERS 27

4.1 Global Top Manufacturers Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Production Analysis 28

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Revenue Analysis 30

4.3 Global Top Manufacturers Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Price Analysis 32

4.4 Market Concentration Degree 33

5 AUTONOMOUS MOBILE ROBOT (AMR) CHARGING STATION REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS 35

5.1 Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Market Size by Regions (2016-2021) 35

5.1.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Production by Regions (2016-2021) 35

5.1.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Revenue by Regions (2016-2021) 36

5.2 Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 37

5.2.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Production by Regions (2022-2027) 37

5.2.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Revenue by Regions (2022-2027) 38

5.3 Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Consumption by Regions 38

5.3.1 Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Consumption by Regions (2016-2021) 38

5.3.2 Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Consumption by Regions (2022-2027) 39

5.4 North America Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Market Analysis 40

5.4.1 Key Manufacturers in North America 40

5.4.2 North America Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Import and Export 40

5.5 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Market Analysis 41

5.5.1 Key Manufacturers in Europe 41

5.5.2 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Import & Export 41

5.6 China Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Market Analysis 41

5.6.1 Key Manufacturers in China 41

5.6.2 China Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Import & Export 42

5.7 Japan Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Market Analysis 42

5.7.1 Key Manufacturers in Japan 42

5.7.2 Japan Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Import & Export 42

6 AUTONOMOUS MOBILE ROBOT (AMR) CHARGING STATION SEGMENT MARKET ANALYSIS (BY TYPE) 43

6.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 43

6.1.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Production by Type (2016-2021) 43

6.1.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Revenue by Type (2016-2021) 44

6.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 45

6.2.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Production by Type (2022-2027) 45

6.2.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Revenue by Type (2022-2027) 46

6.3 Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Price by Type 46

7 AUTONOMOUS MOBILE ROBOT (AMR) CHARGING STATION SEGMENT MARKET ANALYSIS (BY APPLICATION) 48

7.1 Overview 48

7.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 48

7.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Consumption Market Share by Application (2022-2027) 49

8 AUTONOMOUS MOBILE ROBOT (AMR) CHARGING STATION MAJOR MANUFACTURERS ANALYSIS 51

8.1 Swisslog (KUKA) 51

8.1.1 Swisslog (KUKA) Corporation Information 51

8.1.2 Swisslog (KUKA) Business Overview 52

8.1.3 Swisslog (KUKA) Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 53

8.1.4 Swisslog (KUKA) Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Products Offered 53

8.2 Omron Adept 54

8.2.1 Omron Adept Corporation Information 54

8.2.2 Omron Adept Business Overview 55

8.2.3 Omron Adept Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 56

8.2.4 Omron Adept Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Products Offered 56

8.3 Geekplus Technology 57

8.3.1 Geekplus Technology Corporation Information 57

8.3.2 Geekplus Technology Business Overview 58

8.3.3 Geekplus Technology Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 58

8.3.4 Geekplus Technology Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Products Offered 59

8.4 Mobile Industrial Robots 60

8.4.1 Mobile Industrial Robots Corporation Information 60

8.4.2 Mobile Industrial Robots Business Overview 60

8.4.3 Mobile Industrial Robots Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 61

8.4.4 Mobile Industrial Robots Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Products Offered 61

8.5 Aethon 64

8.5.1 Aethon Corporation Information 64

8.5.2 Aethon Business Overview 65

8.5.3 Aethon Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 66

8.5.4 Aethon Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Products Offered 66

8.6 Wiferion GmbH 68

8.6.1 Wiferion GmbH Corporation Information 68

8.6.2 Wiferion GmbH Business Overview 69

8.6.3 Wiferion GmbH Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69

8.6.4 Wiferion GmbH Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Products Offered 69

8.7 6 River Systems 72

8.7.1 6 River Systems Corporation Information 72

8.7.2 6 River Systems Business Overview 72

8.7.3 6 River Systems Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 72

8.7.4 6 River Systems Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Products Offered 73

8.8 Fetch Robotics 74

8.8.1 Fetch Robotics Corporation Information 74

8.8.2 Fetch Robotics Business Overview 74

8.8.3 Fetch Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74

8.8.4 Fetch Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Products Offered 75

8.9 Clearpath Robotics 76

8.9.1 Clearpath Robotics Corporation Information 76

8.9.2 Clearpath Robotics Business Overview 76

8.9.3 Clearpath Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 77

8.9.4 Clearpath Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Products Offered 77

8.10 SMP Robotics 78

8.10.1 SMP Robotics Corporation Information 78

8.10.2 SMP Robotics Business Overview 78

8.10.3 SMP Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 80

8.10.4 SMP Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Products Offered 80

8.11 Cimcorp Automation 81

8.11.1 Cimcorp Automation Corporation Information 81

8.11.2 Cimcorp Automation Business Overview 82

8.11.3 Cimcorp Automation Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 83

8.11.4 Cimcorp Automation Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Products Offered 83

8.12 ForwardX Robotics 85

8.12.1 ForwardX Robotics Corporation Information 85

8.12.2 ForwardX Robotics Business Overview 86

8.12.3 ForwardX Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 86

8.12.4 ForwardX Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Products Offered 86

8.13 Vecna 88

8.13.1 Vecna Corporation Information 88

8.13.2 Vecna Business Overview 89

8.13.3 Vecna Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 89

8.13.4 Vecna Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Products Offered 89

8.14 Locus Robotics 91

8.14.1 Locus Robotics Corporation Information 91

8.14.2 Locus Robotics Business Overview 91

8.14.3 Locus Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 92

8.14.4 Locus Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Products Offered 93

8.15 DF Automation & Robotics 94

8.15.1 DF Automation & Robotics Corporation Information 94

8.15.2 DF Automation & Robotics Business Overview 94

8.15.3 DF Automation & Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 95

8.15.4 DF Automation & Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Products Offered 95

8.16 WiBotic 96

8.16.1 WiBotic Corporation Information 96

8.16.2 WiBotic Business Overview 97

8.16.3 WiBotic Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 97

8.16.4 WiBotic Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Products Offered 97

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 99

9.1 Marketing Channel 99

9.1.1 Direct Channels 99

9.1.2 Indirect Channels 99

9.2 Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Distributors List 100

9.3 Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Customers 102

10 AUTONOMOUS MOBILE ROBOT (AMR) CHARGING STATION MARKET DYNAMICS 104

10.1 Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Industry Trends 104

10.2 Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Market Drivers 105

10.3 Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Charging Station Market Challenges and Restraints 105

11 CONCLUSION 106

12 APPENDIX 108

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 108

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 108

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 109

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 110

12.2 Data Source 111

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 111

12.2.2 Primary Sources 112

12.3 Author List 114

12.4 Disclaimer 114

