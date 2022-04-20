Global ASA Resin  Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global ASA Resin market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global ASA Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global ASA Resin market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global ASA Resin Market

In 2020, the global ASA Resin market size was US$ 951.99 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1480.59 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.85% between 2021 and 2027.

Global ASA Resin Scope and Market Size

The global ASA Resin market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global ASA Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348441/asa-resin

By Company

LG Chem

Ineos Styrolution

SABIC

Techno-UMG

NIPPON A&L

KUMHO-SUNNY

FCFC

Qingdao Future Chemical

LOTTE Advanced Materials

CHIMEI

Chuangmei Technology

Schulman (LyondellBasell)

Romira

SAX Polymers Industries

Run Feng

Segment by Type

Extrusion Grade

Heat Resistant Grade

Flame Retardant Grade

General Grade

Segment by Application

Automobile

Architectural Engineering

Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances

Others

The report on the ASA Resin market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global ASA Resin consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of ASA Resin market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global ASA Resin manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the ASA Resin with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of ASA Resin submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> ASA Resin companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 ASA RESIN MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 ASA Resin Product Overview 1

1.2 ASA Resin Market Segment by Type 4

1.2.1 Extrusion Grade ASA 4

1.2.2 Heat Resistant Grade ASA 5

1.2.3 Flame Retardant Grade ASA 6

1.2.4 General Grade ASA 7

1.3 Global ASA Resin Market Size by Type 7

1.3.1 Global ASA Resin Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 7

1.3.2 Global ASA Resin Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 8

1.3.3 Global ASA Resin Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 10

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 13

1.4.1 North America ASA Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13

1.4.2 Europe ASA Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 14

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific ASA Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 14

1.4.4 Latin America ASA Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 15

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa ASA Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 16

2 ASA RESIN MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 18

2.1 Global Top Players by ASA Resin Sales (2019-2021) 18

2.2 Global Top Players by ASA Resin Revenue (2019-2021) 19

2.3 Global Top Players by ASA Resin Price (2019-2021) 20

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers ASA Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area 21

2.5 ASA Resin Market Competitive Situation and Trends 22

2.5.1 ASA Resin Market Concentration Rate (2019-2021) 22

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by ASA Resin Sales and Revenue in 2020 23

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in ASA Resin as of 2020) 24

2.7 Established Date of Key Manufacturers in ASA Resin Market 25

3 ASA RESIN STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 27

3.1 Global ASA Resin Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 27

3.2 Global ASA Resin Historic Market Size by Region 27

3.2.1 Global ASA Resin Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 27

3.2.2 Global ASA Resin Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 28

3.2.3 Global ASA Resin Sales (Volume & Value) and Price (2016-2021) 28

3.3 Global ASA Resin Forecasted Market Size by Region 29

3.3.1 Global ASA Resin Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 29

3.3.2 Global ASA Resin Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 29

3.3.3 Global ASA Resin Sales (Volume & Value) and Price (2022-2027) 30

4 ASA RESIN BY APPLICATION 31

4.1 ASA Resin Market Segment by Application 31

4.1.1 Automobile 31

4.1.2 Architectural Engineering 32

4.1.3 Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances 32

4.1.4 Others 33

4.2 Global ASA Resin Market Size by Application 34

4.2.1 Global ASA Resin Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 34

4.2.2 Global ASA Resin Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 35

4.2.3 Global ASA Resin Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 36

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 38

4.3.1 North America ASA Resin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 38

4.3.2 Europe ASA Resin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 38

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific ASA Resin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 39

4.3.4 Latin America ASA Resin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 40

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa ASA Resin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 41

5 NORTH AMERICA ASA RESIN BY COUNTRY 43

5.1 North America ASA Resin Historic Market Size by Country 43

5.1.1 North America ASA Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 43

5.1.2 North America ASA Resin Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 43

5.2 North America ASA Resin Forecasted Market Size by Country 44

5.2.1 North America ASA Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 44

5.2.2 North America ASA Resin Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 44

6 EUROPE ASA RESIN BY COUNTRY 45

6.1 Europe ASA Resin Historic Market Size by Country 45

6.1.1 Europe ASA Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 45

6.1.2 Europe ASA Resin Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 45

6.2 Europe ASA Resin Forecasted Market Size by Country 46

6.2.1 Europe ASA Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 46

6.2.2 Europe ASA Resin Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 47

7 ASIA-PACIFIC ASA RESIN BY REGION 48

7.1 Asia-Pacific ASA Resin Historic Market Size by Region 48

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific ASA Resin Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 48

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific ASA Resin Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 48

7.2 Asia-Pacific ASA Resin Forecasted Market Size by Region 49

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific ASA Resin Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 49

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific ASA Resin Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 50

8 LATIN AMERICA ASA RESIN BY COUNTRY 51

8.1 Latin America ASA Resin Historic Market Size by Country 51

8.1.1 Latin America ASA Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 51

8.1.2 Latin America ASA Resin Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 51

8.2 Latin America ASA Resin Forecasted Market Size by Country 52

8.2.1 Latin America ASA Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 52

8.2.2 Latin America ASA Resin Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 52

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA ASA RESIN BY COUNTRY 53

9.1 Middle East and Africa ASA Resin Historic Market Size by Country 53

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa ASA Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 53

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa ASA Resin Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 53

9.2 Middle East and Africa ASA Resin Forecasted Market Size by Country 54

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa ASA Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 54

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa ASA Resin Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 54

