Global Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Automotive Tire Tread Sensors market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Tire Tread Sensors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Automotive Tire Tread Sensors market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Market

The global Automotive Tire Tread Sensors market was valued at US$ 3.57 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 363.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 90.59% during 2021-2027.

Global Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Continental

Tyrata

Revvo Technologies, Inc.

Rösler

Cerebrum Sensor Technologies

Segment by Type

Tire Integrated Sensor

Tire Tread Sensor

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

The report on the Automotive Tire Tread Sensors market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Automotive Tire Tread Sensors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Automotive Tire Tread Sensors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Tire Tread Sensors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Tire Tread Sensors with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Tire Tread Sensors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Automotive Tire Tread Sensors companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 AUTOMOTIVE TIRE TREAD SENSORS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1.1 Global Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 1

1.2 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Tire Tread Sensors 2

1.3 Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Segment by Type 2

1.3.1 Tire Integrated Sensor 3

1.3.2 Tire Tread Sensor 3

1.4 Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Segment by Application 4

1.4.1 Global Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 4

1.4.2 Passenger Cars 6

1.4.3 Commercial Vehicles 6

1.5 Global Market Growth Prospects 7

1.5.1 Global Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 7

1.5.2 Global Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 9

1.6 Global Market Size by Region 9

1.6.1 Global Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 10

1.6.2 North America Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 10

1.6.3 Europe Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

1.6.4 China Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 12

1.6.5 Japan Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 14

1.6.6 South Korea Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 14

1.6.7 India Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 15

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 17

2.1 Global Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Production by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 17

2.2 Global Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 18

2.3 Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 20

2.4 Global Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 21

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type 21

2.6 Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Market Competitive Situation and Trends 22

2.6.1 Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Market Concentration Rate 22

2.6.2 Global 3 and 10 Largest Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Players Market Share by Revenue 23

3 PRODUCTION BY REGION 24

3.1 Global Production of Automotive Tire Tread Sensors by Region (2016-2021) 24

3.2 Global Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 25

3.3 Global Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Production, Revenue, Price (2016-2021) 26

3.4 North America Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Production 26

3.4.1 North America Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 26

3.4.2 North America Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Production, Revenue, Price (2016-2021) 27

3.5 Europe Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Production 27

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 27

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Production, Revenue, Price (2016-2021) 28

4 AUTOMOTIVE TIRE TREAD SENSORS CONSUMPTION BY REGION 29

4.1 Global Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Consumption by Region 29

4.1.1 Global Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Consumption by Region 29

4.1.2 Global Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Consumption Market Share by Region 29

4.2 North America 30

4.2.1 North America Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Consumption by Country 30

4.2.2 U.S. 31

4.2.3 Canada 32

4.3 Europe 33

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Consumption by Country 33

4.3.2 Germany 34

4.3.3 France 35

4.3.4 U.K. 36

4.3.5 Italy 37

4.3.6 Russia 38

4.4 Asia Pacific 39

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Consumption by Region 39

4.4.2 China 40

4.4.3 Japan 41

4.4.4 South Korea 42

4.4.5 Australia 43

4.5 Latin America 44

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Consumption by Country 44

4.5.2 Mexico 45

4.5.3 Brazil 46

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 47

5.1 Global Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 47

5.2 Global Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 48

5.3 Global Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Price by Type (2016-2021) 49

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 50

6.1 Global Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 50

6.2 Global Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 51

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 52

7.1 Continental 52

7.1.1 Continental Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Corporation Information 52

7.1.2 Continental Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Product Portfolio 52

7.1.3 Continental Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 53

7.1.4 Continental Company Profile and Main Business 53

7.2 Tyrata 54

7.2.1 Tyrata Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Corporation Information 54

7.2.2 Tyrata Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Product Portfolio 54

7.2.3 Tyrata Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 55

7.2.4 Tyrata Company Profile and Main Business 55

7.2.5 Tyrata Recent Developments/Updates 56

7.3 Revvo Technologies, Inc. 56

7.3.1 Revvo Technologies, Inc. Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Corporation Information 56

7.3.2 Revvo Technologies, Inc. Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Product Portfolio 56

7.3.3 Revvo Technologies, Inc. Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 57

7.3.4 Revvo Technologies, Inc. Company Profile and Main Business 57

7.4 Rösler 58

7.4.1 Rösler Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Corporation Information 58

7.4.2 Rösler Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Product Portfolio 58

7.4.3 Rösler Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 59

7.4.4 Rösler Company Profile and Main Business 59

7.5 Cerebrum Sensor Technologies 60

7.5.1 Cerebrum Sensor Technologies Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Corporation Information 60

7.5.2 Cerebrum Sensor Technologies Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Product Portfolio 60

7.5.3 Cerebrum Sensor Technologies Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 61

7.5.4 Cerebrum Sensor Technologies Company Profile and Main Business 61

8 AUTOMOTIVE TIRE TREAD SENSORS MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 62

8.1 Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Key Raw Materials Analysis 62

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 62

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 62

8.2 Global Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure in 2020 63

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Tire Tread Sensors 64

8.4 Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Industrial Chain Analysis 65

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 66

9.1 Marketing Channel 66

9.2 Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Distributors List 66

9.3 Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Customers 66

10 AUTOMOTIVE TIRE TREAD SENSORS MARKET DYNAMICS 67

10.1 Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Industry Trends 67

10.2 Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Growth Drivers 67

10.3 Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Market Challenges 68

10.4 Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Market Restraints 68

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 69

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Tire Tread Sensors by Region (2022-2027) 69

11.2 North America Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 70

11.3 Europe Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 71

11.4 China Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 72

11.5 Japan Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 73

11.6 South Korea Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 74

11.7 India Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 75

12 CONSUMPTION FORECAST 76

12.1 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Tire Tread Sensors by Country 76

12.2 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Tire Tread Sensors by Country 76

12.3 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Tire Tread Sensors by Region 77

12.4 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Tire Tread Sensors by Country 77

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 78

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 78

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Tire Tread Sensors by Type (2022-2027) 78

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Tire Tread Sensors by Type (2022-2027) 78

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Tire Tread Sensors by Type (2022-2027) 79

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Tire Tread Sensors by Application (2022-2027) 79

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 80

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 81

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 81

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 81

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 82

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 83

15.2 Data Source 84

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 84

15.2.2 Primary Sources 85

15.3 Author List 86

15.4 Disclaimer 86

