Global Automotive Wire and Cable  Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Automotive Wire and Cable market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Wire and Cable market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Automotive Wire and Cable market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Wire and Cable Market

The global Automotive Wire and Cable market was valued at US$ 24856.6 million in 2020 and will reach US$ 28687.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.80% during 2022-2027.

Global Automotive Wire and Cable Scope and Market Size

The global Automotive Wire and Cable market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Wire and Cable market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348446/automotive-wire-cable

By Company

Yazaki Corporation

Sumitomo Electric

Aptiv

Leoni

Lear Corporation

Furukawa Electric

Dräxlmaier

Kromberg & Schubert

Coficab

Kyungshin

Yura Corporation

Fujikura

Motherson Group

Shuangfei Auto Electric Appliances

Huguang Auto Harness

JinTing Automobile Harness

Segment by Type

Copper Core

Aluminum Core

Others

Segment by Application

Body

Chassis

Engine

HVAC

Others

The report on the Automotive Wire and Cable market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Automotive Wire and Cable consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Automotive Wire and Cable market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Wire and Cable manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Wire and Cable with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Wire and Cable submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Automotive Wire and Cable companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 AUTOMOTIVE WIRE AND CABLE MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Automotive Wire and Cable Product Scope 1

1.2 Automotive Wire and Cable Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027) 1

1.2.2 Copper Core 2

1.2.3 Aluminum Core 3

1.2.4 Others 3

1.3 Automotive Wire and Cable Segment by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027) 3

1.3.2 Body 4

1.3.3 Chassis 5

1.3.4 Engine 5

1.3.5 HVAC 5

1.4 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 6

1.4.1 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027) 6

1.4.2 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027) 7

1.4.3 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Price Trends (2016-2027) 8

2 AUTOMOTIVE WIRE AND CABLE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS BY REGION 9

2.1 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 9

2.2 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021) 10

2.2.1 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 10

2.2.2 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 10

2.3 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027) 12

2.3.1 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027) 12

2.3.2 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 12

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures 14

2.4.1 North America Automotive Wire and Cable Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 14

2.4.2 Europe Automotive Wire and Cable Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 15

2.4.3 China Automotive Wire and Cable Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 16

2.4.4 Japan Automotive Wire and Cable Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 17

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automotive Wire and Cable Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 18

2.4.6 India Automotive Wire and Cable Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 19

3 AUTOMOTIVE WIRE AND CABLE COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY PLAYERS 20

3.1 Global Top Automotive Wire and Cable Players by Sales (2019-2021) 20

3.2 Global Top Automotive Wire and Cable Players by Revenue (2019-2021) 21

3.3 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Wire and Cable as of 2020) 23

3.4 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Average Price by Company (2019-2021) 24

3.5 Automotive Wire and Cable Manufacturers Headquarters and Established Date 25

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 25

4 AUTOMOTIVE WIRE AND CABLE MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 27

4.1 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021) 27

4.1.1 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 27

4.1.2 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 27

4.1.3 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Price by Type (2016-2021) 28

4.2 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027) 28

4.2.1 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 28

4.2.2 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 29

4.2.3 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 29

5 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE WIRE AND CABLE MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 30

5.1 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021) 30

5.1.1 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 30

5.1.2 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 30

5.1.3 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Price by Application (2016-2021) 31

5.2 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027) 31

5.2.1 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 31

5.2.2 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 32

5.2.3 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 33

6 NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE WIRE AND CABLE MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 34

