Global Automotive Inverter Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Global Automotive Inverter Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions7 min read
QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Automotive Inverter market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Inverter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.
Summary
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Inverters Market
In 2020, the global Automotive Inverters market size was US$ 2059.46 million and it is expected to reach US$ 11760.80 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 24.78% between 2021 and 2027.
Global Automotive Inverters Scope and Market Size
The global Automotive Inverters market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Inverters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
By Company
Toyota Industries
Bosch
Valeo
Mitsubishi Electric
Denso
Vitesco Technologies
Hitachi Astemo
Hyundai Mobis
Suzhou Inovance Automotive
Marelli
Zhongshan Broad-Ocean
Segment by Type
50-100 kW
Below 50 kW
Above 100 KW
Segment by Application
Electric Vehicles
Hybrid Vehicles
The report on the Automotive Inverter market covers the following region (country) analysis:
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Southeast Asia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
The Goal of the Report
To study and analyze the global Automotive Inverter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Automotive Inverter market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Automotive Inverter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Automotive Inverter with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Automotive Inverter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Automotive Inverter companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 AUTOMOTIVE INVERTERS MARKET OVERVIEW 1
1.1 Automotive Inverters Product Overview 1
1.2 Automotive Inverters Market Segment by Type 3
1.2.1 50-100 kW 3
1.2.2 Below 50 kW 3
1.2.3 Above 100 KW 4
1.3 Global Automotive Inverters Market Size by Type 4
1.3.1 Global Automotive Inverters Market Size Overview by Type 4
1.3.2 Global Automotive Inverters Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 5
1.3.3 Global Automotive Inverters Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 6
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 7
1.4.1 North America Automotive Inverters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 7
1.4.2 Europe Automotive Inverters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 8
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Inverters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 9
1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Inverters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 10
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Inverters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 11
2 AUTOMOTIVE INVERTERS MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 13
2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Inverters Sales (2018-2020) 13
2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Inverters Revenue (2018-2020) 14
2.3 Global Top Players by Automotive Inverters Price (2018-2020) 15
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Inverters Headquarters, Sales Area 15
2.5 Automotive Inverters Market Competitive Situation and Trends 16
2.5.1 Automotive Inverters Market Concentration Rate (2018-2020) 16
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Inverters Revenue in 2020 17
2.6 Commercial Date of Key Manufacturers 18
3 AUTOMOTIVE INVERTERS STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 19
3.1 Global Automotive Inverters Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2020 VS 2021 VS 2026 19
3.2 Global Automotive Inverters Historic Market Size by Region 19
3.2.1 Global Automotive Inverters Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 19
3.2.2 Global Automotive Inverters Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 20
3.2.3 Global Automotive Inverters Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020) 20
3.3 Global Automotive Inverters Forecasted Market Size by Region 21
3.3.1 Global Automotive Inverters Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 21
3.3.2 Global Automotive Inverters Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 21
3.3.3 Global Automotive Inverters Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 22
4 AUTOMOTIVE INVERTERS BY APPLICATION 23
4.1 Automotive Inverters Market Segment by Application 23
4.1.1 Electric Vehicles 23
4.1.2 Hybrid Vehicles 23
4.2 Global Automotive Inverters Market Size by Application 24
4.2.1 Global Automotive Inverters Market Size Overview by Application 24
4.2.2 Global Automotive Inverters Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 24
4.2.3 Global Automotive Inverters Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 25
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 26
4.3.1 North America Automotive Inverters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 26
4.3.2 Europe Automotive Inverters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 27
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Inverters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 28
4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Inverters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 29
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Inverters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 30
5 NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE INVERTERS BY COUNTRY 32
5.1 North America Automotive Inverters Historic Market Size by Country 32
5.1.1 North America Automotive Inverters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 32
5.1.2 North America Automotive Inverters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 32
5.2 North America Automotive Inverters Forecasted Market Size by Country 33
5.2.1 North America Automotive Inverters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 33
5.2.2 North America Automotive Inverters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 33
6 EUROPE AUTOMOTIVE INVERTERS BY COUNTRY 35
6.1 Europe Automotive Inverters Historic Market Size by Country 35
6.1.1 Europe Automotive Inverters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 35
6.1.2 Europe Automotive Inverters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 35
6.2 Europe Automotive Inverters Forecasted Market Size by Country 36
6.2.1 Europe Automotive Inverters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 36
6.2.2 Europe Automotive Inverters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 37