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN ASA RESIN BUSINESS 55

10.1 LG Chem 55

10.1.1 LG Chem Company Details 55

10.1.2 LG Chem Business Overview 55

10.1.3 LG Chem Production and Revenue of ASA Resin 56

10.1.4 LG Chem ASA Resin Product Introduction 56

10.2 Ineos Styrolution Group 57

10.2.1 Ineos Styrolution Group Company Details 57

10.2.2 Ineos Styrolution Group Business Overview 57

10.2.3 Ineos Styrolution Group Production and Revenue of ASA Resin 57

10.2.4 Ineos Styrolution Group ASA Resin Product Introduction 58

10.3 SABIC 58

10.3.1 SABIC Company Details 58

10.3.2 SABIC Business Overview 59

10.3.3 SABIC Production and Revenue of ASA Resin 59

10.3.4 SABIC ASA Resin Product Introduction 59

10.4 Techno-UMG Co., Ltd. 60

10.4.1 Techno-UMG Co., Ltd. Company Details 60

10.4.2 Techno-UMG Co., Ltd. Business Overview 60

10.4.3 Techno-UMG Co., Ltd. Production and Revenue of ASA Resin 60

10.4.4 Techno-UMG Co., Ltd. ASA Resin Product Introduction 61

10.5 NIPPON A&L 61

10.5.1 NIPPON A&L Company Details 61

10.5.2 NIPPON A&L Business Overview 62

10.5.3 NIPPON A&L Production and Revenue of ASA Resin 62

10.5.4 NIPPON A&L ASA Resin Product Introduction 62

10.6 KUMHO-SUNNY 63

10.6.1 KUMHO-SUNNY Company Details 63

10.6.2 KUMHO-SUNNY Business Overview 64

10.6.3 KUMHO-SUNNY Production and Revenue of ASA Resin 64

10.6.4 KUMHO-SUNNY ASA Resin Product Introduction 64

10.7 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation 65

10.7.1 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation Company Details 65

10.7.2 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation Business Overview 65

10.7.3 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation Production and Revenue of ASA Resin 65

10.7.4 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation ASA Resin Product Introduction 66

10.8 Qingdao Future Chemical 66

10.8.1 Qingdao Future Chemical Company Details 66

10.8.2 Qingdao Future Chemical Business Overview 67

10.8.3 Qingdao Future Chemical Production and Revenue of ASA Resin 67

10.8.4 Qingdao Future Chemical ASA Resin Product Introduction 67

10.9 LOTTE Advanced Materials 68

10.9.1 LOTTE Advanced Materials Company Details 68

10.9.2 LOTTE Advanced Materials Business Overview 69

10.9.3 LOTTE Advanced Materials Production and Revenue of ASA Resin 69

10.9.4 LOTTE Advanced Materials ASA Resin Product Introduction 69

10.10 Chi Mei Corporation 70

10.10.1 Chi Mei Corporation Company Details 70

10.10.2 Chi Mei Corporation Business Overview 71

10.10.3 Chi Mei Corporation Production and Revenue of ASA Resin 71

10.10.4 Chi Mei Corporation ASA Resin Product Introduction 71

10.11 Chuangmei Technology 72

10.11.1 Chuangmei Technology Company Details 72

10.11.2 Chuangmei Technology Business Overview 72

10.11.3 Chuangmei Technology Production and Revenue of ASA Resin 72

10.11.4 Chuangmei Technology ASA Resin Product Introduction 73

10.12 A. Schulman (LyondellBasell) 74

10.12.1 A. Schulman (LyondellBasell) Company Details 74

10.12.2 A. Schulman (LyondellBasell) Business Overview 74

10.12.3 A. Schulman (LyondellBasell) Production and Revenue of ASA Resin 75

10.12.4 A. Schulman (LyondellBasell) ASA Resin Product Introduction 75

10.13 Romira 75

10.13.1 Romira Company Details 75

10.13.2 Romira Business Overview 76

10.13.3 Romira Production and Revenue of ASA Resin 76

10.13.4 Romira ASA Resin Product Introduction 76

10.14 SAX Polymers Industries 77

10.14.1 SAX Polymers Industries Company Details 77

10.14.2 SAX Polymers Industries Business Overview 77

10.14.3 SAX Polymers Industries Production and Revenue of ASA Resin 78

10.14.4 SAX Polymers Industries ASA Resin Product Introduction 78

10.15 Run Feng 79

10.15.1 Run Feng Company Details 79

10.15.2 Run Feng Business Overview 79

10.15.3 Run Feng Production and Revenue of ASA Resin 79

10.15.4 Run Feng ASA Resin Product Introduction 80

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 81

11.1 ASA Resin Key Raw Materials 81

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 81

11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 81

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 82

11.2.1 Raw Materials 82

11.2.2 Labor Cost 82

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 82

11.3 ASA Resin Industrial Chain Analysis 83

11.4 ASA Resin Market Dynamics 83

11.4.1 Development Direction 83

11.4.2 Market Drivers 84

11.4.3 Market Challenges 85

11.4.4 Market Restraints 85

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 86

12.1 Sales Channel 86

12.2 ASA Resin Distributors 86

12.3 ASA Resin Downstream Customers 88

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 89

14 APPENDIX 90

14.1 Research Methodology 90

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 90

14.1.2 Data Source 93

14.2 Author Details 96

14.3 Disclaimer 96

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348441/asa-resin

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com