6.1 North America Automotive Wire and Cable Sales by Company 34

6.1.1 North America Automotive Wire and Cable Sales by Company (2019-2021) 34

6.1.2 North America Automotive Wire and Cable Revenue by Company (2019-2021) 35

6.2 North America Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Type 36

6.2.1 North America Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 36

6.2.2 North America Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 36

6.3 North America Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Application 37

6.3.1 North America Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 37

6.3.2 North America Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 38

7 EUROPE AUTOMOTIVE WIRE AND CABLE MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 39

7.1 Europe Automotive Wire and Cable Sales by Company 39

7.1.1 Europe Automotive Wire and Cable Sales by Company (2019-2021) 39

7.1.2 Europe Automotive Wire and Cable Revenue by Company (2019-2021) 40

7.2 Europe Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Type 41

7.2.1 Europe Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 41

7.2.2 Europe Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 41

7.3 Europe Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Application 42

7.3.1 Europe Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 42

7.3.2 Europe Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 42

8 CHINA AUTOMOTIVE WIRE AND CABLE MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 44

8.1 China Automotive Wire and Cable Sales by Company 44

8.1.1 China Automotive Wire and Cable Sales by Company (2019-2021) 44

8.1.2 China Automotive Wire and Cable Revenue by Company (2019-2021) 45

8.2 China Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Type 46

8.2.1 China Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 46

8.2.2 China Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 46

8.3 China Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Application 47

8.3.1 China Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 47

8.3.2 China Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 48

9 JAPAN AUTOMOTIVE WIRE AND CABLE MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 49

9.1 Japan Automotive Wire and Cable Sales by Company 49

9.1.1 Japan Automotive Wire and Cable Sales by Company (2019-2021) 49

9.1.2 Japan Automotive Wire and Cable Revenue by Company (2019-2021) 49

9.2 Japan Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Type 50

9.2.1 Japan Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 50

9.2.2 Japan Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 51

9.3 Japan Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Application 51

9.3.1 Japan Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 51

9.3.2 Japan Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 52

10 SOUTHEAST ASIA AUTOMOTIVE WIRE AND CABLE MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 53

10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Wire and Cable Sales by Company 53

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Wire and Cable Sales by Company (2019-2021) 53

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Wire and Cable Revenue by Company (2019-2021) 54

10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Type 55

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 55

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 55

10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Application 56

10.3.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 56

10.3.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 56

11 INDIA AUTOMOTIVE WIRE AND CABLE MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 58

11.1 India Automotive Wire and Cable Sales by Company 58

11.1.1 India Automotive Wire and Cable Sales by Company (2019-2021) 58

11.1.2 India Automotive Wire and Cable Revenue by Company (2019-2021) 59

11.2 India Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Type 60

11.2.1 India Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 60

11.2.2 India Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 60

11.3 India Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Application 61

11.3.1 India Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 61

11.3.2 India Automotive Wire and Cable Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 61

12 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN AUTOMOTIVE WIRE AND CABLE BUSINESS 63