7 ASIA-PACIFIC AUTOMOTIVE INVERTERS BY REGION 38
7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Inverters Historic Market Size by Region 38
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Inverters Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 38
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Inverters Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 38
7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Inverters Forecasted Market Size by Region 39
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Inverters Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 39
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Inverters Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 40
8 LATIN AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE INVERTERS BY COUNTRY 41
8.1 Latin America Automotive Inverters Historic Market Size by Country 41
8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Inverters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 41
8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Inverters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 41
8.2 Latin America Automotive Inverters Forecasted Market Size by Country 42
8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Inverters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 42
8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Inverters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 42
9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA AUTOMOTIVE INVERTERS BY COUNTRY 44
9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Inverters Historic Market Size by Country 44
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Inverters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 44
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Inverters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 44
9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Inverters Forecasted Market Size by Country 45
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Inverters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 45
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Inverters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 45
10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN AUTOMOTIVE INVERTERS BUSINESS 47
10.1 Toyota Industries 47
10.1.1 Toyota Industries Corporation Information 47
10.1.2 Toyota Industries Introduction and Business Overview 47
10.1.3 Toyota Industries Automotive Inverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020) 48
10.1.4 Toyota Industries Automotive Inverters Products Offered 48
10.2 Bosch 48
10.2.1 Bosch Corporation Information 49
10.2.2 Bosch Introduction and Business Overview 49
10.2.3 Bosch Automotive Inverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020) 49
10.2.4 Bosch Automotive Inverters Products Offered 50
10.3 Valeo 50
10.3.1 Valeo Corporation Information 50
10.3.2 Valeo Introduction and Business Overview 51
10.3.3 Valeo Automotive Inverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020) 51
10.3.4 Valeo Automotive Inverters Products Offered 51
10.4 Mitsubishi Electric 52
10.4.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information 52
10.4.2 Mitsubishi Electric Introduction and Business Overview 53
10.4.3 Mitsubishi Electric Automotive Inverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020) 53
10.4.4 Mitsubishi Electric Automotive Inverters Products Offered 54
10.5 Denso 54
10.5.1 Denso Corporation Information 54
10.5.2 Denso Introduction and Business Overview 55
10.5.3 Denso Automotive Inverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020) 55
10.5.4 Denso Automotive Inverters Products Offered 55
10.6 Vitesco Technologies 56
10.6.1 Vitesco Technologies Corporation Information 56
10.6.2 Vitesco Technologies Introduction and Business Overview 57
10.6.3 Vitesco Technologies Automotive Inverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020) 57
10.6.4 Vitesco Technologies Automotive Inverters Products Offered 57
10.7 Hitachi Astemo 58
10.7.1 Hitachi Astemo Corporation Information 58
10.7.2 Hitachi Astemo Introduction and Business Overview 58
10.7.3 Hitachi Astemo Automotive Inverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020) 59
10.7.4 Hitachi Astemo Automotive Inverters Products Offered 59
10.8 Hyundai Mobis 59
10.8.1 Hyundai Mobis Corporation Information 60
10.8.2 Hyundai Mobis Introduction and Business Overview 60
10.8.3 Hyundai Mobis Automotive Inverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020) 60
10.8.4 Hyundai Mobis Automotive Inverters Products Offered 61
10.9 Suzhou Inovance Automotive 61
10.9.1 Suzhou Inovance Automotive Corporation Information 61
10.9.2 Suzhou Inovance Automotive Introduction and Business Overview 62
10.9.3 Suzhou Inovance Automotive Automotive Inverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020) 62
10.9.4 Suzhou Inovance Automotive Automotive Inverters Products Offered 62
10.10 Marelli 63
10.10.1 Marelli Corporation Information 63
10.10.2 Marelli Introduction and Business Overview 64
10.10.3 Marelli Automotive Inverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020) 64
10.10.4 Marelli Automotive Inverters Products Offered 64
10.11 Zhongshan Broad-Ocean 65
10.11.1 Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Corporation Information 65
10.11.2 Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Introduction and Business Overview 66
10.11.3 Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Automotive Inverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020) 66
10.11.4 Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Automotive Inverters Products Offered 66
11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 67
11.1 Automotive Inverters Key Raw Materials 67
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 67
11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 67
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 67
11.2.1 Raw Materials 68
11.2.2 Labor Cost 68
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 68
11.3 Power Electronics Cooling System 68
11.4 Automotive Inverters Industrial Chain Analysis 70
11.5 Automotive Inverters Market Dynamics 70
11.5.1 Industry Trends 70
11.5.2 Market Drivers 71
11.5.3 Market Challenges 71
12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 72
12.1 Sales Channel 72
12.2 Automotive Inverters Distributors 74
12.3 Automotive Inverters Downstream Customers 74
13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 76
14 APPENDIX 77
14.1 Research Methodology 77
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 77
14.1.2 Data Source 80
14.2 Author Details 83
14.3 Disclaimer 83