12.1 Yazaki Corporation 63

12.1.1 Yazaki Corporation Corporation Information 63

12.1.2 Yazaki Corporation Business Overview 63

12.1.3 Yazaki Corporation Automotive Wire and Cable Products Offered 64

12.1.4 Yazaki Corporation Automotive Wire and Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 64

12.2 Sumitomo Electric 64

12.2.1 Sumitomo Electric Corporation Information 64

12.2.2 Sumitomo Electric Business Overview 65

12.2.3 Sumitomo Electric Automotive Wire and Cable Products Offered 66

12.2.4 Sumitomo Electric Automotive Wire and Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 66

12.3 Aptiv 66

12.3.1 Aptiv Corporation Information 66

12.3.2 Aptiv Business Overview 67

12.3.3 Aptiv Automotive Wire and Cable Products Offered 68

12.3.4 Aptiv Automotive Wire and Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 68

12.4 Leoni 68

12.4.1 Leoni Corporation Information 68

12.4.2 Leoni Business Overview 69

12.4.3 Leoni Automotive Wire and Cable Products Offered 69

12.4.4 Leoni Automotive Wire and Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 70

12.5 Coficab 70

12.5.1 Coficab Corporation Information 70

12.5.2 Coficab Business Overview 71

12.5.3 Coficab Automotive Wire and Cable Products Offered 71

12.5.4 Coficab Automotive Wire and Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 71

12.6 Furukawa Electric 72

12.6.1 Furukawa Electric Corporation Information 72

12.6.2 Furukawa Electric Business Overview 72

12.6.3 Furukawa Electric Automotive Wire and Cable Products Offered 73

12.6.4 Furukawa Electric Automotive Wire and Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 73

12.7 Kromberg & Schubert 73

12.7.1 Kromberg & Schubert Corporation Information 73

12.7.2 Kromberg & Schubert Business Overview 74

12.7.3 Kromberg & Schubert Automotive Wire and Cable Products Offered 74

12.7.4 Kromberg & Schubert Automotive Wire and Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 75

12.8 Dräxlmaier 75

12.8.1 Dräxlmaier Corporation Information 75

12.8.2 Dräxlmaier Business Overview 75

12.8.3 Dräxlmaier Automotive Wire and Cable Products Offered 76

12.8.4 Dräxlmaier Automotive Wire and Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 76

12.9 Kyungshin 77

12.9.1 Kyungshin Corporation Information 77

12.9.2 Kyungshin Business Overview 77

12.9.3 Kyungshin Automotive Wire and Cable Products Offered 78

12.9.4 Kyungshin Automotive Wire and Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 78

12.10 Fujikura 78

12.10.1 Fujikura Corporation Information 78

12.10.2 Fujikura Business Overview 79

12.10.3 Fujikura Automotive Wire and Cable Products Offered 80

12.10.4 Fujikura Automotive Wire and Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 80

12.11 Yura Corporation 80

12.11.1 Yura Corporation Corporation Information 80

12.11.2 Yura Corporation Business Overview 81

12.11.3 Yura Corporation Automotive Wire and Cable Products Offered 81

12.11.4 Yura Corporation Automotive Wire and Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 82

12.12 Motherson Group 82

12.12.1 Motherson Group Corporation Information 82

12.12.2 Motherson Group Business Overview 83

12.12.3 Motherson Group Automotive Wire and Cable Products Offered 83

12.12.4 Motherson Group Automotive Wire and Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 83

12.13 Shuangfei Auto Electric Appliances 84

12.13.1 Shuangfei Auto Electric Appliances Corporation Information 84

12.13.2 Shuangfei Auto Electric Appliances Business Overview 84

12.13.3 Shuangfei Auto Electric Appliances Automotive Wire and Cable Products Offered 85

12.13.4 Shuangfei Auto Electric Appliances Automotive Wire and Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 85

12.14 Huguang Auto Harness 85

12.14.1 Huguang Auto Harness Corporation Information 85

12.14.2 Huguang Auto Harness Business Overview 86

12.14.3 Huguang Auto Harness Automotive Wire and Cable Products Offered 86

12.14.4 Huguang Auto Harness Automotive Wire and Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 87

12.15 JinTing Automobile Harness 87

12.15.1 JinTing Automobile Harness Corporation Information 87

12.15.2 JinTing Automobile Harness Business Overview 87

12.15.3 JinTing Automobile Harness Automotive Wire and Cable Products Offered 88

12.15.4 JinTing Automobile Harness Automotive Wire and Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 88

13 AUTOMOTIVE WIRE AND CABLE MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 89

13.1 Automotive Wire and Cable Key Raw Materials Analysis 89

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials 89

13.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 89

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 91

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Wire and Cable 92

13.4 Automotive Wire and Cable Industrial Chain Analysis 93

14 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 94

14.1 Marketing Channel 94

14.2 Automotive Wire and Cable Distributors List 95

14.3 Automotive Wire and Cable Customers 97

15 AUTOMOTIVE WIRE AND CABLE MARKET DYNAMICS 99

15.1 Automotive Wire and Cable Industry Trends 99

15.2 Automotive Wire and Cable Market Drivers 99

15.3 Automotive Wire and Cable Market Challenges 100

15.4 Automotive Wire and Cable Market Restraints 100

16 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 101

17 APPENDIX 102

17.1 Research Methodology 102

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 102

17.1.2 Data Source 105

17.2 Author Details 108

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348446/automotive-wire-cable

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com